Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (2025)

Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target

Market Closed - Nyse

 04:00:02 2025-04-04 pm EDT 		After market 07:59:51 pm
98.07 USD -9.37% Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (1) 96.25 -1.86%
Apr. 04 Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target MT
Mar. 31 BNP Paribas Exane Adjusts Price Target on Vistra to $232 From $231, Maintains Outperform Rating MT

April 04, 2025 at 05:26 am EDT

This article is reserved for members

© MT Newswires - 2025

Latest news about Vistra Corp.

Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target Apr. 04 MT
BNP Paribas Exane Adjusts Price Target on Vistra to $232 From $231, Maintains Outperform Rating Mar. 31 MT
JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Vistra to $186 From $203, Keeps Overweight Rating Mar. 28 MT
Jefferies Adjusts Vistra Price Target to $151 From $167, Maintains Buy Rating Mar. 27 MT
Vistra Insider Sold Shares Worth $5,985,015, According to a Recent SEC Filing Mar. 14 MT
AI, LNG demand to keep US natgas use at record highs but bottlenecks threaten Mar. 12 RE
Mar. 12 RE
Janney Adjusts Price Target on Vistra to $170 From $171, Maintains Buy Rating Mar. 07 MT
Daiwa Securities Initiates Vistra at Hold With $120 Price Target Mar. 05 MT
Equity Markets Decline as US Markets React to Canada, China Latest Tariffs Mar. 04 MT
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Drop Late Afternoon Mar. 04 MT
Vistra Undervalued as Core Business Strength Offsets Data Center Uncertainty, BofA Says Mar. 04 MT
BofA Upgrades Vistra to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $152 Mar. 04 MT
Utilities Shares Fall on AI Demand Timing -- Utilities Roundup Feb. 27 DJ
Vistra reports quarterly profit as AI boom fuels power demand Feb. 27 RE
Vistra Corp., 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2025 Feb. 27
Vistra reports quarterly profit as AI boom fuels power demand Feb. 27 RE
Tranche Update on Vistra Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 12, 2021. Feb. 27 CI
Vistra Corp. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year 2025 Feb. 27 CI
Vistra's 2024 Net Income, Operating Revenue Rise; Issues 2025 Guidance Feb. 27 MT
Earnings Flash (VST) Vistra Posts Q4 Net Income $490M, vs. FactSet Est of $393.6M Feb. 27 MT
Stocks Rise Pre-Bell as Traders Parse Nvidia Earnings; Asia Mostly Gains, Europe Down Feb. 27 MT
Utilities Rose Wednesday -- Utilities Roundup Feb. 27 DJ
Vistra Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2024 Feb. 27 CI
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Vistra Price Target to $173 From $172, Maintains Overweight Rating Feb. 20 MT

Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (4)

Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (5)

Vistra Corp. is an integrated retail and electric power generation company. The Company operates in six business segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment represents its retail sales of electricity and natural gas to residential, small business and commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments are engaged in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The East segment includes operations in the PJM, ISO-NE and NYISO markets. The West segment represents results from the CAISO market, including its battery ESS projects at its Moss Landing power plant site. The Sunset segment represents generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The Company operates in approximately 41,000 megawatts of installed generation capacity.

Employees

6,850

Sector

Electric Utilities

Calendar

May. 12 - Q1 2025 Earnings Release (Projected)

Income Statement and Estimates

Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (6)

Ratings

Trading Rating

Investor Rating

ESG MSCI

BB

Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (7)

Analysts' Consensus

Sell

Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (8)

Buy

Mean consensus

BUY

Number of Analysts

18

Last Close Price

98.07USD

Average target price

169.00USD

Spread / Average Target

+72.33%

Consensus

Profit revisions

Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (9)

Estimate revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Goldman Sachs Initiates Vistra at Neutral With $134 Price Target (10)

