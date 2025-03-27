Haven Body Arts Piercing & Tattoo, Springfield, MA - Reviews, Ratings, Tips and Why You Should Go – Wanderlog (2025)

4.5
(223)
4.5
(223)
Body piercing shop
Ear piercing service
Gold dealer
Jewelry store
Tattoo and piercing shop
Tattoo shop
Phone
(413) 584-6637
Hours
SuSunday: 12:00 PM–7:00 PM
MoMonday: 12:00 PM–7:00 PM
TuTuesday: 12:00 PM–7:00 PM
WeWednesday: 12:00 PM–7:00 PM
ThThursday: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
FrFriday: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
SaSaturday: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
Second Floor Studio, 108 Main St #2, Northampton, MA 01060, USA
Saturday: 11AM–8PM
SuMoTuWeThFrSaShow times
SuSunday: 12:00 PM–7:00 PM
MoMonday: 12:00 PM–7:00 PM
TuTuesday: 12:00 PM–7:00 PM
WeWednesday: 12:00 PM–7:00 PM
ThThursday: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
FrFriday: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
SaSaturday: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
Hide times
(413) 584-6637
About
Nestled in the heart of Northampton, MA, Haven Body Arts Piercing & Tattoo is a vibrant body art studio proudly owned and operated by women. This creative haven offers an array of progressive tattoos and piercings that cater to all your body art desires. Visitors rave about their experiences with Penelope, one of the talented artists who brings not only skill but also warmth and humor to each session. Many have found her guidance invaluable during their first piercing adventures, especially when nerves run high.
Why you should go
- Experience exceptional customer service from knowledgeable and professional staff like Penelope and Eric
- Enjoy a welcoming and safe environment that prioritizes client comfort during piercings
- Benefit from expert piercers who provide clear explanations throughout the process
1
2
3
Highlighted reviews
Slide 1 of 3
I was afraid.I wanted a nose piercing but I was so afraid!The staff was incredible.And then Penelope arrived.She is a bundle of beauty energy and loving kindness.She explained everything with clarity AND humor. She made me feel less nervous. I trusted her so much.Everything she said was exactly how it went down. Except my eye was supposed to tear lol and it did not. Not sure what’s wrong with my eye!?!👁️She was a gift to have had this experience with and I’m happy the Universe sent me to Haven.Run don’t walk if you need the services they offer 🥰
It was the best piercing experience that I’ve ever had! Everyone was welcoming, patient, understanding and professional! As I walked into the shop for my daith appointment, I received an urgent call and they helped reassure me it was okay to take the call. That helped calm me down during a stressful situation and they didn’t mind when I was distracted during the process. They didn’t rush me even though they were busy, understood exactly what was going on and were completely understanding and went above and beyond my expectations. I love that everyone can feel safe while there and that it’s a safe space. The professionalism with their process is top notch and I felt stress free the entire process. Eric was extremely informative and happy to take the time to make sure the piercing experience was a success from start to finish. I will definitely come back for future needs and recommend everyone to go to Haven Body Arts!
My daughter in law recommended Penelope for my first helix piercings. Great woman and experience overall! I had a third lobe piercing that seemed closed and needed to be stretched as well. This gave Penelope a challenge but she stuck with it. There was good conversational distraction and unless I just have a high tolerance for pain, the procedures were all less painful than some dental appointments I've had! 24 hrs out and i feel no real discomfort. I bought a donut pillow and slept relatively fine. Penelope is an expert! Once i heal, I already have plans to go back!
I was afraid.I wanted a nose piercing but I was so afraid!The staff was incredible.And then Penelope arrived.She is a bundle of beauty energy and loving kindness.She explained everything with clarity AND humor. She made me feel less nervous. I trusted her so much.Everything she said was exactly how it went down. Except my eye was supposed to tear lol and it did not. Not sure what’s wrong with my eye!?!👁️She was a gift to have had this experience with and I’m happy the Universe sent me to Haven.Run don’t walk if you need the services they offer 🥰
It was the best piercing experience that I’ve ever had! Everyone was welcoming, patient, understanding and professional! As I walked into the shop for my daith appointment, I received an urgent call and they helped reassure me it was okay to take the call. That helped calm me down during a stressful situation and they didn’t mind when I was distracted during the process. They didn’t rush me even though they were busy, understood exactly what was going on and were completely understanding and went above and beyond my expectations. I love that everyone can feel safe while there and that it’s a safe space. The professionalism with their process is top notch and I felt stress free the entire process. Eric was extremely informative and happy to take the time to make sure the piercing experience was a success from start to finish. I will definitely come back for future needs and recommend everyone to go to Haven Body Arts!
