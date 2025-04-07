Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (2025)

| Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
|After market 07:59:51 pm
|98.07 USD
|-9.37%
|96.25
|-1.86%
|Apr. 04
|Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target
|MT
|Mar. 31
|BNP Paribas Exane Adjusts Price Target on Vistra to $232 From $231, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
April 04, 2025 at 05:26 am EDT
Share
This article is reserved for members
Unlock the article: REGISTER NOW!
Already a customer? Log In
Share
© MT Newswires - 2025
Latest news about Vistra Corp.
|Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target
|Apr. 04
|MT
|BNP Paribas Exane Adjusts Price Target on Vistra to $232 From $231, Maintains Outperform Rating
|Mar. 31
|MT
|JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Vistra to $186 From $203, Keeps Overweight Rating
|Mar. 28
|MT
|Jefferies Adjusts Vistra Price Target to $151 From $167, Maintains Buy Rating
|Mar. 27
|MT
|Vistra Insider Sold Shares Worth $5,985,015, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|Mar. 14
|MT
|AI, LNG demand to keep US natgas use at record highs but bottlenecks threaten
|Mar. 12
|RE
|Mar. 12
|RE
|Janney Adjusts Price Target on Vistra to $170 From $171, Maintains Buy Rating
|Mar. 07
|MT
|Daiwa Securities Initiates Vistra at Hold With $120 Price Target
|Mar. 05
|MT
|Equity Markets Decline as US Markets React to Canada, China Latest Tariffs
|Mar. 04
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Drop Late Afternoon
|Mar. 04
|MT
|Vistra Undervalued as Core Business Strength Offsets Data Center Uncertainty, BofA Says
|Mar. 04
|MT
|BofA Upgrades Vistra to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $152
|Mar. 04
|MT
|Utilities Shares Fall on AI Demand Timing -- Utilities Roundup
|Feb. 27
|DJ
|Vistra reports quarterly profit as AI boom fuels power demand
|Feb. 27
|RE
|Vistra Corp., 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2025
|Feb. 27
|Vistra reports quarterly profit as AI boom fuels power demand
|Feb. 27
|RE
|Tranche Update on Vistra Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 12, 2021.
|Feb. 27
|CI
|Vistra Corp. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year 2025
|Feb. 27
|CI
|Vistra's 2024 Net Income, Operating Revenue Rise; Issues 2025 Guidance
|Feb. 27
|MT
|Earnings Flash (VST) Vistra Posts Q4 Net Income $490M, vs. FactSet Est of $393.6M
|Feb. 27
|MT
|Stocks Rise Pre-Bell as Traders Parse Nvidia Earnings; Asia Mostly Gains, Europe Down
|Feb. 27
|MT
|Utilities Rose Wednesday -- Utilities Roundup
|Feb. 27
|DJ
|Vistra Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Feb. 27
|CI
|Morgan Stanley Adjusts Vistra Price Target to $173 From $172, Maintains Overweight Rating
|Feb. 20
|MT
Chart Vistra Corp.
VST: Dynamic Chart
Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an integrated retail and electric power generation company. The Company operates in six business segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment represents its retail sales of electricity and natural gas to residential, small business and commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments are engaged in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The East segment includes operations in the PJM, ISO-NE and NYISO markets. The West segment represents results from the CAISO market, including its battery ESS projects at its Moss Landing power plant site. The Sunset segment represents generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The Company operates in approximately 41,000 megawatts of installed generation capacity.
Employees
6,850
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
May. 12 - Q1 2025 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company
Income Statement and Estimates
More financial data
Ratings
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG MSCI
BB
More Ratings
Analysts' Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
98.07USD
Average target price
169.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+72.33%
Consensus
Profit revisions
Estimate revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
Company calendar
- Stock Market
- Equities
- VST Stock
- News Vistra Corp.
- Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target