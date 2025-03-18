Greta Gerwig's Narnia Movie for Netflix: Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far (2025)

Composite: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images, ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Looking for new info on Greta Gerwig's Narnia movies for Netflix? Then you've come to the right place. It seems like it was only yesterday that we first immersed ourselves into the cinematic world of lions, witches, and wardrobes with Andrew Adamson's adaptation of C. S. Lewis's beloved books — but, friends, it was 20 years ago and we are ready for a redo.

Back in 2018, it was announced that Netflix was scheming to breathe new air into the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, acquiring the rights to adapt C.S. Lewis's seven books on the series.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world," Douglas Gresham, Lewis's stepson, said in a statement. "Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them toward this goal."

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer added: "C.S. Lewis’s beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world. Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come."

It wasn't until 2023 that we learned that Greta Gerwig had been tasked with adapting Lewis's beloved franchise into “at least two movies” for Netflix and now production is inching closer than ever before, with casting musings enthralling fans all over the world.

So, we've combed the internet to gather all the info we've gotten so far about Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Jump to your preferred section:

Does Netflix's first Narnia movie have a release date?

It does indeed. It's been confirmed that Greta Gerwig's first Narnia movie for Netflix will be released on IMAX on Thanksgiving Day 2026 (i.e. Nov. 26, 2026) for an exclusive four-week period before hitting Netflix on Christmas Day (i.e. Dec. 25, 2026). The film's IMAX run is expected to span 90 countries across 1,000 auditoriums.

“Our core strategy is to give our members exclusive first round movies on Netflix. The Narnia IMAX release is a release tactic," Netflix's Sarandos shared about the rollout. “We routinely release movies and theaters a couple of weeks before to qualify for awards, to meet festival requirements and to prime the publicity pump a bit. In the case of Narnia, it’s a two-week special event, I think it’s very differentiated from other runs, because I doubt anyone has a screen as big as an Imax screen at home.”

↑BACK TO TOP LIST

What will Netflix's Narnia movie be about?

This is the million dollar question. Though we know Greta Gerwig's first Narnia movie will look to Lewis's original saga for inspiration, it's not yet been announced what book the plot will be based on.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Time from February 2024, Gerwig revealed that she had been working on adapting Narnia even before Barbie started production. “As a child, you accept the whole thing — that you’re in this land of Narnia, there’s fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up. It doesn’t even occur to you that it’s not schematic,” she said. “I’m interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that’s what’s so compelling about them."

While a lot of people seem to believe the most plausible option would be to adapt the first book in the series — a.k.a. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe — much like Disney's 2005 saga, it's worth noting that Lewis also had a penchant for disregarding chronological order. The author famously put out two prequels, The Horse and His Boy (1954) and The Magician’s Nephew (1955), after completing three chronological books.

Speaking to Variety in 2023, Scott Stuber, former film chief of Netflix, said that while The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is the “preeminent” book, Gerwig was working with producers Amy Pascal and Mark Gordon “to figure out how they can break the whole arc of all of it.” Stuber added: “There’s such an interesting narrative form [to the Narnia series] if you read all of them.” As such, many believe Gerwig could be looking into adapting one of the prequels first.

↑BACK TO TOP LIST

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of Netflix's Narnia movie?

Another million dollar question. At the time of writing, no casting news have been made official for Greta Gerwig's first Narnia movie.

Now, that's clear, let's get into chatter. Accordingly to Deadline, Charli XCX could be “being eyed” to potentially join the cast of Gerwig's Narnia movie. The insider publication reported that the British star is believed to be “among top choices for a key role” in the upcoming movie, which could be Jadis the White Witch, though “nothing is set at the moment.” Teen Vogue reached out to Netflix about the rumors and it declined to comment.

Until the streamer announces anything, we would take everything with a grain of salt. Previously, it was also incorrectly reported that Louis Partridge had joined the franchise. A representative from Netflix confirmed to Teen Vogue that despite a since-deleted report from Deadline which started making the rounds on social media, the British actor had not been cast in any role for the movie.

That said, Greta Gerwig is the dream director of many actors — including Teen Vogue MOMENT cover star Milo Manheim, Selena Gomez, Brie Larson, and Natalie Portman, among others — so, of course, plenty of actors have expressed their desire — or at least openness — to be cast in Gerwig's Narnia movies.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, frequent Gerwig collaborator Saoirse Ronan was asked if she was involved in the project. “She honestly hasn’t asked me about Narnia — I think she’s so wrapped up in writing it right now,” she replied. In another interview, she admitted she called Gerwig to keep her in mind for Narnia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Likewise, per Collider, Daisy Ridley also “shamelessly” expressed her desire to join the saga and asked the director directly. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Gerwig's eyes could also be on Mikey Madison after her Best Actress Oscar win — though that could be for any project.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

↑BACK TO TOP LIST

Is there a trailer for Netflix's Narnia movie? Or photos?

Seeing as production has not even yet started, there is no trailer or photos for Netflix's Narnia movie at the time of writing.

↑BACK TO TOP LIST

This post will be updated as news about Netflix's Narnia movie breaks.

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

Want more great Culture stories from Teen Vogue? Check these out: