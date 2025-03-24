Gift Her a Top-Tested Makeup Mirror That Will Look Cute on Her Vanity (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Best Overall
Fancii Vera Premium Lighted Vanity
Read more
Best Value
Conair Unbound Rechargeable LED Lighted Vanity Mirror
Read more
Best Folding
DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
Read more
When you are rushing out the door on a Monday morning, it's hard not to apply makeup in front of your bathroom or bedroom mirror since you're already there washing your face and styling your hair. But a lighted makeup mirror can help you zero in on small details and see the colors of your makeup more accurately, says celebrity makeup artist Allison Kaye. “The main importance of a lighted makeup mirror would be for color-matching purposes,” she says.
Experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab test every kind of makeup accessory to ease your application process, from the best makeup organizers to the best cosmetic bags. In our most recent quest to find the best-lighted makeup mirrors, we vetted a total of 17 vanity mirrors with lights. We first evaluated their construction quality and durability in the Lab and then gathered our product-obsessed coworkers to test 12 top performers. Our final list includes mirrors of various price points so you can find the best model for your vanity.
1
Best Overall
Fancii Vera Premium Lighted Vanity
Pros
- Excellent lighting quality
- Cordless and rechargeable
- Chic design
Cons
- No magnification
Rising to the top of our list, this mirror earned high marks for its elegant appearance, perfect size and easy-to-use lighting controls. The Vera’s polished metal construction impressed testers who complimented its sleek, chic design as "something I wouldn’t mind having displayed in my home.” Its rechargeable power source means it can be moved across your vanity cord-free.
Our testers appreciated this mirror’s long oval shape, noting that it’s “great for seeing your whole face when applying makeup.” For trying out your makeup in different lighting, the mirror features LED lighting in three color temperatures — a cool daylight, a neutral white and a warmer soft white — which are switched by touch controls on the mirror’s surface.
Best of all, the Vera’s lighting boasts a CRI (color rendering index) of 95 out of 100. Translation: It allows you to see the colors of your makeup accurately. No more mismatched foundation! You can't magnify with this mirror, though.
Power source: Cordless rechargeable | Magnifications: 1x | Light settings: Dimmable, 3 color temperatures | CRI: 95 | Mirror dimensions: 9.5" long, 5.5" wide
2
Best Value
Conair Unbound Rechargeable LED Lighted Vanity Mirror
Pros
- Good price
- Sturdy construction
- Includes small magnifying mirror
Cons
- One tester noted that it can be less stable if tilted down too much
At a solid value of under $100, the Conair Unbound Rechargeable mirror features a cordless and clean design, great lighting options and sturdy construction. Although, one tester found the mirror less stable if tilted down too much.
It’s “the perfect size to keep on my dresser at home — it’s not too large or too small, and I’m able to see all parts of my face clearly,” raved another tester. This mirror’s lights had testers in awe with its three color temperatures: cool, neutral and warm, plus three brightness settings each. "I love the light surrounding the mirror! It’s vibrant, and the controls are so easy to use,” praised one tester.
Not to mention, this Conair model also comes with a 10x magnifying mini mirror that clicks magnetically to the center to help you with close-up tasks like tweezing eyebrows.
Power source: Cordless rechargeable | Magnifications: 1x, 10x | Light settings: 3 brightness settings and 3 color temperaturess | CRI: 70-80 | Mirror dimensions: 7.2" in diameter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Folding
DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
Pros
- Affordable
- Folds closed
- Dimmable LED lights
Cons
- Not as sturdy as our other picks
If you’re looking for a mirror with a few different magnification options for a low price, we recommend this DeWeisn tri-fold mirror from Amazon. It has a 1x central mirror with dimmable LED lights flanked by a 1x mirror on the left panel and 2x and 3x mirrors on the right panel.
"I like the dimmer because sometimes these can get too bright for me to actually use," a tester said. Other testers appreciated that the panels fold in, making the mirror slim and compact for storage. The mirror can swivel back 180 degrees for a range of viewing angles, though our testers felt that the mirror’s stand was a bit short and the base could be sturdier.
