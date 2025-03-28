Goodbye Cakey Makeup! Hello, Flawless Finish (These 9 Brushes Are Key) (2025)

TL;DR
Our favorite brush for foundation was the Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush because of its unique fiber technology and how easy it is to use. The Real Techniques Expert Face Makeup Brush is an affordable option for applying foundations or other base products like bronzer and brush. When it comes to concealers, the small but mighty Pat McGrath Labs Concealer Brush can’t be beat.
Beauty lovers know that makeup brushes are integral to any makeup kit. Sure, there’s a lot you can do with your fingers and a blending sponge, but when it comes to achieving a full beat, brushes are where it’s at. Different types of makeup call for different brushes (good luck trying to apply foundation with a teeny, tiny eyeshadow brush!), and it can be overwhelming when you consider the hundreds of options we may want to add to cart. Whether it’s time to replace your old makeup brushes or you want to try a new tool, we’ve got you covered.
To help you find the best options for your unique beauty routine, we tested the top-rated makeup brushes, evaluating each tool’s bristle density, material quality, efficacy, and results after use. Our testers are beauty experts and makeup lovers with different skin types, skin tones, and makeup preferences. You’ll find tester insights for each product mentioned to see how these brushes worked for real people. We also tapped a professional makeup artist to approve our picks and share tips on picking the best brushes for your skin and wallet. Without further ado, let’s get into it.
Which Makeup Brushes Do You Need?
If you’ve got a full collection ofmakeup brushesand know how to use each one correctly, we salute you. Most of us, though, could use a few pointers on which brushes to buy. Makeup brushes are specifically made to target certain areas of the face, so using the wrong brush can throw off your look. From large, fluffy brushes that distribute powder across the face to contour brushes designed to define, there are more than a dozen brush types. Not sure which ones you need? We’ve compiled a complete guide to makeup brushes and tips on how to use them. If you just want a quality set of basic brushes, check out our list of the very best affordable makeup brush sets.
Best Foundation Brush
Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush
What We Like
Natural finish
Unique vegan fiber technology
Intuitive and easy to use
What to Consider
Not intended for use with powder foundation
Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Angled | Intended Use: Liquid or cream foundation | Vegan: Yes
Hourglass is known for its skin-perfecting base products, so it’s no surprise that their foundation brush received our top marks for applying foundation.With its supersoft bristles and angled shape, this brush will help foundation blend into the skin without settling into pores or fine lines. The brush is a great shape—large enough to cover ground quickly but small enough so you can control precisely where to place the base product. We wouldn’t recommend using this brush with powder complexion products, but you’ll love how it blends liquid and cream foundations seamlessly.
Caitlyn Martyn, associate editor: “I love this brush! It's so soft on the skin and blends makeup seamlessly thanks to the smooth, densely packed bristles. Its teardrop shape gets into nooks and crannies like those around the nose, mouth, and eyes. The result is a soft, airbrushed finish.”
Best Foundation Brush, Runner-Up
Saie The Base Brush
What We Like
Ultrasoft bristles
Smooth and seamless application
Dense yet flexible
What to Consider
Brush handle is pretty thick, may be harder to hold and maneuver
Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Round | Intended Use: Cream and liquid foundations | Vegan: Yes
If you’re looking for a brush to help foundation blend seamlessly with a natural finish, this one from Saie is also a fantastic option. The unique surface of this Saie Foundation Brush is meant to disperse product evenly without waste, meaning you’ll get a smooth makeup application every time. The brush handle is very thick so you may need to practice a bit as you maneuver it, but once you master the grip and pressure you’ll be left with glowy and beautiful skin. Saie less.
Lauren Pardee, senior editor: “I'm so picky about my foundation brushes, so when I say I'm obsessed, I mean that with my whole heart. This brush imparts a smooth, streak-free finish that looks like skin, and I experienced zero pilling. Plus, it is a really compact size, so it fits in all of my makeup bags.”
What We Like
Super affordable
Ultra plush bristles
Leaves an airbrushed finish
What to Consider
Bristles are dense and more packed in
Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Rounded/domed | Intended Use: Cream, liquid, or powder base products | Vegan: Yes
If you’re looking for an affordable makeup brush option that can tackle any base product formula you throw at it, the Real Techniques Expert Face Brush will end your search. Some like using this product to apply foundation, and others may reach for it to blend out bronzer or blush. The domed shape helps this brush glide easily across the skin. One thing to note is that the bristles are more dense on this brush than other brushes we tried. Just be patient and use a light hand as you blend to maximize the smoothness of your makeup look.
Shannon Stubbs, writer: “While the bristles on this brush are super soft to the touch, it blends all formulas easily—no matter if they’re cream, powder, or liquid. The small shape also makes it efficient for blending in specific areas such as contour or blush. It feels gentle on the skin, doesn’t cause any irritation, and creates a smooth, airbrushed finish.”
