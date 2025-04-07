Groom Says He Wants to Divorce New Wife, Claiming She ‘Ruined’ Their Wedding by Asking Guests for Money: 'My Trust Is Broken' (2025)

A groom who just got married says he is already contemplating divorce because he feels his new wife "ruined" their wedding.

In a recent post on Reddit, the 44-year-old man detailed a series of things that occurred leading up to and during his wedding that ultimately made him feel like there was "this black cloud hanging over us" on the big day.

Days before the wedding, the bride, 42, dyed her hair a different color, and the groom said it "was like I was marrying someone else." After noting that both of the couple's families are "very traditional," the groom went on to share that his now-wife wore a wedding dress that he felt was "too revealing." He noted, "I understand this is an aesthetic dispute, and life will go on and I will forget about it, eventually."

But what really made him upset and feeling "betrayed," the groom continued, was he discovered that his wife was asking their guests for money behind his back — despite the couple previous agreeing that they "didn't want to put people on the spot" like that. "Some of our guests are not in a position to give in to pressure. She said okay but still turned around and did it anyway," the groom explained. "To clarify, we did get cash gifts and physical presents on our wedding day, but it seems like she wanted to establish a minimum fee."

He noted: "This has been going on since the holidays and she never included me in the emails. I found out because her best friend dropped out of the wedding after my wife kept pressuring her and trying to circumvent her friend's decision not to give extra cash."

The groom said he wasn't happy with the fact that many guests bailed on the couple's wedding due to his wife's "pushy" requests for money. "Seeing that the church was missing a chunk of guests at the end of the ceremony wasn't a great feeling, but I already knew that some of them were boycotting our wedding," he wrote.

The groom recalled that he tried to make the best of the situation in the moment. "We tried to enjoy our day, but I felt this black cloud hanging over us," he wrote, explaining that he can't get past the fact that his wife "disrespected" their guests.

"I feel betrayed and angry," the groom admitted. "My trust is broken, and we lost friends and people that I care about. I don't see how therapy can fix this."

"I just wanted our wedding to be an occasion to share our happiness and I wanted our guests to be comfortable, not like we were trying to squeeze them down to their last penny," he added, before revealing that he wants to get a divorce but knows "this will destroy" his wife.

In the comments section, fellow Redditor's sympathized with the groom's situation, and agreed that his wife should not have been asking their wedding guests to give money.

"I would run if I realized my fiancée's idea about a wedding was about filling up her bank account," one person wrote. "A wedding should be a celebration of love."

Another commented, "To request money from guests is straight up weird. And then to get pushy with people is not okay. I think I'd struggle with the feeling that if she didn't like what we agreed on that she would go behind my back."

One user chimed in: "You two agreed that asking your guests for money wasn’t how you wanted to host your event — an event that was supposed to represent your partnership in society. And she decided to lie to you, hurt your friends and take away the mutual nature of the event."

Still, a few other Redditors urged the groom not to rush toward a divorce and to give his wife the benefit of the doubt.

"I wouldn't divorce just yet — maybe and hopefully this is a one-off thing that she can learn from. Maybe she got carried away," one person wrote.

They continued: "Make her apologize to people for what she did, and of course you go along with it. Then see for yourself now that you are married if she's really that person. Therapy/counseling recommended too."

