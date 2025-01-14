Here’s how to avoid streaks when self tanning at home (2025)

Many people prefer to have a natural, sunkissed glow year round. But sometimes, a tan isn’t easily attainable. You might have trouble getting tan during the winter months as you spend less and less time outdoors. Or perhaps you don’t want to spend hours in the sun or tanning bed and risk UV damage, which can have harmful effects like premature aging or skin cancer, experts say. That’s where self tanners come in: You can achieve a natural, bronzy glow in the comfort of your home, no sun required.

Finding the right self tanner for you depends on several factors, including your skin type, tone and personal preferences. I spoke to tanning specialists and dermatologists to find the best self tanners that look natural and come in various color options, plus I got their tips for what to consider when shopping for a self tanner and how to best apply it at home.

How I picked the best self tanners

When shopping for a self tanner, experts recommend considering the following factors:

Skin tone and type: Consider your natural skin tone and undertones (cool, warm or neutral), and determine which color you want to achieve. Most brands will specifically list the recommended skin tones, including fair, medium and dark, for each color variation they offer.

Consider your natural skin tone and undertones (cool, warm or neutral), and determine which color you want to achieve. Most brands will specifically list the recommended skin tones, including fair, medium and dark, for each color variation they offer. Formulations/application method: There are five main types of at-home self tanners: mousses, lotions, drops, mists and wipes. These different formulations suit different preferences, and finding the right one depends on your skin type and application preference. For example, mousses dry quickly and are great for beginners, while lotions are hydrating and ideal for dry skin , says Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. “Look for a self tanner that you are most confident applying,” says Anna Stankiewicz-Babakitis, spray tan artist and owner of Anna Spray Tanner. (More on formulations and application methods below.)

There are five main types of at-home self tanners: mousses, lotions, drops, mists and wipes. These different formulations suit different preferences, and finding the right one depends on your skin type and application preference. For example, mousses dry quickly and are great for beginners, while lotions are hydrating and ideal for , says Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. “Look for a self tanner that you are most confident applying,” says Anna Stankiewicz-Babakitis, spray tan artist and owner of Anna Spray Tanner. (More on formulations and application methods below.) Developing time: Some self tanners will cause a tan to show the first day you apply it — most self tanners are labeled as “regular,” which typically take eight hours to develop, or “express,” which take about one to three hours), says Babakitis. Other self tanners (usually lotions) can gradually tan you over the course of a few days.

Some self tanners will cause a tan to show the first day you apply it — most self tanners are labeled as “regular,” which typically take eight hours to develop, or “express,” which take about one to three hours), says Babakitis. Other self tanners (usually lotions) can gradually tan you over the course of a few days. Price: Self tanners vary widely in price. Below, we included options as low as $10 and upwards of $100.

Best self tanners of 2025

Below, I rounded up the best self tanners that our NBC Select editors use and love, plus ones recommended by tanning specialists and dermatologists.

Best overall: Bondi Sands Aero Self Tanning Foam

This foam comes recommended by several of our experts because it shows up quickly on the skin (in one hour, according to the brand), it’s easy to apply and dries quickly. “This tanning foam is lightweight, hydrating and long-lasting, and it gives you a natural bronze,” says Sabrina Johnson, spray tan stylist at Gold Trim Aesthetics. It also provides a great sunkissed color for most skin types, says Garshick. Plus, it has a pleasant coconut scent. Use a tanning mitt to gently apply the foam in long, sweeping motions along the skin. If you want a deeper tan, the brand makes an ultra dark shade.

Type: foam/mousse | Shades: express tan; ultra dark

Best budget-friendly: Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Body Lotion

This gradual tanning lotion deepens your natural skin color over the course of a few days, which helps make it look more natural. “During the winter months when I don’t get outside in the sun as much, the Jergens self tanning lotion is a game changer. As someone with naturally paler skin, I use this lotion after the shower and see results the next day,” says NBC page Ella Morrissey. “It gives you a golden natural glow and while it can show up a bit streaky in some places like my elbows, hands and ankles, it is a great value for the price and it also serves as a daily body lotion.”