What We Like
Blends cream products evenly
Creates blurred look
Comes in recyclable packaging
What to Consider
Short brush handle (only 3.5 inches)
Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Flat | Intended Use: Cream, liquid, or powder foundation and base products | Vegan: Yes
If you like an airbrushed look for your base products, the Merit Brush No. 1 is about to become your new BFF. Blending with this brush is as easy as it gets—simply apply your product and use the brush to gently buff it into the skin for a super smooth application. The bristles are soft and light and glide across the skin seamlessly. The brush handle is shorter than you may expect from a complexion brush, but it’s easy to travel with. Merit is all about effortless beauty, so it’s no surprise that this brush reflects their core brand values.
Shannon, writer: “This brush is so enjoyable to use simply because it’s so soft. It feels like feathers on the skin and glides super smoothly, blending out cream formulations with ease. The flat top creates a satin-y finish on the complexion, and I love that it is able to smooth out even my thicker formulas that are usually hard to blend. I love the chic look of the black handle and white top, but it does make it a bit harder to clean.”
What We Like
Evenly distributes powder products
Great for sculpting and highlighting
Quality bristles
What to Consider
Not as multi-use as other brushes on this list
Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Tapered | Intended Use: Powder bronzer, blush, and highlighter | Vegan: Yes
Looking for a luxe brush to add to your collection? This one from Charlotte Tilbury is extra special as the brush head is hand-pulled into the perfect shape by a master brush maker in Europe, according to the brand. From the crimson brush handle to the rose gold lettering, the brush gives the same elegance you can expect with most Charlotte Tilbury products and packaging. It is ultrasoft, making it great for blending, though it may be too soft to use with some pressed powders. However, when it comes to blending out contour, blush and highlighter, you’ll get that flawless finish every time.
Lauren, senior editor: “This is by far the softest brush I've ever used—plus it's stunning and looks and feels luxe. It’s great for collecting the loose powder and packing it into one place (like the under-eyes), and then sweeps it off post-bake.”
Best Eyeshadow Brush
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush
What We Like
Angled brush helps blend shadows
Works with all eyeshadows
Dense bristles
What to Consider
Smaller size compared to other similar brushes
Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Angled | Intended Use: Powder, cream, or liquid eyeshadow | Vegan: Yes
The Rare Beauty Eyeshadow Brush is a small but mighty tool that helps you get the perfect eyeshadow look, whether you’re running out the door or layering on lots of pigment. This brush has a flat side to pack on color and a full side to blend out the eyeshadow, and you can hold it at different angles to accommodate everything from a light wash of color to super vibrant shadows.
Amanda Rosenthal, writer: “This brush was significantly smaller than I expected, but despite its small size, it still packs a punch. The brush is extremely soft and features a beautifully angled curve that hugs onto the eyelid, distributing eyeshadow evenly. As the brand mentions, it mimics the shape of a fingertip, and it even blends better than one. The dense bristles are great for blending at the crease.”
Best Concealer Brush
Pat McGrath Labs Concealer Brush
What We Like
Allows for precise blending
High-quality bristles
Dense brush head
What to Consider
Smaller brush size may mean more time needed to blend
Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Angled | Intended Use: Cream and liquid concealer | Vegan: Yes
No one has mastered makeup quite like Pat McGrath, and it’s no surprise that this makeup artist turned brand founder has some of the best brushes in the game. This concealer brush features a 40-degree slant, so you can be extra precise with product placement and blend evenly. Whether you need seamless spot correcting or a blurred finish under your eyes, your concealer will easily conceal any imperfections. Simply apply your concealer, buff the product in, and then blend it out for a smooth finish.
Caitlyn, associate editor: “I was surprised by how tiny this brush was; it was way smaller than my other concealer brushes both in thickness and in length. It has densely packed, soft bristles that push product into the skin, which is key for concealing under-eyes and blemishes.”
What We Like
Great value as a set
Travel-friendly (comes in a vegan leather pouch)
Good for beginners
What to Consider
No contour brush included
Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Various | Intended Use: Liquid, cream, and powder products | Vegan: Yes
If you’re in need of a total brush refresh or you are just starting to build your brush collection, why not tackle a bunch at once? The Sephora Collection 8-Piece PRO Brush Face & Eye Set has you covered for virtually any makeup occasion. The brush bristles are vegan and super soft and can be cleaned easily between uses. Another perk? It comes in a pouch with an elastic holder for each brush, so you can easily travel with your tools without squishing the bristles. If we could add one brush to this set, we’d choose a contour brush—but for the price, you’ll certainly have the basics covered.
