Good News: You Can Get These Lash Growth Serums Without a Prescription (2025)

Short of sticking on a pair of falsies—which, yes, comes in handy for a party—there’s no instant solution for thicker, longer lashes. The best eyelash growth serum can help lengthen and fill out your fringe, however, so long as you’re willing to give them some time to work.

“You won’t see overnight results from eyelash growth serums, which require consistency and patience,” says Dendy Engelman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “To see optimal results, you should apply the serum one to two times per day for at least six to eight weeks, and you’ll see the best results around the 12- to 16-week mark.” Patience pays off, resulting in lashes that have a longer look—but look is the keyword here.

Besides getting a prescription to Latisse, which contains a prostaglandin analog (or ocular drug) called bimatoprost, there’s not much you can do to make lashes grow. Instead, the best over-the-counter eyelash growth serums condition and hydrate the lashes to make them appear thicker and lusher. Plus, prostaglandin analogs can cause adverse reactions, so using a drug-free alternative can keep those undesirable effects at bay. The only question is, which over-the-counter serums actually do the trick?

Enter the pros. We tapped six board-certified dermatologists and a plastic facial surgeon to chat with us about all things lash growth and share the over-the-counter products they recommend. Take a look through the list, then pick your potion—and be sure to consult with your physician before swiping anything onto your delicate lash line.

Best Eyelash Growth Serum Overall: Revitalash Cosmetics Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

Why we love it: A repeat Allure Best of Beauty Award winner, Revitalash Cosmetics Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is an editor go-to. “My all-time favorite combination for lashes is Revitalash and Latisse,” says Anil Shah, MD, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in Chicago. “Revitalash makes lashes thicker and curls them with peptides and botanicals. Thicker lashes means they’re less prone to break, and thickening them gives them the structure to grow long.” Used consistently, the formula can give the lashes a curled, lifted look without the help of a prescription drug. Plus, the peptides and biotin in the formulation are good for overall lash health and strength.