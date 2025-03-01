Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (2025)

Table of Contents
Ingredients for Homemade Grinch Cookies Main Ingredients: Decorations: How to Make Grinch Cookies Step 1: Prepare the Dough Step 2: Shape and Coat the Cookies Step 3: Bake the Cookies Step 4: Decorate (Optional) Grinch Cookies Recipe Instructions: What to Serve with Grinch Christmas Cookies 1. Hot Cocoa or Warm Milk 2. Peppermint Mocha or Eggnog Latte 3. Vanilla or Peppermint Ice Cream 4. Holiday Candy and Treats 5. Christmas Movie Night Snacks 6. Festive Dessert Platter 7. DIY Holiday Cookie Gift Box Want more Sweets recipes? Sugar Free Dark Cherry Jam Lighter Carolina Sweet Potato Casserole One of The Best Mango Cocktails or Mocktails Grinch Cookies Recipe INGREDIENTS INSTRUCTIONS Reviews References

Home > Recipes > Grinch Cookies Recipe

SnacksSweets

Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (1)

Author:

Kevin Curry

Jump to Recipe
Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (2)

Want to save this recipe?

I got you! Just enter your email address, and I'll forward it to your inbox! Plus, you'll receive a bonus of healthful, "must-try" recipes each week!

If you’re looking for a festive and fun Christmas cookie, these Grinch cookies are perfect for the holiday season! With their signature green color, soft texture, and a touch of sweetness, these cookies bring the Grinch’s mischievous charm to your dessert table. They’re easy to make, require simple ingredients, and are a hit with kids and adults alike.

Whether you’re making them for a holiday party, Christmas movie night, or a cookie exchange, this homemade Grinch cookies recipe will bring a little extra holiday cheer.

Ingredients for Homemade Grinch Cookies

You’ll need just a few pantry staples to make these soft and chewy Christmas cookies:

Main Ingredients:

  • 1 box of vanilla cake mix – serves as the base for soft and fluffy cookies.
  • ½ cup unsalted butter (melted) – adds richness and flavor.
  • 2 eggs – helps bind the dough together.
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract – enhances the sweetness.
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder – gives the cookies a slight lift.
  • Green food coloring – to create the classic Grinch-green color.

Decorations:

  • ½ cup powdered sugar – for rolling the cookies and giving them a festive look.
  • Red heart-shaped sprinkles – a nod to the Grinch’s growing heart!
  • White chocolate chips or candy melts (optional) – for extra sweetness and texture.

How to Make Grinch Cookies

Follow these step-by-step instructions to make the best homemade Grinch cookies:

Step 1: Prepare the Dough

  • Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Stir until a thick dough forms.
  • Add a few drops of green food coloring and mix until the dough reaches your desired shade of Grinch green.

Step 2: Shape and Coat the Cookies

  • Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls.
  • Roll each cookie ball in powdered sugar to give them a crinkle effect when baked.
  • Place them on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart.

Step 3: Bake the Cookies

  • Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the cookies are set but still soft in the center.
  • Remove from the oven and immediately press a red heart sprinkle onto the top of each cookie while they’re still warm.
  • Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 4: Decorate (Optional)

  • If using white chocolate chips or candy melts, melt them in the microwave and drizzle over the cookies for extra sweetness.
  • Once fully cooled, serve and enjoy!

Show full recipe

Grinch Cookies Recipe

Ingredients

20Servings

* OptionalGrinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (3)SubstitutionGrinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (4)Note

Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (5)

You’ll need just a few pantry staples to make these soft and chewy Christmas cookies:

Main Ingredients:

  • 1 box of vanilla cake mix – serves as the base for soft and fluffy cookies.
  • ½ cup unsalted butter (melted) – adds richness and flavor.
  • 2 eggs – helps bind the dough together.
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract – enhances the sweetness.
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder – gives the cookies a slight lift.
  • Green food coloring – to create the classic Grinch-green color.

Decorations:

See Also
'The Grinch 2' Starring Jim Carrey Officially Unveils StoryWhat To Expect From The Grinch 2: Exploring the Plot and Latest Reveals! - SCP MagazineIs The Grinch 2 Happening? Everything We KnowWait, Is Jim Carrey Returning for The Grinch 2? (Updated)

  • ½ cup powdered sugar – for rolling the cookies and giving them a festive look.
  • Red heart-shaped sprinkles – a nod to the Grinch’s growing heart!
  • White chocolate chips or candy melts (optional) – for extra sweetness and texture.

Instructions:

Step 1

Step 1: Prepare the Dough

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Stir until a thick dough forms.
  3. Add a few drops of green food coloring and mix until the dough reaches your desired shade of Grinch green.

Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (6) Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (7)

Step 2

Step 2: Shape and Coat the Cookies

  1. Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls.
  2. Roll each cookie ball in powdered sugar to give them a crinkle effect when baked.
  3. Place them on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart.Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (8) Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (9)
Step 3

Step 3: Bake the Cookies

  1. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the cookies are set but still soft in the center.
  2. Remove from the oven and immediately press a red heart sprinkle onto the top of each cookie while they’re still warm.
  3. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely. Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (10)Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (11) Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (12)
Step 4

Step 4: Decorate (Optional)

  1. If using white chocolate chips or candy melts, melt them in the microwave and drizzle over the cookies for extra sweetness.
  2. Once fully cooled, serve and enjoy!Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (13)
Step 5

Step 5: Cool and Serve

  1. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
  2. Dust the cooled cookies lightly with more of the powdered sugar and cornstarch mixture for a frosty finish.Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (14)

What to Serve with Grinch Christmas Cookies

These festive cookies pair well with many holiday treats and drinks. Here are a few ideas:

1. Hot Cocoa or Warm Milk

A classic pairing! Enjoy your Grinch cookies with a cup of hot chocolate or warm milk for the ultimate cozy holiday treat.