Caitlyn, associate editor: “Wow, I'm obsessed with this set. Because the eight brushes come in an innovative portfolio holder, I took them with me to a destination wedding in my carry-on. The folder kept the brushes intact so that I could achieve a pro-level makeup look while at my hotel. It's the ultimate kit for any makeup level: a concealer brush, a foundation brush, a blush brush, a contour brush, a highlighter brush, an eyebrow brush/spoolie, a crease brush, and an eyelid brush. Not to mention, they are all super soft and great quality.”
Best Contour Brush
Patrick Ta Dual-Ended Sculpting Brush
What We Like
Curved shape is great for contour
Dual-ended, two-in-one brush
Buildable coverage
What to Consider
Hard to store dual-ended brushes upright
Bristle Material: Synthetic | Shape: Angled | Intended Use: Cream, liquid, or powder bronzers and blushes | Vegan: Yes
Need versatility in your brushes? The Patrick Ta Dual-Ended Sculpting Brush features a dual-ended format that simplifies application by offering two tools in one. Its curved bristles are perfect for enhancing contours, effortlessly hugging the angles of the face for a natural sculpted look. This brush also allows you to customize coverage, whether you’re going for a subtle effect or more intensity. Storing a double-ended brush can be tricky, so maybe skip the jars or upright storage and keep this one in a drawer or makeup bag.
Caitlyn, associate editor: “This dual-ended brush is what contouring dreams are made of. Both ends are fluffy and incredibly soft, so I was impressed by their sturdiness and blendability. One end is a bit skinnier and more angular, which proved to be great for sculpting my nose and eyes, while the other is longer and fluffier, which was ideal for the hollows of my cheeks and my forehead.”
What to Look forin a Makeup Brush
- Application: All brushes are not created equal. They are usually designed with very specific uses in mind, and it’s important to use brushes for their intended use. If you’re new to the makeup world and you’re not quite sure where to start, makeup artist Tamekia Geer recommends beginning with a foundation brush, a powder brush, and a blush brush. A flat and a creased eyeshadow brush are also good tools to have on hand.
- Brush Quality and Material: Some makeup brushes can cost a pretty penny, but that’s because it can be quite the process to make a quality brush. Consider the sturdiness of the handle and how soft the bristles feel against your skin—these are both factors that will affect how long the brush lasts and the standard of your makeup application. Conversely, having a fluffy makeup brush sourced from the finest animal hair or fur might feel luxurious, but it’s not the most sustainable or cruelty-free option. Synthetic brushes have come a long way, and there are plenty of vegan options that are earth- and wallet-friendly.
- Bristle Density: Another important feature to consider is the brush's density. Typically, the denser or more closely packed the bristles are, the more coverage the brush will help provide. Dense brushes are considered ideal for building up foundation to full coverage. In contrast, less dense brushes are ideal for achieving light to medium coverage, such as when applying setting powder, bronzer, or blush.
How We Tested Makeup Brushes
Before we recommend any product, we like to test them in the real world to help you better understand what to look for before making a purchase.
- Testing Period: Four weeks
- Methodology: Makeup brushes were tested at home in our everyday lives. Brushes were tested on several different skin types.
- Factors Considered: Feel, construction, design, intended purpose, blendability, ease of use, comfort, and overall experience.
FAQ
How do you clean makeup brushes?
To clean makeup brushes, Geer recommends using an antibacterial bar soap. You can also use a cleansing agent designed specifically for makeup brushes.
How often should you clean your brushes?
For all brushes (and especially any brushes used for cream products), Geer recommends cleaning brushes once a week to prevent possible skin breakouts and buildup on your brushes. "The cleaner they are, the better the application and the longer your brushes last," she adds.
How do you store makeup brushes?
As long as your makeup brushes are kept dry and clean, feel free to find creative ways to store them. Try a marble or ceramic jar for an aesthetically pleasing option, or inside of a drawer of your vanity that is easy to clean and access. If you prefer to tuck your tools away or take them with you on the go, opt for a brush roll or pouch holder.
Meet Our Expert
To narrow down the best makeup brushes and considerations to be aware of before buying, we chatted with an expert:
- Tamekia Geer is a makeup artist at TamGee Artistry Studio.
Why Trust Byrdie
Austen Tosone is a contributing writer at Byrdie and a content creator based in NYC. She tests dozens of beauty products every month and is always searching for the best recommendations to share with Byrdie readers. She is personally a fan of the Real Techniques Expert Face Brush and loves a natural finish when applying foundation and base products. This story also reminded her that she should really wash her makeup brushes…oops! For this article, Austen reviewed insights after testers used a variety of makeup brushes for four weeks. After considering factors like design, intended purpose, blendability, and ease of use, she narrowed it down to these top picks.
