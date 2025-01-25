Help:Editor Handbook (2025)

Table of Contents
New Pages[edit | hide | hide all] Page Stencils[edit | hide] New Categories[edit | hide] Templates[edit | hide] Inclusion Tags[edit | hide] Variable Naming[edit | hide] Copypasta[edit | hide] References

Moving:
Editor Handbook -> Help:Editor Handbook

Ideas & Notes

  • Mobile Readability
    • Category etc (meta) info at bottom
    • Shorten/pre-collapse header message box into shorter section
  • Accessibility
    • Table headers -> scope=
  • General
    • Don't make section headings into hyperlinks
    • Template documentation: <syntaxhighlight lang="mediawiki"> & </syntaxhighlight>
    • The wiki should display in the Vector (2022) skin. This allows collapsible elements on mobile. If you edit on mobile, I advise you avoid the default MediaWiki mobile skin, MinervaNeue, as it prevents collapsible elements from functioning.
      • You can edit your preferred skin in: Sidebar/'3 bar' menu > Settings > (Heading: User Preferences) Open Preferences > Appearance > (Heading: Skin)
  • Templates
    • Documentation:
<syntaxhighlight lang="mediawiki">CONTENT</syntaxhighlight>

New Pages[edit | hide | hide all]


Section contents -> new pages
Temp -> new pages/stencil
and
Temp/stencil1 -> /new pages/stencil/1
etc
Don't create EH pages till structure settled.

Page Stencils[edit | hide]

Copy-Paste Stencils for New Pages

StencilID

Namespace

Family

Page Stencil(Directory)
1

Template

Template:PAGENAME Stencil
<includeonly>TEMPLATE CONTENTS</includeonly><noinclude>{{header|all|template}}{{Template Navigation}}[[Category:Template]]{{doc}}</noinclude>
2

Template

/doc

Template:PAGENAME/doc Stencil
<noinclude>{{header|all|template}}{{Template Navigation}}[[Category:Documentation]]</noinclude>( SIMPLE, WORKING VERSION OF T:{{PAGENAME}} ){|class="wikitable" style="background-color:#{{ct|green}};width:100%;"|-| * Situations/Usage|-| {|class="mw-collapsible mw-collapsed"| <syntaxhighlight lang="mediawiki">TEMPLATE CODE</syntaxhighlight>|}|-| Parameters<br>{{help}}|-| Feel free to copy this template code. A credit would be nice, but I'm not too bothered about it. ~Kevin|}
3

Template

/help

Template:PAGENAME/help Stencil
<noinclude>{{header|all|template}}{{Template Navigation}}[[Category:Help]]{{doc}}</noinclude><includeonly>{{Parameters Table}}</includeonly>
4

main

main:PAGENAME Stencil
<noinclude>{{header|all|main}}<!-- GAME+PAGESTATUS+META CATEGORIES HERE (All is in header|main) --></noinclude> PAGECONTENTHERE
5

Help

Help:PAGENAME Stencil
<noinclude>{{header|all|help}}<!-- META CATEGORIES HERE --></noinclude> PAGECONTENTHERE
6

Project

Project:PAGENAME Stencil
<noinclude>{{header|all|project}}<!-- META CATEGORIES HERE --></noinclude>PAGECONTENTHERE
7

Category

Category:PAGENAME Stencil
<noinclude>{{header|all|category}}</noinclude>{{catribute|PAGENAME}}or{{catribute|PAGENAME|CONTENTCODE(1/2/12 - CATs/CONTENT/BOTH)|DESCRIPTION}}<!-- Blank inserts IDSW desc -->----
8

Help

EH/new_pages/stencil/

Stencil Stencil
<noinclude>----Temporary page. Move when stencil page locations are set.----</noinclude>{| class="mw-collapsible mw-collapsed"|+ STENCILNAME Stencil| <pre><nowiki><noinclude>{{header|all|category}}</noinclude>STENCIL CONTENT<XXXX/nowiki><XXXX/pre>|}

New Categories[edit | hide]

See checklist in Category Attributes.

Category Hierarchy
Testing Doc name length and grid cell size
  • IDSW
    • All
    • Meta
      • Wiki
      • Editor
        • Template
          • Documentation
    • Game
      • Menu Tab
      • Stage
      • Resource
      • Calculation
      • Guide
        • Tutorial
        • Strategy
    • Page Status
      • Active
      • Update Required
      • Deprecated
      • WIP
Hierarchy Changelog

Version

Update

Notes
2.4Added "Documentation".
.3Added "Template".
.2"Outdated" -> "Page Status". "Page Status" newsubs: "Active"&"WIP".
.1"Guide" newsubs: "Tutorial"&"Strategy".
.0Restructured hierarchy.
1.3Added "Calculation".
.2Removed redundant.
.1Moved several into new "Wiki".

Templates[edit | hide]

Inclusion Tags[edit | hide]

Shows on

noinclude

includeonly

onlyinclude

Template101
Transclusion011*

* Only this section will be shown when transcluded. Max one section.

Variable Naming[edit | hide]

For numbered variables, priority is taken by

  1. Anonymous inputs - see ID 10&20.
    - Position calculation ignores defined inputs - see ID 10.
  2. Latest inputs - see ID 11&22.
    - Lower priority than Anonymous, therefore cannot meaningfully occur simultaneously.
  • Overridden inputs are treated as non-present variables.

