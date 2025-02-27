Got Knee Pain? Here Are 7 Braces Physicians Recommend (2025)

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why Trust Us?
KNEE PAIN CAN be one of the most debilitating issues for runners, exercisers, and weightlifters alike. Whether it's a nagging pain or a dull, lingering ache, it can prevent you from feeling good during your workout or prevent you from reaching your training goals. Knee pain can even get in the way of day-to-day activities like running errands and climbing stairs. The best knee braces aren't a quick fix for a deeper injury, but they can be great tools to help ease pain by supporting the complex internal structures of the knee.
"Knee braces can be helpful for generalized knee pain," says Rick Stauffer, PT, SCS, C.S.C.S., PES, co-owner and director at PRN Physical Therapy. "They offer compression and can make the person feel more confident with their activities."
The best knee braces can also be an asset for athletes and fitness junkies itching to get back to training following their recovery from surgery or injury. They provide added stability and support to the knee joint, which can be particularly beneficial during high-impact activities like running or jumping. Knowing that your knees have a little extra support can also carry a mental advantage, potentially boosting confidence and encouraging physical activity for some people.
But let's get one thing straight: even the best knee braces aren't a cure-all for any knee problem. The effectiveness of a knee brace hinges on a trifecta of factors—your particular diagnosis, how serious it is, and your individual situation. Plus, there's a whole range of knee braces out there, each designed with a specific job in mind.
To help you find the best knee brace for you, Men's Health fitness and health specialists spent hours consulting with medical professionals and extensively researching products online. Our health and fitness experts considered their materials, design, and cost. We've also enlisted the expertise of Stauffer, as well as sports medicine physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kraig Solak, and athletic trainer Mario DiMattia of Precision Orthopedics to understand the factors that make a great knee brace stand apart from the rest.
Below, we bring you a comprehensive guide to the seven best knee braces to try in 2024.
Best Compression Sleeve Knee Brace
Reparel Knee Sleeve
Pros
- Compressive
- Comfortable
- Stays in place
- Lightweight
Cons
- Can be difficult to slip on over the foot
Where this knee sleeve shines is in its sleek, low-profile design. It's incredibly slim and doesn't feel bulky at all, allowing for maximum flexibility during workouts and runs. Unlike some bulkier braces, the Reparel Knee Sleeve isn't super restrictive, and that's a big win when wearing during activities. The compression is, well, compressive, but also comfortable and not too tight.
One thing to keep in mind, though, is that it's a 100% soft brace. So, if you're dealing with severe knee issues requiring a high level of stability and mobility restriction, this might not be the best choice. However, for those of us looking for a comfortable and supportive option to slip on during runs or workouts, it's spot-on. It offers that extra layer of compressive support without sacrificing comfort, and that's exactly what some people need.
|Material
|Polyester, nylon, and cotton
|Sizes
|S - XL
Best Knee Brace for Everyday Activities
DonJoy Tru-Pull Lite Knee Support Brace
Now 44% Off
Pros
- Highly adjustable
- Breathable
- Removable plastic hinges
Cons
- Velcro loses its stick over time
This brace is perfect for runners, recreational athletes, and anyone seeking that extra support and stabilization around the kneecap during daily activities. It's snug without being overly restrictive, making it great for those dealing with mild to moderate patellar issues. The design is comfortable and doesn't feel clunky or get in the way of movements, either.
We also like the removable plastic hinges, which provide that extra bit of medial and lateral stability. If you need a little more support than a soft knee sleeve but not as much restriction as a hinged brace, this one may strike the right balance.
The neoprene fabric is another win, as it's hypoallergenic, breathable, and lightweight—perfect for longer workouts or activities. Just a word of advice, though—this brace is designed to be snug, so if you're between sizes, it's a good idea to go with the larger size.
|Material
|Breath-O-prene
|Sizes
|S - XL
Best Knee Brace for Running
Ossur Formfit Tracker Knee Brace
Pros
- Flexible yet highly supportive
- Breathable
- Adjustable
- Wide range of sizes
Cons
- Can feel a little bulky for some people
"These knee braces are used for minor sprains and strains of the knee as well as other patellar-femoral issues," says Dr. Solak. "This type of knee brace is also good for general support of the knee during activity."
