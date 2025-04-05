Hayley Palmer stuns in sequin dress as she hosts Saturday Night show (2025)

Hayley Palmer hosted another star-studded Saturday night this week as she welcomed guests including Lizzy Cundy and Bobby Norris.

The TV personality, 43, looked typically glamorous for the occasion in a glitzy red floor-length strapless dress, which she wore with dazzling accessories.

Hayley wore her blonde locks in a sleek loose style and opted for a full face of make-up including a slick of red lipgloss.

Lizzie, 56, who joined her on stage during one segment of the show, looked equally glam in a plunging silver sequin dress with a thigh-high slit.

The This Morning regular wore her hair in a bouncy blown out style and added a pair of thigh-high boots to the sexy ensemble.

The animated show host was also joined by TOWIE star Bobby, who cut a cool figure in a black shirt and trousers on the evening.

Other guests included drag queenDivina de Campo, Ben Jardine and Ben Ofoedu.

Hayley hosted her first show last month, where she welcomed stars including EastEnders star John Altman, 90s singer Ben and noughties star Chico Slimani.

Speaking about her reason for starting a talk show, she exclusively told MailOnline: 'Last year I was at my lowest I had ever been, my self worth was on the floor and I completely lost my spark after dealing with an extreme sudden break up.'

She continued: 'This year I've taken my power back! It was a dream of mine to have an audience for my chat show and I made it happen.'

When asked about the launch night, she gushed:'What an evening! John Altman telling us tales on his time on EastEnders on the 40th Anniversary week to Ben Ofoedu from Phats and Small rocking the crowd.

'Massive support from a 200+ crowd - Dancing On Ice pros Annette Dytrt and Vanessa Baueron their day off joining in the fun!'

It comes after Hayleymade it clear that she is putting herself first after her 'traumatic' split from Mark Labbett.

The TV presenter and The Chase star, 59, ended their relationship in May, just days after their one year anniversary.

In a interview, Hayley expressed her determination to move forward and focus on self improvements.

She told Fabulous: 'I'm focusing on my self-worth and working towards the body I've always wanted.

'It was a horrible breakup, and he was truly beastly. But now, I'm all about becoming the best version of myself.

'I'm at the gym every day, swimming, doing affirmations, getting my steps in, doing body pump, and lifting weights.'

Hayley previously claimed Mark ended their year-long romance because he didn’t want to divorce his ex, Katie.

However, speaking to The Sun, Mark said: 'She's [Hayley's] a lovely lady and I was very lucky to date her for a year, and as I said...it's me, I got old.'

After Hayley said she couldn't bear to think about Mark with another woman, the mastermind insisted that he isn't actively dating.

He added: 'There's been no one since Hayley, I'm not saying there won't be another one. But I'm certainly not looking.

'I joke I am a shed man - a guy of a certain age that's quite content being in or out of a relationship - but loves to be spending time on their own.'

