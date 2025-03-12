Golden Globes 2025: The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Red Carpet Looks (2025)

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Shutterstock, Getty Images

The 82nd annual Golden Globes red carpet is officially underway, marking the start of the 2025 awards season. (You can watch the show now on CBS or Paramount+.) Films including Emilia Pérez, Wicked, Anora, The Substance, and Challengers and shows such as The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and Shogun are all nominated for major awards. But, let’s be honest, we are here for the fashion. And if you want to see all the red carpet looks, right this way.

Below, we’ve ranked the best, worst and weirdest.

.

Nicole Kidman in custom Balenciaga Couture and French Maison Boucheron jewelry

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Try not to say “mother” challenge. (I’m losing.)

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It wouldn’t be a best-dressed list without Zendaya. Tonight she went Old Hollywood and we’re not mad at it.

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lil Timmy Tim in a lil scarf. It’s certainly not his best red carpet look ever but it’s not the worst, either. And the power pose is selling it.

Selena Gomez in Prada

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

We can all be honest about the fact that Selena Gomez has had some catastrophic red carpet misses over the years. But her style has drastically improved in recent months — and she looked incredibly tonight in this off-the-shoulder Prada gown.

Ariana Grande in vintage Givenchy and Swarovski jewels

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Grande switched things up tonight on the heels of a very long Wicked press tour in which she wore Glinda-inspired pink for almost every event. The Best Supporting Actress nominee walked the carpet in an embellished 1966 Givenchy gown that features an empire waistline and a bow in the back.

Miley Cyrus in Celine

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Since we’re accustomed to Miley Cyrus taking risks on the red carpet, her pared down black gown for tonight’s ceremony feels especially chic and elegant. The embellished cut-outs add the perfect amount of glam.

Mickey Madison in custom Bottega Veneta

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Anora breakout star kicked off what will surely be her most exciting awards season to date in custom Bottega.

Zoë Saldana in Saint Laurent

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez, Saldana arrived with her mom in a chocolate brown sequin gown and matching cape, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent creative director and Emilia Pérez costume designer.

Pamela Anderson

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A little boring but beautiful none-the-less. And we love her no-makeup-look.

Tilda Swinton

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This is my favorite suit of the night. That’s all!

Mindy Kaling in Ashi Studio

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

This sequin-embellished gold gown is fun and glamorous but not too much; the perfect choice for the first red carpet of the season. We also love Kaling’s radiant makeup look, topped off with a glossy berry lip.

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Elegant and regal, as always.

Dakota Fanning in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nominated tonight for her performance in the mini series thriller Ripley, Dakota Fanning looked striking in a tie-neck red gown with a high slit and a matching red lip.

Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The playful silhouette is perfection, and we love a major haircut debut on the red carpet.

Anna Sawai in custom Dior

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Shogun star, who’s nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, proved that a sleek peplum dress is eternally chic.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in St. John

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline fits Sheryl Lee Ralph like a glove. We love that she chose not to wear a necklace and pulled her hair back behind her shoulders to give the dress its moment. Excellent styling.

Colman Domingo in Valentino and Boucheron jewelry

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images See Also Herstory 29: How Wondagurl Carved Her Way To Hip-Hop's Upper Echelon — SOLIDARITY IN SOUND

Thank you, Colman Domingo, for being a best-dressed mainstay who never disappoints us. Tonight he opted for a mixed print look that was impeccably tailored, of course.

Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anytime Angelina Jolie graces us with her presence on a red carpet, it’s a win. (Although I do wish she had chosen a dress that made more of a statement, considering the year she’s had.)

Anya Taylor-Joy in archive Christian Dior

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This archival Christian Dior look is understated elegance at its finest (minus the necklace).

.

Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis Vuitton

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Okay, hear me out: this isn’t that bad but we’ve come to expect so much more from Cynthia Erivo. She’s set the bar so high for hersle so frankly, this is disappointing.

Glen Powell

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sorry to our man but this is a miss. The world has moved on from Top Gun: Maverick — and gradient aviators on the red carpet.

Ali Wong in Balenciaga Haute Couture

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The fringe is lacking volume here;it’s draped in a way that feels a bit lifeless and sad. And unfortunately, the black opera-length gloves aren’t helping the situation.

Jeff Goldblum

Photo: Getty Images

The Wicked actor is almost cool enough to wear whatever he wants … but not quite.

Glenn Close

Photo: Kevin MazurGetty Images

Text on the red carpet is hard to pull off, especially when it’s illegible.

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Even with the black bow cinching her in at the waist, Margaret Qualley’s dress is virtually shapeless. The sheer tulle skirt is fading away into the background.

Heidi Klum

Photo: Penske Media via Getty Images

Sigh.

Melissa McCarthy

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The late great Joan Rivers would have a field day with this one. Like seriously, bright pink, head-to-toe ruffles, and a cape? We love you, but it’s a no.

Justine Lupe in Prada

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images

My question is, why the white satin lining? This navy Prada gown would’ve looked so classic and elegant — much like the actress wearing it — without it.

Gia Coppola in Valentino

Photo: Penske Media via Getty Images

From the flimsy spaghetti straps to the purple frills and droopy belt, this look is very upsetting to me.

.

Ayo Edebiri in custom Loewe and Mejuri jewelry

Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Only Ayo Edebiri could pull off a feather tie. This is weird in a good way.

Eddie Redmayne in Valentino

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“It’s fashun,” the actor said on the red carpet when asked about his black-and-white printed suit. And to that we say sure! Why not!

Jeremy Strong

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

And here we have the eldest boy doing eldest boy things. This shamrock shake suit looks like something Kendall Roy would’ve worn to perform his hit single “L to the OG.” It’s actually so bad it might be good — and knowing what we know about Jeremy Strong, that’s probably exactly what he was going for with this look.

Elle Fanning in Balmain

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The voluminous skirt is everything. The cheetah-print bodice is not. (Although maybe I’m wrong because people online seem to love this look? Let us know in the comments.)