2. Peppermint Mocha or Eggnog Latte

Pair these cookies with a peppermint mocha or creamy eggnog latte for a festive holiday drink that complements their sweetness.

3. Vanilla or Peppermint Ice Cream

Serve Grinch cookies with a scoop of vanilla or peppermint ice cream for a fun dessert combination.

4. Holiday Candy and Treats

These cookies go great with candy canes, chocolate truffles, or a holiday charcuterie board filled with festive snacks.

5. Christmas Movie Night Snacks

Serve Grinch cookies during a holiday movie night, especially while watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

6. Festive Dessert Platter

Arrange these cookies on a Christmas dessert platter alongside sugar cookies, gingerbread men, and chocolate fudge for a beautiful holiday spread.

7. DIY Holiday Cookie Gift Box

Pack these Grinch cookies in a cute holiday tin or box and give them as homemade Christmas gifts to friends and family.

These Grinch cookies are the perfect Christmas treat—soft, festive, and fun to make! Whether you enjoy them with a warm drink, as part of a holiday dessert table, or give them as sweet gifts, they’re guaranteed to spread holiday cheer.

Want more Sweets recipes?

SnacksSweetsVeganVegetarian

Sugar Free Dark Cherry Jam

Calories70cal

Carbs16g

Fats1g

Protein1g

Gluten-FreeHigh CarbSweetsVegetarian

Lighter Carolina Sweet Potato Casserole

Calories300cal

Carbs28g

Fats21g

Protein4g

DrinksSnacksSweets

One of The Best Mango Cocktails or Mocktails

Calories300cal

Carbs42g

Fats0g

Protein1g

Grinch Cookies Recipe

Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (18)

Bake soft, chewy Grinch Cookies that get their green hue from matcha, topped with a red heart sprinkle, perfect for adding the holiday cheer.

0 (0 reviews)

Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (19)

Print Recipe

Pin RecipeCollection/favs?

Prep15min

Total1h

Category Sweets

# of servings20

Calories181

INGREDIENTS

Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (20)

You’ll need just a few pantry staples to make these soft and chewy Christmas cookies:

Main Ingredients:

  • 1 box of vanilla cake mix – serves as the base for soft and fluffy cookies.
  • ½ cup unsalted butter (melted) – adds richness and flavor.
  • 2 eggs – helps bind the dough together.
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract – enhances the sweetness.
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder – gives the cookies a slight lift.
  • Green food coloring – to create the classic Grinch-green color.

Decorations:

  • ½ cup powdered sugar – for rolling the cookies and giving them a festive look.
  • Red heart-shaped sprinkles – a nod to the Grinch’s growing heart!
  • White chocolate chips or candy melts (optional) – for extra sweetness and texture.

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Step 1: Prepare the Dough

    1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
    2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Stir until a thick dough forms.
    3. Add a few drops of green food coloring and mix until the dough reaches your desired shade of Grinch green.

    Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (21) Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (22)

  2. Step 2: Shape and Coat the Cookies

    1. Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls.
    2. Roll each cookie ball in powdered sugar to give them a crinkle effect when baked.
    3. Place them on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart.Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (23) Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (24)

  3. Step 3: Bake the Cookies

    1. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the cookies are set but still soft in the center.
    2. Remove from the oven and immediately press a red heart sprinkle onto the top of each cookie while they’re still warm.
    3. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely. Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (25)Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (26) Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (27)

  4. Step 4: Decorate (Optional)

    1. If using white chocolate chips or candy melts, melt them in the microwave and drizzle over the cookies for extra sweetness.
    2. Once fully cooled, serve and enjoy!Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (28)

  5. Step 5: Cool and Serve

    1. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
    2. Dust the cooled cookies lightly with more of the powdered sugar and cornstarch mixture for a frosty finish.Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (29)

Nutrition per serving

Calories181cal

Protein1g

Fats6g

Carbs32g

(Based on 0 reviews)

Reviews

Grinch Cookies Recipe - Fit Men Cook (2025)

References

Top Articles
Blys Mobile Nail Services | Book Nails Near Me
Your Ultimate Guide to Finding Nail Supply Stores Near You
Werkzeuge und Hilfsmittel für Nagelstudios
Latest Posts
5 Secrets of the Voyager Golden Record on Vinyl
How the Voyager Golden Record Was Made
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tuan Roob DDS

Last Updated:

Views: 5843

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tuan Roob DDS

Birthday: 1999-11-20

Address: Suite 592 642 Pfannerstill Island, South Keila, LA 74970-3076

Phone: +9617721773649

Job: Marketing Producer

Hobby: Skydiving, Flag Football, Knitting, Running, Lego building, Hunting, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Tuan Roob DDS, I am a friendly, good, energetic, faithful, fantastic, gentle, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.