Gunmetal Gods (Gunmetal Gods, #1) (2025)

Gods, guns, and gore, with mesmeric, fantastic prose, awesome worldbuilding, amazing characters, entrancing themes, and blistering battle scenes, hypnotic dreamscapes in otherworlds, terrifying imagery of monstrous deities and angels. With all these features, one can see why the grimdark novel "Gunmetal Gods" got the attention of the reviewers in this year's version of Mark Lawrence's Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off (SPFBO), and why it reached the semi-finals. A book that I can see could have gone even deeper into the contest, this one was red-circled on my TBR after reading the tremendous reviews. Finally I got to read it, and it surely did not disappoint! "You don't refuse a summons from the Shadow of God, even if you're a veteran of twenty battles, with a body count longer than a sheikh's beard." So opens the book, and we are introduced to Kevah immediately, and his POV. He's one of the most famous jannisaries ever, whose renown for slaying a magus stretches far and wide. But Kevah's best fighting days are behind him, he's gained some weight and is out of shape, and he's haunted and lonely since the disappearance of his warrior wife - Lunara. He's guilty over neglecting his adopted daughter, Melodi, and his surrogate father, Tengis, who trained him in warcraft. All he wants to do is rest, wax philosophical about his favourite poet (Taqi), and smoke from the hookah pipe. But as the opening passage indicates, his old friend and lord, the Shah, Murad, summons him to Kostany, back into his service, to slay another magus. But in the end, Murad wants Kevah to be one of his commanders, to combat the threat of fifty thousand crusaders led by none other than Micah the Metal, who plan to conquer Kostany and surrounding domains. Meanwhile, the widowed Micah the Metal is a great general, bearing the title of Grandmaster, and a religious extremist, though he despises priests. Micah is the Imperator Heraclius' greatest warlord, yet the ambitious general strains against the binds of vassalship, and wants to take Kostany for his own purposes. Eventually Micah comes to aspire, with some coaxing from duplicitous advisors, to become the next Imperator. But more than that, he wants revenge for those who abducted his daughter, Elly. A mysterious and tempting sorceress named Aschere offers Micah a path to conquest of Kostany, but her path seems to lead to chaos, insanity, and make Micah question everything he believes in. Those are the two main POVs in the book, that of Kevah and that of Micah. I love when protagonist versus antagonist POVs are featured, and you know at some point their stories will bring them unavoidably into one another's orbit, with explosive results. Wow, was I lured by the characters in this book! Kevah and Micah are drawn so well, and their similarities and differences - and their faults and positive points - and how they will come to impact one another's lives, are riveting. But the secondary characters, well some of them steal the show in select moments, and I think this was by intention on the part of Akhtar, setting them up for larger roles in the future books. Murad, Nesrin, Sadie, Melodie, Heraclius, Edmar, Orwo, Jauz, Kinn, Redbeard, Lazar, Alexios, Yamin, Aicard, Berrim. These are just some of the characters who had me wanting to know even more about them, and they felt real. But, dear reader, don't fall in love with any of the above, because Akhtar's contrition factor in taking beloved players off the board is ZERO. The worldbuilding took my breath away, Middle-Eastern inspired, lush, rich, and incredibly realistic. I felt like I was sitting beside Kevah, smelling the pipe smoke, listening to him recite Taqi, savouring a fig. Or on the battlefield, or in a yurt, or a palace, any other setting in Akhtar's world. Akhtar truly has a gift in this regard, and I am so looking forward to seeing more of what he has created with the 'Gunmetal Gods' series. The political intrigue, jockeying for position, royal politics, deception and betrayal, shaky alliances, and divided loyalties are painted with intricate and impeccable fashion in the book. This element alone would have been enough to keep my interest, but "Gunmetal Gods" offers so much more. Let's talk about some of the themes in "Gunmetal Gods". Lordie, this book is dark, unflinching, and compelling! Reader be warned: zealotry, torture, murder, madness, infanticide, sexual assault, resurrection, martyrdom, and more abound in the book. This one is not for the squeamish (but hey, this IS grimdark, folks), yet its more about the skill of the writing, and the emotions Akhtar will wring out of the reader with his prose, rather than simply painting he pages in blood, and over-describing brutality. Some of my favourite themes, and perhaps the one that fascinates me the most when written into epic fantasy, is that of religious fanaticism, war in the name of religion, and conflict between faith and clergy, or other organized bureaucracies that appear to have stewardship for those faiths. How does one reconcile killing, even genocide, in the name of religion? What happens when one believes in the faith, but has no confidence in the clergy, or believes them to be corrupt? When confronted with your own faith, what happens when you start to question it when comparing it with other faiths, especially the faith of the people you are willing to kill in order to subjugate and convert? All these intriguing questions and more are explored in "Gunmetal Gods", and Akhtar does a simply marvellous job of showing the reader multiple sides of these questions. These are not easy subjects to wrestle with in speculative fiction. But the equanimity with which Akhtar approaches them bespeaks a seasoned writer, not one putting out his debut. Finally, have to give kudos to perhaps the gorgeous prose. Let's simply admire some samples: "Melodi devoured the sweet ice, but I just sipped. I never liked purely sweet things. Even poetry should mix sweet with sour. After sweet love comes a bitter separation and sour loneliness. Even the love of Lat, sweet like divine nectar, mixed with the bitter winds of life. Food out to be the same." AND one of my favourites: "I loved his versus because they imparted wisdom. But was I wiser than the average fool? 'The grief of what you've lost lifts a mirror.' I leaned over the boat's side and gazed at my reflection. A young man stared back, but his eyes were that of the dead. What need did the dead have for wisdom? Give me a war song, or give me wings." This book blew me away, and it is absolutely better than a five-star read! It had all the components I seek in epic fantasy, and some added ones I never expected. Can't say enough good things about "Gunmetal Gods"! We're only twenty days into 2022, so it's very early in a list of (planned) at least fifty books I aspire to read this year, so I don't want to be too premature. Still, I can easily see "Gunmetal Gods" making my top 10 list of favourite books of the year! I can't wait to go on to the next chapter, "Conqueror's Blood"!
