Hair Care Christmas Gift Sets (2025)

Looking to add some gifting magic to your clients' hair routines? Salon Services are here with hair gift sets to suit any special occasion. Give the gift of gorgeous hair with our premium hair care gift sets from top brands like L'Oreal Professionnel,Redken,Olaplex, Paul Mitchelland the newColor Wowhair product gift sets.
Olaplex
Olaplex Travelling Stylist Kit, No. 1 Bond Multiplier + 2x Bond Perfector No. 2, 100ml
GET FREE A SIGNATURE OLAPLEX STAND-ALONE TREATMENT
<ul><li>The original patented bond builder</li><li>Helps to prevent damage and repair broken disulfide bonds during a chemical service</li><li>Use as a stand-alone hair repair service at the backwash</li><li>Suitable all hair types</li><li>Vegan friendly, and free from gluten, nuts, parabens, phosphates, phthalates, and pH balanced.</li><li>Pack includes 3 x 100ml bottles (1 x No.1, 2 x No.2)</li></ul>
Osmo
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
<ul><li>Sulphate free formula</li><li>Specifically designed for use on superlightened, grey and bleached tones</li><li>Helps remove unwanted yellow tones</li><li>Formulated with super violet pigments</li><li>Hair colour is transformed and radiance restored</li></ul>
Olaplex
Olaplex Salon Intro Kit, No. 1 Bond Multiplier + 2x Bond Perfector No. 2, 525ml
GET FREE A SIGNATURE OLAPLEX STAND-ALONE TREATMENT
<ul><li>The original patented bond builder</li><li>Helps to prevent damage and repair broken disulfide bonds during a chemical service</li><li>Use as a stand-alone hair repair service at the backwash</li><li>Suitable all hair types</li><li>Vegan friendly, and free from gluten, nuts, parabens, phosphates, phthalates, and pH balanced.</li><li>Pack includes 3 x 525ml bottles (1 x No.1, 2 x No.2)</li></ul>
K18
K18 Damage Repair Starter Set
Sign In for prices
<ul><li>Contains all three products to use at home to ensure your hair looks and feels fabulous, get noticed!</li><li>K18 Detox Shampoo gently cleanses away dirt, debris & any product build up to make sure you get the full benefit of using the K18 Mask</li><li>K18 Molecular Repair Leave-in Mask, gets your hair feeling like new again in 4 minutes</li><li>K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil, helps reduce frizz from the inside & provides protection against heat damage</li></ul>
K18
K18 Next Level Repair Limited Edition Gift Set
Sign In for prices
<ul><li>Contains all three products to use at home to ensure your hair looks and feels fabulous, get noticed!</li><li>K18 Detox Shampoo gently cleanses away dirt, debris & any product build up to make sure you get the full benefit of using the K18 Mask</li><li>K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask, gets your hair feeling like new again in 4 minutes</li><li>K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil, helps reduce frizz from the inside & provides protection against heat damage </li></ul>
Olaplex
Olaplex Best of the Bond Builders Kit
GET FREE A SIGNATURE OLAPLEX STAND-ALONE TREATMENT
<ul><li>Treat your hair on the go - A perfect travel pack with all your favourite Olaplex essentials </li><li>Bring home salon-inspired, intensive repair for 3x stronger hair and 68% more repair when No.0 and No.3 are used as a two-part system </li><li>Protect your results between salon visits with the most potent Olaplex at-home reparative treatments </li><li>Formulated with patented Olaplex Bond Building Technology, scientifically proven to repair and strengthen damaged and broken bonds </li></ul>
Olaplex
Olaplex Unbreakable Blondes Mini Kit
GET FREE A SIGNATURE OLAPLEX STAND-ALONE TREATMENT
<ul><li>Treat your hair at home with the Olaplex Unbreakable Blondes Mini Kit</li><li>Repair and brighten blonde, lightened, and grey hair</li><li>Targets damaged, fragile, brittle hair</li><li>Restores weightless moisture to dry, dehydrated hair</li><li>Take-home kit after lightening services to maintain results of in-salon OLAPLEX treatments</li></ul>
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil Treatment Original Oil Limited Edition Gift Set 25ml
<ul><li>Lightweight formula rich in Argan oil helps enhance manageability, and shine</li><li>Helps deliver long-term conditioning</li><li>Multitasking, lightweight formula with Argan oil</li><li>Contains Linseed extract to help promote healthy looking hair</li><li>Protects against thermal damage</li></ul>
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil Frizz Control with a Free Frizz Shield Spray Gift Set
