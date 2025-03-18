Hair Pros Swear By These Products for Anyone With Fine, Curly Hair (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
All the curly girls, rise! If you have curly hair you know that the number one thing your coils need is moisture. Getting that hydration becomes a bit of a challenge when you have fine curly hair, though. Those with fine curly hair constantly find themselves tip-toeing the line between just enough moisture and wayyyy too much. Using the wrong deep conditioner or mask (i.e. one that's laden with heavy butters and oils) can result in flat, heavy, greasy strands. Heck, that can even happen with certain shampoos and conditioners.
Fear not, though. You no longer have to guess whether a product will result in limp hair and/or frizzy ringlets. After speaking with three hair pros, we rounded up the 12 best treatments, stylers, and tools for fine curly hair that will volumize, deter flyaways, and, most importantly, keep your strands bouncy and well-moisturized. Just take a peek at this amazing lineup of products...
Our top product picks for fine, curly hair:
Best Clarifying Shampoo for Fine Curly Hair
Best Conditioner for Fine Curly HairOuai Fine Hair Conditioner
Best Detangling Spray for Fine Curly Hair
Rizos Curls Refresh & Detangle Spray
We've got everything your fine curly hair needs below—from shampoo, deep conditioners, and detanglers, to leave-in treatments, mousse, scrunchies, and more. With these products in your arsenal, every day will be a good...scratch that, great curl day.
1
Best Clarifying Shampoo for Fine Curly Hair
Curlsmith Wash & Scrub Clarifying Detox Shampoo
Pros
- Every type of curly texture can use this!
- Provides a deep clean without leaving curls dry or brittle
- Smells incredible
Cons
- It doesn't get super sudsy, if you like that feeling
It's no secret that washing your hair is a chore. To extend time between your wash days Chloe Homan (she's a curly hair expert and founder of The Curlfriend Collective) recommends using this shampoo to give hair an extra-deep clean without drying out your curls. The magic ingredients? A combo of probiotics, apple cider vinegar, and mallow flower. "You need to clarify your curls one to three per month to ensure you don't end up with product build-up weighing down your hair," she says. "This works for every type of curl from 3A TO 4C."
Glowing customer review: "I have natural curly hair and lately they were not curled like they used to… probably a build up of products so this shampoo was a nice refreshing cleanser that gave back life and volume to my curls! Seriously after months of struggling I got my curls healthy again."
2
Best Conditioner for Fine Curly Hair
Ouai Fine Hair Conditioner
Pros
- Lightweight yet nourishing
- Plumps strands so hair looks fuller
- Smells soooo good
Cons
- If you have extra dry or brittle hair you'll probs need to follow up with a leave-in
This conditioner (which was specially designed for those with fine hair, score!) is super lightweight yet also incredibly nourishing thanks to a blend of biotin, hydrolyzed keratin, and chia seed oil. Along with softening hair, it also plumps each strand to help your strands look fuller. And if you're a fan of the curly girl method, this can also be used as a cleanser for soft, shiny coils.
Glowing customer review: "I love this conditioner so much. Thick formula but doesn't weigh down my baby fine hair at all. Leaves my hair feeling hydrated, clean, and helps tame the frizz from the humidity. After my shower, no tangles. Easy to comb through. It smells amazing too. Definitely recommend!"
3
Best Detangling Spray for Fine Curly Hair
Rizos Curls Refresh & Detangle Spray
Pros
- This is a foolproof multitasker, baby!
- This spray detangles on wash day and refreshes curls throughout the week
- Bye bye frizz, hello shine.
Cons
- The nozzle can sometimes get clogged (womp)
Ever feel like you have endless products and steps in your curly girl routine? Because same. Professional hairstylist Stephanie Tineo says this lightweight spray can simplify your regimen with its multitasking abilities. She loves that it "refreshes curls between wash days by hydrating and minimizing frizz," but also mentions that it's a stellar detangler that makes brushing out and styling your curls on wash days a more enjoyable process. Naturally moisturizing ingredients including coconut oil, aloe vera, and shea butter make hair gleam, and help it feel soft to the touch.
