Hair Care Christmas Gift Sets (2025)

K18

K18 Damage Repair Starter Set

Sign In for prices

<ul><li>Contains all three products to use at home to ensure your hair looks and feels fabulous, get noticed!</li><li>K18 Detox Shampoo gently cleanses away dirt, debris & any product build up to make sure you get the full benefit of using the K18 Mask</li><li>K18 Molecular Repair Leave-in Mask, gets your hair feeling like new again in 4 minutes</li><li>K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil, helps reduce frizz from the inside & provides protection against heat damage</li></ul>