Golden Globes 2025: The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Red Carpet Looks (2025)

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Shutterstock, Getty Images
The 82nd annual Golden Globes red carpet is officially underway, marking the start of the 2025 awards season. (You can watch the show now on CBS or Paramount+.) Films including Emilia Pérez, Wicked, Anora, The Substance, and Challengers and shows such as The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and Shogun are all nominated for major awards. But, let’s be honest, we are here for the fashion. And if you want to see all the red carpet looks, right this way.
Below, we’ve ranked the best, worst and weirdest.
. The Best Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks
Nicole Kidman in custom Balenciaga Couture and French Maison Boucheron jewelry
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Try not to say “mother” challenge. (I’m losing.)
Zendaya in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
It wouldn’t be a best-dressed list without Zendaya. Tonight she went Old Hollywood and we’re not mad at it.
Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lil Timmy Tim in a lil scarf. It’s certainly not his best red carpet look ever but it’s not the worst, either. And the power pose is selling it.
Selena Gomez in Prada
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon
We can all be honest about the fact that Selena Gomez has had some catastrophic red carpet misses over the years. But her style has drastically improved in recent months — and she looked incredibly tonight in this off-the-shoulder Prada gown.
Ariana Grande in vintage Givenchy and Swarovski jewels
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ariana Grande switched things up tonight on the heels of a very long Wicked press tour in which she wore Glinda-inspired pink for almost every event. The Best Supporting Actress nominee walked the carpet in an embellished 1966 Givenchy gown that features an empire waistline and a bow in the back.
Miley Cyrus in Celine
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Since we’re accustomed to Miley Cyrus taking risks on the red carpet, her pared down black gown for tonight’s ceremony feels especially chic and elegant. The embellished cut-outs add the perfect amount of glam.
Mickey Madison in custom Bottega Veneta
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Anora breakout star kicked off what will surely be her most exciting awards season to date in custom Bottega.
Zoë Saldana in Saint Laurent
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez, Saldana arrived with her mom in a chocolate brown sequin gown and matching cape, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent creative director and Emilia Pérez costume designer.
Pamela Anderson
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
A little boring but beautiful none-the-less. And we love her no-makeup-look.
Tilda Swinton
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
This is my favorite suit of the night. That’s all!
Mindy Kaling in Ashi Studio
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
This sequin-embellished gold gown is fun and glamorous but not too much; the perfect choice for the first red carpet of the season. We also love Kaling’s radiant makeup look, topped off with a glossy berry lip.
Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Elegant and regal, as always.
Dakota Fanning in Dolce & Gabbana
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Nominated tonight for her performance in the mini series thriller Ripley, Dakota Fanning looked striking in a tie-neck red gown with a high slit and a matching red lip.
Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The playful silhouette is perfection, and we love a major haircut debut on the red carpet.
Anna Sawai in custom Dior
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Shogun star, who’s nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, proved that a sleek peplum dress is eternally chic.
Sheryl Lee Ralph in St. John
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
This off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline fits Sheryl Lee Ralph like a glove. We love that she chose not to wear a necklace and pulled her hair back behind her shoulders to give the dress its moment. Excellent styling.
Colman Domingo in Valentino and Boucheron jewelry
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Thank you, Colman Domingo, for being a best-dressed mainstay who never disappoints us. Tonight he opted for a mixed print look that was impeccably tailored, of course.
Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Anytime Angelina Jolie graces us with her presence on a red carpet, it’s a win. (Although I do wish she had chosen a dress that made more of a statement, considering the year she’s had.)
Anya Taylor-Joy in archive Christian Dior
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
This archival Christian Dior look is understated elegance at its finest (minus the necklace).
. The Worst Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks
Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis Vuitton
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Okay, hear me out: this isn’t that bad but we’ve come to expect so much more from Cynthia Erivo. She’s set the bar so high for hersle so frankly, this is disappointing.
Glen Powell
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sorry to our man but this is a miss. The world has moved on from Top Gun: Maverick — and gradient aviators on the red carpet.
Ali Wong in Balenciaga Haute Couture
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The fringe is lacking volume here;it’s draped in a way that feels a bit lifeless and sad. And unfortunately, the black opera-length gloves aren’t helping the situation.
Jeff Goldblum
Photo: Getty Images
The Wicked actor is almost cool enough to wear whatever he wants … but not quite.
Glenn Close
Photo: Kevin MazurGetty Images
Text on the red carpet is hard to pull off, especially when it’s illegible.
Margaret Qualley in Chanel
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Even with the black bow cinching her in at the waist, Margaret Qualley’s dress is virtually shapeless. The sheer tulle skirt is fading away into the background.
Heidi Klum
Photo: Penske Media via Getty Images
Sigh.
Melissa McCarthy
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The late great Joan Rivers would have a field day with this one. Like seriously, bright pink, head-to-toe ruffles, and a cape? We love you, but it’s a no.
Justine Lupe in Prada
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images
My question is, why the white satin lining? This navy Prada gown would’ve looked so classic and elegant — much like the actress wearing it — without it.
Gia Coppola in Valentino
Photo: Penske Media via Getty Images
From the flimsy spaghetti straps to the purple frills and droopy belt, this look is very upsetting to me.
. The Weirdest Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks
Ayo Edebiri in custom Loewe and Mejuri jewelry
Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Only Ayo Edebiri could pull off a feather tie. This is weird in a good way.
Eddie Redmayne in Valentino
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
“It’s fashun,” the actor said on the red carpet when asked about his black-and-white printed suit. And to that we say sure! Why not!
Jeremy Strong
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
And here we have the eldest boy doing eldest boy things. This shamrock shake suit looks like something Kendall Roy would’ve worn to perform his hit single “L to the OG.” It’s actually so bad it might be good — and knowing what we know about Jeremy Strong, that’s probably exactly what he was going for with this look.
Elle Fanning in Balmain
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The voluminous skirt is everything. The cheetah-print bodice is not. (Although maybe I’m wrong because people online seem to love this look? Let us know in the comments.)