Help:Editor Handbook (2025)

Moving:
Editor Handbook -> Help:Editor Handbook
Ideas & Notes
- Mobile Readability
- Category etc (meta) info at bottom
- Shorten/pre-collapse header message box into shorter section
- Accessibility
- Table headers -> scope=
- General
- Don't make section headings into hyperlinks
- Template documentation: <syntaxhighlight lang="mediawiki"> & </syntaxhighlight>
- The wiki should display in the Vector (2022) skin. This allows collapsible elements on mobile. If you edit on mobile, I advise you avoid the default MediaWiki mobile skin, MinervaNeue, as it prevents collapsible elements from functioning.
- You can edit your preferred skin in: Sidebar/'3 bar' menu > Settings > (Heading: User Preferences) Open Preferences > Appearance > (Heading: Skin)
- Templates
- Documentation:
<syntaxhighlight lang="mediawiki">CONTENT</syntaxhighlight>
New Pages[edit | hide | hide all]
Section contents -> new pages
Temp -> new pages/stencil
and
Temp/stencil1 -> /new pages/stencil/1
etc
Don't create EH pages till structure settled.
Page Stencils[edit | hide]
StencilID
Namespace
Family
|Page Stencil(Directory)
|1
Template
|2
Template
/doc
|3
Template
/help
|4
main
|5
Help
|6
Project
|7
Category
|8
Help
EH/new_pages/stencil/
New Categories[edit | hide]
See checklist in Category Attributes.
- IDSW
- All
- Meta
- Wiki
- Editor
- Template
- Documentation
- Template
- Game
- Menu Tab
- Stage
- Resource
- Calculation
- Guide
- Tutorial
- Strategy
- Page Status
- Active
- Update Required
- Deprecated
- WIP
Version
Update
|Notes
|2
|.4
|Added "Documentation".
|.3
|Added "Template".
|.2
|"Outdated" -> "Page Status". "Page Status" newsubs: "Active"&"WIP".
|.1
|"Guide" newsubs: "Tutorial"&"Strategy".
|.0
|Restructured hierarchy.
|1
|.3
|Added "Calculation".
|.2
|Removed redundant.
|.1
|Moved several into new "Wiki".
Templates[edit | hide]
Inclusion Tags[edit | hide]
|Shows on
noinclude
includeonly
onlyinclude
|Template
|1
|0
|1
|Transclusion
|0
|1
|1*
* Only this section will be shown when transcluded. Max one section.
Variable Naming[edit | hide]
For numbered variables, priority is taken by
- Anonymous inputs - see ID 10&20.
- - Position calculation ignores defined inputs - see ID 10.
- Latest inputs - see ID 11&22.
- - Lower priority than Anonymous, therefore cannot meaningfully occur simultaneously.
- Overridden inputs are treated as non-present variables.
For example, consider the template
- a
- hello friend
- b
- alphaHelp/ex/12beta
- c
- d
- delta{{{3}}}gamma
- e
/noinclude
which is
{{{1}}}{{{2}}}.
|3In
|Input
|->
|Output
|00
||a|b
|->
|ab
|01
||a|1=b
|->
|b2
|02
||a|2=b
|->
|ab
|10
||1=a|b
|->
|b2
|11
||1=a|1=b
|->
|b2
|12
||1=a|2=b
|->
|ab
|20
||2=a|b
|->
|ba
|21
||2=a|1=b
|->
|ba
|22
||2=a|2=b
|->
|1b
Copypasta[edit | hide]
Copy from mainspace:Editor Handbook.
[[Category:All]] [[Category:Editor]]
|«Attention»
|WORK IN PROGRESS
Page unfinished. Information may be inaccurate or edited later.
- Wiki completion, see Wiki Todo.
This page details the style guide and includes other edit guidance and help.
== Tutorials ==Links and tips for new and old editors.
Tutorials:
Links
Formatting
Tables
== Edit Summary ==Instruction on the specifics of edit summaries.
=== v1.0 ===
- Summaries will begin after v1.0 of a page.
- - I make repeated tiny edits to ensure I don't lose what I've written and check how it looks.
- - I
promisemight remember to remove all the pre v1.0 edits from the log of every page.
