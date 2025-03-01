Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (2025)

Home > Recipes > Grinch Cookies Recipe
If you’re looking for a festive and fun Christmas cookie, these Grinch cookies are perfect for the holiday season! With their signature green color, soft texture, and a touch of sweetness, these cookies bring the Grinch’s mischievous charm to your dessert table. They’re easy to make, require simple ingredients, and are a hit with kids and adults alike.
Whether you’re making them for a holiday party, Christmas movie night, or a cookie exchange, this homemade Grinch cookies recipe will bring a little extra holiday cheer.
Ingredients for Homemade Grinch Cookies
You’ll need just a few pantry staples to make these soft and chewy Christmas cookies:
Main Ingredients:
- 1 box of vanilla cake mix – serves as the base for soft and fluffy cookies.
- ½ cup unsalted butter (melted) – adds richness and flavor.
- 2 eggs – helps bind the dough together.
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract – enhances the sweetness.
- ½ teaspoon baking powder – gives the cookies a slight lift.
- Green food coloring – to create the classic Grinch-green color.
Decorations:
- ½ cup powdered sugar – for rolling the cookies and giving them a festive look.
- Red heart-shaped sprinkles – a nod to the Grinch’s growing heart!
- White chocolate chips or candy melts (optional) – for extra sweetness and texture.
How to Make Grinch Cookies
Follow these step-by-step instructions to make the best homemade Grinch cookies:
Step 1: Prepare the Dough
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Stir until a thick dough forms.
- Add a few drops of green food coloring and mix until the dough reaches your desired shade of Grinch green.
Step 2: Shape and Coat the Cookies
- Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls.
- Roll each cookie ball in powdered sugar to give them a crinkle effect when baked.
- Place them on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart.
Step 3: Bake the Cookies
- Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the cookies are set but still soft in the center.
- Remove from the oven and immediately press a red heart sprinkle onto the top of each cookie while they’re still warm.
- Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Step 4: Decorate (Optional)
- If using white chocolate chips or candy melts, melt them in the microwave and drizzle over the cookies for extra sweetness.
- Once fully cooled, serve and enjoy!
What to Serve with Grinch Christmas Cookies
These festive cookies pair well with many holiday treats and drinks. Here are a few ideas:
1. Hot Cocoa or Warm Milk
A classic pairing! Enjoy your Grinch cookies with a cup of hot chocolate or warm milk for the ultimate cozy holiday treat.
2. Peppermint Mocha or Eggnog Latte
Pair these cookies with a peppermint mocha or creamy eggnog latte for a festive holiday drink that complements their sweetness.
3. Vanilla or Peppermint Ice Cream
Serve Grinch cookies with a scoop of vanilla or peppermint ice cream for a fun dessert combination.
4. Holiday Candy and Treats
These cookies go great with candy canes, chocolate truffles, or a holiday charcuterie board filled with festive snacks.
5. Christmas Movie Night Snacks
Serve Grinch cookies during a holiday movie night, especially while watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
6. Festive Dessert Platter
Arrange these cookies on a Christmas dessert platter alongside sugar cookies, gingerbread men, and chocolate fudge for a beautiful holiday spread.
7. DIY Holiday Cookie Gift Box
Pack these Grinch cookies in a cute holiday tin or box and give them as homemade Christmas gifts to friends and family.
These Grinch cookies are the perfect Christmas treat—soft, festive, and fun to make! Whether you enjoy them with a warm drink, as part of a holiday dessert table, or give them as sweet gifts, they’re guaranteed to spread holiday cheer.