<ul><li>Reduce static and flyaways by 99%*</li><li>Frizz control for up to 72 hours**</li><li>Nutrient-rich</li><li>Reduce frizz by up to 73% <em>***</em></li><li>Protect against frizz in up to 90% humidity **</li></ul><p>Based on instrumental testing comparing Moroccanoil Frizz Control Shampoo and Conditioner to a standard shampoo and conditioner. **Results based on an independent lab study.***Based on instrumental testing of the effects of Moroccanoil Frizz Control Shampoo and Frizz Control Conditioner when used with Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray.</p>
Paul Mitchell
offers available
<ul><li>The perfect gift set for lightened and highlighted blonde hair </li><li>Keep blonde hair bright, light and healthy </li><li>Forever Blonde® Shampoo gently cleanses while helping to repair damage</li><li>Forever Blonde® Conditioner deeply hydrates and detangles </li><li>Paraben free, Gluten free & Color free</li></ul>
Sibel
<ul><li>Perfect for busy salons, it’s Quick and efficient at removing hair and product residue</li><li>With a steam cleaning system that helps sanitises brushes quickly</li><li>An energy saving mode & a 400ml water tank for demineralised water only</li><li>Indicator light, steam and cleaner switch</li><li>Spare roller included & 1.8m cable</li></ul>
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Discovery Kit
<ul><li>The Moroccanoil Discovery kits feature a selection of bestselling products in a deluxe cosmetics bag</li><li>Features a FREE Moroccanoil Hand Cream 40ml</li><li>Infuse dry, damaged hair with antioxidant-rich argan oil, keratin, fatty acids, proteins, and other nutrients</li><li>Help moisturise the follicle and increase elasticity- resulting in manageable, healthy-looking hair</li></ul>
Matrix
Matrix Color Obsessed Colour Protection Gift Set for Colour Treated Hair
<ul><li>Suitable for all colour treated hair types</li><li>Includes 1x Matrix Color Obsessed Shampoo 300ml, 1x Matrix Color Obsessed Conditioner 300ml and a 1x full size bottle of Matrix Miracle Creator 20 190ml</li><li>Helps to maintain colour and shine</li><li>Fights fading & helps maintain colour vibrancy</li></ul>
Maria Nila
Maria Nila Sheer Silver Gift Set
<ul><li>Violet pigments</li><li>Blackberry extract</li><li>Neutralises golden shades</li><li>Adds shine </li><li>Enhances your hair colour</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
<ul><li>Colour-safe formula repairs and protects worn-down locks</li><li>Super Strong Complex rebuilds hair from within</li><li>Conditioning agents improve texture and add shine</li><li>Helps protect and prevent further damage</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Smooth Gift Set
SALE - SAVE 40%
<ul><li>Share kindness, joy and perfect hair days this season!</li><li>A vegan daily regimen with organic cold-pressed almond oil and hyaluronic acid soothes and conditions hair</li><li>Delicate floral scent</li><li>Contains Clean Beauty Anti-Frizz Shampoo 250ml, Conditioner 250ml & Anti-Frizz Leave-In Treatment 150ml</li><li>Ideal for frizz-prone hair</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell
BUY 2+ SAVE 20%
<ul><li>Detangles and smoothes colour-treated hair</li><li>Sunflower extract protects hair from sun damage</li><li>Provides UVA and UVB protection</li><li>Helps prevent colour from fading</li></ul>
Maria Nila
<ul><li>For wavy, curly and coily hair</li><li>Detangling effect</li><li>Enhances all curls</li><li>Softening effect</li><li>Moisturising effect</li></ul>
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil Treatment Light Oil Limited Edition Gift Set 25ml
<ul><li>Formulated for the delicate needs of light-coloured (including platinum and white) and fine hair</li><li>Lightweight formula rich in Argan oil helps enhance manageability, and shine</li><li>Helps deliver long-term conditioning</li><li>Multitasking, lightweight formula with Argan oil </li><li>Contains Linseed extract to help promote healthy looking hair</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell
<ul><li>Color-safe formula hydrates thirsty hair</li><li>Plumps upskinny strands</li><li>Boostsshine and improves elasticity</li><li>Panthenolbuilds body and repairs damage from theinside out.</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Shiny Blonde Gift Set
<ul><li>Clean Beauty Blonde shampoo & gloss duo</li><li>Christmas gift set</li><li>Pioneers in cruelty-free haircare</li><li>Best-sellers</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Daily Routine Gift Set
<ul><li>Male grooming cleanse & style duo</li><li>Christmas gift set</li><li>Pioneers in cruelty-free haircare</li><li>Best-sellers</li></ul>