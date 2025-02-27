Global health & nutrition company DSM chooses Scotland for world-leading methane emission reduction project | Scottish Enterprise Newsroom (2025)

09 November 2021

Innovative product to be manufactured in North Ayrshire

A ground-breaking feed additive that results in a 30 per cent or more reduction in methane produced by cattle will be globally manufactured in Scotland.

As the second week of COP26 gets underway in Glasgow, science-based company Royal DSM unveiled plans for a large-scale production facility at its site in Dalry, North Ayrshire to manufacture its new product Bovaer®, a methane reducing feed additive.

This £100m plus project has been a long-term strategic investment of Royal DSM into improving sustainability. The engineering and construction is the next step, which will be supported by a £10m funding package from Scottish Enterprise.

The Dalry site currently employs more than 300 people and by manufacturing the feed additive, this number is anticipated to grow by approximately 10 per cent, as well as securing the site’s long-term future and delivering between 100-150 construction roles over two years to boost the local economy.

Bringing this breakthrough technology to Scotland will help the local farming community on lowering its footprint, and thereby delivering a stronger sustainable export product.

Royal DSM made the announcement following a meeting today (Tuesday, 9 November) with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the global climate change summit.

The First Minister said: “Methane reducing feed additives are a crucial part of the solutions that the agriculture sector needs to deploy towards achieving climate ambitions. This multi million pound investment will make Scotland the home of this innovative product and highlights that Scotland is leading the way in delivering a net zero future.

“I’m pleased to also welcome this boost to the Scottish economy, securing the Dalry site’s long-term future and safeguarding more than 300 existing jobs with an anticipated increase of job numbers of around 10%. We will also see between 100 and 150 construction jobs created over two years.”

Bovaer® is a cattle feed additive researched and developed for more than 10 years by Royal DSM. Just a quarter teaspoon of Bovaer® per cow per day consistently reduces enteric methane emission by approximately 30 per cent for dairy cows.

Scientists agree that reducing methane emissions is an important lever to reach the Paris Agreement target of maximum 1.5 degree warming, especially since methane’s warming effect is shorter lived and much more potent than carbon dioxide.

Royal DSM has made a commitment to enable double-digit on-farm reduction of livestock emissions by 2030, part of which is to make possible a sizeable reduction in emissions from farms by changing the feed that animals eat every day.

Co-CEOs of Royal DSM, Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze said:

“First of all, we’d like to thank the Scottish government for their warm welcome. We are pleased the Scottish government is supporting the buildup of our production capacity of Bovaer® in Scotland, particularly within the context of COP26, where the importance of fast climate action through reduction of methane emissions is emphasized again. We are looking forward to offer a scientifically proven effective solution to the challenge of methane emissions by farming.

“As food systems and climate crisis are intrinsically linked, addressing the challenge of sustainable animal farming for a healthy planet is pivotal. One of DSM’s food system commitments is to enable double-digit on-farm reduction of livestock emissions by 2030. DSM can help make a sizeable reduction in emissions from farms by changing the feed that animals eat every day. Bovaer® is a prime example: one quarter of a teaspoon per cow per day will consistently reduce enteric methane emission by approximately 30% - enabling a 10-12% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per kilo of milk.”

Work on the new plant at Dalry is underway and the site is set to be fully operational by 2025. The existing North Ayrshire site has been in place for more than 60 years and produces high quality micro-nutrients.

Scottish Enterprise’s Managing Director, Linda Hanna added: “Royal DSM’s Project Bovaer® has the potential to be a game-changer for the world’s net zero ambitions and I am delighted that Scotland was chosen as the ideal location for this project.

“Alongside our partners, Scottish Enterprise worked closely with Royal DSM to build a strong relationship and provide support to help them choose Dalry as the site for this global manufacturing opportunity.

“As we support sustainable economic recovery, this investment by Royal DSM provides a real boost for Scotland’s economy. It also very much underlines the message we are sharing with the world: that Scotland is open for business.”