Type: lotion | Shades: fair to medium; medium to deep

Best splurge: Saltyface Complete Tanning Set

Saltyface Complete Tanning Set $147.00$158.00 What we like Full set

Safe for acne-prone skin

Gradual tan Something to note Expensive

This tanning set comes with everything you need for a natural and long-lasting tan, including the brand’s tanning water for your face, tanning foam for your body, a tanning brush, a body brush and a mist for your face. “I’m super pale, so I have dipped my toe occasionally into self tanner and love this one from SaltyFace because it comes with a plush brush to help with application — no orange knuckles,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson, who has acne-prone skin. Babakitis also likes to mix the brand’s Tanning Water with her face moisturizer for a natural glow.

Type: tanning drops; mousse | Shades: light to medium; medium to dark

Best tanning drops: Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Drops

Add these tanning drops to your favorite moisturizer, serum or face oil to achieve an even, natural-looking tan on your face. “These are perfect for tailored, buildable facial tans that don’t clog pores. Their range is bronzer-free, making it easy to apply and go about your day without having to shower again,” says Johnson. Great for all skin types, the tanning drops have vitamin E, aloe vera and raspberry seed oil to hydrate and nourish your skin, according to the brand.

Type: tanning drops | Shades: light/medium; medium/dark

Best tanning lotion: Tanologist Hydrating Gradual Tan Lotion

Since I have very fair, dry and sensitive skin, I love using this Tanologist gradual tan lotion because it’s hydrating and gentle, plus it gives me a bronzy glow without making me look orange or unnatural. The lightweight lotion has hyaluronic acid and squalane to add hydration, and it’s easy to apply, in my experience — I gently rub it into my skin like I would a typical moisturizer. I notice it doesn’t get stuck on my fingers and knuckles like many other self tanners do, too. I usually get the perfect color for my skin tone after applying the fair/medium shade for about three to four days.

Type: lotion | Shades: fair/medium; medium/dark

This tanning mousse comes recommended by Babakitis because it looks natural and it’s easy to apply. It combines aloe vera, raspberry seed oil and vitamins C, E, and B to hydrate and brighten your skin, according to the brand. It’s also fragrance-free, so it’s great for sensitive skin.

Type: mousse | Shades: light/medium; medium/dark

Best for a quick tan: St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

For a quick, easy tan, this one from St. Tropez, which is a favorite of Garshick, shows up in just one hour. To suit your skin tone, rinse off after one hour for a light, sunkissed glow, leave it on for two hours for a medium golden tan, or leave it on for up to three hours for a deeper, darker bronze, according to the brand.

Type: mousse | Shades: express tan

Best for a gradual tan: Tan-Luxe The Gradual Illuminating Tan Lotion

This tanning oil and lotion hybrid is another recommendation from Babakitis because it provides a subtle glow, feels lightweight and dries quickly. It softens and hydrates the skin using ingredients like raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera, which also works great for your face. Apply the lotion in a circular motion from head to toe and thoroughly wash hands after using it. You’ll see a bronzy glow in just two hours, according to the brand.

Type: lotion | Shades: one shade

Best color-correcting: Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops

These drops help give you an even, streak-free and subtle tan on your face and body, plus it has vitamin C and avocado oil to hydrate, reduce redness and even out your skin tone. To your daily moisturizer or serum, apply three drops for a radiant glow, six drops for a sunkissed tan, nine drops for a golden tan and twelve drops for a bronze color, according to the brand. Your tan will develop in about four to six hours, according to Isle of Paradise.

Type: tanning drops | Shades: light; medium; dark

Best streak-free: Bali Body Streak Free Self Tanning Mousse

This mousse is lightweight, dries quickly and long-lasting, says Kristina Black, spray tan artist and owner of Southern Luxe Beauty. “I am loving the Bali Body brand in the shade ‘dark’ in the winter and ‘ultra dark’ in the summer to get a nice year-round color without being too dark or looking unnatural,” she says. She also uses the brand’s Self Tanning Body Milk: “It’s great for prolonging the tan with skin care and getting some good color payoff,” she says. Tan develops in about four hours; leave it on for up to six hours before showering for an even deeper tan, according to the brand.

