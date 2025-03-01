Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (2025)

Jump to Recipe

Published on:December 27th, 2024 Last Updated on:February 21st, 2025

If you’re looking for a festive and fun Christmas cookie, these Grinch cookies are perfect for the holiday season! With their signature green color, soft texture, and a touch of sweetness, these cookies bring the Grinch’s mischievous charm to your dessert table. They’re easy to make, require simple ingredients, and are a hit with kids and adults alike.

Whether you’re making them for a holiday party, Christmas movie night, or a cookie exchange, this homemade Grinch cookies recipe will bring a little extra holiday cheer.

Ingredients for Homemade Grinch Cookies

You’ll need just a few pantry staples to make these soft and chewy Christmas cookies:

Main Ingredients:

1 box of vanilla cake mix – serves as the base for soft and fluffy cookies.

½ cup unsalted butter (melted) – adds richness and flavor.

2 eggs – helps bind the dough together.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract – enhances the sweetness.

½ teaspoon baking powder – gives the cookies a slight lift.

Green food coloring – to create the classic Grinch-green color.

Decorations:

½ cup powdered sugar – for rolling the cookies and giving them a festive look.

Red heart-shaped sprinkles – a nod to the Grinch’s growing heart!

White chocolate chips or candy melts (optional) – for extra sweetness and texture.

How to Make Grinch Cookies

Follow these step-by-step instructions to make the best homemade Grinch cookies:

Step 1: Prepare the Dough

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Stir until a thick dough forms.

Add a few drops of green food coloring and mix until the dough reaches your desired shade of Grinch green.

Step 2: Shape and Coat the Cookies

Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls.

Roll each cookie ball in powdered sugar to give them a crinkle effect when baked.

Place them on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart.

Step 3: Bake the Cookies

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the cookies are set but still soft in the center.

Remove from the oven and immediately press a red heart sprinkle onto the top of each cookie while they’re still warm.

Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 4: Decorate (Optional)