Glowing customer review: "I’ve been using this product for about three months now, and it’s now a must-have in my hair arsenal. It does a great job putting life back into my second/third day curls or even just to touch up freshly dried curls. Very pleased!"
4
Best Mousse for Fine Curly Hair
AG Care Mousse Gel Extra-Firm Curl Retention
Pros
- Keeps curls defined and frizz-free for dayyyys
- Boosts shine!
- Hair feels extra soft thanks to rice and tomato extracts
Cons
- Using too much can leave hair feeling a little crunchy
The phrase 'strong hold' might sound scary for those with fine hair, but strong doesn't always equal heavy, which is the case with this pick from Homan. "I always recommend this to fine hair curlfriends, because you want the strong hold for staying power throughout the week, but it's still light to keep your curls bouncy, not stringy." Scrunch a small dollop into freshly washed, damp hair and let air dry or diffuse for beautifully defined, shiny ringlets.
Glowing customer review: "I have biracial curly hair and this has been really great. I usually am constantly on the hunt for new hair products, but after having this I'm forcing myself to stop getting new stuff because if it ain't broke don't fix it!"
5
Best Curl Cream for Fine Curly Hair
All About Curls Taming Cream
Pros
- Incredibly lightweight yet super moisturizing
- The tube lasts forever
Cons
- Not the best at controlling frizz in high humidity locations
Curl creams are a must-have for all the curly girls, but so many of them are too rich for fine hair. That's not the case with this formula. Tineo says it "gives hair a soft and defined look without weighing it down," courtesy of lightweight coconut oil and shea butter that infuse curls with much-needed hydration and shine.
Glowing customer review: "Smells great! Easy to apply! Controls my frizzy curls! I even put it on my granddaughters thick easily knotted hair and this made brushing her hair way EASIER! Highly recommend."
6
Best Leave-in Conditioner for Fine Curly Hair
LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In
Pros
- This smells absolutely incredible
- A little goes a long way for fine hair
- Nourishes, smoothes, softens and prevents frizz (tbh there's not much this can't do)
Cons
- If you use too much it can make hair look a little greasy. (One pump is all you need!)
To really combat frizz, you'll want to use a leave-in conditioner on damp hair, like this one from Jennifer Aniston's line Lolavie. Infused with rose of Jericho and a superfruit complex, this seamlessly smoothes and softens strands while helping define curls. You may be tempted to go overboard with the application, but celebrity hairstylist Travis Ogletree urges that a little goes a long way. All you really need is one small pump for fine curly hair. "Make sure you're rubbing it between your hands before finger raking/scrunching it into your hair for the best results," he adds.
Glowing customer review: "I lean toward water-based spray leave-ins but this is a very good lotion-y leave-in. It smells great and doesn't make my hair greasy. I use it after using the glossing detangler and my hair feels and smells amazing."
7
Best Mask for Fine Curly Hair
R+Co Cassette Curl Defining Masque
Pros
- Full of lightweight hydrators like chia seed and mango butter
- Only needs to sit for five minutes (super short compared to other masks)
Cons
- This doesn't offer any hold, so you'll still need a mousse or gel afterwards
When your coils are feeling extra dry, this mask swoops in like a superhero to restore bounce, shine, and softness—and best of all it only takes five minutes. The rich cream transforms into a silky butter as you work it through your curls and drenches them in reparative moisture from chia seeds, mango butter, avocado butter, and rice protein. Using it once a week minimizes split ends and keeps curls resilient, no matter how tight your texture is.
Glowing customer review: "I have thinning, curly hair. It still needs moisture, but everything I try only weighs my hair down. This has given new life to my curls. A little goes a long way. It has revived my curls without weighing them down or making my hair overly oily. It is quick to use and smells amazing."
