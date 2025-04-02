Haircare Christmas Gifts (2025)

Table of Contents
Sort by Hair Solution Price Brand Size Sort by: Relevance References

Learn more

Give the gift of radiant hair with our exclusive collection of hair gift sets. Discover luxurious options from top-rated brands such as L’Oréal Professionnel, Redken, Olaplex and Maria Nila. Treat those you love with perfectly pampered hair.

Filter and sort

Click and Collect in 3 hours available

Sort by

  • Relevance
  • Popularity
  • Best selling
  • Newest arrivals
  • Price (low to high)
  • Price (high to low)
  • Alphabetical (A-Z)
  • Alphabetical (Z-A)

Hair Solution

  • Colour Care (2)
  • Curls (1)
  • Moisturising (1)
  • Repair (2)
  • Smoothing (1)
  • Texture (1)

Price

Brand

  • Maria Nila (2)
  • Matrix (1)
  • Olaplex (2)
  • Olivia Garden (2)
  • Osmo (1)
  • Paul Mitchell (6)
  • Sibel (1)
  • Wet Brush (2)

Size

  • Multipack (3)
  • 301-400ml (1)
  • 2 - 5 Litres (1)

Apply

Sort by: Relevance

  • Relevance
  • Popularity
  • Best selling
  • Newest arrivals
  • Price (low to high)
  • Price (high to low)
  • Alphabetical (A-Z)
  • Alphabetical (Z-A)

  • Offer

    Wet Brush

    Wet Brush Pro Epic Deluxe Shine Hair Brush

    1234512345(1)
    £19.99

    offers available

    <ul><li>Detangles and spreads your hair's natural oils from root to tip resulting in healthy and shiny hair</li><li>Works well with dry shampoo to refresh your hair in between washes</li><li>100% natural premium boar bristles</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Sibel

    £189.79

    SAVE 20% WITH CODE SB0325

    <ul><li>Perfect for busy salons, it’s Quick and efficient at removing hair and product residue</li><li>With a steam cleaning system that helps sanitises brushes quickly</li><li>An energy saving mode & a 400ml water tank for demineralised water only</li><li>Indicator light, steam and cleaner switch</li><li>Spare roller included & 1.8m cable</li></ul>

  • Maria Nila

    £53.50

    <ul><li>For wavy, curly and coily hair</li><li>Detangling effect</li><li>Enhances all curls</li><li>Softening effect</li><li>Moisturising effect</li></ul>

    See Also
    15 Gifts To Give A Haircare Obsessive - Beauty Bay Edited11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.comXmas Top Picks - Best Hair Care Gift Sets | Sally BeautyLuxury Christmas Gifts for Her: Haircare for All Hair Types - Christophe Robin

  • Offer

    Wet Brush

    Wet Brush Pro Epic Quick Dry Vent Hair Brush

    £14.99

    offers available

    <ul><li>Heat resistant IntelliFlex bristles resist heat up to 450 degrees</li><li>Open vented design channels more hot air to the hair for quicker drying time</li><li>Speeds drying time by up to 30%</li><li>The contoured shape hugs the scalp</li><li>Ergonomically designed handle provides enhanced comfort</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Paul Mitchell

    £34.19

    SAVE 20% WITH CODE SB0325

    <ul><li>Color-safe formula hydrates thirsty hair</li><li>Plumps upskinny strands</li><li>Boostsshine and improves elasticity</li><li>Panthenolbuilds body and repairs damage from theinside out.</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Limited Edition

    Olivia Garden

    Olivia Garden Think Pink Fingerbrush Soft Pink

    £19.99

    offers available

    <ul><li>Perfect for every kind of hair</li><li>Detangles without pain or breaks</li><li>Provides unique sensations to the head like a massage</li><li>Extra flexible, light and comfortable </li><li>Promotes shine and minimises frizz</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Paul Mitchell

    £34.19

    offers available

    <ul><li>Detangles and smoothes colour-treated hair</li><li>Sunflower extract protects hair from sun damage</li><li>Provides UVA and UVB protection</li><li>Helps prevent colour from fading</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Limited Edition

    Paul Mitchell

    Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Smooth Gift Set

    See Also
    Hair Care Christmas Gift Sets
    £40.91£68.19

    offers available

    <ul><li>Share kindness, joy and perfect hair days this season!</li><li>A vegan daily regimen with organic cold-pressed almond oil and hyaluronic acid soothes and conditions hair</li><li>Delicate floral scent</li><li>Contains Clean Beauty Anti-Frizz Shampoo 250ml, Conditioner 250ml & Anti-Frizz Leave-In Treatment 150ml</li><li>Ideal for frizz-prone hair</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Paul Mitchell

