Goodbye Cakey Makeup! Hello, Flawless Finish (These 9 Brushes Are Key) (2025)

If you’ve got a full collection ofmakeup brushesand know how to use each one correctly, we salute you. Most of us, though, could use a few pointers on which brushes to buy. Makeup brushes are specifically made to target certain areas of the face, so using the wrong brush can throw off your look. From large, fluffy brushes that distribute powder across the face to contour brushes designed to define, there are more than a dozen brush types. Not sure which ones you need? We’ve compiled a complete guide to makeup brushes and tips on how to use them. If you just want a quality set of basic brushes, check out our list of the very best affordable makeup brush sets.

To help you find the best options for your unique beauty routine, we tested the top-rated makeup brushes, evaluating each tool’s bristle density, material quality, efficacy, and results after use. Our testers are beauty experts and makeup lovers with different skin types, skin tones, and makeup preferences. You’ll find tester insights for each product mentioned to see how these brushes worked for real people. We also tapped a professional makeup artist to approve our picks and share tips on picking the best brushes for your skin and wallet. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Beauty lovers know that makeup brushes are integral to any makeup kit. Sure, there’s a lot you can do with your fingers and a blending sponge, but when it comes to achieving a full beat, brushes are where it’s at. Different types of makeup call for different brushes (good luck trying to apply foundation with a teeny, tiny eyeshadow brush!), and it can be overwhelming when you consider the hundreds of options we may want to add to cart. Whether it’s time to replace your old makeup brushes or you want to try a new tool, we’ve got you covered.

Our favorite brush for foundation was the Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush because of its unique fiber technology and how easy it is to use. The Real Techniques Expert Face Makeup Brush is an affordable option for applying foundations or other base products like bronzer and brush. When it comes to concealers, the small but mighty Pat McGrath Labs Concealer Brush can’t be beat.

Best Foundation Brush, Runner-Up Saie The Base Brush $28 at Amazon$28 at SephoraView on Saiehello.com What We Like Ultrasoft bristles

Smooth and seamless application

Dense yet flexible What to Consider Brush handle is pretty thick, may be harder to hold and maneuver Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Round | Intended Use: Cream and liquid foundations | Vegan: Yes If you’re looking for a brush to help foundation blend seamlessly with a natural finish, this one from Saie is also a fantastic option. The unique surface of this Saie Foundation Brush is meant to disperse product evenly without waste, meaning you’ll get a smooth makeup application every time. The brush handle is very thick so you may need to practice a bit as you maneuver it, but once you master the grip and pressure you’ll be left with glowy and beautiful skin. Saie less.

Lauren Pardee, senior editor: “I'm so picky about my foundation brushes, so when I say I'm obsessed, I mean that with my whole heart. This brush imparts a smooth, streak-free finish that looks like skin, and I experienced zero pilling. Plus, it is a really compact size, so it fits in all of my makeup bags.”

Best Budget Real Techniques Expert Face Makeup Brush $9$7 at Amazon$10 at Ulta$9 at Target What We Like Super affordable

Ultra plush bristles

Leaves an airbrushed finish What to Consider Bristles are dense and more packed in Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Rounded/domed | Intended Use: Cream, liquid, or powder base products | Vegan: Yes If you’re looking for an affordable makeup brush option that can tackle any base product formula you throw at it, the Real Techniques Expert Face Brush will end your search. Some like using this product to apply foundation, and others may reach for it to blend out bronzer or blush. The domed shape helps this brush glide easily across the skin. One thing to note is that the bristles are more dense on this brush than other brushes we tried. Just be patient and use a light hand as you blend to maximize the smoothness of your makeup look.

Shannon Stubbs, writer: “While the bristles on this brush are super soft to the touch, it blends all formulas easily—no matter if they’re cream, powder, or liquid. The small shape also makes it efficient for blending in specific areas such as contour or blush. It feels gentle on the skin, doesn’t cause any irritation, and creates a smooth, airbrushed finish.”

Best Cream Brush Merit Tapered Blending Brush $32 at Sephora$32 at Kohls.comView on Meritbeauty.com What We Like Blends cream products evenly

Creates blurred look

Comes in recyclable packaging What to Consider Short brush handle (only 3.5 inches) Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Flat | Intended Use: Cream, liquid, or powder foundation and base products | Vegan: Yes If you like an airbrushed look for your base products, the Merit Brush No. 1 is about to become your new BFF. Blending with this brush is as easy as it gets—simply apply your product and use the brush to gently buff it into the skin for a super smooth application. The bristles are soft and light and glide across the skin seamlessly. The brush handle is shorter than you may expect from a complexion brush, but it’s easy to travel with. Merit is all about effortless beauty, so it’s no surprise that this brush reflects their core brand values.

