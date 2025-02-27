Got Knee Pain? Here Are 7 Braces Physicians Recommend (2025)

There are many types of knee ligament injuries and issues that can cause prolonged knee conditions, each requiring a different type of knee brace for the optimal benefit.

"The most common knee problems for adult men include ligamentous injuries, meniscus injuries, tendinopathy and osteoarthritis (OA)," says Stauffer. Here are a few examples of common knee issues, and what type of brace may be most suitable:



Problem 1: Anterior Cruciate Ligament [ACL] Injury

The ACL is a major ligament on the inside of your knee.

"It is typically injured when the knee either hyper extends or goes into too much knee valgus (caving in of the knee)," says Stauffer. "Typically, the person will feel a distinguishable 'pop' or giving way of the knee. There is usually pain and swelling following the injury. It can be a contact or non-contact mechanism."

ACL injuries often require surgery, especially if the person plans on returning to high demand/change of direction activities, notes Stauffer.

If the person had surgery, the physician might recommend a custom-fit brace as they return to activity. But in general, you want a hinged brace that works to prevent the knee from hyperextending.

Problem 2: Patellar Tendonitis a.k.a. Jumper's Knee

"This is inflammation of the patellar tendon as a result of overuse and/or repetitive activities," says Dr. Solak. "It's common in sports or activities like volleyball and basketball, and symptoms include pain and tenderness over and around the patellar tendon, swelling, and increased pain with jumping, running, or walking."

Patellar tendon knee strap braces work well for these injuries, as they tack down the patellar tendon and are highly adjustable.

Problem 3: Medial Collateral Ligament [MCL] Injury

MCL injures can happen the same way as an ACL injury. Typically, it’s a knee valgus injury. "MCL injures can take 3 to 12 weeks to heal but rarely need surgery. Initially after injury, the patient will describe 'weakness' or sensation of knee-buckling or a giving-way sensation," says Stauffer.

"Braces can provide a sense of stability for this situation, especially as the athlete recovers, with struts on the inside of the brace to minimize the knee from buckling. The brace may only need to be used temporarily until the person regains the strength/stability and neuromuscular control of the knee."

For MCL injuries, Stauffer recommends a hinged brace equipped with metal or carbon fiber rods positioned on the sides. This hinged design ensures that your knee retains the ability to flex and extend, while the rods serve to restrict side-to-side movement.

Problem 4: Sprains and Other Ligament/Cartilage Injury

Ligaments are fibrous connective tissues in the body that connect bone to bone. The meniscus is a pad of connective tissue or cartilage that acts as shock absorbers between two bones and is a common culprit of knee pain.

"A meniscus injury can occur one of two ways: a contact injury in which a blow to the knee (i.e. being tackled during a football game) buckles it in the wrong direction, or a non-contact injury (i.e. landing awkwardly or cutting) that results in a sudden twisting or giving out of the knee," says Dr. Solak. "These injuries result in a partial tear or complete rupture of one or more of the ligaments (ACL, Posterior Cruciate Ligament, Lateral Collateral Ligament, MCL) that surround the knee or a tear of the meniscus. In most cases, a hinged brace works well to provide additional support for these injuries.

Problem 5: Osetoarthritis

Arthritis is a degenerative change in the articular cartilage of the knee that gradually wears away over time. "It generally affects middle-age and older people, but may also be caused by increased stresses on the knee such as repeated injury or being overweight," explains Dr. Solak.

Because arthritis is often associated with swelling and affect the compartment of the knee (deep tissue), Dr. Solak recommends trying an unloader brace.