Here comes the zone for Notre Dame football: 'We can't play man every play.' (2025)

SOUTH BEND —Adon Shuler, returning starter at safety for Notre Dame football, has been getting used to hearing the Z-word more this spring in practice and in meetings with new defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

After leading the nation in pass efficiency defense the past two seasons, Notre Dame is mixing in some zone coverages with its vaunted man-to-man identity.

“Everybody in the country last year knew we were playing man every snap,” Shuler said after a recent practice. “(Playing zone) would help us be more versatile. That’s what they look at for the next level as well: Can you play zone? Can you play man? This defense will help me be a complete safety.”

With two-time All-America safety Xavier Watts and boundary cornerback Benjamin Morrison projected as Day 2 NFL Draft picks, Ash and defensive pass-game coordinator Mike Mickens must break in multiple new starters. Alabama graduate transfer Devonta Smith is slated to replace former Arizona State import Jordan Clark as the primary nickelback as well.

Asked about the pivot to zone defense this spring, fourth-year coach Marcus Freeman smiled before answering.

“It was kind of a decision … probably a thought from Chris Ash more than anything, and that I confirmed, that we have to continue to enhance the way we play zone,” Freeman said. “We can’t play man every play. We know that. We’re pretty good at playing man, so let’s be intentional about continuing to find ways to get better at playing zone.”

Another tool in the toolbox for Notre Dame defense

Notre Dame relied on a sticky secondary in its run to the College Football Playoff national championship game last season, but Ohio State’s weapon-rich offensive eventually wore it down.

Ash, who co-coordinated Ohio State’s defense in its previous CFP title season (2014), also brings NFL concepts after spending the past four years at the pro level.

Guerby Lambert: Notre Dame football's offensive line remains in flux after injury, surgery announced Saturday

Guerby Lambert: Notre Dame football's offensive line remains in flux after injury, surgery announced Saturday

“It’s been a great challenge for our defense,” Freeman said. “If we asked them just to go out and play man and do the things we’ve done in the past consistently, they without hesitation would be able to do it.”

File this spring project under the heading of exiting one’s comfort zone.

“Again, you’re playing Cover-3, Cover-4, Cover-2 — there’s only so many coverages you can play,” said Freeman, who ran the Irish defense in 2021. “But the details in how you play, how you match things, all those details of zone defense can be different.

“It’s been a really good challenge for our guys, especially the returning starters, guys that have played a lot, to learn, ‘Hey, what is Coach Ash emphasizing in this zone coverage?’ It’s going to help us as we get into the fall.”

Freeman’s answer suggested this would be a continuing conversation among the coaching staff.

“We’ll decide after spring and in the summer and fall camp what we’ll hang our hats on,” he said. “But I think it’s been a commitment from Coach Ash, the whole defensive staff and myself on down to say, ‘OK, let’s continue to find ways to enhance the way we play zone.’“

Asked recently about an abundance of young safeties at his disposal, Ash mentioned the zone possibilities then as well.

“There’s some talent back there,” Ash said. “I see guys that can run, that can cover. And I know they can hit, so I’m not worried about that. We can play man; we can play zone with them. … I really like what I see out of that group.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com. Follow him on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football tries to mix in more zone coverages under Chris Ash