Gunmetal Gods is an intriguing combination of Middle Eastern-insipired fantasy, science fiction, and cosmic horror. The novel is told from two first-person perspectives on opposite sides of a Crusades-style holy war, whose stories parallel each other in a really interesting fashion. I found the worldbuilding to be especially innovative in Gunmetal Gods, but the characters weren't as engaging as I had hoped. As a result, my engagement with the novel seemed more intellectual than emotional. Hence, I'm rating this one as three stars.
4.0 stars Told in alternating perspectives between two men on opposing sides of the war made for a very captivating narrative. These men were complicated people with clear flaws as they each followed their own moral codes. The reader will naturally side with one perspective, but I equally loved the opposing villain because of my love of moral black characters. The story is very dark and brutal, which I personally loved. I also really enjoyed the worldbuilding aspect and hope we get more in the second book. The first person narrative style made this story feel more intimate so I'm looking forward to seeing a wider perspective as the series continues. I read this via the Audible audiobook and I would recommend that format. I thought the narrator did a great performance, bringing to life the personalities of the two main characters. I would highly recommend this novel to anyone looking for a gritty new fantasy series.
As someone always looking for fresh fantasy stories, I was so excited to discover this underhyped gem.
Told in alternating perspectives between two men on opposing sides of the war made for a very captivating narrative. These men were complicated people with clear flaws as they each followed their own moral codes. The reader will naturally side with one perspective, but I equally loved the opposing villain because of my love of moral black characters. The story is very dark and brutal, which I personally loved.
I also really enjoyed the worldbuilding aspect and hope we get more in the second book. The first person narrative style made this story feel more intimate so I'm looking forward to seeing a wider perspective as the series continues.
I read this via the Audible audiobook and I would recommend that format. I thought the narrator did a great performance, bringing to life the personalities of the two main characters.
I would highly recommend this novel to anyone looking for a gritty new fantasy series.
I wrote it. I hope you like it :) Also, Conqueror's Blood (Gunmetal Gods #2) is now available!
Also, Conqueror's Blood (Gunmetal Gods #2) is now available!
This was an interesting one. It's definitely a gem but unpolished one with some very rough edges. Very early book establishes itself as grimdark with neither side being truly good although there is definitely bad and worse one. Setup isn't really that unique. We have medieval Europe inspired side with belief based on Christian mythology and one roughly inspired by Ottomans with religion based on Middle Eastern folklore yet despite setting that we seen many times sometithing about worldbuild here makes it fresh. Peices just fit together in seamless into very brutal and merciless world. Except that one thing that sticks out that I will get to later. Pacing is best and worst thing about this book. On one hand it's very fast and things keep happening but on the other hand story has no breaks and things happen too fast. Kudos to authors for not caring to maintain status quo and unnecessary prolong the series but some events need more build up and as reader I need more time to process all things happening before jumping into another. If we ignore pacing problem story is strongest part of this book. It feels fresh and distinctive and only lack of time has stopped me from reading it regularly but when I did it was in long secciones where pages just fly. It has just right amount of dark. It's brutal but it doesn't go over the top with it. Characters are done well enough. Characterization isn't anything to write home about but most are well enough established and believable and fit the world. One of the two PoV characters Micah the metal (how cool of a name is that) is great character overall. Ruthless, self-righteous and arrogant but with believable motivation and circumstances that lead him to where he is.
With second PoV character we come to thing that sticks out mentioned above. Kevah is by no mean bad character but one that does not fit into what this book does. He oozes pathos with everything he does and says. His arc includes love larger than life and great sorrow. It's like someone just copied character from old school heroic fantasy and put it into modern dark fantasy setting. He is whiney and considering he was legendary warrior once it weird we don't get to see a true badass moment from him.
Gunmetal Gods is EPIC!! Everything is multi-layered! Full of Lovecraftian gods, awesome characters, amazing battle scenes, and non-stop backstabbing ⚔️⚔️⚔️ 𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝑰 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆: I especially like how deeply ingrained the culture and religion are in the personality of the characters. The religion is the invisible hand that affects each decision they make. How both culture & religion can influence and mold one's ambitions. The extent of horrors a person is willing to do in the name of his gods. I received a copy of Gunmetal Gods in exchange for an honest review. All thoughts and opinions are mine.
→fast-paced with no dull moment, full of surprises, and so many stabby scenes!
→perfect balance of action, magic, and religion
→detailed, vivid, and immersive world (it has a colored map, too!)
→well-developed and multi-layered plot 🤯😱
→political intrigue and backstabbing (my favorite!)
→well-written, complex characters that you can't help but root for, even the villainous ones
→beautiful and compelling prose (I highlighted so many lines!)
𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝑰 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆:
I especially like how deeply ingrained the culture and religion are in the personality of the characters. The religion is the invisible hand that affects each decision they make. How both culture & religion can influence and mold one's ambitions. The extent of horrors a person is willing to do in the name of his gods.
I received a copy of Gunmetal Gods in exchange for an honest review. All thoughts and opinions are mine.
https://www.bookwormblues.net/2021/03... I got this book on a lark. It was on Kindle Unlimited and it looked interesting so why not. I was immediately sucked into the nonwestern feel of the world. The Middle Eastern roots of this story are obvious from page one, and I loved it. In fact, the worldbuilding was my favorite part of this work. It was lush and layered, and large, expanding further and further as the book went on, hinting at things beyond the borders of this lone book. In fact, Gunmetal Gods truly astounded me in scope. The book was epic in every sense of the word. Nothing was simple or surface, from the world to the religions to the conflicts to the characters. Everything had other layers, other meanings, other reasons for being. Sometimes it was immediately obvious, but more often than not, the reasons would become clear as the book progressed. There are hints sprinkled throughout this word, and if you pick up on all of them, you’ll have an absolutely delightful experience connecting the dots, and understanding just how deep the world building goes.
I got this book on a lark. It was on Kindle Unlimited and it looked interesting so why not. I was immediately sucked into the nonwestern feel of the world. The Middle Eastern roots of this story are obvious from page one, and I loved it. In fact, the worldbuilding was my favorite part of this work. It was lush and layered, and large, expanding further and further as the book went on, hinting at things beyond the borders of this lone book.