Power source: 4 AAA batteries or micro USB corded | Magnifications: 1x, 2x, 3x | Light settings: Dimmable, 1 color temperature | CRI: Not rated | Mirror dimensions: 9.3" long, 6.3" wide (center mirror) 9.3" long, 3.0" wide (side mirrors)
4
Best Classic
Jerdon 8.5" LED Lighted Tabletop Mirror
Pros
- Sturdy construction
- Swivel design to switch magnification
- Available in four aesthetic finishes
Cons
- Some may find power knob hard to turn
If you’re looking for a classic round makeup mirror for your bathroom counter, consider this timeless pick from Jerdon. Our panelists rated this mirror the sturdiest among those we tested.
It conveniently swivels between a 1x view and a magnified 8x view, which one tester noted is "ideal for switching from applying makeup to plucking eyebrows." Three lighting modes can be chosen by turning the knob at the base, though our testers felt it could be difficult to turn for those with limited dexterity. We like that this corded mirror is available in nickel, chrome, bronze and black finishes to suit any décor.
Power source: Corded | Magnifications: 1x, 8x | Light settings: 1 brightness, 3 color temperatures | CRI: Not rated | Mirror dimensions: 6.3" in diameter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Cordless
Simplehuman 8" Round Sensor Makeup Mirror
Pros
- High CRI lighting
- Sensor-activated light
- Adjustable height
Cons
- Touch control can be finicky
With its sleek, minimal design and high-tech lighting features, the Round Sensor Mirror from SimpleHuman will fit in in any modern home. Testers were impressed by the very detailed view this 8x magnifying mirror offered, saying, “I could really see everything; it truly allowed for precise application of makeup on my face.”
The rechargeable mirror’s LED lights claim a high CRI of 95 to help you see colors accurately and offer one cool and one warm hue. It also has a telescoping stand to adjust the mirror's height. A motion sensor at the top of the mirror automatically turns on the light as you approach. While testers liked that the lights could be set to “super bright,” they found the touch control along the edge of the mirror to be finicky.
Power source: Cordless rechargeable | Magnifications: 8x | Light settings: Dimmable, 2 color temperatures | CRI: 95 | Mirror dimensions: 8.0" in diameter
6
Best for Brows
Jerdon Lighted Tabletop Makeup Mirror
Now 10% Off
Pros
- Just right magnification
- Extra AC outlet in the base
- Adjustable cool and warm lighting
Cons
- Relatively small viewing area
“For the ultimate precision in creating your makeup look, grab a magnified mirror!” Kaye advises. Our testers thought this 5x mirror from Jerdon felt perfectly zoomed in, saying, “the magnification of the mirror is just right so I can see my whole face, which is typically not the case with other magnifying mirrors.”
Our testers also loved that this mirror allowed them to apply makeup without glasses, saying it’s “especially helpful when applying brow and eye makeup.” This mirror’s lighting can be cycled gradually from cool to warm tones but features only one brightness. The mirror's base features an extra AC outlet for plugging in another device, great for the college student who uses their desk for both studying and applying makeup.
Our testers noted that this mirror was just big enough to see one's face and some wished it had a wider view.
Power source: Corded | Magnifications: 5x | Light settings: 1 brightness setting, gradually cycles through color temperaturese | CRI: Not rated | Mirror dimensions: 6.0" long, 6.0" wide
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Magnified
Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio
Pros
- 3 magnifications
- Sturdy construction
- Great size
Cons
- Expensive
The Sensor Mirror Trio from Simplehuman packs three different magnifications, thoughtfully designed features and high-quality lighting into one sleek yet sturdy mirror. One side is a 1x mirror with a small 10x mirror inset, perfect for plucking eyebrows up close and checking your overall look as you go.
The small knob lets you effortlessly swivel the mirror around to its 5x magnifying side for close-up makeup application. “I like how easy it is to flip it around for a different magnification," said one tester. The knob can also be twisted to change the hue of the mirror’s lighting. Another tester raved, “It’s a great size and the lighting is great for applying makeup precisely — I can clearly see my pores and where the product sits on my face.”
Like the Round Sensor Mirror, this mirror has a motion-activated light that turns on as you approach and a CRI of 95 out of 100. Note that it is also $100 more expensive than the 8" Round Sensor Makeup Mirror by Simplehuman.
