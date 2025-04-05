Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features available today with AirPods Pro 2 (2025)

26 March 2025

UPDATE

HearingTest and HearingAid features available today with AirPodsPro2

Starting today, the all-in-one hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2 is now available in Australia. This experience includes a scientifically validated Hearing Test,1 a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature,2 and Loud Sound Reduction.3

“Hearing loss can impact more than a person’s hearing. It can impact their communication at work, their social life, and their overall wellbeing. The new hearing features in AirPods Pro are an exciting advancement — they give people a way to check their hearing and set up hearing assistance at home using familiar devices,” says Nicky Chong-White, Principal Engineer at National Acoustic Laboratories.

Approximately 1.5 billion people around the world are living with hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization.4 Research has identified links between untreated hearing loss and a person’s overall wellbeing, in addition to increased risk of social isolation and dementia.5

To bring awareness to users’ hearing health, Apple is introducing an intuitive Hearing Test based on the gold standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry that users can take themselves with their AirPods Pro 2 and a compatible iPhone or iPad. Users can take the test in about five minutes from the comfort of their own home. The Hearing Test feature leverages advanced acoustic science and provides users with a simple and convenient interactive experience. When a user completes the Hearing Test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing their hearing level in each ear, a classification, and recommendations. The results, which also include an audiogram, are stored privately and securely in the Health app on iPhone or iPad, and can be shared with a healthcare provider to have more informed conversations.

To support users with mild to moderate hearing loss, AirPods Pro 2 add an innovative over-the-counter Hearing Aid capability. Using the personalised hearing profile from the Hearing Test, this new feature seamlessly transforms AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid. After setup, the feature enables personalised dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them filled in and boosted in real time. This helps them better engage in conversations and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them. With the incredible audio quality of AirPods Pro 2, the user’s personalised hearing profile is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices, without needing to adjust any settings. Users can also set up the Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a hearing health professional.

In order to help users minimise exposure to loud environmental noise while preserving the entire dynamic range of what they’re listening to, Loud Sound Reduction is available on AirPods Pro 2. The ear tips help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip helps to actively reduce louder noise at 48,000 times per second. On by default in Transparency and Adaptive Audio listening modes, Loud Sound Reduction can be helpful in a variety of loud settings. Plus, with an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm, sounds at live events like concerts remain even more natural and vibrant.

Both the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are grounded in science and were validated through rigorous scientific studies.

The study was conducted and sponsored by Apple and titled “ Using AirPods Pro 2 with iPhone and iPad to Help Protect, Assess, and Assist Hearing ,” dated October 2024. The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are available in more than 100 countries and regions. A complete list of regions is available at apple.com/au/airpods-pro/feature-availability . The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features will be supported on AirPods Pro 2 with the latest firmware paired with a compatible iPhone or iPad with iOS 18.1 or iPadOS 18.1 and later. The Hearing Aid feature is also supported on a compatible Mac with macOS Sequoia and later. Hearing Test is intended for use by individuals 18 years old or older, and the Hearing Aid is intended to amplify sound for individuals 18 years old or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment. The Hearing Test feature is not a substitute for seeking medical advice from a healthcare practitioner if you have any concerns about your hearing health. Hearing Health features are subject to change and some features may not be available in all regions or all languages. To check whether features are supported in your region, visit our website at apple.com/au/airpods-pro/feature-availability . The Loud Sound Reduction feature works with AirPods Pro 2 with the latest firmware when paired with a compatible iPhone, iPad, or Mac, running iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia or later. World Health Organization, “World Report on Hearing,” 2021, who.int/publications/I/item/9789240020481. World Health Organization, “World Report on Hearing,” 2021,who.int/publications/i/item/9789240020481.