In fact, Gunmetal Gods truly astounded me in scope. The book was epic in every sense of the word. Nothing was simple or surface, from the world to the religions to the conflicts to the characters. Everything had other layers, other meanings, other reasons for being. Sometimes it was immediately obvious, but more often than not, the reasons would become clear as the book progressed. There are hints sprinkled throughout this word, and if you pick up on all of them, you’ll have an absolutely delightful experience connecting the dots, and understanding just how deep the world building goes.
Gunmetal Gods is not a book you’ll want to read if you want any lulls in the pacing. There are none, and this is both the benefit and the downfall of the book. Sometimes things were happening so fast, it was hard to keep track of what was going on where and why. Occasionally, the sequence of events was jarring, and I felt like things happened between point A and point B that I missed. There were instances where the character development lacked a bit. I would have appreciated a bit more time on some plot point, and characters, for example, so I could understand a bit more of who they were. I felt, basically, that slowing the pacing down, would have created a lushness to the execution that I did feel the book occasionally lacked.
That being said, Gunmetal Gods is an all-out thrill ride. There’s never a dull moment, and as things really get spinning, the darkness just keeps getting darker. Told in two first-person points of view, the book gets into the psyche of its protagonists. As they advance upon their various quests, not only does the action ramp up and intensify, but both characters become darker and more violent as well. I will say, it got pretty exhausting toward the end. I would have appreciated more moments to take a breath, but I think a lot of readers won’t mind this at all. The pace is breakneck, and absolutely absorbing.
The characters, Micah the Metal on one side, and Kevah on the other, are fascinating. Multi-layered and well-crafted, they really command the book in every respect, and steal the show when they take the stage. Most of this book is based on religion, belief, and various forms of redemption arcs through the characters. Both characters evolve over time, and get darker as the book goes on. Some of the graphic violence may be overwhelming to some readers, but it was true to the nature of the book itself.
There is a wide array of characters that populate this world, from paladins, to horse warriors, to janissaries, to djinn and evil spirits, and magi. The unique qualities, even the magical aspects of this world unfold apace with the book itself. As I mentioned before, the world building is some of the best I have come across, both firmly rooted in reality, with a nice dash of realistic otherworldliness thrown in for good measure. I found myself as interested in how the author worked these elements into his story, as finding out just what would turn up next.
The writing was beautiful, and if you know anything about me, you know I am a sucker for books that marry beauty and pain. Gunmetal Gods did this beautifully. The prose dips a toe into poetic waters without going overboard. The scenery came to life, which was a huge plus for me because seriously, this worldbuilding was intense and amazing, and the prose made it truly shine. There were times when I felt like I was transported to the scene I was reading about. I could smell the air, and taste the food. It was so real to me. I honestly enjoyed this book as much for the style of writing, as for the plot itself.
Gunmetal Gods is a book that reached out and grabbed me. It was impossible to put down once it got started. If I feel like the book could have used a bit slowing down, a bit more time spent on all its different elements, it was more than made up for with the story itself. Honestly, the book blew me away. For fans of bloody, dark, fast-paced epic fantasy full of layers and complications, you really don’t need to look further than this.
I will be watching this author closely. I think he’s going to have a brilliant career ahead of him.
3.5/5 Strong world-building, polished writing, well-thought-out plot are all a plus and make it a worthy read. Unfortunately, I couldn't connect to a single character in this one, so that lowers my rating. What else should you know? It's bleak, it's fact-paced, it contains lots of great ideas.
DNF at 50%. I dnfed this book month's ago but forgot to update it on Goodreads. This book has an incredibly refreshing setting and interesting plot. However, I am DNFing because this book is just too dark for my taste - almost nihilstic. I understand why people love this book and I would still recommend it to people that love dark fantasy.
"We're all good men until we're pushed to the edge. Then you either die a good man, or the good man in you dies." Gunmetal Gods by Zamil Akhtar, was described as 'Game of Thrones' and the crusades set in the Middle East. I could not agree more. The world was familiar, in its complexity of characters and their motives. "War urged savagery, but vengeance oft demanded it," It was fast paced, brutal, rife with political backstabbing and plotting, religious zealotry and hypocrisy (it is inspired by the crusades after all), and mans need for power and revenge. To start off, it was more political than I had thought it would be which isn't usually my jam but had enough tropes and things I liked to keep me turning the page. Before long, be it by the Archangel or Lat herself I was hooked! "Until now, I'd been living wrong. I'd been clinging to peace, when war was inevitable, and you either won or watched everyone you love choke on blood" The world building was so very well done. A great balance between sharing enough without info dumping. I was really impressed because there were so many different lands in this world. The map definitely helped and is gorgeous. The characters were VERY well written, explored and complex. Each was flawed to fuckery, but truly was trying to do their best to do what they believed was right. Not one character was solely good nor solely evil, and it really just made it a delight to read. It made it hard to predict what they were going to do next. Whether it was right or wrong from where I sat was of no importance. I was literally in the passenger's seat without a seatbelt, watching/ reading hoping the car didn't explode. I will say that, as much as I liked Kevah's arc, I can't wait to learn more about Aicard. He was the most intriguing character for me. I hope he has more 'screen time' in Conqueror's Blood. I was team Kevah from the get go. Once a celebrated warrior, now ten years older, tired and fat, called on once again by the Shah to do the impossible. Micah the Metal was enemy number one from the jump. I tend to be anti the religious zealots in any book I read, but his character was so easy to hate. The addition of the Magi and ancient deities and the way they folded into the story was well done. Learning about them, the differences and hierarchy, was fascinating and I want more. I feel we only scratched the surface on these. "Faith runs out as gold does. And nothing replenishes both like victory." An obvious amount of attention has gone into the editing of this. Really well done. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Gunmetal Gods by Zamil Akhtar, was described as 'Game of Thrones' and the crusades set in the Middle East. I could not agree more. The world was familiar, in its complexity of characters and their motives.
