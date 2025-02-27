Good Grips Button Hook (2025)

Good Grips Button Hook
1 Review raiting starraiting starraiting starraiting starraiting star
Gilliam T
A quality well-made product. With my arthritic hands, I always struggled with buttons. I wish I had found this device sooner. Now I have no problems and I feel I have my independence back. Highly recommended
raiting starraiting starraiting starraiting starraiting star
Good Grips Button Hook
The Good Grips Button Hook - is the perfect tool to help you maintain independence while making dressing a breeze. Say goodbye to the frustration of struggling to button up your clothes with this innovative little device.
The Button Hook features a secure and cushioned grip, making it easy to handle even the most stubborn buttons. The soft, cushioned grip provides comfort while ensuring a firm hold, making the sometimes difficult task of buttoning clothes a breeze.
Designed with a built-up handle made of rubber-like material and flexible ribbing, it adapts to any grip, providing an ergonomic and comfortable experience. Perfect whether you have limited dexterity or want extra help with your clothing.
Top Features of our Good Grips Button Hook
Soft cushioned grip: Features a comfortable and cushioned grip that provides a secure hold on hard-to-grasp buttons. This soft grip makes the task of buttoning clothes easy and less frustrating.
Adaptable handle: The handle is made of rubber-like material and features flexible ribbing that adapts to any grip. This unique design ensures it fits comfortably in your hand, regardless of grip strength or dexterity.
US-Patented Product: Rigorously tested and approved for its quality and effectiveness.
Maintain your independence: Dress without relying on someone else for help.
Durable: Made of high-quality materials that are designed to last.
Product Specifications
- Length of the handle 110mm (4.25″)
- Total length 160mm (6.25″)
- The diameter of the handle is 38mm (1.5″)
£12.92
exc VAT /
£15.50
inc VAT
Eligible for VAT relief