A series of highly adjustable velcro straps come across the front of this brace, which act to support your kneecap and surrounding ligaments. It's crafted from a soft, breathable fabric that stays put and won't slide down your leg. And with a range of sizes, it fits like a glove.
|Material
|FlyWeight
|Sizes
|XS - XXXL
Best Orthopedic Knee Brace
Breg Fusion Oa Plus Ots Lt M Part #13030
Pros
- Offers serious movement control
- Highly adjustable
- More lightweight than it appears
Cons
- Too restrictive for some activities
- Brutally expensive
"This brace is used after surgical reconstruction of the knee. It can also be used to protect the knee from injury during sports," according to DiMattia. He recommends these braces for mild to moderate osteoarthritis or to take pressure off the meniscus after surgical repair, making it one of the most versatile options in this lineup.
It boasts Breg's adjustable hinge technology and thumbwheel dial design, which makes adjusting the level of offloading a breeze (and without any tools). The flexible material delivers not only a snug and contoured fit, but also keeps the brace securely in place and ultra comfortable throughout the day. Plus, the AirTech® frame pads are a welcome addition, which deliver airflow and help to manage moisture to keep you comfortable.
|Material
|Foam, polyester, neoprene
|Sizes
|S - L
Best Adjustable Hinge Knee Brace
Breg Recover Knee Brace
Pros
- Highly customizable fit
- Great for surgical recovery
- Available in two different materials
Cons
- More than $100
This hinged brace offers an impressive range of adjustability, allowing for extension adjustments between -10° to 70° and flexion from -10° to 120°. This level of customization can be highly beneficial for those who want the ability to fine-tune the brace to their evolving recovery needs.
Another unique feature is the extension drop lock mechanism. With a simple press of a button, this design allows the brace to be securely locked in five different positions (-10°, 0°, 10°, 20°, and 30°) of knee extension. The wraparound design of the brace also makes it convenient to put on and take off compared to a sleeve brace that requires slipping over your foot, saving both time and effort.
I also appreciate the option of choosing between Airmesh and Neoprene materials, which further tailors the brace to your personal comfort preferences. While the Breg Recover Knee Brace does come with a price tag exceeding $100, it's a worthy investment considering its customizability and overall quality.
|Material
|Airmesh or neoprene
|Sizes
|XS - XXL
Best Knee Brace for Seniors
DonJoy 081010883 Playmaker Knee Brace
Pros
- Extra long design adds stability
- Highly durable
- Great for daily activities
Cons
- On the bulkier side
This brace is particularly helpful if you're dealing with knee issues like general degeneration of the knee joint or instability. It can also be helpful for mild osteoarthritis, according to Dr. Solak.
Now, it's worth noting that this hinged brace is a bit bulkier than the purely soft ones, but that added bulk generally translates to extra protection against hyperextension or rotation of the knee. While it might not be the go-to choice for a high-intensity activity like running or hitting the gym, it does have its place. It's comfortable enough to wear under or over clothing throughout the day for regular activities, making it a solid companion for daily use.
|Material
|Not listed
|Sizes
|M - XL
Best Knee Brace for High-Intensity Activity
DonJoy Reaction Web Knee Support Brace with Compression Undersleeve
Pros
- Incredibly lightweight and breathable
- Ideal for sweaty runs and workouts
- Stays firmly in place
Cons
- Looks kind of weird (or, cool?)
This web design looks pretty crazy, but it's not just for show. This innovative design emulates the internal structures of the knee, helping to reinforce your ligaments and musculature to dynamically support the knee. And, according to DiMattia, this unique design really delivers. "This knee sleeve is great for many conditions such as swelling, repetitive knee injuries, sports injuries, and degenerative joints."
The open webbing framework, combined with the mesh backing, contributes to a comfortable fit that allows for more airflow than most braces on the market. For that reason, it's a great choice for high-intensity activities where traditional sleeve braces can get sweaty and hot.
|Material
|Nylon and spandex
|Sizes
|XS - XXXL
How to Choose the Best Knee Brace for You
Choosing the right knee brace can make a serious of difference in your comfort and recovery, but it's not a one-size-fits-all situation. Dr. Solak emphasizes the importance of following the manufacturer's recommendations for size, but keep in mind that even with the right size, a brace may not fit perfectly. To ensure a hassle-free experience, make sure the retailer you choose offers returns or exchanges.
Before you hit that "buy" button, consider these factors:
Consult a specialist: Knee braces can be a bit pricey, so it's a smart move to consult with a specialist before making a purchase. They can help determine the best type of brace for your specific injury. This step ensures you get the right tool for the job and avoid unnecessary expenses.
