Hati-hati, Ini 7 Lokasi Rawan Begal di Cilincing Jakarta Utara (2025)

Kompas.com - 26/02/2025, 13:43 WIB Shinta Dwi Ayu, Abdul Haris Maulana Tim Redaksi Shinta Dwi Ayu Penulis Abdul Haris Maulana Editor Lihat Foto Ilustrasi begal.(ANTARA/HO) JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com -Wilayah Cilincing, Jakarta Utara, disebut menjadi salah satu daerah yang sering kali rawan pembegalan. Kapolres Jakarta Utara Kombes (Pol) Ahmad Fuady mengatakan, ada dua wilayah di Cilincing yang menjadi favorit para pelaku begal dalam menjalankan aksinya. "Kalau dari analisis evaluasi itu ada dua wilayah. Itu di Rorotan dan Kalibaru yang menjadi atensi kita supaya kita bisa meningkatkan kewaspadaan," ucap Ahmad saat diwawancarai dipos pantau polisi di Banjir Kanal Timur (BKT) Rorotan, Cilincing, Rabu (26/2/2025). Baca juga: Jelang Ramadhan, Polisi Dirikan 21 Pos Pantau Cegah Tawuran dan Begal di Jakut Dari dua wilayah tersebut, ada tujuh titik jalan yang menjadi area rawan aksi begal, berikut di antaranya: 1. Jalan Akses Marunda - Jembatan STIP (tempat rawan pembegalan sepeda motor). Artikel Kompas.id `; document.querySelector('.kompasidRec').innerHTML = htmlString; } else { document.querySelector(".kompasidRec").remove(); } } else { document.querySelector(".kompasidRec").remove(); } }});xhr.open("GET", endpoint);xhr.send(); 2. Tol Layang Jaya - Tol Layang Kebon Baru (lokasi para pelaku begal bersembunyi karena banyak tempat gelap dan gang). 3. Tol Layang Kebon Baru - Babek TNI (lokasi ini rawan aksi pembegalan sepeda motor). 4. PT Justus - Kampung Kandang (lokasi ini juga jadi tempat para begal bersembunyi karena gelap dan banyak gang). 5. Turunan Jembatan Komatsu - PT Justus (rawan pembegalan sepeda motor pada malam hari). Baca juga: Warga Lapor Rorotan Rawan Begal, Pos Polisi Dibangun Selama Ramadhan 6. Depan Pos Polisi Marunda - BKT Rorotan (rawan pembegalan sepeda motor saat malam hari). 7. Jembatan STIP - BKT Rorotan (menjadi lokasi rawan begal karena banyak gang dan minim penerangan). Simak breaking news dan berita pilihan kami langsung di ponselmu. Pilih saluran andalanmu akses berita Kompas.com WhatsApp Channel : https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Pastikan kamu sudah install aplikasi WhatsApp ya. Tag begal

