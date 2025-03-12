Gray Hair Color Ideas for 2025 - The Right Hairstyles (2025)

HomeHair Color Ideas
Gray hair color on young girls today does not surprise anyone. Well, the gray hair trend has found its way to the hearts and heads of fashionistas. In its turn, it encouraged many older ladies to embrace their gray locks. Some of the most beautiful of today’s gray hair colors are ranging between ash blonde and silver. Gray and black variations, inspired by salt and pepper hair, are also among the most frequently requested colors. But the best thing about gray hair dye is its compatibility with any cool tone hair color – natural blonde, brown, and, especially pastel hues. Gray hair styles can be pretty simple – light waves, soft curls or straight strands will do just fine – no need to distract from your eye-catching hair color. No matter how young or old you are, if you like gray hair, here is your ultimate resource for inspiration!
Latest Articles
Over 50
5 Ways of Blending Gray Hair Without Regular Root Touch Ups
We all know that time: It’s been four weeks since you left the salon for your root retouch, and those pesky wisdom highlights are already growing back in. It’s frustrating to be an every-four-week guest, especially if you’re trying to cover your gray hair. But, what if there was a look that would give you more time between appointments and won’t have a defined growth line as it grows? What if there was a way that you could blend gray hair with highlights?
by Allison Webber
February 28, 2025
Over 50
65 Gorgeous Gray Hair Styles to Inspire Your Next Chop
Looking to refresh your style? These gorgeous gray hair styles showcase the best ways to flaunt your silver strands. With trendy cuts and stylish color solutions, you’ll find plenty of inspiration to update your look and sport your gray hair with new-found confidence.
by The Editors
October 18, 2024
Gray
10 Excellent Ideas for Growing Out Gray Hair in 2025
While more and more women are ready to rock their natural gray hair color, the idea of growing out gray hair and wearing the nasty grown-out roots for several months makes many shiver. Although the transition to gray does take time and dedication, you can definitely look your best in the process. Check out 10 ways to go gray with grace to map out your own journey.
by Nataly Henderson
December 04, 2024
Gray
30 Short Gray Hairstyles that Look Stunning at Any Age
There is something charming about short gray hair! Whether it’s a classy bob cut or a low-maintenance pixie — your stunning silver locks won’t leave you unnoticed! Gray hair color works great for both mature ladies with silver hairs growing in and young girls looking for ashy tones to match their skin tones. Check our list of the 30 trendiest short gray hairstyles that suit both colored and naturally gray hair, and take whatever inspires you the most!
by Nikki Goddard
December 10, 2024
Gray
15 Trendy Ways to Rock Salt and Pepper Hair Color
“My gray hairs make me look old!” That’s a classic statement we hear as stylists when asked to cover our client's natural “life sparkles” (my favorite term for them). But what if I told you that salt and pepper hair can make you look and feel younger, more vibrant, and garner a TON of compliments? Read on for some winning salt and pepper hair color ideas that will make you fall in love with the trend!
by Misty Wind
December 26, 2023
Gray
10 Gray Hair Blogs That Inspire Women to Start Their Transition
The #GrayHairMovement is happening all around us! I’ve found a welcoming tribe of like-minded women and invite you to join me in becoming part of the #GrayHairTransition taking over social media. With the world of style, fashion and hair laid out before us in true techno-color, I was instantly mesmerized by the brave and beautiful women already sharing their silver hair journeys. Check out 11 gray hair blogs you’ll like and love!
by Leigh Ann Newman
December 06, 2024
Color
30 Bedazzling Silver Hair Color Ideas to Wear in 2025
One of the hottest emerging trends, silver hair color, previously associated mainly with natural graying, is now equally approved by all ages. While silver hair is not quite the same as gray, it certainly gained its popularity thanks to the inclusivity and anti-ageism trend. Read on for the best silver hair ideas and maintenance tips!
by Olga Markuse
February 28, 2025
Gray
8 Tips for Women to Embrace Their Curly Gray Hair in Transition
After I committed to embracing my natural gray curly hair in 2017, I was not aware that it would require some changes to my (non) routine. My focus was on the grow-out and not on hair health. Needless to say, I was initially disappointed in my results. My silver locks were wiry, frizzy, and dull. However, after some research, I made several changes to my hair care, and those efforts have paid off with healthy, shiny and defined silver curls. If you are frustrated with your natural locks, focus on your hair health and follow these tips to achieve silver-curl success.
by Trina Pagano
December 26, 2023
Gray
7 Stylish Long Gray Hair Ideas That Don’t Make Women Look Older
Ever see a woman proudly flaunt her natural gray hair and think “I wish I could do that!”? Well, you certainly can! Young women dyeing their hair ash gray has become the hottest trend - while older women are embracing their natural long silver hair as a sign of self-acceptance. Whatever your reasons for having gray hair - it is definitely one way to push the status quo. Read on to find out how I started embracing my long gray hair, how I look after it - and why I love it!