"War urged savagery, but vengeance oft demanded it,"
It was fast paced, brutal, rife with political backstabbing and plotting, religious zealotry and hypocrisy (it is inspired by the crusades after all), and mans need for power and revenge.
To start off, it was more political than I had thought it would be which isn't usually my jam but had enough tropes and things I liked to keep me turning the page. Before long, be it by the Archangel or Lat herself I was hooked!
"Until now, I'd been living wrong. I'd been clinging to peace, when war was inevitable, and you either won or watched everyone you love choke on blood"
The world building was so very well done. A great balance between sharing enough without info dumping. I was really impressed because there were so many different lands in this world. The map definitely helped and is gorgeous.
The characters were VERY well written, explored and complex. Each was flawed to fuckery, but truly was trying to do their best to do what they believed was right. Not one character was solely good nor solely evil, and it really just made it a delight to read. It made it hard to predict what they were going to do next. Whether it was right or wrong from where I sat was of no importance. I was literally in the passenger's seat without a seatbelt, watching/ reading hoping the car didn't explode.
I will say that, as much as I liked Kevah's arc, I can't wait to learn more about Aicard. He was the most intriguing character for me. I hope he has more 'screen time' in Conqueror's Blood.
I was team Kevah from the get go. Once a celebrated warrior, now ten years older, tired and fat, called on once again by the Shah to do the impossible. Micah the Metal was enemy number one from the jump. I tend to be anti the religious zealots in any book I read, but his character was so easy to hate.
The addition of the Magi and ancient deities and the way they folded into the story was well done. Learning about them, the differences and hierarchy, was fascinating and I want more. I feel we only scratched the surface on these.
"Faith runs out as gold does. And nothing replenishes both like victory."
An obvious amount of attention has gone into the editing of this. Really well done. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Stop whatever you are doing and read this book. Imagine the political intrigue, backstabbing and machinations of A Game of Thrones. Place that down into a Middle Eastern setting. Now combine that with fanatical, crusading paladin's waging a bloody war in the name of their God. Oh, and the paladins also have guns. Sprinkle in mages and sorceresses, incredibly unique creatures, demons, eldritch horrors and Lovecraftian Gods - you get the epic story that is Gunmetal Gods. This book is absolutely captivating. The world building is stellar. You're introduced to so many different nations, cultures and religions, all visually and thematically distinct from the other. No single character is black or white, they are all very deep shades of grey. So many thoughtful twists and reveals that constantly keep you guessing. There is a constant stream of epic battles and skirmishes without feeling overwhelming or over the top. Emotion and heartbreak are rife. On top of it all, beautiful prose that is wonderfully profound. I couldn't stop turning the pages. This really was spectacular. I haven't felt this way since I first read A Song of Ice and Fire. This series should rightfully blow up. It slaps in every possible way. Incredible.
Imagine the political intrigue, backstabbing and machinations of A Game of Thrones. Place that down into a Middle Eastern setting. Now combine that with fanatical, crusading paladin's waging a bloody war in the name of their God. Oh, and the paladins also have guns. Sprinkle in mages and sorceresses, incredibly unique creatures, demons, eldritch horrors and Lovecraftian Gods - you get the epic story that is Gunmetal Gods.
This book is absolutely captivating. The world building is stellar. You're introduced to so many different nations, cultures and religions, all visually and thematically distinct from the other. No single character is black or white, they are all very deep shades of grey. So many thoughtful twists and reveals that constantly keep you guessing. There is a constant stream of epic battles and skirmishes without feeling overwhelming or over the top. Emotion and heartbreak are rife. On top of it all, beautiful prose that is wonderfully profound. I couldn't stop turning the pages.
This really was spectacular. I haven't felt this way since I first read A Song of Ice and Fire.
This series should rightfully blow up. It slaps in every possible way.
Incredible.
This is a really hard one for me. The world building was fantastic. The mythology, technology and the clash of cultures worked so well. Some of the reveals and twists in the final half were really well executed and the prose was good. The narrative framing choice of multiple POV but with 1st person was also very interesting. Despite those positives, I found myself not connecting with any of the characters and in fact being physically repulsed by their thoughts and actions. There is a particular scene half way through that whilst being justified in text, made me extremely uncomfortable and felt excessive and gratuitous. The pacing was also extremely fast and so during the scenes where the story slows down, it feels extremely slow in comparison. There is definitely an audience this will work for, I'm just not it.
Wow. I can see why there is such a big hype around this series. I already went into it with high expectations, but nothing could have prepared me for how utterly engrossing the world is with a stellar cast of characters. To me, the unsung hero is Zamil's prose. I can't quite place my finger on it but when there is talk of angels and higher beings, the prose takes on a quality that I can only describe as Bible-esque. It is also the way Zamil cleverly weaves in subtle moments of characterization during dialogue that really paints such a compelling story. The story itself is told from two POVs of opposing forces. I appreciate the fresh take on a medieval setting based on the middle-east rather than your typical medieval fantasy and with that, comes a typically unexplored world of Djinn and lovecraftian angel-like beings. This book is a high recommend from me and I look forward to continuing the series.
To me, the unsung hero is Zamil's prose. I can't quite place my finger on it but when there is talk of angels and higher beings, the prose takes on a quality that I can only describe as Bible-esque. It is also the way Zamil cleverly weaves in subtle moments of characterization during dialogue that really paints such a compelling story.
The story itself is told from two POVs of opposing forces. I appreciate the fresh take on a medieval setting based on the middle-east rather than your typical medieval fantasy and with that, comes a typically unexplored world of Djinn and lovecraftian angel-like beings.
This book is a high recommend from me and I look forward to continuing the series.
4.5/5 Brutal violence, holy war, mysterious magic, morally gray to nihilistic characters, manipulative gods, cosmic horror, and oh yeah firearms. Sign me the fuck up. I really really liked this. I think the only small drawback for me was with Kevah and his storyline kind of meandering a bit and a semi-romance that felt a bit forced. This was outweighed by how interesting I found Micah and pretty much everything else about the world and magic. Also the book definitely kept me guessing with deaths and plot events. I've heard the world opens up even more in the sequels and I will definitely be continuing.
