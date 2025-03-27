Haven Body Arts Piercing & Tattoo, Springfield, MA - Reviews, Ratings, Tips and Why You Should Go – Wanderlog (2025)

I was afraid.I wanted a nose piercing but I was so afraid!The staff was incredible.And then Penelope arrived.She is a bundle of beauty energy and loving kindness.She explained everything with clarity AND humor. She made me feel less nervous. I trusted her so much.Everything she said was exactly how it went down. Except my eye was supposed to tear lol and it did not. Not sure what’s wrong with my eye!?!👁️She was a gift to have had this experience with and I’m happy the Universe sent me to Haven.Run don’t walk if you need the services they offer 🥰

It was the best piercing experience that I’ve ever had! Everyone was welcoming, patient, understanding and professional! As I walked into the shop for my daith appointment, I received an urgent call and they helped reassure me it was okay to take the call. That helped calm me down during a stressful situation and they didn’t mind when I was distracted during the process. They didn’t rush me even though they were busy, understood exactly what was going on and were completely understanding and went above and beyond my expectations. I love that everyone can feel safe while there and that it’s a safe space. The professionalism with their process is top notch and I felt stress free the entire process. Eric was extremely informative and happy to take the time to make sure the piercing experience was a success from start to finish. I will definitely come back for future needs and recommend everyone to go to Haven Body Arts!