"Help page of XCREAM, the download shopping mall for music and picture content" (2025)

XCREAM Support

Ｑ：Shopping Guide

Ａ：

【How to buy】

The commodity select.

↓↓

[ADD TO CART]

↓↓

[Check out]

↓↓

Pay by credit card

↓↓

[DOWNROAD]

Ｑ：The password has been forgotten.

Ａ：

Please input only the registered mail address on the following pages and push the reissue button when you forget the password.

A new password reaches by mail.

※Please copy it when the password is long.

login

Ｑ：license error

Ａ：

The license is reissued.

Please contact XCREAM

XCREAM Support

Ｑ：The credit card cannot be used.

Ａ：

The free email of @yahoo.com cannot be used.

Please apply in the mail addresses other than @yahoo.com.

To prevent the card abuse at on-line processing, the security code was introduced.

It is a figure of three digits (Or, four digits) printed on the back side of the credit card.

- To prevent the card abuse at on-line processing

What is the security code?

Please settle credit by the above-mentioned method.

It might be a credit card that cannot use your credit card that cannot be used in Japan.

Please try with other credit cards.

Ｑ：It is not possible to download it.

Ａ：

Please test the following method.

・The firewall etc. are effective.

File might not be able to be downloaded normally with the personal computer that installs the anti-virus software and the firewall, etc.

Please temporarily stop the firewall or test download again after completely ending software when you use these security software.

・Free space shortage of drive

Download stops on the way, and when there is no free space enough for the drive at the download destination,

the copy of the file cannot be completed from the folder of the temporary file and it is likely to stop.

・Speed shortage of line

Speed shortage becomes unstable, and the probability of failing in download rises when the speed of the line is not enough.

If it is not a broadband environment, it is not possible to download it.

Please download it by the broadband environment.

Ｑ：I want to download the bought file again.

Ａ：

It is possible to download it on the purchase history page again.

Purchase history

Ｑ：It keeps asking me for password details when I try to play the video.

Ａ：

Please input the password of XCREAM when reproducing.

Ｑ：I want to buy DVDs

Ａ：

DVD is not sold, it is not possible to send it.

It is because it is a download shopping mall.

Ｑ：I want to secede.

Ａ：

The deletion is possible.

Is it good though it becomes impossible to download the purchase commodity again?

Please contact the registered information deletion XCREAM.

XCREAM Support

Q. How do I make a purchase?

A. Press the [Place in cart] button when you find a product you wish to purchase . Press the [Check out] button when you have finished shopping. Next enter the name, e-mail address, and credit card number used to make the purchase.

Q. Handling charge of 30 yen if the total amount is 100 yen or less.

A. Handling charge of 30 yen applicable if the total purchase amount is 99 yen or less. Please make purchases of at least 100 yen if possible.

Q. What does re-downloading involve?

A. Any purchased content can be downloaded up to three times a year. Re-download something if your PC has crashed or you have purchased a new PC. Of course the content is free of charge for that time.

Q. What company charges for the purchase with a credit card?

A. "XCREAM" will be listed on your credit card statement XCREAM acts in the payment to the relevant shop. We are directly responsible for making payments to the relevant shop.

Q. Can I still use purchased content if the shop that I purchased it from has withdrawn from XCREAM?

A. You will still be able to play any content purchased prior to a shop withdrawing from XCREAM. Naturally re-downloading is also available, and thus a worry free service.

Q. A purchased content download has frozen.

A. Download the content again from scratch. Ensure to overwrite the filename if it already exists.