8
Best Volumizing Spray for Fine Curly Hair
Fable & Mane Moisturizing Volume Spray
Pros
- Super duper lightweight for the finest hair
- Moisturizes, boosts volume, and offers heat protection
- The scent makes us soooo happy
Cons
- Don't go spritz happy or your hair can feel a little sticky
If mousse, creams, and gels are still too heavy for your fine hair, may we suggest this magical spray? The multitasking mist is filled with nourishing botanicals like onion (yep, onion) and apple extract that boost moisture and plump your strands for luscious volume. Spritz this on damp hair before diffusing for the best hair day. It even offers heat protection up to 450 degrees.
Glowing customer review: "This product is a game changer for me, it really gives the volume that my hairs need!! Plus it is heat activating so I use it before I style my hair and I love the smell too!!"
9
Best Oil for Fine Curly Hair
Kenra Professional AllCurl Sealing Oil Spray
Pros
- Humidity and frizz don't stand a chance against this
- Hello, glass hair!
Cons
- We wish the bottle was bigger
Oil and fine hair don't mesh well together, right? Well, babes, that's not always the case. Hair oil is important for curly hair—whether it's fine or thick—to refresh coils and give you glass-like shine. The key for fine strands is using a lightweight oil, and this one is one of the best. A combination of safflower seed, coconut, sweet almond, avocado, and grape seed oils deeply hydrates and prevents frizz while the spritzer delivers just enough product to your ringlets so you don't go overboard and end up with a greasy mess.
Glowing customer review: "The is a MUST HAVE hair product! I do not travel without! Smells amazing and works like a charm! I love that it protects against heat! I use this spray even if I don't dry my hair!"
10
Best Brush for Fine Curly Hair
Pattern Beauty By Tracee Ellis Ross Shower Detangling Brush
Pros
- The sleek black brush looks nice on your vanity
- Detangles and defines
- The bristles all provide a soothing head massage
Cons
- A few reviewers mention it broke after a few months
Do you feel like your fine hair is always tangled? Turns out this hair type is more prone to tangles, but having a trusty detangling brush can make a major difference and breathe new life into your curls. This brush goes above and beyond to not only detangle but also help clump and define curls for hair commercial-worthy ringlets. We also have to call out the handle for being sturdy and grippable, a much appreciated detail when detangling in the shower.
Glowing customer review: "I love using this product. It gets every tangle out of my hair even ones that I can’t normally get out with my other brushes. This is my favorite brush I own and it is a great brush for wavy and curly hair to get every tangle out."
11
Best Flat Iron for Fine Curly Hair
ghd Chronos Styler 1 Inch Flat Iron
Pros
- Floating ceramic plates minimize heat damage
- Enhances glossiness
- Programmed with a sleep mode (so you won't burn the house down if you forget to shut it off)
Cons
- It's a little bit pricey
Okay soooo we're all about embracing your natural curls, but when you want to switch up your look it's important to find a hot tool that won't completely fry your hair or wreck havoc on your curl pattern. Ogletree says there's no better option than this high-tech flat iron. "This has built-in heat regulation to ensure burnt hair doesn’t occur for optimal hair health," he explains. "I use this tools on myself and my clients and am always happy with the results."
Glowing customer review: "I am not usually one to spend a lot of money on hair tools because my hair is naturally curly and I am worried about heat damaging my hair. This one is amazing! It is super lightweight and heats up quickly. Another plus is it cools down quickly so that makes it great for traveling."
12
Best Scrunchie for Fine Curly Hair
Curlfriend Collective Extra Large Silk Scrunchies for Curly Hair
Pros
- This extra large scrunchie can hold a ton of hair
- Feels supremely soft
- Comes in a bunch of colors!
Cons
- They're a little pricey (but so worth it)
It's a tale as old as time: You go to sleep with gorgeous ringlets and wake up with a frizzy mess. Is there any way to prevent this?? According to Homan, all you need is a large silk scrunchie. "If you have an issue with your curl pattern falling out overnight or throughout the days after you style, one of the biggest things you can do for yourself is having a good night time curl care routine," she says. "This normally looks like putting your curls up in a pineapple with an XL Silk Scrunchie, like this one, to prevent pull out, frizz, and knots while you sleep." This pick is made from 100 percent mulberry silk and comes in a variety of colors so you can find one that matches your personality.