Type: mousse | Shades: dark; ultra dark

Best for a deeper tan: B.Tan Tanned AF

B.Tan Tanned AF $ 12.99 What we like Range of deep tans

Fragrance-free

No orange tones Something to note Not for very fair skin

This mousse comes recommended by Black, who sometimes mixes it with the Loving Tan Ultra Dark or Platinum shades to maintain a good color. “I like products that have the bronzer/color guide in them so you can see where you have applied the product,” she says. The brand has several deeper shades than other options on this list, which is great for those with darker skin tones that want a more radiant glow, experts say. Each B.Tan tanner has a rating on its packaging that represents how dark the shade is and serves as a great visual component that other brands don’t quite have. Rinse off in one hour for a subtle tan, or double coat it and leave on for four hours to get the darkest shade, according to the brand.

Type: mousse | Shades: ranging from ‘dark’ to ‘darkest possible’

How to shop for a self tanner

“Self tanners are an excellent option for people looking for an even tan year-round, and it also boosts confidence by providing a healthier and more radiant skin appearance,” says Johnson. It’s also much more convenient to apply a self tanner in the comfort of your own home, where you are able to control the results yourself, says Black. When shopping for a self tanner, it’s important to consider a few different factors based on your personal preferences.

Skin type

Many self tanners on the market generally work for most skin types, though there are a few things to keep in mind while you shop.

Sensitive skin: Pay attention to the ingredients list and opt for fragrance-free self tanners. People who are prone to allergic reactions or breakouts should consider tinting the lotions they already use in their daily routine with self-tanning drops instead of using a self-tanning mousse or lotion, says Babakitis.

Pay attention to the ingredients list and opt for fragrance-free self tanners. People who are prone to allergic reactions or breakouts should consider tinting the lotions they already use in their daily routine with self-tanning drops instead of using a self-tanning mousse or lotion, says Babakitis. Oily skin: Those with oily skin should consider mousse self tanners because they’re lightweight, specifically formulas with illuminating or brightening ingredients, says Babakitis

Those with oily skin should consider mousse self tanners because they’re lightweight, specifically formulas with illuminating or brightening ingredients, says Babakitis Dry skin: You’ll want to reach for a hydrating tanning lotion with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and aloe vera, says Johnson. You can also consider tanning drops to mix into your daily moisturizers.

Formulation

Choosing the right formulation depends on your skin type and application preference.

Mousses dry quickly and are great for beginners. “They’re lightweight, fast-drying and ideal for oily skin,” says Johnson. Since they’re light and airy, mousses are usually the most forgiving and easiest to avoid streaking, especially when you use the right tools, says Babakitis.

dry quickly and are great for beginners. “They’re lightweight, fast-drying and ideal for oily skin,” says Johnson. Since they’re light and airy, mousses are usually the most forgiving and easiest to avoid streaking, especially when you use the right tools, says Babakitis. Lotions provide extra hydration for dry and sensitive skin, says Johnson. Tanning lotions will usually provide a more gradual tan over the course of a few days. You can also use gradual tanning lotions to maintain color between applications, says Johnson.

provide extra hydration for dry and sensitive skin, says Johnson. Tanning lotions will usually provide a more gradual tan over the course of a few days. You can also use gradual tanning lotions to maintain color between applications, says Johnson. Tanning drops let you customize your tan by mixing them with your favorite moisturizer or serum. “They’re ideal for achieving a subtle glow and are popular for the face due to their lightweight texture and easy application,” says Garshick. You can also customize the darkness of your tan by adding tanning drops to your self tanner lotion, says Babakitis.

let you customize your tan by mixing them with your favorite moisturizer or serum. “They’re ideal for achieving a subtle glow and are popular for the face due to their lightweight texture and easy application,” says Garshick. You can also customize the darkness of your tan by adding tanning drops to your self tanner lotion, says Babakitis. Wipes are good to take on the go, especially for quick touch-ups. “Most wipes, such as the Tan Towel, are less messy and can help you control the amount of solution applied as they are pre-soaked,” says Babakitis.

are good to take on the go, especially for quick touch-ups. “Most wipes, such as the Tan Towel, are less messy and can help you control the amount of solution applied as they are pre-soaked,” says Babakitis. Mists are great for tanning the face, fixing any mistakes and patches, or getting any hard to reach areas.

