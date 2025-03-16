➽ Health Insurance Germany – Your Guide - (2025)

EU and EEA (European Economic Area) citizens, and citizens of Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, are entitled to access healthcare in Germany as long as they have registered for an EHIC card and are travelling in the country on a temporary basis that does not exceed one year. Citizens from other countries may also be entitled to receive German healthcare whilst in the country if there is a reciprocal agreement between the two countries in place. Otherwise, they will have to pay for healthcare. It is worth seeking advice from your local government or consulate official to clarify the situation.

If you are an expat who has moved to Germany to work and live, you will need to register with a private healthcare insurance provider for some time before you will be able to access the state healthcare system. This can be tricky as many private companies are reluctant to offer insurance policies to foreigners.

Initially applying for healthcare insurance can be problematic for expats as many private healthcare insurance providers insist on a residence permit. In a 'Catch 22' situation, however, it is necessary to have valid healthcare insurance to be granted a work or residence permit. Consulting the advice of a specialist insurance broker regarding health insurance Germany expat is highly recommended.

If you are employed by a large company, your employer will probably register you with a German company, although you are free to select your own provider. Although there are specific expat health insurance providers, it is probably most sensible to use a German company as there have been issues with German medical authorities refusing to recognise the medical certificated provided by foreign providers. This has caused serious and highly stressful situations for many expats through no fault of their own.

If you are an expat suffering from serious pre-existing health conditions, it is worth applying for the 'Basistarif'. This obliges private insurers to accept you under the same terms a the state health insurance system.