Brutal violence, holy war, mysterious magic, morally gray to nihilistic characters, manipulative gods, cosmic horror, and oh yeah firearms. Sign me the fuck up.
I really really liked this. I think the only small drawback for me was with Kevah and his storyline kind of meandering a bit and a semi-romance that felt a bit forced. This was outweighed by how interesting I found Micah and pretty much everything else about the world and magic. Also the book definitely kept me guessing with deaths and plot events.
I've heard the world opens up even more in the sequels and I will definitely be continuing.
Kevah was once a hero who did the impossible. He killed a magus and his legend was born. Ten years later he is old and leads a life averse to warfare but his time will come again. Meanwhile, Micah the metal has been on a conquest for his faith. He has conquered much of the world and now he comes for Kostany, the city that Kevah lives in. He will stop at nothing to achieve his victory. When an author is bold enough to name a book Gunmetal Gods, they better deliver the goods with a huge, epic story that is an absolute page-turner full of amazing battles, intense political intrigue, and surprises at every turn. That is exactly what author Zamil Akhtar has done. The parallel stories of Kevah and Micah intertwine and intersect in surprising ways as the world moves with them and around them. As the book progresses, the reader only becomes more engaged in the story as the cast of characters grows. Battle scenes are fascinating in this book with the combination of swordplay, magic, and technological advancements in the early development of guns. They are vividly described and utterly thrilling to read. The book is full of well-realized characters, deep culture that is well thought out, incredible creatures and amazing beings that turn the tide of the story, and everything else you would want in a fantasy tale. This book easily stands with the best of epic fantasy fiction. If you love sweeping epics like the Game of Thrones series or Throne of the Crescent Moon, drop whatever else you are reading and pick up this book. It's as bold as the title and it delivers on all fronts. Remember Zamil Akhtar's name because if he keeps writing like this, he will be the next well known epic fantasy author to have a global fanbase.
When an author is bold enough to name a book Gunmetal Gods, they better deliver the goods with a huge, epic story that is an absolute page-turner full of amazing battles, intense political intrigue, and surprises at every turn. That is exactly what author Zamil Akhtar has done.
The parallel stories of Kevah and Micah intertwine and intersect in surprising ways as the world moves with them and around them. As the book progresses, the reader only becomes more engaged in the story as the cast of characters grows.
Battle scenes are fascinating in this book with the combination of swordplay, magic, and technological advancements in the early development of guns. They are vividly described and utterly thrilling to read.
The book is full of well-realized characters, deep culture that is well thought out, incredible creatures and amazing beings that turn the tide of the story, and everything else you would want in a fantasy tale. This book easily stands with the best of epic fantasy fiction.
If you love sweeping epics like the Game of Thrones series or Throne of the Crescent Moon, drop whatever else you are reading and pick up this book. It's as bold as the title and it delivers on all fronts. Remember Zamil Akhtar's name because if he keeps writing like this, he will be the next well known epic fantasy author to have a global fanbase.
This one didn't really work for me. I wasn't drawn in by the first person POV and the use of the fringing trope as well as a particular scene halfway through the book just turned me off here. I did finish and loved the premise of the book. One thing I always praise is the use of a scene from the book being used for the cover art. We do get that! I do plan on reading the authors new progression fantasy series but Gunmetal revels In It's darkness at times at the detriment to the story.
One thing I always praise is the use of a scene from the book being used for the cover art. We do get that!
I do plan on reading the authors new progression fantasy series but Gunmetal revels In It’s darkness at times at the detriment to the story.
Advertised as a sort of Game of Thrones with Middle Eastern influence, with the Crusades as an overarching plot and replete with Lovecraftian deities, the story does not disappoint. Some of the characters' motivations may be difficult to grasp at first, as well as keeping track of the various twists and turns, but that's due to the format. There is easily enough story here for a trilogy packed in here for a trilogy, but the author has instead chosen to confine the majority of the book's action to two dueling perspectives rather than go into a multitude of other characters' points of view. Readers will quickly pick up the Game of Thrones feel as the two primary characters, both leaders and fighting men, must contend not just with each other, but with the scheming and political manipulations of their own sides, but the chief conflict remains between the janissary Kevah and Crusader Michah, a conflict that soon proves tragic as both come to realize the terrible cost of the war to them. I use tragic in a very specific sense, because the gods - or angels and djinn to be more accurate - soon intervene in ways both horrific pyrokinetic, as well as subtle, exacting ironically painful consequences for the choices these protagonists must make. I must also commend the quality of writing, with many an eloquent passage and turn of phrase Finally, while there are some obvious parallels to real-world conflicts here, I was happy to find this was no apologist work for either side. The excesses of both are shown and not excused, and readers will find themselves immersed in an amazing tale. I eagerly await the next installment.
Readers will quickly pick up the Game of Thrones feel as the two primary characters, both leaders and fighting men, must contend not just with each other, but with the scheming and political manipulations of their own sides, but the chief conflict remains between the janissary Kevah and Crusader Michah, a conflict that soon proves tragic as both come to realize the terrible cost of the war to them.
I use tragic in a very specific sense, because the gods - or angels and djinn to be more accurate - soon intervene in ways both horrific pyrokinetic, as well as subtle, exacting ironically painful consequences for the choices these protagonists must make.
I must also commend the quality of writing, with many an eloquent passage and turn of phrase
Finally, while there are some obvious parallels to real-world conflicts here, I was happy to find this was no apologist work for either side. The excesses of both are shown and not excused, and readers will find themselves immersed in an amazing tale. I eagerly await the next installment.
Edit after 3rd reread in anticipation of book 4. Dark drinker coming out soon (Sep 3, 2024). ---- This world is magical. It engulfs you in a whirlwind of colors, smells, and feelings. Unlike Game of Thrones (which it is compared to and I'm not sure that I agree anymore) or other more straight-forward Western-inspired Fantasy, Middle Eastern fantasy is poetic. And Gunmetal Gods is a great example of this - the music, colors, clothes, the smells and food, even religion - this book embodies all of it. This book deserves so much more attention and should be adapted into a tv show or movie. ---- The main area of the world, you'll learn about in the book, is the city Kostany - the focal point of the conflict between the two empires - and you'll hear about this city from two POVs. Micah and Kevah belong to either side and the book switches between the two of them constantly. You get to know them
I have updated my review on my YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/SYjGQzXl_OY (spoiler-free)
Edit after reread: it’s even better.