Personal preference: Everyone's comfort level varies. What feels fantastic to one person might not work for another. The key is to keep moving and explore exercises and activities that feel comfortable to you. Your comfort is paramount, so don't settle for a bulky brace you can't stand wearing or a knee sleeve that feels too tight.
Know your limits: It's essential to understand that a knee brace isn't a magic fix for severe injuries like an ACL tear. For these cases, surgery is typically necessary for long-term health and function. If you hear an audible pop, experience swelling, lose mobility, or find it challenging to put weight on your knee, it's a good idea to seek professional help as soon as possible.
What Are the Different Types of Knee Braces?
Of course, there are different braces for different knee issues. According to the experts, they can be broken down into 4 different categories.
Prophylactic braces: "These braces are used to protect/prevent the knee joint from injury," says DiMattia. Prophylactic braces are typically available at drug-stores or sporting goods stores. Basic hinged knee braces, knee sleeves, patellar tendon straps, and DonJoy Reaction braces are a common form of these.
Rehabilitative braces: "These are used to allow the knee to heal from an injury or surgery," according to DiMattia. "Generally, these braces are used immediately after injury or surgery and can limit the motion of the knee during the healing phase to allow for proper healing. They are designed to fit over bulky dressings or a swollen knee."
Functional braces: These braces are used after an injury to provide stability after an injury or surgery of the knee, DiMattia told us. "Functional braces often require a prescription from the doctor and the brace you get will be dependent on the specific type of injury. Generally, these are used when an athlete is returning to activities such as running, walking, hiking, or other sports after surgery or an injury has healed."
Unloader braces: "These braces are for people who have arthritis of the knee," says DiMattia. "They work by transferring the load off of the joint surface that is degenerated in order to decrease pain and increase function of the knee."
What Knee Brace Do Doctors Recommend?
There are many types of knee ligament injuries and issues that can cause prolonged knee conditions, each requiring a different type of knee brace for the optimal benefit.
"The most common knee problems for adult men include ligamentous injuries, meniscus injuries, tendinopathy and osteoarthritis (OA)," says Stauffer. Here are a few examples of common knee issues, and what type of brace may be most suitable:
Problem 1: Anterior Cruciate Ligament [ACL] Injury
The ACL is a major ligament on the inside of your knee.
"It is typically injured when the knee either hyper extends or goes into too much knee valgus (caving in of the knee)," says Stauffer. "Typically, the person will feel a distinguishable 'pop' or giving way of the knee. There is usually pain and swelling following the injury. It can be a contact or non-contact mechanism."
ACL injuries often require surgery, especially if the person plans on returning to high demand/change of direction activities, notes Stauffer.
If the person had surgery, the physician might recommend a custom-fit brace as they return to activity. But in general, you want a hinged brace that works to prevent the knee from hyperextending.
Problem 2: Patellar Tendonitis a.k.a. Jumper's Knee
"This is inflammation of the patellar tendon as a result of overuse and/or repetitive activities," says Dr. Solak. "It's common in sports or activities like volleyball and basketball, and symptoms include pain and tenderness over and around the patellar tendon, swelling, and increased pain with jumping, running, or walking."
Patellar tendon knee strap braces work well for these injuries, as they tack down the patellar tendon and are highly adjustable.
Problem 3: Medial Collateral Ligament [MCL] Injury
MCL injures can happen the same way as an ACL injury. Typically, it’s a knee valgus injury. "MCL injures can take 3 to 12 weeks to heal but rarely need surgery. Initially after injury, the patient will describe 'weakness' or sensation of knee-buckling or a giving-way sensation," says Stauffer.
"Braces can provide a sense of stability for this situation, especially as the athlete recovers, with struts on the inside of the brace to minimize the knee from buckling. The brace may only need to be used temporarily until the person regains the strength/stability and neuromuscular control of the knee."
For MCL injuries, Stauffer recommends a hinged brace equipped with metal or carbon fiber rods positioned on the sides. This hinged design ensures that your knee retains the ability to flex and extend, while the rods serve to restrict side-to-side movement.
Problem 4: Sprains and Other Ligament/Cartilage Injury
Ligaments are fibrous connective tissues in the body that connect bone to bone. The meniscus is a pad of connective tissue or cartilage that acts as shock absorbers between two bones and is a common culprit of knee pain.