See Also Makeup brushes wholesale: bulk supply from manufacturers & suppliers Shannon, writer: “This brush is so enjoyable to use simply because it’s so soft. It feels like feathers on the skin and glides super smoothly, blending out cream formulations with ease. The flat top creates a satin-y finish on the complexion, and I love that it is able to smooth out even my thicker formulas that are usually hard to blend. I love the chic look of the black handle and white top, but it does make it a bit harder to clean.”

Best Powder Brush Charlotte Tilbury Powder & Sculpt Brush $65 at Amazon$49 at Nordstrom$49 at Asos What We Like Evenly distributes powder products

Great for sculpting and highlighting



Quality bristles What to Consider Not as multi-use as other brushes on this list Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Tapered | Intended Use: Powder bronzer, blush, and highlighter | Vegan: Yes Looking for a luxe brush to add to your collection? This one from Charlotte Tilbury is extra special as the brush head is hand-pulled into the perfect shape by a master brush maker in Europe, according to the brand. From the crimson brush handle to the rose gold lettering, the brush gives the same elegance you can expect with most Charlotte Tilbury products and packaging. It is ultrasoft, making it great for blending, though it may be too soft to use with some pressed powders. However, when it comes to blending out contour, blush and highlighter, you’ll get that flawless finish every time.

Lauren, senior editor: “This is by far the softest brush I've ever used—plus it's stunning and looks and feels luxe. It’s great for collecting the loose powder and packing it into one place (like the under-eyes), and then sweeps it off post-bake.”

Best Eyeshadow Brush Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush $15$11 at SephoraView on Rarebeauty.com$15$11 at Kohls.com What We Like Angled brush helps blend shadows

Works with all eyeshadows

Dense bristles What to Consider Smaller size compared to other similar brushes Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Angled | Intended Use: Powder, cream, or liquid eyeshadow | Vegan: Yes The Rare Beauty Eyeshadow Brush is a small but mighty tool that helps you get the perfect eyeshadow look, whether you’re running out the door or layering on lots of pigment. This brush has a flat side to pack on color and a full side to blend out the eyeshadow, and you can hold it at different angles to accommodate everything from a light wash of color to super vibrant shadows.

Amanda Rosenthal, writer: “This brush was significantly smaller than I expected, but despite its small size, it still packs a punch. The brush is extremely soft and features a beautifully angled curve that hugs onto the eyelid, distributing eyeshadow evenly. As the brand mentions, it mimics the shape of a fingertip, and it even blends better than one. The dense bristles are great for blending at the crease.”

Best Concealer Brush Pat McGrath Labs Concealer Brush $36 at Sephora$36 at Ulta$36 at Nordstrom What We Like Allows for precise blending

High-quality bristles



Dense brush head What to Consider Smaller brush size may mean more time needed to blend Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Angled | Intended Use: Cream and liquid concealer | Vegan: Yes No one has mastered makeup quite like Pat McGrath, and it’s no surprise that this makeup artist turned brand founder has some of the best brushes in the game. This concealer brush features a 40-degree slant, so you can be extra precise with product placement and blend evenly. Whether you need seamless spot correcting or a blurred finish under your eyes, your concealer will easily conceal any imperfections. Simply apply your concealer, buff the product in, and then blend it out for a smooth finish.

Caitlyn, associate editor: “I was surprised by how tiny this brush was; it was way smaller than my other concealer brushes both in thickness and in length. It has densely packed, soft bristles that push product into the skin, which is key for concealing under-eyes and blemishes.”

Best Set Sephora Collection 8-Piece Pro Brush Set $104 at AmazonView on Sephora$76 at Kohls.com What We Like Great value as a set

Travel-friendly (comes in a vegan leather pouch)

Good for beginners What to Consider No contour brush included Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Various | Intended Use: Liquid, cream, and powder products | Vegan: Yes If you’re in need of a total brush refresh or you are just starting to build your brush collection, why not tackle a bunch at once? The Sephora Collection 8-Piece PRO Brush Face & Eye Set has you covered for virtually any makeup occasion. The brush bristles are vegan and super soft and can be cleaned easily between uses. Another perk? It comes in a pouch with an elastic holder for each brush, so you can easily travel with your tools without squishing the bristles. If we could add one brush to this set, we’d choose a contour brush—but for the price, you’ll certainly have the basics covered.

Caitlyn, associate editor: “Wow, I'm obsessed with this set. Because the eight brushes come in an innovative portfolio holder, I took them with me to a destination wedding in my carry-on. The folder kept the brushes intact so that I could achieve a pro-level makeup look while at my hotel. It's the ultimate kit for any makeup level: a concealer brush, a foundation brush, a blush brush, a contour brush, a highlighter brush, an eyebrow brush/spoolie, a crease brush, and an eyelid brush. Not to mention, they are all super soft and great quality.”