I’m rereading the first two books in anticipation of book three that is coming out in April.
Zamil did an amazing job sharing his experience and making it understandable for someone who has little to no background on the Middle Eastern culture. He holds your head under the metaphorical water so your are immersed in this vivid, colorful world.
My first review:
Gunmetal Gods is an epic fantasy, influenced by Arabian Nights, GoT, and Lovecraft.
The world is huge and the two main empires are on one side led by an imperator (here I got some Roman vibes) and on the other side led by a Shah (here is your middle-eastern influence). Of course, there is conflict, especially from a religious perspective. Each side says about the other that they are unbelievers. Each belief system is well rounded out with various gods and archangels that are described in amazing detail. And I really enjoyed the outlandish descriptions.
- The mix of themes is well done and creates a unique story that definitely keeps your head spinning.
- The writing style is beautiful and the way he describes things is just fantastic.
- The discussion of how people deal with loss differently and how they are trying to justify their actions.
- I thought the world was too big. There were too many names and directions and at least in book one just a few were actually relevant.
- The writing is a bit clunky at the beginning but gets a lot better as the book progresses. It's a debut novel and you can experience the author's progress as the book continues.
The book is very graphic and has a lot of gory, descriptive scenes. Just know that this is not a fairyland ;)
----
This world is magical.
It engulfs you in a whirlwind of colors, smells, and feelings. Unlike Game of Thrones (which it is compared to and I’m not sure that I agree anymore) or other more straight-forward Western-inspired Fantasy, Middle Eastern fantasy is poetic. And Gunmetal Gods is a great example of this - the music, colors, clothes, the smells and food, even religion - this book embodies all of it.
This book deserves so much more attention and should be adapted into a tv show or movie.
----
The main area of the world, you'll learn about in the book, is the city Kostany - the focal point of the conflict between the two empires - and you'll hear about this city from two POVs. Micah and Kevah belong to either side and the book switches between the two of them constantly. You get to know them, their motivations, sorrows, and justifications for their actions. Both are going through some rough stuff and both handle it in their unique ways. Very interesting character study.
Besides the upcoming, bleak war, the book is full of political intrigue, backstabbing, flawed characters that try to make the right decision; and sprinkled in a bit of magic and guns.
What I liked:
What I didn't like as much:
Quick note:
This was a great read and I can't wait to continue in the series.
Gunmetal Gods is set in a world mirroring the disconnect/conflict between Christian Europe and Muslim Ottoman Empire, the book follows Micah the Metal and Kevah, respective champions of their cause, each seeking vengeance and harboring crippling self-doubt, while sinister immortals weave their own plots. This is a fast-paced book that never lets up. Given the somewhat-rapid start, I was expecting a slow-down in the middle but if anything the pace accelerated and the last third went at breakneck speed. The prose flows well enough and the while the world-building is not the deepest I’ve seen, it’s more than sufficient for the tale. The plot is clever and features a number of twists, some of which I never saw coming. There are definitely (favorable) comparisons to draw to the Cthulu mythos and I thought the “gods” were suitably weird and menacing. Then there's the twin protagonists, Micah and Kevah. I had a hell of a time connecting with either one of them. I think it was obvious which one the reader is supposed to cheer for but frankly, both are right bastards, the former for his blind bloodlust in the name of revenge, the latter for … pretty much the same reason. They do have some depth but it wasn’t enough for me to firmly get behind either one. The best characters were in the supporting cast. Not digging either main character did lessen my enjoyment of the book somewhat. This is one of the bleakest books I have ever read, featuring limb amputations, violence to animals, mass infanticide, slavery, incest and attempted rape, and genocide. Some of these things occur on page, in vivid detail. Readers take note. Aside from that, Gunmetal Gods is a fast, fun read with an excellent plot and set in a compelling world. Any fan of grimdark should check this one out.
This is a fast-paced book that never lets up. Given the somewhat-rapid start, I was expecting a slow-down in the middle but if anything the pace accelerated and the last third went at breakneck speed. The prose flows well enough and the while the world-building is not the deepest I’ve seen, it’s more than sufficient for the tale. The plot is clever and features a number of twists, some of which I never saw coming. There are definitely (favorable) comparisons to draw to the Cthulu mythos and I thought the “gods” were suitably weird and menacing.
Then there's the twin protagonists, Micah and Kevah. I had a hell of a time connecting with either one of them. I think it was obvious which one the reader is supposed to cheer for but frankly, both are right bastards, the former for his blind bloodlust in the name of revenge, the latter for … pretty much the same reason. They do have some depth but it wasn’t enough for me to firmly get behind either one. The best characters were in the supporting cast. Not digging either main character did lessen my enjoyment of the book somewhat.
This is one of the bleakest books I have ever read, featuring limb amputations, violence to animals, mass infanticide, slavery, incest and attempted rape, and genocide. Some of these things occur on page, in vivid detail. Readers take note.
Aside from that, Gunmetal Gods is a fast, fun read with an excellent plot and set in a compelling world. Any fan of grimdark should check this one out.
