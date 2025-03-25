H2 + O2 Ultra 3000 by PEMF-devices.com (2025)

Description

The Ultra 3000 is a lot more powerful and one will definitely see a huge difference in how it feels after a 3000 ml/min hydrogen-oxygen inhalation session compared to the 1500 ml/min or 900 ml/min. Seasoned H2 + O2 users will be able to immediately see the jump, and newer users can further increase their expectations on what hydrogen therapycan achieve.

Output

Our Ultra Hydrogen Inhalation Machines put out the purest possible (99.99%) molecular hydrogen and oxygen gas through 2 outputs port in the front, compatible with standard inhalation tubes. The outputs can be combined using the Y-adapters to mix hydrogen and oxygen and inhale the mixture.

The Ultra 3000 hydrogen-oxygen system generates 2000 ml/min or 120 L/h of hydrogen and 1000 ml/min or 60 L/h of oxygen. In US gallons, that’s ~32 gallons hydrogen and ~16 gallons oxygen per hour.

The inhalation system can be set up to use pure hydrogen, hydrogen-oxygen mixture or pure oxygen as needed. High-quality silicone nasal cannulas, connecting tubes and adapters are included to use the machine as a H2+O2 and hydrogen inhaler.

The Ultra 3000 is also a hydrogen water machine. A nano-bubbler attachment to make hydrogen-rich water is included with the system. To produce hydrogen-rich water, simply bubble the gas in a tumbler or bottle using the bubbler attachment provided for 5 to 10 minutes.

Loaded with Essential Features To Apply Hydrogen Therapy

Features include an adjustable flow rate, timer, TDS/water quality monitor and industry leading safety features.

Flow rate –The flow rate can be adjusted to 500, 1000, 1500, 2000 and 3000 ml/min of H2 + O2.The amount of oxygen produced is always half of hydrogen, this is the ratio of H2/O2 mixture used in most clinical studies and is also the natural output when water is electrolyzed to produce hydrogen and oxygen. So a setting of 1500 would translate to 1000 H2 + 500 O2.

Low water level protection – If the water level is low, the system will automatically stop operation.

Balance sensor– The machine will switch off on impact or fall. It also senses balance, so if the machine is not kept stable and upright, the machine, operation will be automatically disabled for safety.

Water quality monitor – In-built TDS sensor will indicate if the water used in the machine is not pure enough. The water quality monitor will not allow the machine to operate if the water is not optimum for hydrogen production. This also ensures long-life of the electrolyzer components.

High-Tech Manufacturing and Latest Hydrogen Technology

These systems are manufactured in a high-tech enterprise with 20+ year experience in the water treatment industry. Our factory is also a member of Japan Hydrogen Association. The factory has core competencies in research and development of water treatment technologies including water electrolysis and hold patents for many of it’s core componenets.

These HHO Machines use the process of water ionization or electrolysis to produce the hydrogen and oxygen gas.

Platinum, iridium and other noble metals are used as catalysts and coat the polymer membranes. As a result, the flow rate and purity will not decrease over time. You can learn more about the PEM SPE technology in our article on Oxyhydrogen research.

Service life of the hydrogen electrolyzers is up to 6000-10000 hours depending on usage. They can run for 5 or more years without needing to change the electrolysis cells if used 4 hours per day. As electrolysis invariably involves thermodynamics, and that means heat. These machines can run continuously for up to 8 hours and then need a cooling down period of 1 hour to ensure safety of equipment.

Overall, if you’re looking for the best hydrogen and hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas inhalation machine for regular long-term use, this machine is perfect.

Technical Specs

Maximum Gas Output (H2 + O2): Ultra 3000: 3000 ml/min = 3 L/min = 101 fl.oz./min

Machine Weight: 10.6 Kg or ~23.4 Lbs

Machine Size: 352 x 372 x 379.5 mm or ~ 1.15 x 1.22 x 1.24 ft

Water Tank Volume: 2 Liters

Water Requirement: Purified Water (TDS Less than 5)

Power Supply: 100 – 240 VAC 60Hz / 50 Hz (As per region of delivery)

