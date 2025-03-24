Gift Her a Top-Tested Makeup Mirror That Will Look Cute on Her Vanity (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

When you are rushing out the door on a Monday morning, it's hard not to apply makeup in front of your bathroom or bedroom mirror since you're already there washing your face and styling your hair. But a lighted makeup mirror can help you zero in on small details and see the colors of your makeup more accurately, says celebrity makeup artist Allison Kaye. “The main importance of a lighted makeup mirror would be for color-matching purposes,” she says.

Experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab test every kind of makeup accessory to ease your application process, from the best makeup organizers to the best cosmetic bags. In our most recent quest to find the best-lighted makeup mirrors, we vetted a total of 17 vanity mirrors with lights. We first evaluated their construction quality and durability in the Lab and then gathered our product-obsessed coworkers to test 12 top performers. Our final list includes mirrors of various price points so you can find the best model for your vanity.