Developing time

Most self tanners will note on the label when the tan is expected to develop. Some are labeled “regular,” which means they typically take eight hours to fully develop, or “express,” which take about one to three hours, says Babakitis. Other self tanners gradually tan you over the course of a few days as you reapply it, she says.

How do you determine the right self tanner color for your skin?

Choosing the right color for your skin tone usually involves a little bit of trial and error. “It’s always best to start with a lighter shade, like ‘medium,’ and if it isn’t dark enough for you, go a shade darker,” says Black. “It shouldn’t look orange or streaky or unnatural.”

Choose a shade close to your natural skin tone, experts say. “If you’re fair, opt for light to medium formulas. Medium to olive complexions can use medium to dark tanners, and deeper shades complement darker skin tones beautifully without looking unnatural,” says Johnson.

People with darker skin tones should focus on self tanners that even out skin tone rather than drastically changing color, says Johnson. “Look for formulations labeled ‘ultra dark’ or ‘deep bronze,’ which add a healthy sheen without appearing muddy,” she says.

Choose a formula that matches your skin undertone (cool, warm or neutral). “A violet-based self tanner is ideal for an olive complexion/undertone and darker skin colors because the violet cancels out unwanted yellow tones. If you have a more pink undertone, a green-based self tanner will help cancel out red tones,” says Black. Self tanners with neutral or more red-leaning bases tend to work best on darker skin, says Johnson.

How to prep your skin for self tanning

Prepping your skin beforehand is the most important self tanning step. The experts I spoke to detail step-by-step how to prepare your skin for at-home tanning, the tools you’ll need and how to best apply tanner to avoid a streaky mess.

The day before application

Prep your skin to be a “clean and even” canvas for your self tanner. “Lightly exfoliate the day before in order to remove dead skin cells — pay more attention to areas that are typically dryer like knees and elbows,” says Babakitis. Many people make the mistake of exfoliating too much; since self tanners usually have DHA (a tanning agent), it needs some cells to adhere to in order for the tan to properly last, says Babakitis. (You can also choose to exfoliate the day of your tan, experts say.)

You’ll want to wax or shave at least 48 hours before applying your self tan, says Black. “Shaving areas you normally do beforehand is also key, as shaving after tanning can remove the product,” says Garshick. All facials, manicures/pedicures should be done the day before, too.

The day of application

Avoid applying deodorant, perfume/cologne, body oils, creams or moisturizers before self tanning because they will create a barrier on the skin. If you’re tanning your face, do not apply makeup.

If you choose to wash your body and exfoliate the day-of, make sure you completely dry off and that there’s no water or product on your skin. Then, moisturize dry areas like elbows, knees and ankles to prevent patchiness and avoid them looking darker than the rest of your body. “Make sure your skin is clean and free of oils, lotions or deodorants that could block the tanner’s absorption,” says Garshick.

How do you apply self tanner on your skin?

The way you apply your self tanner depends on its formulation. Below, experts detail how to apply the most popular types of self tanner.

Mousse: You’ll need a tanning mitt or blending brush (also called a kabuki or buffing brush) to apply a tanning mousse. Use two pumps of the mousse on your mitt or brush at a time and work from your calves to your neck in circular blending motions, says Black. Start with the hard to reach areas like your back and glutes, says Johnson. “I recommend a back applicator that you sweep across your back like when you dry off from the shower with a towel,” she says. Consider wearing a latex glove under your mitt to protect your palms from absorbing the tan, says Babakitis. “I use the leftover tanner on the mitt to apply to my hands and feet,” says Black.

You’ll need a tanning mitt or blending brush (also called a kabuki or buffing brush) to apply a tanning mousse. Use two pumps of the mousse on your mitt or brush at a time and work from your calves to your neck in circular blending motions, says Black. Start with the hard to reach areas like your back and glutes, says Johnson. “I recommend a back applicator that you sweep across your back like when you dry off from the shower with a towel,” she says. Consider wearing a latex glove under your mitt to protect your palms from absorbing the tan, says Babakitis. “I use the leftover tanner on the mitt to apply to my hands and feet,” says Black. Lotion: You can apply lotions using your hands, as long as you make sure you thoroughly wash the areas you don’t want to tan immediately afterwards, like palms, inside the fingers and fingernails (using a Q-tip).

