Glitter Nail Design Ideas - L’Oréal Paris (2025)

Chrome manicures, rhinestone accents and glitter nail art are high-shine, demand your attention and prove that more is more in the best way possible. Every week, it seems like a new version of the sparkly manicure is making the rounds on social media, offering up major inspiration and reminding us to book a nail appointment, ASAP. As we get closer to the holiday season, glitter nail art deserves its time to shine (pun intended) because it’s the perfect way to make your manicure feel festive instantly.

Contrary to what many believe, glitter is definitely for grown-ups and it can even serve as a chic neutral. In an effort to show just how versatile glitter can be, we’re sharing some of the best glitter nail art on social media. Scroll on as we share 15 gorgeous glitter nail designs to give your manicure a glow-up.

1. Korean Broken Glass Nails

Korean broken glass nails are not your average glitter manicure and naturally, they’re dazzling social media nail trends. The look typically includes the jelly base that is so synonymous with Korean nail art, a light topcoat of glitter and shimmering flakes of glitter or rhinestones that are placed on the tip of the nail to resemble pieces of shattered glass.

The end result is gorgeous, shimmers in the light with an iridescent glow and really makes your nails look like mini pieces of art. Somehow, it’s not wildly in your face and the intricate design grows out well because it’s all done on a neutral base.