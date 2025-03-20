Halo Acrylic + Premium Acrylic Powder Refill Pouch 150g (2025)

We hope you are delighted with your Franklins order, but if you are not satisfied with the goods you ordered, you have the right to cancel the contract with us within 14 days of receipt of the goods. You must then return the item to us within a further 14 days for inspection and refund processing.

Unless faulty, cosmetic, skincare and hair products which have been opened cannot be refunded or exchanged. Electrical equipment will only be accepted if complete with all leads, accessories and packaging.

Faults and damages to electrical items will be arranged & dealt with by Franklins within the first 28 days of purchase . Warranties are offered with electrical items according to manufacturers policy. All goods purchased from us must be registered with the product manufacturer to activate you warranty . Faulty goods will be replaced according to manufacturers guidance. The manufacturer will request the faulty item to be sent to them directly for testing and inspection. A replacement product will be issued when this testing has been carried out.

Returns Policy for Hair Extensions, Hair Pieces, Hair Jewellery and Fascinators

We are happy to refund your purchase within 14 days of receipt of the goods if the colour is not suitable providing the product is returnedwith the Franklins / branded sale ticket attached and in the original condition.We do not accept exchanges as customers can obtain a replacement item quicker by placing a new order and returning the original one for a refund.

For hygiene reasons wecannot accept returned products which have been worn or with sales tickets removed or seal broken, even if this is to check suitability. Our extensions & hair pieces come in sealed see-through packaging or Flip open boxes which allow easy checking of the colour suitability. Items must be returned in their original packaging,still attached to the product backing card and with any packaging and product tickets intact where appropriate.

We cannot accept hair products back where the seals have been removed/tampered with or which are in a condition which indicates the product may have been used, unless faulty. For this reason, we also reserve the right to withhold refunds until we have been able to verify that the product is unused. TheConsumer ContractsRegulations2013states “consumers will lose their right to cancel if they unseal goods that are not suitable for return if they are unsealed, due to health protection or hygiene reasons”.If the buyer removed hygiene seals against instructions to the contrary, they are likely to be deemed to have ‘accepted’ the goods and are not entitled to a refund or to cancel the contract.

How do I return my order?

To process a return, please email store@franklinsonline.com where one of our online team will respond back within 48 hours

Returns address:

Please send your returned goods to:

Franklins Retail Online

Unit 4

Jennymount Business Park,

North Derby Street,

Belfast,

BT15 3HN

Your items must be returned unused and in the same condition that you received them. We ask that you return items in their original packaging, where this is not possible, the packaging you use must be fit for purpose.

Please send all return goods using registered postage or a courier service and retain a proof of postage / tracking, as the goods remain your responsibility until received at Franklins. Unless your order has been incorrectly supplied or the goods are faulty (although we will check them before we ship to save you this inconvenience), you are liable for the costs incurred for return postage.

If you refuse a shipment from Franklins or do not take the necessary steps to collect your parcel after delivery has been attempted to your delivery or redelivery address you are responsible for the original shipping costs / charges . This amount will be deducted from the refund total you will be receiving.

When will I receive my refund?

Authorised Refunds will automatically be issued to the original payment method used at checkout, within 5 days after we receive and process your return. It may take a further 5 working days for the funds to appear in your account depending on your bank.

What will happen if I am not eligible for a refund?

We will not accept return of goods that we reasonably believe have been used. In such cases, you will be notified by e-mail that no refund will be made available to you and it will be your responsibility to arrange the return of the goods to you within 30 days of our e-mail regarding lack of refund. The only exception to this is in the case of incorrectly supplied or faulty goods, where your statutory rights apply.