Oh yeah this is some meat and potatoes
In the expansive realm of modern literature, there are few joys as gratifying as discovering a novel that captures both heart and mind. Gunmetal Gods by Zamil Akhtar emerges as that rare find, deserving every bit of its shining 4.5/5 stars. Readers with a penchant for historical fiction steeped in political machinations are already in for a treat. Yet, it's the unexpected twist of cosmic horror that truly catapults this work into a league of its own. The tapestry Akhtar weaves is undoubtedly vast and intricate. Throughout the narrative, the pacing stands out as a masterstroke. Stories have their ebbs and flows, but here, the plot doesn't merely progress—it gallops, often leaping beyond the confines of expectations, leaving the reader both astonished and eager for what comes next. However, every piece of art, no matter how refined, bears some brush strokes of imperfection. As the tale's colorful characters wade their way through their trials and tribulations, one might occasionally wish for a deeper delve into their psyches or the mesmerizing world they inhabit. Such moments of longing, though, don't overshadow the story. If anything, they make the reader's journey more interactive, inviting them to draw upon their imagination to fill in the nuances. Perhaps the most striking aspect of the book is its handling of perspective. In guiding us through the contrasting lenses of its two main protagonists; Micah the Metal and Kevah the Blacksmith, Akhtar challenges the monolithic views of war and religious zeal. The narrative dances on the edge of moral ambiguities, prompting deep introspection on the fluidity of right and wrong, especially when shaped by personal beliefs and experiences. To sum it up, Gunmetal Gods is not just a read—it's an experience. And with whispers of a fourth installment on the literary horizon, there's an exhilarating promise of exceptional journey's into Akhtar's mesmerizing universe. For those yet to embark on the Gunmetal Gods journey, a compelling adventure awaits.
The tapestry Akhtar weaves is undoubtedly vast and intricate. Throughout the narrative, the pacing stands out as a masterstroke. Stories have their ebbs and flows, but here, the plot doesn't merely progress—it gallops, often leaping beyond the confines of expectations, leaving the reader both astonished and eager for what comes next.
However, every piece of art, no matter how refined, bears some brush strokes of imperfection. As the tale's colorful characters wade their way through their trials and tribulations, one might occasionally wish for a deeper delve into their psyches or the mesmerizing world they inhabit. Such moments of longing, though, don't overshadow the story. If anything, they make the reader's journey more interactive, inviting them to draw upon their imagination to fill in the nuances.
Perhaps the most striking aspect of the book is its handling of perspective. In guiding us through the contrasting lenses of its two main protagonists; Micah the Metal and Kevah the Blacksmith, Akhtar challenges the monolithic views of war and religious zeal. The narrative dances on the edge of moral ambiguities, prompting deep introspection on the fluidity of right and wrong, especially when shaped by personal beliefs and experiences.
To sum it up, Gunmetal Gods is not just a read—it's an experience. And with whispers of a fourth installment on the literary horizon, there's an exhilarating promise of exceptional journey's into Akhtar's mesmerizing universe. For those yet to embark on the Gunmetal Gods journey, a compelling adventure awaits.
This is an epic tale. I mean epic. The book encompasses warring warriors, empires and gods; love, hate, feuds and a lot of battles. It is no-holds-barred and takes the reader to some dark places, usually driven by religious fanaticism. It is action packed, compelling and has some strong messages. A roaring, roller-coaster of a read. A couple of quotes: The principal protagonists in the story are two warriors. In one corner is Micah the Metal, a sadistic, fanatical warrior who leads an army on a devastating empire expansion. In the other is Kevah, a once-famous warrior who is reputed to have killed a magus and who must regain his heroism to lead an army to take on his nemesis, Micah. Religious fanaticism is at the heart of the tale, but so is love and in particular that of a lost daughter. Brutality, bravery, politics, sorcery and technology all combine to swing the odds in different directions. But the two opposing warriors are destined to meet. It could be said that there are a fair number of 'deus ex machina' moments in this tale, but all is indeed fair in love and war when the tale is about gunmetal gods. A compelling page turner in a rich setting, the author is successfully ambitious and imaginative.
'What kind of god takes and takes from those who give and give?'
'even men of faith find ways to justify faithless cruelties.'
A couple of quotes:
The principal protagonists in the story are two warriors. In one corner is Micah the Metal, a sadistic, fanatical warrior who leads an army on a devastating empire expansion. In the other is Kevah, a once-famous warrior who is reputed to have killed a magus and who must regain his heroism to lead an army to take on his nemesis, Micah. Religious fanaticism is at the heart of the tale, but so is love and in particular that of a lost daughter. Brutality, bravery, politics, sorcery and technology all combine to swing the odds in different directions. But the two opposing warriors are destined to meet.
It could be said that there are a fair number of 'deus ex machina' moments in this tale, but all is indeed fair in love and war when the tale is about gunmetal gods.
A compelling page turner in a rich setting, the author is successfully ambitious and imaginative.
Just finished Gunmetal Gods and damn, that was a great book! Duelling PoV's on either side of a conflict, eldritch gods and twisted angels. Loved the world and the magic and the unfolding cosmic horror aspect to it all.
Akhtar has created a truly brutal & merciless world here. This grimdark story is filled with war, loss, grief, revenge, violence, and religious zealotry - but also contains so many details, layers, and interesting ideas that you can't help but immerse yourself in it. The alternating POVs of 2 men on opposing sides of a relentless war kept me engaged throughout. I love it when a story includes an antagonist's POV and we get to experience their perspective. Both main characters believe their actions to be justified and are willing to do what is necessary to achieve what they deem to be right. Both sides are very much flawed, no one is simply "good" or "evil", and the exploration of that gave this story a very intense & real feel. There was never a dull moment in this book. However, the pacing may have been a bit too fast at times - I would've preferred to spend more time with the characters between all the action, and to have some breathing room to digest all the developments and the information given. But overall, a very gripping & fascinating read and I'm looking forward to picking up the sequel!
The alternating POVs of 2 men on opposing sides of a relentless war kept me engaged throughout. I love it when a story includes an antagonist's POV and we get to experience their perspective. Both main characters believe their actions to be justified and are willing to do what is necessary to achieve what they deem to be right. Both sides are very much flawed, no one is simply "good" or "evil", and the exploration of that gave this story a very intense & real feel.
There was never a dull moment in this book. However, the pacing may have been a bit too fast at times - I would've preferred to spend more time with the characters between all the action, and to have some breathing room to digest all the developments and the information given. But overall, a very gripping & fascinating read and I'm looking forward to picking up the sequel!
Fantastic fantasy novel by Zamil Akhtar. The blurb "Game of Thrones meets Arabian Nights in this blood-soaked fantasy epic" first tempted me to read this book, and it is a very apt description. I loved the narrative set-up, whereby the two main POV characters are on opposite sides of a pending, brutal war, with both of them convinced of the worthiness of their cause. The book feels so authentic in how these two main characters are then prepared to do whatever is necessary to win. Both are very well-drawn characters; I felt a lot more empathy towards Kevah, but Micah is a fascinating character, and his relentless drive to achieve his goals and to crush any who stand in his way makes for a compelling story. Overall, a fantastic tale, and a definite recommend.
