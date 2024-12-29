Gran Turismo Hd Account Lookup (2024)

Gran Turismo HD Concept is the first installment of the Gran Turismo racing series to be released on the PlayStation 3. It was made available as a free download which was released on the PlayStation Store on December 24, 2006. A Blu-ray Disc version, called "Install Disc", was released in Japan in limited quantities in September 2007. The game was intended to be a sneak preview, in the likes of Gran Turismo Concept, preceding the release of a full version title, but the Gran Turismo HD project was canceled and replaced by Gran Turismo 5 Prologue.