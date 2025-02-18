Ginger Snaps - Natural Deodorant (2025)

1 / of 9
Fable Beauty - Every Beauty Has A Story
Embark on a journey of safe sweats with us. Delve into a world where ingredients like enchanted coconut oil, magical shea butter, and mystic baking soda reign, free from the dark spells of aluminum, phthalates, and talc. Our deodorant glides like a fairy's touch—smooth and residue-free. Let the charm of Fable Beauty shield you from odors, from sunrise to sunset.
Ginger Snaps Scent Profile – Embrace the warmth and comfort of a traditional Celtic treat with our Cozy Celtic Comfort scent. Delight in the deep, rich aroma of molasses, providing a sweet and robust foundation. Experience the aromatic spice of nutmeg, evoking the cozy ambiance of a festive gathering. The zesty and lively grated ginger tops off this blend, offering a snappy finish that warms the soul and uplifts the spirits. This scent profile is a perfect homage to the beloved holiday cookie, inviting nostalgia and cheer with every whiff.
Ingredients
Beeswax
Shea Butter
Coconut Oil
Arrowroot Powder - Natural Anti Perspirant
Baking Soda - Natural Deodorizer
Fragrance Oil (Meets All IFRA Safety Standards)
Net weight:2.65 oz (75 g)
The Princess's Promise
🌿 All-natural cold-pressed oils
🐇 Cruelty Free
👸🏻 Woman Owned & Operated
🇺🇸 American Crafted
👃🏻 Enchanted Essence: Scents that linger for 8-10 hours
Risk-Free Guarantee
If you aren’t amazed by The Princess's magic or the fragrance you purchased just isn't for you, we'll exchange it for another fragrance—no questions asked.