I loved the narrative set-up, whereby the two main POV characters are on opposite sides of a pending, brutal war, with both of them convinced of the worthiness of their cause. The book feels so authentic in how these two main characters are then prepared to do whatever is necessary to win.
Both are very well-drawn characters; I felt a lot more empathy towards Kevah, but Micah is a fascinating character, and his relentless drive to achieve his goals and to crush any who stand in his way makes for a compelling story.
Overall, a fantastic tale, and a definite recommend.
4.5/5
Wow! This was incredible. It’s like Game of Thrones had a baby with Lovecraft during the Crusades. This is required reading for dark and epic fantasy!!!
This was incredible. It’s like Game of Thrones had a baby with Lovecraft during the Crusades.
This is required reading for dark and epic fantasy!!!
Uhm, pretty much all the trigger warnings for Gunmetal God's by Zamil Akhtar... Seriously, this is proper grimdark that doesn't shy away from horrific scenes. To me it didn't feel gratuitous, but fitting the tone and style of the book. There's two opposing sides in a long lasting war, which is clearly inspired by Christian / Muslim conflicts. This is an interesting world with angels, shas, paladins, djinns, gods, magic and I really enjoyed the different influences than just our usual western world, and the blend of the two made it both fresh and yet not too hard to settle into. There's two men who are bitter enemies, and we get to live the story through their eyes. For me this worked really well, as both are deeply flawed warriors, who think they fight for the right course, while drifting ever farther from their own path. I thought their personalities where well developed and their decisions made sense, even though I wanted to strangle them at times. Neither if them is an actual hero, which made this story all the more interesting to me. There's quite some twists and turns. Some I saw coming from far away, but others took me completely by surprise. Combined with the super fast pace and almost constant action the book felt a lot shorter to me than it actually was. I'll definitely look up more of the authors book!
There's two opposing sides in a long lasting war, which is clearly inspired by Christian / Muslim conflicts. This is an interesting world with angels, shas, paladins, djinns, gods, magic and I really enjoyed the different influences than just our usual western world, and the blend of the two made it both fresh and yet not too hard to settle into.
There's two men who are bitter enemies, and we get to live the story through their eyes. For me this worked really well, as both are deeply flawed warriors, who think they fight for the right course, while drifting ever farther from their own path. I thought their personalities where well developed and their decisions made sense, even though I wanted to strangle them at times. Neither if them is an actual hero, which made this story all the more interesting to me.
There's quite some twists and turns. Some I saw coming from far away, but others took me completely by surprise. Combined with the super fast pace and almost constant action the book felt a lot shorter to me than it actually was.
I'll definitely look up more of the authors book!
The story and general concept of the book was amazing. So much potential. Yet I just felt let down by the execution of the storytelling as a whole. Another reviewer hit the nail on the head for my thoughts on this: The writing left me wanting, wishing for better storytelling, because the idea presented on page is actually REALLY GOOD. 2.5/5, rounded to 3 for rating. I hope this story is revisited in the future if/when more experience is obtained, because it is a story with (still) untapped potential in my honest opinion.
-Scenes felt rushed, or at the very least, not enough detail was added to get a strong feel for them. It felt as if one scene was pushed to the next for the sake of getting the story going, when what was really needed was focus on character development instead. There were times when the scene abruptly ends and I was like "wait... that's it?"
-Some conversations felt forced, such as a "joke" that made a character "laugh heartily", yet the line was only slightly amusing, at best. This happens at many points in the story.
-Although the story was told in the first-person, not enough introspection occurred. I barely felt any emotional attachment to any given character. Heck, the most elaborate introspection in my opinion was from Micah, from a storytelling perspective.
Yet I just felt let down by the execution of the storytelling as a whole.
Another reviewer hit the nail on the head for my thoughts on this:
The writing left me wanting, wishing for better storytelling, because the idea presented on page is actually REALLY GOOD.
2.5/5, rounded to 3 for rating. I hope this story is revisited in the future if/when more experience is obtained, because it is a story with (still) untapped potential in my honest opinion.
The POVs are distinct and so well done encapsulating two very different mentalities on opposite sides of war yet with very similar driving forces at play. The character work provides you with a deep understanding of each POV mindset, making it easy to see their motivations and justifications as they both do morally questionable things throughout the entire book making the story not so much a matter of good versus evil but really a story of two sides of the same coin. One of the things I enjoyed most about the book was the well-paced storyline paralleled by the progression into a world of mysticism filled with jinn, gods, creatures, and fallen angels. I like that it didn’t just throw you into that world but walked you in making it easier to wrap your head around and not stumble over. I was equally impressed at how the author was able to capture the darkness seen in this war with some truly brutal moments that left me shocked. The action scenes were exciting, descriptive, and dark. This is the kind of book I will always enjoy.
This is a dark military fantasy full of vengeance, battle, and brutal moments filled with middle-eastern inspired mythology. The storyline follows Micha the metal who, in the name of the archangel, is out to reclaim a city at the focal point of a religious war and Kevah a famous warrior on the opposite side of the war that has lost his way after losing his wife.
The POVs are distinct and so well done encapsulating two very different mentalities on opposite sides of war yet with very similar driving forces at play. The character work provides you with a deep understanding of each POV mindset, making it easy to see their motivations and justifications as they both do morally questionable things throughout the entire book making the story not so much a matter of good versus evil but really a story of two sides of the same coin.
One of the things I enjoyed most about the book was the well-paced storyline paralleled by the progression into a world of mysticism filled with jinn, gods, creatures, and fallen angels. I like that it didn’t just throw you into that world but walked you in making it easier to wrap your head around and not stumble over.
I was equally impressed at how the author was able to capture the darkness seen in this war with some truly brutal moments that left me shocked. The action scenes were exciting, descriptive, and dark.
This is the kind of book I will always enjoy.