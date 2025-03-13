Hair Color Terms You Need to Know - L’Oréal Paris (2025)

Taking a leap when it comes to changing up your hair colorcan be scary. And this certainly holds true when you’re not well versed in hair color terms, and therefore only have a vague idea about what you’re truly getting yourself into.

If you’re heading to the salon to undergo a hair transformation, be open with your stylist and don’t be afraid to ask questions. After all, it’s you who should be pleased with the results.

To help you head into your appointment prepared with some basic hair color knowledge, we’re sharing 30 popular hair color terms to know before plopping yourself down into the colorist’s chair. From popular hues to highlighting techniques, we’re covering all the bases.

Babylights

Babylights are a very fine version of highlights (more on that) that mimic the natural look of hair that was slightly lightened by the sun.

Balayage

A hair highlighting technique that was developed by French colorists, balayage involves hand painting strands for a natural-looking, easy-to-maintain color. Since it utilizes a free-hand technique, your colorist can totally customize it to fit your preferences. It’s meant to look natural as it grows out, meaning that it won’t require frequent touch-ups.

Base Color

Base color is the color that’s applied all over your head as a starting point for your dye job.

Bronde

Brone is a shade that blends brown and blonde hair together for a sunkissed look. It’s often achieved through highlighting techniques such as balayage.

Contrast

Contrast refers to the shade and depth of your highlights. Think: high-contrast for lighter, more noticeable highlights and low-contrast for more natural-looking swipes of color.

Cool Tones

This term actually refers to the tonal value of the dye you select. Contrary to warm tones, cool tones lean blue, purple, and green, while cool colors range from platinum and ash browns to plum reds and blueish blacks.

Dimension

Dimension is the difference between monochromatic hair and a head full of movement brought on by highlights and lowlights. It transforms a uniform hair color to one with varying depth.

Double Process

Double process hair color is when you sit in the salon chair through not one, but two coloring techniques during one hair appointment to achieve optimal dimension. Example: base color then highlights.

Expensive Brunette

One of the most popular hair color trends of the year, expensive brunette refers to a natural looking brunette hair color with subtle dimension and a shiny, smooth finish. It’s typically achieved through minimal lowlights or balayage.

Foiling

When a colorist paints your hair inside strips of foil which are then folded around the sections of hair to create highlights and lowlights. This is a very common technique used in hair highlighting.

Full Highlights

Full highlights doesn’t mean that all of your hair is being dyed. Rather, it means that sections of hair will be lightened all through your hair to add dimension, instead of just on the topmost layer.

Glaze

A hair glaze is a non-permanent treatment that’s meant to provide luster and shine to the hair. There are clear glazes that simply add luminosity to the hair, and there are colored glazes which add shine and semi-permanent color. Give the L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Glossing In Shower Acidic Glaze a try for an at-home, in-shower treatment.

Jewel Toned Hair

Jewel toned hair encompassesan array of bold shades that embody the brilliance of some of the world’s most beautiful gems. Think vibrant ruby, rich emerald and deep sapphire. Give a jewel tone hue a go at home with the L’Oréal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color in Cool Amethyst.

Lowlights

Where highlights use blonde or streaks lighter than your base color to brighten up your strands, lowlights darken small sections to add depth and dimension.

Money Piece

A money piece refers to a section at the front of the hair which is highlighted or colored (typically using the balayage technique) for a high-contrast look. It’s been one of the most popular hair color trends over the last couple of years.