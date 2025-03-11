Here Are 5 Best Curl Enhancing Products For Wavy Hair In 2025 (2025)

In this article I have listed out the best curl enhancing products for wavy hair. These will help you increase curl definition on waves and decrease frizz on wavy and curly type hair textures.

Do you have wavy hair? If so, you know the struggle of trying to keep it looking nice and not frizzy. Finding just the right product can be a challenge.

Everyone's looking for the perfect balance of not-too-sticky and not-too-heavy styling products, and luckily, there are some amazing curl enhancers out there that can help.

With so many styling products on the market, it can be hard to know which ones will work best for your tresses. But don't worry -- I have taken the guesswork out of the equation and rounded up the top curl enhancers for wavy hair. Check it out!

How I tested these curl enhancing creams for wavy hair?

I used these creams and conditioners on my 2b wavy hair hair to test how they work and rated them on a scale of 1-5 based on the following factors. These include:

Curl Enhancing Ability - The product should have ingredients that helps define curls and maintain them.

Marc Anthony Curl Defining & Enhancing Lotion

I highly recommend this lotion to anyone with wavy hair looking for a curl-enhancing product that really works. If you want to add definition and reduce frizz, this is an effective product that will help you do just that.

For those with thick and wavy hair like mine, finding a product that can keep their curls well-defined and light can be a challenge. Thankfully, the Marc Anthony Curl Defining & Enhancing Lotion hydrates, defines, and enhances hair without leaving it feeling weighed down or limp.

I applied it to my wet hair, and this Curl Defining Lotion instantly imparted a subtle sheen and softness.

While wet, it maintains muy curls' shape for longer and helps to enhance the overall texture and definition. After drying, it de-frizzes and holds the curls for up to six hours without feeling weighed down by product.

My favorite part about this formula is that it is lightweight and non-greasy, making it perfect for all types of wavy hair. It contains a blend of nourishing oils and extracts, like sweet almond, jojoba, aloe vera, and coconut oils.

These hydrating oils nourish and smooth the hair shaft while providing a protective layer that defends against humidity and keeps frizz at bay.

The cream-gel texture of the lotion provides moderate control with a silky finish. With continued use, it strengthens the hair, making it less prone to frizz. I like how it also helps to reduce split ends and adds amazing shine to the tresses.

Pros:

Good for wavy hair as it's no greasy

Gel like texture is easy to spread

Holds curls for upto 6 hours

Cons:

Contains a lot of perfumes

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Ability - 5/5

- 5/5 Moisturizing Ability - 4/5

- 4/5 Formula and Ingredients - 4/5

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream

When it comes to enhancing your wavy hair on a budget, the OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream is the perfect product to add volume and definition to your locks.

I took the OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream for a test drive and I'm here to share my experience with you. After washing my hair, I applied the product throughout my wet hair and worked it in with a comb.

I was pleasantly surprised to find that the cream had a very pleasant and light scent, which was great. Then, I dried my hair using a diffuser, which is the best way to really bring out the curls.

The curls became more defined as I blew them out and there was no crunchy texture or sticky feeling. Once it was completely dry, I could definitely see an improvement in my curls. The cream added some texture and definition while also retraining the shape of my curls.

The other great thing about OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream is that it doesn't weigh down the hair.

I've used some other products that just added too much product and weighed down the hair, but this cream had just the right amount of hold. I was able to style my curls without having to worry about the product weighing it down and making the curls look limp.

Overall, I'm really impressed with the OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream.

It did wonders for my wavy hair and I'm definitely a fan. I would highly recommend this product to anyone looking for a curl-defining cream that will add texture and definition without weighing down the hair.

I've tried a few other drugstore creams and this is by far my favorite.

Pros:

The argan oil helps reduce tangles and frizz

Lightweight texture is good for thin wavy hair

Cons:

Contains alcohol and added perfumes

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Ability - 5/5

- 5/5 Moisturizing Ability - 4.5/5

- 4.5/5 Formula and Ingredients - 4.5/5

Moroccan Oil Curling Cream

I absolutely love the Moroccan Oil Curling Cream, and Iâ€™m certain that itâ€™s an absolute must if youâ€™re looking for a curl enhancing product for wavy hair. Not only does it provide an incredible amount of hydration and definition, but it also adds a beautiful shine to the hair.