My daughter in law recommended Penelope for my first helix piercings. Great woman and experience overall! I had a third lobe piercing that seemed closed and needed to be stretched as well. This gave Penelope a challenge but she stuck with it. There was good conversational distraction and unless I just have a high tolerance for pain, the procedures were all less painful than some dental appointments I've had! 24 hrs out and i feel no real discomfort. I bought a donut pillow and slept relatively fine. Penelope is an expert! Once i heal, I already have plans to go back!
Know before you go
- Consider booking an appointment with Penelope or Eric for a positive experience
- Be prepared for potential pricing discrepancies by clarifying costs upfront
- Visit during less busy times to ensure personalized attention from the staff
Reviews
Haven Body Arts Piercing & Tattoo in Northampton, MA, is praised for its exceptional staff members like Penelope and Eric who create a welcoming and calming environment. Reviewers highlight the professionalism, understanding, and patience of the team. The shop is commended for being a safe space where clients feel comfortable and stress-free during their piercing experiences. While some reviewers had minor issues with pricing transparency, overall, Haven Body Arts receives high praise for its top-notch service and expertise.
5 stars
186
4 stars
5
3 stars
3
2 stars
8
1 star
21
5/5Teresa Z
•
I was afraid.I wanted a nose piercing but I was so afraid!The staff was incredible.And then Penelope arrived.She is a bundle of beauty energy and loving kindness.She explained everything with clarity AND humor. She made me feel less nervous. I trusted her so much.Everything she said was exactly how it went down. Except my eye was supposed to tear lol and it did not. Not sure what’s wrong with my eye!?!👁️She was a gift to have had this experience with and I’m happy the Universe sent me to Haven.Run don’t walk if you need the services they offer 🥰
5/5Demitri C
•
It was the best piercing experience that I’ve ever had! Everyone was welcoming, patient, understanding and professional! As I walked into the shop for my daith appointment, I received an urgent call and they helped reassure me it was okay to take the call. That helped calm me down during a stressful situation and they didn’t mind when I was distracted during the process. They didn’t rush me even though they were busy, understood exactly what was going on and were completely understanding and went above and beyond my expectations. I love that everyone can feel safe while there and that it’s a safe space. The professionalism with their process is top notch and I felt stress free the entire process. Eric was extremely informative and happy to take the time to make sure the piercing experience was a success from start to finish. I will definitely come back for future needs and recommend everyone to go to Haven Body Arts!
5/5Jenny M
•
My daughter in law recommended Penelope for my first helix piercings. Great woman and experience overall! I had a third lobe piercing that seemed closed and needed to be stretched as well. This gave Penelope a challenge but she stuck with it. There was good conversational distraction and unless I just have a high tolerance for pain, the procedures were all less painful than some dental appointments I've had! 24 hrs out and i feel no real discomfort. I bought a donut pillow and slept relatively fine. Penelope is an expert! Once i heal, I already have plans to go back!
2/5Kelly G
•
My daughter had her original lobe piercings stretched. Eric was fantastic. The two stars are for the business itself. They will nickel and dime you. We had paid $70 for two lobe piercings, but only had stretch which should have been $30 total. AJ couldn’t figure out how to price it and Jess told him since we already paid, too bad. So, we were overcharged to begin with. The jewelry pricing is also not posted anywhere and they are super cagey about answering pricing questions. We won’t return for these reasons.
5/5Eliza F
•
I went in today wanting to do an Inverse Navel Piercing and I got the pleasure of having Eric do it for me. They created such a calming environment, talked me through each step, They were very kind and professional and made it completely painless! I went in nervous and came out very happy with the final product. I definitely will be going back for more. 10/10 experience
All Google Maps reviews
Best-of categories in Springfield
See all
Browse categories
Place categoryRestaurants, museums, etc.
