Growth, Trends, and Opportunities in the Acrylic Powder Coating Market: Key Insights for the Next Decade - Latest Global Market Insights (2025)

What is the Long-Term Projected Growth Rate for the Acrylic Powder Coating Market, and What Are the Key Drivers?

The market for acrylic powder coating has seen marked growth over past years. It’s expected that it will expand from its 2024 size of $1.53 billion, reaching $1.62 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3%. The stimulation of growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors like its escalating use in electronics, the rising demand for visually appealing finishes, expansion in the construction sector, increase in distribution channel coverage, and the surging demand from the cosmetics and beauty segment.

The market size for acrylic powder coatings is predicted to witness robust expansion in the coming years, escalating to a value of $2.04 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The expected increase during the projected period is attributed to elements such as its widespread adoption in the automotive sector, the growing popularity of nail products, rising industrialization, amplified usage in the furniture sector, along with favorable environmental regulations surrounding powder coatings. Key trends identified for the forecast period encompass technological progression, adaptable applications, evolution of functional coatings, high-temperature applications, and emphasis on sustainable practices.

What Are the Primary Drivers Supporting the Growth of the Acrylic Powder Coating Market?

As the automotive industry expands, it is anticipated to fuel the acrylic powder coating market’s advancement. This industry includes the design, creation, manufacture, marketing, and sales of motor vehicles such as cars, trucks, motorcycles, and their parts and accessories. There is a surge in the automotive sector due to the escalating global demand for electric vehicles, the progression in self-driving technology, and the rising consumer inclination towards mobility solutions and intelligent transportation systems. Acrylic powder coating is employed in the automotive field to offer long-lasting, weather-resistant, and UV-stable finishes that safeguard vehicle surfaces against corrosion, scratches, and environmental damage while improving their aesthetic appeal. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a government department based in the UK, reported in September 2024 that the manufacturing segment for motor vehicles surged by $12.8 billion (£9.6 billion) or 22.0%, reaching $71 billion (£53.3 billion) in 2023. Consequently, the increasing utilisation in the automotive sector is propelling the growth of the acrylic powder coating market.

Which Companies Are Leading the Charge in Expanding the Acrylic Powder Coating Market?

Major companies operating in the acrylic powder coating marker are BASF SE, Covestro AG, PPG Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon Paint, DIC Corporation, KCC Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints Limited, Kansai Paint, Jotun AS, Tiger Coatings, IFS Coatings, Anderson Development Company, Tamiras, ABITL Finishing Inc., Hosokawa Alpine AG, Vijay Coat Powder Coatings, Primco Paints

What New Trends Are Reshaping the Acrylic Powder Coating Market and Its Opportunities?

Leading firms in the acrylic powder coating industry are zeroing in on the invention of innovative materials such as acrylic coating systems, aimed at giving a polished, lustrous finish. These systems are protective layers created from acrylic resins and are engineered to offer durable, climate-resistant, and UV-stable finishes on a variety of surfaces, thereby improving their looks and safeguarding against environmental harm. For example, Akzo Nobel N.V., a Dutch company specialising in paints and coatings, introduced the Selva Pro series of 2K polyurethane and acrylic coating systems in July 2024. This series comprises three systems: Selva Pro Chiaro and Selva Pro Bianco polyurethane systems, and the Selva Pro Acrilico acrylic system. The Selva Pro Acrilico system, with its smooth formulation, accentuates the natural beauty of the wood grain, making it ideal for expressive and top-tier wood varieties. It offers a variety of finishing options including a pigmented topcoat, a standalone topcoat, a clear topcoat, and a clear ‘Naturale’ topcoat with a modern flat finish that echoes the most recent design tendencies. Analogous to Selva Pro Bianco, the Acrilico neutral topcoat renders exceptional tinting stability when paired with a neutral base.

What Major Market Segments Define the Scope and Growth of the Acrylic Powder Coating Market?

The acrylic powder coatingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Thermoplastic Acrylic Powder Coatings, Thermosetting Acrylic Powder Coatings

2) By Technology: Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed, Electrostatic Fluidized Bed

3) By Formulation: Glossy, Semi-Glossy, Matte, Metallic, Textured

4) By Chemical Resistance: High Chemical Resistance, Medium Chemical Resistance, Low Chemical Resistance

5) By Application: Automotive, Construction, Appliances, Furniture, Aerospace

Subsegments:

1) By Thermoplastic Acrylic Powder Coatings: High-Gloss Coatings, Matte Coatings, Textured Coatings

2) By Thermosetting Acrylic Powder Coatings: Epoxy Polyester Coatings, Pure Acrylic Coatings, Hybrid Coatings

What Are the Top Regions Fueling Growth in the Acrylic Powder Coating Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the acrylic powder coating market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the acrylic powder coating marker report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is the Acrylic Powder Coating Market Defined Across Different Regions?

Acrylic powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a dry powder and cured under heat to form a durable, protective finish. This coating is valued for its aesthetic appeal, durability, and eco-friendliness, making it a popular choice for protective and decorative finishes in various applications.