Itâ€™s lightweight and non-greasy, so you donâ€™t have to worry about product overload.

This curling cream is formulated with nourishing ingredients like essential argan oil and East African Shea Butter. Argan oil gives the hair a lustrous shine, restoring strands to a healthy sheen. Shea Butter provides lightweight moisture and hydration, helping to tame frizz and give wavy hair added definition.

The results are really impressive. My hair looked naturally amplified and bouncy with plenty of shine. I personally like pairing the curling cream with a light, texturizing spray and extra hold gel for an ultra-defined look.

If all this wasnâ€™t great enough, the Moroccan Oil Curling Cream also provides some serious benefits for protecting the hair. This product defends the hair against high temperatures and UV rays while also providing thermal protection.

The formula is also free of sulfates, phosphates, and parabens, so you donâ€™t have to worry about any harsh ingredients flaking or drying out your hair.

Pros:

Won't flake or form buildup on hair

Holds curls upto 8 hours and adds defintion

Argan oil in the cream adds moisture to hair

Cons:

None

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Ability - 4/5

- 4/5 Moisturizing Ability - 5/5

- 5/5 Formula and Ingredients - 4.5/5

Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream

If you have wavy hair and are looking for a way to define and enhance your curls, look no further than the Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream. This luxurious product is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to make the most of their natural curl pattern without sacrificing the health of their hair.

This cream is made with natural ingredients, including sweet almond oil, shea butter, and sea buckthorn oil, that nourish hair and help to strengthen and prevent breakage. The defining cream also provides a â€˜cushionâ€™ that helps to maintain curl shape and volume, giving you bouncy and voluminous waves.

The texture of the Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream is perfect, not too thick or greasy. It applies easily and absorbs quickly into the hair, leaving it feeling soft and healthy. The cream also provides a light hold that lasts all day, so you can rest easy knowing your styling will stay put.

The scent of this amazing product is also out of this world. It has a pleasant, clean smell that is not overly strong and wonâ€™t overpower your senses. Additionally, the cream rinses out easily, so you can avoid any build-up or icky residue in your hair.

If youâ€™re on the hunt for a curl-enhancing product that is both affordable and effective, the Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream is the perfect choice. As an added bonus, itâ€™s a great solution for anyone who has a sensitive scalp. After using this product, your hair will be left feeling soft, shiny and manageable.

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Ability - 5/5

- 5/5 Moisturizing Ability - 4/5

- 4/5 Formula and Ingredients - 4/5

OUAI Curl CrÃ¨me

I got this curl creme as I heard loads about its exclusive formula which is elastique. It is supposed to help to define and hold each curl while providing long-lasting bounce and shine.

Not to mention, this ingredient also works to minimize frizz and flyaways without weighing down your hair, so your locks stay looking manageable all day long.

Not to mention, this crÃ¨me contains lotus flower extract and lychee seed extract which helps to restore your hair's natural moisture balance, keeping your waves hydrated, soft and silky.

Aside from its amazing ingredients, the OUAI Curl CrÃ¨me also just so happens to smell incredible. It has an elegant, simple, and sweet scent that won't overpower your senses, but instead linger around lightly in your hair, shining through periodically throughout the day.

While it may seem a bit pricey upon purchasing, one little jar will last you quite a while with only a small amount being enough to cover your whole head of hair. Simply start with a dime-sized amount in the palm of your hand and rub your hands together.

Then, begin at the roots and rake the product through each section of curls and waves until they are completely coated. After that, either let your hair air dry naturally or use a diffuser for added texture and definition.

In sum, it's no surprise that the OUAI Curl CrÃ¨me is one of the most popular curl-enhancing products on the market. Its incredible ingredients work together to provide definition and hydration for wavy hair, all while smelling wonderful too.

Not to mention, a little goes a long way, making this luxe cream a must-have in any wave or curl enthusiast's hair care routine.

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Ability - 5/5

- 5/5 Moisturizing Ability - 4/5

- 4/5 Formula and Ingredients - 5/5

In conclusion, the best curl enhancing products for wavy hair depend on your individual hair type and desired results. From natural leave-in conditioner to styling mousse, there is something out there to suit everyoneâ€™s curls.

Nothing makes us feel more gorgeous than having bouncy, beautiful locks that bring out our inner confidence. I hope that this article has helped you decide which product is right for you.