Popular
Food
Attractions
Popular
Food
Attractions
Restaurants
Attractions
Cafes
Cheap eats
Breakfast and brunch
Bakeries
Family restaurants
Museums
Chinese restaurants
Popular road trips from Springfield
Slide 1 of 30
Springfield toNew York City
Springfield toBoston
Springfield toWashington DC
Springfield toPhiladelphia
Springfield toMontreal
Springfield toToronto
Springfield toNiagara Falls
Springfield toNewport
Springfield toBaltimore
Springfield toQuebec City
Springfield toOttawa
Springfield toAtlantic City
Springfield toWilliamsburg
Springfield toPittsburgh
Springfield toCleveland
Springfield toOgunquit
Springfield toPlymouth
Springfield toGettysburg
Springfield toMystic
Springfield toPortland
Springfield toBrooklyn
Springfield toConway
Springfield toVirginia Beach
Springfield toSaratoga Springs
Springfield toHershey
Springfield toProvincetown
Springfield toOtsego
Springfield toRichmond
Springfield toAlbany
Springfield toSalem
What's the weather like in Springfield?
It depends on when you visit! We've compiled data from NASA on what the weather is like in Springfield for each month of the year: see the links below for more information.
- Weather in Springfield in January
- Weather in Springfield in February
- Weather in Springfield in March
- Weather in Springfield in April
- Weather in Springfield in May
- Weather in Springfield in June
- Weather in Springfield in July
- Weather in Springfield in August
- Weather in Springfield in September
- Weather in Springfield in October
- Weather in Springfield in November
- Weather in Springfield in December
All road trips from Springfield
- Springfield to New York City drive
- Springfield to Boston drive
- Springfield to Washington DC drive
- Springfield to Philadelphia drive
- Springfield to Montreal drive
- Springfield to Toronto drive
- Springfield to Niagara Falls drive
- Springfield to Newport drive
- Springfield to Baltimore drive
- Springfield to Quebec City drive
- Springfield to Ottawa drive
- Springfield to Atlantic City drive
- Springfield to Williamsburg drive
- Springfield to Pittsburgh drive
- Springfield to Cleveland drive
- Springfield to Ogunquit drive
- Springfield to Plymouth drive
- Springfield to Gettysburg drive
- Springfield to Mystic drive
- Springfield to Portland drive
- Springfield to Brooklyn drive
- Springfield to Conway drive
- Springfield to Virginia Beach drive
- Springfield to Saratoga Springs drive
- Springfield to Hershey drive
- Springfield to Provincetown drive
- Springfield to Otsego drive
- Springfield to Richmond drive
- Springfield to Albany drive
- Springfield to Salem drive
Explore nearby places
- Springfield
- West Springfield
- Agawam
- Northampton
- Amherst
- Hartford
- West Hartford
- South Deerfield
- Sturbridge
- Mansfield
- Farmington
- New Britain
- Bristol
- Shelburne Falls
- Stockbridge
- Charlemont
- Litchfield
- Lenox
- Great Barrington
- Pittsfield
- Worcester
- Lanesborough
- Adams
- East Haddam
- Wallingford
- Hancock
- North Adams
- Brattleboro
- Uncasville
- Kent
- Williamstown
All related maps of Springfield
- Map of Springfield
- Map of West Springfield
- Map of Agawam
- Map of Northampton
- Map of Amherst
- Map of Hartford
- Map of West Hartford
- Map of South Deerfield
- Map of Sturbridge
- Map of Mansfield
- Map of Farmington
- Map of New Britain
- Map of Bristol
- Map of Shelburne Falls
- Map of Stockbridge
- Map of Charlemont
- Map of Litchfield
- Map of Lenox
- Map of Great Barrington
- Map of Pittsfield
- Map of Worcester
- Map of Lanesborough
- Map of Adams
- Map of East Haddam
- Map of Wallingford
- Map of Hancock
- Map of North Adams
- Map of Brattleboro
- Map of Uncasville
- Map of Kent
- Map of Williamstown
Springfield throughout the year
- Springfield in January
- Springfield in February
- Springfield in March
- Springfield in April
- Springfield in May
- Springfield in June
- Springfield in July
- Springfield in August
- Springfield in September
- Springfield in October
- Springfield in November
- Springfield in December
Looking for day-by-day itineraries in Springfield?
Get inspired for your trip to Springfield with our curated itineraries that are jam-packed with popular attractions everyday! Check them out here:
- 1-Day Springfield Itinerary
- 2-Day Springfield Itinerary
- 3-Day Springfield Itinerary
- 4-Day Springfield Itinerary
- 5-Day Springfield Itinerary