    Paul Mitchell Shiny Blonde Gift Set

    £55.55

    SAVE 20% WITH CODE SB0325

    <ul><li>Clean Beauty Blonde shampoo & gloss duo</li><li>Christmas gift set</li><li>Pioneers in cruelty-free haircare</li><li>Best-sellers</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Olaplex

    Olaplex Unbreakable Blondes Mini Kit

    £28.00

    SAVE 20% WITH CODE SB0325

    <ul><li>Treat your hair at home with the Olaplex Unbreakable Blondes Mini Kit</li><li>Repair and brighten blonde, lightened, and grey hair</li><li>Targets damaged, fragile, brittle hair</li><li>Restores weightless moisture to dry, dehydrated hair</li><li>Take-home kit after lightening services to maintain results of in-salon OLAPLEX treatments</li></ul>

  • Maria Nila

    Maria Nila Sheer Silver Gift Set

    £47.50

    <ul><li>Violet pigments</li><li>Blackberry extract</li><li>Neutralises golden shades</li><li>Adds shine </li><li>Enhances your hair colour</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Limited Edition

    Olivia Garden

    Olivia Garden Think Pink FingerBrush Bubble Pink

    £19.99

    offers available

    <ul><li>Perfect for every kind of hair</li><li>Detangles without pain or breaks</li><li>Provides unique sensations to the head like a massage</li><li>Extra flexible, light and comfortable </li><li>Promotes shine and minimises frizz</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Paul Mitchell

    1234512345(1)
    £36.69

    offers available

    <ul><li>Colour-safe formula repairs and protects worn-down locks</li><li>Super Strong Complex rebuilds hair from within</li><li>Conditioning agents improve texture and add shine</li><li>Helps protect and prevent further damage</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Limited Edition

    Osmo

    1234512345(13)
    £48.99

    offers available

    <ul><li>Sulphate free formula</li><li>Specifically designed for use on superlightened, grey and bleached tones</li><li>Helps remove unwanted yellow tones</li><li>Formulated with super violet pigments</li><li>Hair colour is transformed and radiance restored</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Paul Mitchell

    Paul Mitchell Daily Routine Gift Set

    £44.40

    SAVE 20% WITH CODE SB0325

    <ul><li>Male grooming cleanse & style duo</li><li>Christmas gift set</li><li>Pioneers in cruelty-free haircare</li><li>Best-sellers</li></ul>

  • Offer

    Limited Edition

    Olaplex

    Olaplex Best of the Bond Builders Kit

    1234512345(1)
    £46.50

    SAVE 20% WITH CODE SB0325

    <ul><li>Treat your hair on the go - A perfect travel pack with all your favourite Olaplex essentials </li><li>Bring home salon-inspired, intensive repair for 3x stronger hair and 68% more repair when No.0 and No.3 are used as a two-part system </li><li>Protect your results between salon visits with the most potent Olaplex at-home reparative treatments </li><li>Formulated with patented Olaplex Bond Building Technology, scientifically proven to repair and strengthen damaged and broken bonds </li></ul>

  • Offer

    Limited Edition

    Matrix

    Matrix Color Obsessed Colour Protection Gift Set for Colour Treated Hair

    £41.30

    SAVE 20% WITH CODE SB0325

    <ul><li>Suitable for all colour treated hair types</li><li>Includes 1x Matrix Color Obsessed Shampoo 300ml, 1x Matrix Color Obsessed Conditioner 300ml and a 1x full size bottle of Matrix Miracle Creator 20 190ml</li><li>Helps to maintain colour and shine</li><li>Fights fading & helps maintain colour vibrancy</li></ul>

Haircare Christmas Gifts (2025)

References

Top Articles
Heel veel klachten bij gebruik cpap - Forum van de Apneuvereniging
Luis Fonsi - Age, Songs & Wife
Dilemma: wel of niet doorgaan met CPAP? - Forum van de Apneuvereniging
Latest Posts
Instellingen CPAP-machine: Druk, Ramp, EPR, CFLEX, Auto-Start - Forum van de Apneuvereniging
Modern C vs Vintage vs Compound Radius - Guitar Discussions on theFretBoard
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 5445

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.