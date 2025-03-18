Hair Pros Swear By These Products for Anyone With Fine, Curly Hair (2025)

All the curly girls, rise! If you have curly hair you know that the number one thing your coils need is moisture. Getting that hydration becomes a bit of a challenge when you have fine curly hair, though. Those with fine curly hair constantly find themselves tip-toeing the line between just enough moisture and wayyyy too much. Using the wrong deep conditioner or mask (i.e. one that's laden with heavy butters and oils) can result in flat, heavy, greasy strands. Heck, that can even happen with certain shampoos and conditioners.

Fear not, though. You no longer have to guess whether a product will result in limp hair and/or frizzy ringlets. After speaking with three hair pros, we rounded up the 12 best treatments, stylers, and tools for fine curly hair that will volumize, deter flyaways, and, most importantly, keep your strands bouncy and well-moisturized. Just take a peek at this amazing lineup of products...

Our top product picks for fine, curly hair: Best Clarifying Shampoo for Fine Curly Hair Read more

Best Conditioner for Fine Curly Hair Ouai Fine Hair Conditioner Read more

Best Detangling Spray for Fine Curly Hair Rizos Curls Refresh & Detangle Spray Read more

We've got everything your fine curly hair needs below—from shampoo, deep conditioners, and detanglers, to leave-in treatments, mousse, scrunchies, and more. With these products in your arsenal, every day will be a good...scratch that, great curl day.