"A meniscus injury can occur one of two ways: a contact injury in which a blow to the knee (i.e. being tackled during a football game) buckles it in the wrong direction, or a non-contact injury (i.e. landing awkwardly or cutting) that results in a sudden twisting or giving out of the knee," says Dr. Solak. "These injuries result in a partial tear or complete rupture of one or more of the ligaments (ACL, Posterior Cruciate Ligament, Lateral Collateral Ligament, MCL) that surround the knee or a tear of the meniscus. In most cases, a hinged brace works well to provide additional support for these injuries.
Problem 5: Osetoarthritis
Arthritis is a degenerative change in the articular cartilage of the knee that gradually wears away over time. "It generally affects middle-age and older people, but may also be caused by increased stresses on the knee such as repeated injury or being overweight," explains Dr. Solak.
Because arthritis is often associated with swelling and affect the compartment of the knee (deep tissue), Dr. Solak recommends trying an unloader brace.
Do Knee Support Braces Really Work?
So, do knee support braces really live up to the hype? Well, they can be quite effective, but the key is selecting the right one for your specific situation. Here's the deal: knee braces aren't a magical fix for everything knee-related. The type of brace you need and how well it works depends on your specific condition, its severity, and your unique circumstances. And there's a whole lineup to choose from, each with a specific purpose.
If you're an athlete or someone with a history of knee injuries, knee braces can be a helpful tool for preventing further harm. They provide some extra support and stability to your knee joint, reducing the chances of re-injury. However, their effectiveness might not be the same for everyone, so it's not a guarantee.
If you're dealing with knee pain from conditions like osteoarthritis or patellofemoral pain syndrome, knee braces can offer relief. They can compress and support your knee, which often leads to less pain and swelling.
For those who've gone under the knife for knee surgery, like an ACL reconstruction or meniscus repair, your doctor might prescribe a knee brace to support the healing process and protect the surgical site. In such cases, these braces not only work, but are crucial for post-operative care. They assist in regaining strength and mobility during the recovery phase.
One thing to remember, though: while knee braces can be a big help, they should complement, not replace, other essential treatments like rehab exercises and lifestyle changes. For the best results with knee issues, it's essential to chat with a healthcare pro if you're having knee issues. They'll assess your situation and recommend the right brace and treatment plan.
Is it OK to Wear a Knee Brace Everyday?
Well, the answer is a bit of a mixed bag. Bottom line, whether you can wear a knee brace every day depends on your unique situation and what the experts say. So, play it safe and have that chat with your healthcare go-to before strapping in. Orthopedic specialists and physical therapists are the go-to folks here. They'll give your knee a good once-over and figure out whether regular brace use is the way to go.
Now, there are a few scenarios where everyday knee brace action might make sense. If you've had knee surgery or suffered an injury, your doc might recommend wearing one during the recovery process. This is typically a temporary deal until your knee gets its groove back, according to Dr. Solak.
But for some folks dealing with ongoing knee issues like osteoarthritis, wearing a knee brace daily can make a real difference. "These braces can deliver serious support, dial down the pain, and boost stability, making it easier to move around and feel comfy," says DiMattia. However, the key here is that the type of knee brace and whether it's the right fit should be decided by a healthcare pro.
Here's the thing to watch out for, though: overdoing it. If you slap on a knee brace 24/7 without a green light from a pro, you might end up relying on it too much. Over time, this can mean weaker muscles and less joint function. Not good. So, always stick to the plan your healthcare provider lays out for brace usage, and keep tabs on other aspects of your knee care, like exercises and rehab.
How We Selected the Best Knee Braces
Men's Health Fitness and Commerce Editor, Talene Appleton, NASM, and contributing writer Emily Shiffer researched and evaluated more than two dozen top-rated knee braces. Through our own observations and collaboration with physical therapists, we assessed each product based on factors including design, fit, comfort, support, size range, and price, as some knee braces simply offer a better overall value than others. We also combed Reddit—home to many knee brace threads—to discover any knee braces that have garnered positive feedback with reviewers.
Why You Can Trust Us
At Men's Health, we take great pride in providing our readers with reliable and trustworthy product recommendations. We believe that our readers deserve the best, which is why we always make sure to conduct thorough research and testing before making any recommendations.
Our product recommendations are purely editorial, and while we may receive free products to test and review, we only recommend the products we are most impressed by. We never let retailers or public relations contacts dictate our content or product coverage. Which is why you can trust us to provide you with reliable and unbiased product recommendations.