Power source: Cordless rechargeable | Magnifications: 1x, 5x, 10x | Light settings: Dimmable, 2 color temperatures | CRI: 95 | Mirror dimensions: 8.0" in diameter
8
Best Ring Light Mirror
Ilios Lighting Beauty Ring Light
Pros
- Tall, sturdy design
- Easy-to-swivel mirror
- Built-in phone holder
- Soft lighting
Cons
- Cannot use mirror and phone holder at the same time
- One tester found the mirror tricky to put back in
No more hunching over to do your makeup. Heavy and sturdy, the Ilios ring light mirror is much bigger and taller (21 inches, to be precise!) than other makeup mirrors on this list, a fact our GH beauty experts appreciate.
We found that the mirror swivels around easily from 1x to 5x magnifying, and the soft, diffused light doesn’t feel harsh on the eyes. One added bonus: Its built-in phone holder works great in combination with the ring light for filming videos or video conferencing. Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab Reviews Analyst Chiara Butler keeps this mirror at her desk in the GH Institute. She can see her whole face easily and loves "how sturdy the base is; I never worry that it will topple over if I knock the desk."
The only con worth noting is that the mirror and phone holder can't be used at the same time. That means removing the mirror first and one GH tester found that putting the mirror back in could be a tad tricky.
Power source: Corded | Magnifications: 1x, 5x | Light settings: 5 brightness settings and 3 color temperatures | CRI: 98 | Mirror dimensions: 9" in diameter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best Bluetooth
Riki Loves Riki Skinny Smart Vanity Mirror
Pros
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Includes large magnifying mirror
- Built-in phone holder
Cons
- Some may find lighting to be too strong
Complete with powerful lighting, a sturdy phone holder and a Bluetooth selfie function, the Riki Skinny is the ultimate mirror for content creators. Our testers noted that the highest of the mirror’s five brightness levels was incredibly bright — strong enough to take the place of a ring light for filming (though some testers found it to be harsh on the eyes).
A sturdy phone holder clicks on magnetically for applying makeup in the mirror while watching or recording a makeup tutorial. The mirror can also connect to your phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to take a picture or start recording by pressing the camera button on the mirror. This model’s generously sized 5x magnifying mirror can also click onto the center of the mirror. One tester raved, “I love being able to stack the magnification mirror on separately when I need it!”
Power source: Cordless, rechargeable via micro USB | Magnifications: 1x, 5x | Light settings: 5 stage dimming, 1 color temperature | CRI: 90 | Mirror dimensions: 10.0" long, 9.3" wide
10
Best Handheld
Fancii Cami Mirror
Pros
- Doubles as a handheld mirror
- Can lay flat for packing
- Adorable design
Cons
- Tilts back by 30 degrees only
The Cami mirror from Fancii packs the great lighting and magnification features of larger mirrors into a cute and petite design. Our testers loved that this model can either rest in its charging base as a cordless vanity mirror or pop out to become a lighted hand mirror.
We like that the two-piece design lets you pack it flat into a suitcase. It has a 1x side and a 5x magnifying side, with dimmable lights in three color temperatures with a high CRI of 90 on both sides. Testers also raved about the mirror’s “pretty,” “chic” and “streamlined” appearance. It comes in four adorable pastel shades of pink, white, green and blue that make it an ideal gift for teen girls.
Note that this mirror can only tilt back 30 degrees in its base, which is a smaller range than other mirrors we've tested.
Power source: Cordless rechargeable | Magnifications: 1x, 5x | Light settings: Dimmable, 3 color temperatures | CRI: 90 | Mirror dimensions: 6.0" in diameter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Compact
DeWeisn Folding Travel Mirror Lighted Makeup Mirror
Now 29% Off
Pros
- Can be charged on-the-go
- Designed to fold in half
- Versatile
Cons
- Not magnified
Built to fold in half, this compact makeup mirror is primed to fit in your carry-on, purse or tote bag when traveling. "The DeWeisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror checks all the boxes for me," says LA-based celebrity makeup artist Elizabeth Seropian. "This mirror can be used for glam, your skincare routine and to glam your hair!"
Simply tap the touch sensor to switch between dim to bright LEDs. With a rechargeable USB, the mirror can be charged on the go if you have a laptop or portable charger handy. Keep in mind that the vanity mirror has no magnification if that's a key item on your list.