You can apply lotions using your hands, as long as you make sure you thoroughly wash the areas you don’t want to tan immediately afterwards, like palms, inside the fingers and fingernails (using a Q-tip). Tanning drops: Add one to four drops to your face moisturizer or your body lotion , then apply as you would a typical tanning lotion.

No matter the formulation you choose, remember that less is more. “You can always add more but it’s hard to take back once you get started,” says Johnson. Apply your self tanner sparingly to dry areas like knees and elbows since they can turn out darker than other parts of your body. To prevent the self tanner from clinging onto those areas, especially your underarms, knees, knuckles and in between your fingers, gently swipe baby wipes along those areas, says Black.

After tanning, consider wearing dark, loose fitting clothing to prevent any unwanted staining, says Black. Wait to shower around six to eight hours to give your tan time to develop (if you’re going for a deeper color, rinsing off will make your tan look more natural).

Frequently asked questions The skin on your face is generally more sensitive than the skin on your body, so it’s best to use a gentler formula, experts say. Facial tanners, like tanning water and drops, are usually lighter and designed for sensitive skin, reducing the risk of breakouts. If you have acne-prone skin, look for noncomedogenic formulas to avoid clogging pores or causing breakouts, says Garshick. If you’re using two different face and body self tanners, consider products made by the same company and have the same tanning levels to ensure your face and body tan matches, says Babakitis Below are a few expert tips to make sure your tan turns out even and streak-free, according to Johnson. Always exfoliate beforehand.

Use a tanning mitt, gloves or blending brush to evenly distribute your self tanner. Rub or swipe the product until it’s fully absorbed.

Apply in sections (like back, glutes, legs, torso and arms) to avoid missing areas.

Blend well at the joints and edges to avoid patchiness and dark spots.

Avoid over-applying your tanner — less is more, and you can build up color gradually. Exfoliating is necessary for a streak-free, even tan. “It removes dry, flaky skin that can cause patchy application and helps the self tanner adhere more smoothly, leading to longer-lasting and more natural results,” says Garshick. Self tanner usually lasts around five to seven days, depending on how well you prepped your skin ahead of time, your specific skin type and how often you moisturize and exfoliate your skin after tanning, experts say. Using a gradual tanning lotion or serum is the best way to prolong your tan, experts say. Moisturizing your skin on a daily basis will help keep your skin hydrated and cause your tan to last longer and fade more naturally, says Babakitis. To make sure your tan lasts a while, avoid long, hot showers or baths since they can strip the tan (opt for quick, lukewarm showers instead), and avoid exfoliating your skin for the first few days. You’ll also want to avoid any heavily scented products and oils on the skin for at least five days, says Black. Avoid getting any water on your skin for at least eight hours after applying your self tanner, says Black. “Any form of liquid will remove the tan and can [make it] look streaky/blotchy,” she says. Don’t rub the skin, breastfeed (unless you avoid applying the tanner to that area), wear tight fitting clothes or get sweaty right after tanning. People with very sensitive skin or certain skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis should avoid self tanning, experts say. Also, steer clear if you’re allergic to DHA, which is the active ingredient in most self tanners.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Marisa Garshick is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Anna Stankiewicz-Babakitis is a spray tan artist and owner of Anna Spray Tanner in New York City.

is a spray tan artist and owner of Anna Spray Tanner in New York City. Sabrina Johnson is a spray tan stylist at Gold Trim Aesthetics in Los Angeles.

is a spray tan stylist at Gold Trim Aesthetics in Los Angeles. Kristina Black is a spray tan artist and owner of Southern Luxe Beauty in Nashville.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered skin care and beauty since 2021. For this article, I spoke to dermatologists and tanning specialists about how to find the best self tanners for different skin types and tones, plus got their recommendations for the best ones to shop. I also rounded up options that I and other NBC Select editors use regularly.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more