Glowing customer review: "I decided to invest in these high quality silk hair accessories—I am not disappointed! These are so thoughtfully designed-the elastic inside the silk feels more substantial than traditional scrunchies, also, the denier (weave) of the silk feels luxurious, definitely a higher quality than what I have traditionally expected. Finally, NO DENTS! When I wear the larger scrunchie overnight in a 'pineapple', I can shake out my hair in the AM—curls intact!"
How do I deal with fine, curly hair?
Crafting a routine that works for you and your hair can make a major difference in the health of your curls—and it can ultimately make styling your ringlets less stressful.
Ogletree says that the perfect routine starts with wash day. "I recommend using a wash system that can cleanse your hair thoroughly without weighing it down. Fine hair is more susceptible to feeling oily and weighed by conditioners that are intended to repair the hair. if this is an issue for you, I’d incorporate the '60 to 100' method when washing and conditioning. Count to 60 while the shampoo/conditioner sits in the hair to make sure your hair is getting the benefits of the product, and count to 100 while rinsing it out so that you don’t have any residue in your hair."
Once your hair is squeaky clean, Homan suggests sticking with lightweight detanglers and stylers that won't feel heavy on hair. Plus, she emphasizes that less is more. "Fine curls can get weighed down super easily, so it's important when applying product (especially a new product you're testing) that you opt for less." Start with one pump or spritz. You can always add more but you can't take away!
This process requires some trial and error, but it's all worth it to find a routine that makes your curls shine!
What are the best products to use for fine curly hair?
Curly hair—regardless of whether it's fine or thick—requires a variety of products to keep it healthy. However, when it comes to fine curly hair, our experts say you'll want to always opt for lightweight products. Anything made with heavy butters or oils can weigh down your hair and make it fall flat. All of the products on our list boost volume, define curls, and lightly moisturize strands to enhance your coils.
What products help curls stay in fine hair?
Lightweight mousses have enhanced hold capabilities to help curls stay intact for longer, but it's also important to keep your coils and ringlets well-moisturized so they can better maintain their shape. This is why curating a routine with leave-in conditioners and detanglers—as well as mousse—can keep your curls well-defined for longer.
Is gel or mousse better for fine, curly hair?
"A good rule of thumb for those with fine curls is to use lightweight products" explains Homan. "Mousse and foam tend to be lighter weight and help ensure you get a more even product application so you don't end up with a glob of gel in one spot and miss another," she adds. For this reason, we didn't recommend a gel on this list. Instead, the AG Care Mousse Gel Extra-Firm Curl Retention offers gel-level hold with the texture of a mousse so hair won't get weighed down.
Meet the experts:
- Chloe Homan is a curly hair expert and founder of The Curlfriend Collective.
- Stephanie Tineo is a New York, NY-based professional hairstylist and curl expert.
- Travis Ogletree is a based celebrity hairstylist based in Hollywood, CA.
Why trust Cosmo?
Mary Honkus is a contributor for Cosmopolitan with six years of experience researching, writing, and editing beauty stories, including a deep dive on why your hair gets so oily and making a case for coconut oil for hair. She's an authority in all beauty categories and her hair is her prized posession. For this story, she interviewed three curl experts to learn how to properly care for fine curly hair and discover products to help enhance and maintain your curl pattern.
Mary Honkus
Mary Honkus is a freelance writer who covers beauty, home, fashion, health, and wellness (just call her a jack of all trades!). She has held staff roles at Real Simple, People, and InStyle, and her bylines can be found in numerous other publications. When she's not testing the latest and greatest products, she can be found chilling on her Hell's Kitchen rooftop, checking out NYC's hottest new restaurants, or recording her podcast Good Trouble NYC. Follow her on Instagram.