=== Abbreviations ===
Scope
Code
|Gloss
|Notes
Flag
|m
|Minor
|Typos, colour changes, markup errors, alignment, and other similar edits only.
|Ev
|Editor View
|Change apparent only in edit view.
|N
|New
|Added content or structural elements.
|U
|Update
|Changed or removed something.
Object
|C
|Chart
|Tables, images, etc. Any non-text page contents.
|L
|Layout
|Position and ordering of content or structure on a page and pages within categories, etc.
|P
|Page
|Whole pages. Moved, deleted, etc.
|S
|Section
|Wiki section formed with =.
Scope
Code
|Gloss
|Notes
Action
|F
|Format
|Position, alignment, colours, etc.
|D
|Deleted
|Removed.
|G
|Grammar
|Structure of sentences and incorrect word usage.
|T
|Typo
|Spelling write is important.
Reason
|B
|Broken
|Whoever made the page can't use markup.
|R
|Readability
|Whoever made the page can't write.
|A
|Accuracy
|The part was WRONG.
|I
|Information
|Whoever made the page didn't add/update this.
MOVE ME
The name of a template is case-sensitive excluding the first character.You make redirects for alternate capitalizations. For example, if a template is named "AdminAbbr", you can create a redirect named "Adminabbr". This way, the template can be called with either Template:AdminAbbr or Template:Adminabbr. If an editor prefers a mix of upper and lower case for clarity, they can use functions like lc or uc. For instance, instead of Template:CURRENTINTERNETTIME, they could use Template:CURRENTINTERNETTIMEBecause template names are interpreted in the same way to the names of other pages, underscores are replaced with spaces, and any text after a number sign (what would be a anchor in a standard link) is ignored.An underscore _ can be alternative to a blank space.
== Page Layout ===== Introduction ===
- Use them.
=== Collapsing Objects ===
- For clarity, navigation, and differentiation.
=== Rule Marks ===
----use only to split sections.
=== Hidden - Editor View ===
- Category go at top.
- Use double return, not
<br><br>where feasible.
- Make your tables easy to read.
== Style Guide ===== Standards & Standardisation ===
- Usage on IDSW broadly follows standards shown in most Tutorials for MediaWiki.
- Edit Summary guidance is fairly simple but has it's own section.
- General Page Layout is standard and should be adhered to unless there is a good reason to deviate.
- Citations.
- Quality
- Be accurate.
- Information
- Be relevant.
- Writing
- Spell good.
- Additionally, see Regional Spelling.
- Clarity (ES)
- Include section or area edited.
- Be specific.
- Brevity (ES)
- Keep it concise.
- Examples (ES)
Using the "[Flag] [Scope] [Action] (Opt:[Audience]) [Reason]" format:
Example 1
"I changed stuff in the second table of the 'Horticultural Habits of Hedgehogs' section because it was incorrect."
- Becomes
"-U S3 T2 A"
Example 2
"I moved some lines and added styles to the table in the 'Automotive Actions of Aardvarks' section to make it easier to read in the editor view."
- Becomes
"-M S5.3 T1 EV C"
=== Diction ===
- Spelling
- Regional spelling
- - I am British, some words are spelt different to American English. Please google possible spelling mistakes first.
- In-game terms
- - If it's a proper noun in the game, that's how I'll spell it.
- Regional spelling
- Abbreviations
- See Glossary.
=== Colours ======= Text ====Any use of coloured text should be bold and italicised in addition to make the colour more noticeable.==== Tables ====
Colour
|Name
|Hex
|Usage
|■
|Red
|#FF0000
|Negative, removal, or warning.
|■
|Blue
|#0000FF
|Blooooo.
Colour
|Name
|Hex
|Usage
|■
|COLOUR
|#000000
|Negative, removal, or warning.
|■
|COLOUR
|#000000
|Blooooo.
- A legend must exist where colour conveys information.
- - Readers should always know what colours are conveying.
- The legend should always be ABOVE the use of colour.
- - Readers should know what a colour means before presentation.
- To create a legend, use the
■character. In the first cell, change the text colour of the square. Then use an adjacent cell for the descriptor.
|■
|Red key description
|■
|Blue key description