For example, consider the template

  • a
  • hello friend
  • b
  • alphaHelp/ex/12beta
  • c
  • d
  • delta{{{3}}}gamma
  • e

/noinclude

which is {{{1}}}{{{2}}}.
3InInput->Output
00|a|b->ab
01|a|1=b->b2
02|a|2=b->ab
10|1=a|b->b2
11|1=a|1=b->b2
12|1=a|2=b->ab
20|2=a|b->ba
21|2=a|1=b->ba
22|2=a|2=b->1b

Copypasta[edit | hide]

Copy from mainspace:Editor Handbook.


[[Category:All]] [[Category:Editor]]

«Attention»
WORK IN PROGRESS
Page unfinished. Information may be inaccurate or edited later.

- Wiki completion, see Wiki Todo.
- Completed pages, see Active.

This page details the style guide and includes other edit guidance and help.

== Tutorials ==Links and tips for new and old editors.

Tutorials:
Links
Formatting
Tables

== Edit Summary ==Instruction on the specifics of edit summaries.

=== v1.0 ===

  • Summaries will begin after v1.0 of a page.
    - I make repeated tiny edits to ensure I don't lose what I've written and check how it looks.
    - I promise might remember to remove all the pre v1.0 edits from the log of every page.

=== Abbreviations ===

Edit Summary Key

Scope

Code

GlossNotes

Flag

mMinorTypos, colour changes, markup errors, alignment, and other similar edits only.
EvEditor ViewChange apparent only in edit view.
NNewAdded content or structural elements.
UUpdateChanged or removed something.

Object

CChartTables, images, etc. Any non-text page contents.
LLayoutPosition and ordering of content or structure on a page and pages within categories, etc.
PPageWhole pages. Moved, deleted, etc.
SSectionWiki section formed with =.

Scope

Code

GlossNotes

Action

FFormatPosition, alignment, colours, etc.
DDeletedRemoved.
GGrammarStructure of sentences and incorrect word usage.
TTypoSpelling write is important.

Reason

BBrokenWhoever made the page can't use markup.
RReadabilityWhoever made the page can't write.
AAccuracyThe part was WRONG.
IInformationWhoever made the page didn't add/update this.

MOVE ME

The name of a template is case-sensitive excluding the first character.You make redirects for alternate capitalizations. For example, if a template is named "AdminAbbr", you can create a redirect named "Adminabbr". This way, the template can be called with either Template:AdminAbbr or Template:Adminabbr. If an editor prefers a mix of upper and lower case for clarity, they can use functions like lc or uc. For instance, instead of Template:CURRENTINTERNETTIME, they could use Template:CURRENTINTERNETTIMEBecause template names are interpreted in the same way to the names of other pages, underscores are replaced with spaces, and any text after a number sign (what would be a anchor in a standard link) is ignored.An underscore _ can be alternative to a blank space.

== Page Layout ===== Introduction ===

  • Use them.

=== Collapsing Objects ===

  • For clarity, navigation, and differentiation.

=== Rule Marks ===

  • ---- use only to split sections.

=== Hidden - Editor View ===

  • Category go at top.
  • Use double return, not <br><br> where feasible.
  • Make your tables easy to read.

== Style Guide ===== Standards & Standardisation ===

  • Usage on IDSW broadly follows standards shown in most Tutorials for MediaWiki.
  • Edit Summary guidance is fairly simple but has it's own section.
  • General Page Layout is standard and should be adhered to unless there is a good reason to deviate.
  • Citations.
  1. Quality
    • Be accurate.
  2. Information
    • Be relevant.
  3. Writing
    • Spell good.
    • Additionally, see Regional Spelling.
  4. Clarity (ES)
    • Include section or area edited.
    • Be specific.
  5. Brevity (ES)
    • Keep it concise.
  6. Examples (ES)

Using the "[Flag] [Scope] [Action] (Opt:[Audience]) [Reason]" format:

Example 1

"I changed stuff in the second table of the 'Horticultural Habits of Hedgehogs' section because it was incorrect."

Becomes

"-U S3 T2 A"

Example 2

"I moved some lines and added styles to the table in the 'Automotive Actions of Aardvarks' section to make it easier to read in the editor view."

Becomes

"-M S5.3 T1 EV C"

=== Diction ===

  • Spelling
    • Regional spelling
      - I am British, some words are spelt different to American English. Please google possible spelling mistakes first.
    • In-game terms
      - If it's a proper noun in the game, that's how I'll spell it.
  • Abbreviations
    • See Glossary.

=== Colours ======= Text ====Any use of coloured text should be bold and italicised in addition to make the colour more noticeable.==== Tables ====

Table Row Highlights

Colour

NameHexUsage
Red#FF0000Negative, removal, or warning.
Blue#0000FFBlooooo.
Header Box Shading

Colour

NameHexUsage
COLOUR#000000Negative, removal, or warning.
COLOUR#000000Blooooo.
  • A legend must exist where colour conveys information.
    - Readers should always know what colours are conveying.
  • The legend should always be ABOVE the use of colour.
    - Readers should know what a colour means before presentation.
To create a legend, use the character. In the first cell, change the text colour of the square. Then use an adjacent cell for the descriptor.
Example Legend:
Red key description
Blue key description
Help:Editor Handbook (2025)

References

