Haircare Christmas Gifts (2025)

Give the gift of radiant hair with our exclusive collection of hair gift sets. Discover luxurious options from top-rated brands such as L'Oréal Professionnel, Redken, Olaplex and Maria Nila.
Wet Brush
Wet Brush Pro Epic Deluxe Shine Hair Brush£19.991234512345(1)
<ul><li>Detangles and spreads your hair's natural oils from root to tip resulting in healthy and shiny hair</li><li>Works well with dry shampoo to refresh your hair in between washes</li><li>100% natural premium boar bristles</li></ul>
Sibel£189.79
<ul><li>Perfect for busy salons, it’s Quick and efficient at removing hair and product residue</li><li>With a steam cleaning system that helps sanitises brushes quickly</li><li>An energy saving mode & a 400ml water tank for demineralised water only</li><li>Indicator light, steam and cleaner switch</li><li>Spare roller included & 1.8m cable</li></ul>
Maria Nila£53.50
<ul><li>For wavy, curly and coily hair</li><li>Detangling effect</li><li>Enhances all curls</li><li>Softening effect</li><li>Moisturising effect</li></ul>
Wet Brush£14.99
Wet Brush Pro Epic Quick Dry Vent Hair Brush
<ul><li>Heat resistant IntelliFlex bristles resist heat up to 450 degrees</li><li>Open vented design channels more hot air to the hair for quicker drying time</li><li>Speeds drying time by up to 30%</li><li>The contoured shape hugs the scalp</li><li>Ergonomically designed handle provides enhanced comfort</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell£34.19
<ul><li>Color-safe formula hydrates thirsty hair</li><li>Plumps upskinny strands</li><li>Boostsshine and improves elasticity</li><li>Panthenolbuilds body and repairs damage from theinside out.</li></ul>
Limited Edition
Olivia Garden£19.99
Olivia Garden Think Pink Fingerbrush Soft Pink
<ul><li>Perfect for every kind of hair</li><li>Detangles without pain or breaks</li><li>Provides unique sensations to the head like a massage</li><li>Extra flexible, light and comfortable </li><li>Promotes shine and minimises frizz</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell£34.19
<ul><li>Detangles and smoothes colour-treated hair</li><li>Sunflower extract protects hair from sun damage</li><li>Provides UVA and UVB protection</li><li>Helps prevent colour from fading</li></ul>
Limited Edition
Paul Mitchell£40.91£68.19
Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Smooth Gift Set
<ul><li>Share kindness, joy and perfect hair days this season!</li><li>A vegan daily regimen with organic cold-pressed almond oil and hyaluronic acid soothes and conditions hair</li><li>Delicate floral scent</li><li>Contains Clean Beauty Anti-Frizz Shampoo 250ml, Conditioner 250ml & Anti-Frizz Leave-In Treatment 150ml</li><li>Ideal for frizz-prone hair</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell£55.55
Paul Mitchell Shiny Blonde Gift Set
<ul><li>Clean Beauty Blonde shampoo & gloss duo</li><li>Christmas gift set</li><li>Pioneers in cruelty-free haircare</li><li>Best-sellers</li></ul>
Olaplex£28.00
Olaplex Unbreakable Blondes Mini Kit
<ul><li>Treat your hair at home with the Olaplex Unbreakable Blondes Mini Kit</li><li>Repair and brighten blonde, lightened, and grey hair</li><li>Targets damaged, fragile, brittle hair</li><li>Restores weightless moisture to dry, dehydrated hair</li><li>Take-home kit after lightening services to maintain results of in-salon OLAPLEX treatments</li></ul>
Maria Nila£47.50
Maria Nila Sheer Silver Gift Set
<ul><li>Violet pigments</li><li>Blackberry extract</li><li>Neutralises golden shades</li><li>Adds shine </li><li>Enhances your hair colour</li></ul>
Limited Edition
Olivia Garden£19.99
Olivia Garden Think Pink FingerBrush Bubble Pink
<ul><li>Perfect for every kind of hair</li><li>Detangles without pain or breaks</li><li>Provides unique sensations to the head like a massage</li><li>Extra flexible, light and comfortable </li><li>Promotes shine and minimises frizz</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell£36.691234512345(1)
<ul><li>Colour-safe formula repairs and protects worn-down locks</li><li>Super Strong Complex rebuilds hair from within</li><li>Conditioning agents improve texture and add shine</li><li>Helps protect and prevent further damage</li></ul>
Limited Edition
Osmo£48.991234512345(13)
<ul><li>Sulphate free formula</li><li>Specifically designed for use on superlightened, grey and bleached tones</li><li>Helps remove unwanted yellow tones</li><li>Formulated with super violet pigments</li><li>Hair colour is transformed and radiance restored</li></ul>
Paul Mitchell£44.40
Paul Mitchell Daily Routine Gift Set
<ul><li>Male grooming cleanse & style duo</li><li>Christmas gift set</li><li>Pioneers in cruelty-free haircare</li><li>Best-sellers</li></ul>
Limited Edition
Olaplex
Olaplex Best of the Bond Builders Kit£46.501234512345(1)
<ul><li>Treat your hair on the go - A perfect travel pack with all your favourite Olaplex essentials </li><li>Bring home salon-inspired, intensive repair for 3x stronger hair and 68% more repair when No.0 and No.3 are used as a two-part system </li><li>Protect your results between salon visits with the most potent Olaplex at-home reparative treatments </li><li>Formulated with patented Olaplex Bond Building Technology, scientifically proven to repair and strengthen damaged and broken bonds </li></ul>
Limited Edition
Matrix£41.30
Matrix Color Obsessed Colour Protection Gift Set for Colour Treated Hair
<ul><li>Suitable for all colour treated hair types</li><li>Includes 1x Matrix Color Obsessed Shampoo 300ml, 1x Matrix Color Obsessed Conditioner 300ml and a 1x full size bottle of Matrix Miracle Creator 20 190ml</li><li>Helps to maintain colour and shine</li><li>Fights fading & helps maintain colour vibrancy</li></ul>