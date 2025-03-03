Global Blood Glucose Test Strips and HSN Code 38220090 export import trade data, buyers & suppliers (2025)

Found 3,582 export import shipments, 257 buyers & 187 suppliers of Blood Glucose Test Strips and HSN Code 38220090
20-Feb-2025
Key Indicators of Blood Glucose Test Strips And Hsn Code 38220090Export Import Data, Buyers & Suppliers List
- Buyers
- 257
- Import Shipments
- 3,582
- Importing Countries
- 35
- Exporters
- 187
- Export Shipments
- 3,582
- Exporting Countries
- 20
Global Buyers of Blood Glucose Test Strips And Hsn Code 38220090
257 Buyers found in35 countries
257 Buyers found in35 countries
SD BIOSENSOR HEALTHCARE PRIVATE LIMITED
India
Quick Fact
Import Shipment of Blood Glucose Test Strips And Hsn Code 38220090
419
419
Total Import Shipments
7,720View All
Suppliers
1View All
Source Countries
1
|20-Dec-2021
|BLOOD >> BLOOD GLUCOSE UNCUT SHEET OF SD CODEFREE...
South Korea
|5000.00 NOS
|20-Dec-2021
|BLOOD >> BLOOD GLUCOSE UNCUT SHEET OF STANDARD GL...
South Korea
|1000.00 NOS
Global Suppliers of Blood Glucose Test Strips And Hsn Code 38220090
187 Suppliers found in 20 countries
SD BIOSENSOR
South Korea
Quick Fact
Export Shipment of Blood Glucose Test Strips And Hsn Code 38220090
460
460
8,317View All
Buyers
6View All
Destination Countries
4
|22-Aug-2022
|SD CODEFREE BLOOD GLUCOSE TEST STRIP
Philippines
|52.98 KGS
|22-Aug-2022
|SD CHECK GOLD BLOOD GLUCOSE TEST STRIP
Philippines
|810.78 KGS
Global Import Trade data of Blood Glucose Test Strips And Hsn Code 38220090
3,582 Import Shipmentsfound from 35 importing Countries
Date
HSN
Product Description
Origin
Destination
Qty.
Price
|2023-08-21
|3822009000
|Blood glucose test strips
South Korea
Ecuador
|334 KGS
|$27,282.19
|2023-08-17
|3822009000
|Gochack2 blood glucose test strips
China
Ecuador
|404 KGS
|$22,217.13
|2023-07-27
|3822009000
|Blood glucose test strips
South Korea
Ecuador
|201 KGS
|$27,281.13
Global Export Trade data of Blood Glucose Test Strips And Hsn Code 38220090
3,582 Export Shipments found from 20 exporting Countries
Date
HSN
Product Description
Origin
Destination
Qty.
Price
|2022-10-20
|38220090
|Blood glucose test strips for use with On-Call Plus personal blood glucose MTR (50 sticks-box) (G133-111-CBN13B) Lot:1692751, HD: September 1, 2024, 100% new (1 kit = 1 box)) . Manufacturer: ACON BIOTECH(HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.
China
Vietnam
|10000 KIT
|$28,000
|2022-10-14
|38220090
|Test strips for blood glucose MTRs - Contour Plus Blood Glucose Test Strips 50s (2x25S).Batch:DP2DQHC33C.HSD: 04-2024.100% Brand New,NSX:PHC Corporation In Vitro Diagnostics Division
Japan
Vietnam
|5000 UNK
|$26,991
|2022-10-10
|38220090
|Blood glucose test strips for blood glucose MTRs - ACCU-CHEK INSTANT 100CT STRIP APAC (07819404020). BATCH:302070,302071,NSX:13.09.2022, HD: 13.03.2024
United States
Vietnam
|2400 UNK
|$24,227.52