Power source: Cordless, rechargeable via micro USB | Magnifications: 1x | Light settings: 3 brightness settings | CRI: Not rated | Mirror dimensions: 10.04" long, 7.48" wide
How we test lighted makeup mirrors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
For this test, we gathered 17 lighted mirrors in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab, including both high-end and affordable picks. We first evaluated their sturdiness by subjecting them to a tip-over test. Any mirror that broke was eliminated. We also eliminated mirrors that showed signs of lower quality such as having stick-on mirrors that fell off easily.
We then had testers apply makeup in the mirrors and respond to a survey. Testers used a five-point Likert scale to rate their satisfaction with multiple aspects of the mirrors, including their sturdiness, the quality of their lighting, the ease-of-use of their lighting controls and their appearance. Our Lab analysts then tabulated the survey data to determine our top picks.
What to look for when shopping for a makeup mirror
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
✔️ Lighting: If you want the most color-accurate lighting, consider a mirror with a high CRI, or color rendering index. CRI is a rating commonly applied to LED lights that measures how accurately they can render the colors of the objects they illuminate. A lighted mirror with a high CRI will help you see subtle color differences even when you don’t have the benefit of natural light.
Many of the mirrors on our list also offer multiple color temperatures to suit the different ways you’ll use the mirror. Cool and neutral light will sharpen your view for detailed tasks like makeup application and plucking eyebrows, while warm light is suited for nighttime uses like removing makeup or using a jade roller.
✔️ Magnification: “Magnified mirrors can help if it’s hard for you to see up close, or if you want to be very precise with something, like eyeliner, for example,” Kaye says. Our testers preferred a gentle 5x magnification for applying makeup without glasses and generally getting a closer look at their makeup. Consider a more powerful 8x magnification to see every detail for delicate tasks like shaving facial hair or applying false lashes. Finally, 10x mirrors, which tend to be small, are perfect for plucking eyebrows.
✔️ Corded or Cordless: If you want to display your vanity mirror without the clutter of cords, or even take your mirror on-the-go, opt for a cordless rechargeable mirror. If your mirror will have a more permanent spot on your bathroom counter with an outlet nearby, a corded mirror will always be ready when you need it.
Are lighted makeup mirrors worth it?
“A lighted mirror is essential for applying makeup! It is not guaranteed you will always have impeccable daylight to create your makeup look,” says Kaye. Lighted mirrors can give you a clearer view of yourself even in low light conditions. Celebrity makeup artist Judi Gabbay agrees, saying, “A lighted mirror can be a big help in makeup application depending on how warm or cool the lighting is, but neutral LED lighting is your best bet.”
Just keep in mind: "When you use them, especially those that offer magnification, you can see everything, which is both good and bad," says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. "Everyone has pores. Everyone has imperfections. When using these mirrors, remember that [the] only way to achieve perfect skin is by using a social media filter."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meet the experts
- Allison Kaye, a celebrity makeup artist
- Judi Gabbay, a celebrity makeup artist
- Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist
- Emily Dimant, a professional makeup artist
- Elizabeth Seropian, a celebrity makeup artist
- Sebastien Tardif, a celebrity makeup artist and co-founder of Veil Cosmetics
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Beauty and Health Reviews Analyst Chiara Butler does hands-on testing and analysis of beauty and health products for the GH Institute and conducted the most recent test of lighted makeup mirrors. She formerly worked as a cosmetic chemist scrutinizing product claims and evaluating ingredient efficacy. For this guide, she asked celebrity makeup artists Allison Kaye and Judi Gabbay to respond to the most pertinent questions about vanity mirrors.
Former Senior Commerce Editor Jacqueline Saguin updated this guide with additional expert picks from Chiara. In addition, she tapped esteemed makeup artists Emily Dimant, Elizabeth Seropian and Sebastien Tardif, plus board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., for their recommendations.
Chiara Butler
Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab Reviews Analyst
Chiara (she/her) is a reviews analyst in the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, where she conducts hands-on testing of health and beauty products. She earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Columbia University. Before joining GH in 2022, she worked as a cosmetic chemist, formulating skincare products for a variety of brands and learning to decode ingredient lists, evaluate ingredient efficacy and scrutinize product claims.