Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (2025)

Table of Contents
Shipping The Princess's Promise Risk-Free Guarantee Customer Reviews Let customers speak for us References
Skip to product information

  • Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (1)

  • Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (2)

  • Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (3)

  • Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (4)

  • Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (5)

  • Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (6)

  • Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (7)

  • Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (8)

  • Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (9)

1 / of 9

Fable Beauty - Every Beauty Has A Story

Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant

Regular price $13.00 USD

Regular price Sale price $13.00 USD

Unit price / per

Sale Sold out

Shipping calculated at checkout.

Embark on a journey of safe sweats with us. Delve into a world where ingredients like enchanted coconut oil, magical shea butter, and mystic baking soda reign, free from the dark spells of aluminum, phthalates, and talc. Our deodorant glides like a fairy's touch—smooth and residue-free. Let the charm of Fable Beauty shield you from odors, from sunrise to sunset.

Ginger Snaps Scent Profile – Embrace the warmth and comfort of a traditional Celtic treat with our Cozy Celtic Comfort scent. Delight in the deep, rich aroma of molasses, providing a sweet and robust foundation. Experience the aromatic spice of nutmeg, evoking the cozy ambiance of a festive gathering. The zesty and lively grated ginger tops off this blend, offering a snappy finish that warms the soul and uplifts the spirits. This scent profile is a perfect homage to the beloved holiday cookie, inviting nostalgia and cheer with every whiff.

Ingredients

Beeswax
Shea Butter
Coconut Oil
Arrowroot Powder - Natural Anti Perspirant
Baking Soda - Natural Deodorizer
Fragrance Oil (Meets All IFRA Safety Standards)

Net weight:2.65 oz (75 g)

Shipping

Orders fulfilled in 1-3 business days!

The Princess's Promise

🌿 All-natural cold-pressed oils

🐇 Cruelty Free

👸🏻 Woman Owned & Operated

🇺🇸 American Crafted

👃🏻 Enchanted Essence: Scents that linger for 8-10 hours

Risk-Free Guarantee

View full details

Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (11)Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (12)Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (13)Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (14)Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (15)Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (16)Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (17)Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (18)

Customer Reviews

Be the first to write a review

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

Let customers speak for us

from 830 reviews

Rose and Peaches

This is a very floral scent with a nice afterscent of peaches. Sadly my wife hates rose scent so it has been relegated to foot cream for me. I still enjoy it.

Casey Dawson

02/10/2025

Queen Of Hearts - Body Frosting

Love it my favorite.

Vixen Beauty Box

Love it. Valkyrie 2nd favorite.

Karen Evans

02/10/2025

The Valkyrie - Body Frosting

Smells fabulous

Karen Evans

02/10/2025

The Valkyrie - Shave Oil Serum

Just wow

My wife absolutely loves the sprite and uses it every day an amazing product

Logyn Nelson

02/10/2025

Mystery Body Care Product

Smells like a day at the beach!

Absolutely love this scent and these oils keep you nice and soft!

Jessy Ollman

02/10/2025

The Siren - Shave Oil Serum

The BEST!

I absolutely love Fable Beauty's natural deodorant. I was very impressed by the first one I ordered that I had to order another one. They work so well, they smell amazing and it has non of those tocix chemicals! I'm definitely a fan and they've become my favorite everyday deodorants. I'm sticking to this!

Leisa G.

02/10/2025

The Vixen - Natural Deodorant

Vixen Beauty box

I love vixen and thank you for the body wash. I love it.

Karen Evans

02/09/2025

Vixen Beauty Box

Great scent!

I received the Autumn scent hair oil and it is so nice. A bit spicy, like cinnamon. Perfect for fall!

Dana Kerr

02/09/2025

Mystery Body Care Product

Nice product

The oil is nice! I definitely feel like my hair is stronger, and softer!

Dana Kerr

02/09/2025

Queen Of Hearts - Hair Oil Elixir

Beautiful Scent

I love their deoderant. It’s all I use! Muse has a beautiful sweet floral scent.

LM

02/08/2025

The Muse - Natural Deodorant

First off all of the body frosting from Fable Beauty is amazing. It is the only lotion I use now. The Muse scent is also amazing. It is a great everyday scent for all year round. Highly recommend!

Kelby L.

02/08/2025

The Muse - Body Frosting

Just over here painting the roses red! Love this scent so much. It's not at all what I expected, because I don't usually like rose perfumes!

Jessica H. Merchant

02/08/2025

Queen Of Hearts - Perfume

I love that you folks almost always include a free item!!

Jessica H. Merchant

02/08/2025

Mystery Body Care Product

This is a very bright, Spring scent! To me, it's more fruity than floral, but I've heard others say it's the other way around on them. Though, we all agree it's very soft and sweet.

Jessica H. Merchant

02/08/2025

The Muse - Perfume
Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (2025)

References

Top Articles
National Hurricane Center tracking 5 tropical waves, including 2 in Caribbean
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was the deadliest in nearly two decades
The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season - What's Going On? | Insights
Latest Posts
The Crow Does Not Choose The Lord Movie Download Eng Sub
2024 Hurricane Season – How Was It? | Rain Viewer Blog
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Otha Schamberger

Last Updated:

Views: 6295

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Otha Schamberger

Birthday: 1999-08-15

Address: Suite 490 606 Hammes Ferry, Carterhaven, IL 62290

Phone: +8557035444877

Job: Forward IT Agent

Hobby: Fishing, Flying, Jewelry making, Digital arts, Sand art, Parkour, tabletop games

Introduction: My name is Otha Schamberger, I am a vast, good, healthy, cheerful, energetic, gorgeous, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.