by Claudine Penedo
January 16, 2024
Gray
8 Ways to Enhance Gray Hair and Make It Shine Naturally
As a woman of 45 with gray hair, I have discovered that my hair still needs a helping hand to get it looking its best, as white hair can look dull and is susceptible to yellowing and dryness. Thankfully, there are some easy ways to enhance the color and make gray hair soft and shiny. After all, if you choose to let your grays come through, you might as well give them the ‘wow’ factor. Here’s how.
by Mel Tickel
March 06, 2025
Gray
20 Shades of the Gray Hair Trend
The epic battle between blondes and brunettes has always been acute, but there’s a new player making waves in the hair game. The grey hair trend has taken the internet by storm. Below you will find twenty ways you can accomplish the so-called granny hair look and join in on the latest takeover.
by The Editors
January 08, 2021
Gray
6 Tips for Transitioning to Gray Hair Based on My Experience
Hi, my name is Carla, I´m 46 and silver. The Right Hairstyles Magazine has posted a couple of empowering gray hair stories and I want to share my journey, which was epic. Moreover, I know LOTS of useful tips, especially for readers who don’t know where to start their transitioning to gray hair.
by Carla Martin O
March 10, 2023
Gray
Why Grombre Hair Color Is So Much More Than an Instagram Trend
What is Grombre? Well, I didn’t know what it is, either. But then, it became the tagline for one of the biggest transitions in my life. A transition that was met with both opposition and fantastic support. This transition? The journey of going silver.
by Katrina DiMare
January 20, 2022
Gray
Silver Sisters and Gray Hair Communities for Women on Instagram
Here’s my story about when I transitioned to gray hair and kept busy on social media platforms created for bold women like me. Silver Sisters Community supports women’s transition to self-acceptance, as well as the #GrayHairMovement, in general. We celebrate, empower, encourage, motivate and inspire each other. Those are some of the online and offline activities that help women with gray hair thrive and live their lives to the fullest!
by Marina Garcia-Trevijano
August 07, 2021
Gray
What Causes White Hair at a Young Age and What You Can Do About It
Premature gray hair seems so unfair: why do some of us enjoy their natural colors well into the old age, while others are compelled to take up a regular dyeing routine to hide white hair in their 20s already? But what causes white hair at a young age and is it possible to delay graying? As a professional trichologist, I have the ultimate answers for you.
by Myroslava Novosilska
January 16, 2024
Gray
20 Benefits of Going Gray I’ve Experienced Throughout My Journey
I never considered going gray. I mean, who in their right mind would intentionally sign up to look old? Not me. But then, something happened. My gray hair started coming in quicker, my hair appointments became more frequent, and one day I caught myself thinking, “What if I stopped dying my hair?” And then I did. The negative stigma around going gray is really loud. Today I want to mute that and turn up the volume on all the benefits that come along with going gray.
by Lisa Fennessy
April 18, 2021
Gray
23 Chic Gray Bob Cuts that Totally Steal the Show
If you need an idea for a stylish and alluring haircut to shape your naturally gray hair, try one of these 23 chic gray bob hairstyles.
by Mary Allen
November 09, 2024
Gray
My Honest Gray Hair Transition Story and How It Changed My Life
#GrayHairMovement is here to stay, and I feel like my experience can inspire other women to join it. Now, after quitting coloring my hair, I blossom like never before and get tons of compliments every day. Moreover, this decision led me to other brave actions, such as designing a new profession and spreading my words online. Read on to learn from my gray hair transition story, a story of self-love and acceptance!
by Silvina Neder
April 18, 2021
Gray
5 Ways to Wear Icy Silver Hair Transformation Trend
Kylie has once again set the cool tones for the year with a style that makes iciness look hot—silver hair. The trend of this hue is coming in as strong as a blizzard and we don’t blame anyone for wanting to brave the cold to try these icy silver locks. It’s been spotted on Kylie Jenner, Evan Rachel Wood, Jourdan Dunn and many other celebrities are following their lead—it’s a style we’re sure you’ll want to frost your locks in right away.
by Victoria Olmo
January 17, 2024
Gray
30 Flawless Ideas of Gray Blending for Dark Hair
While the first gray hairs appearing on black or dark hair can be pretty disappointing, it's a natural phenomenon no one on Earth can avoid. Graying strands only mean that you're entering a new phase of your life. Moreover, you always have a choice between completely disguising your grays and embracing them. Or, you might want to try one of the trendy technique of gray blending for dark hair, which allows you to gracefully wear your silver strands and make a stylish statement at the same time. See the best ideas!
by Mary Allen
December 12, 2024