Gray Hair Color Ideas for 2025 - The Right Hairstyles (2025)

Gray hair color on young girls today does not surprise anyone. Well, the gray hair trend has found its way to the hearts and heads of fashionistas. In its turn, it encouraged many older ladies to embrace their gray locks. Some of the most beautiful of today’s gray hair colors are ranging between ash blonde and silver. Gray and black variations, inspired by salt and pepper hair, are also among the most frequently requested colors. But the best thing about gray hair dye is its compatibility with any cool tone hair color – natural blonde, brown, and, especially pastel hues. Gray hair styles can be pretty simple – light waves, soft curls or straight strands will do just fine – no need to distract from your eye-catching hair color. No matter how young or old you are, if you like gray hair, here is your ultimate resource for inspiration!