Here's Your Blackhead-Removal Cheat Sheet (2025)

The good news? From gentle exfoliating cleansers to deep-cleansing masks for clogged pores, these treatments do more than just provide a quick fix. They clear out existing blackheads and stop new ones from forming, leaving your skin smoother, clearer, and less prone to congestion over time.

Best Blackhead Remover Treatment Overall: SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Why we love it: If large pores and blackheads are putting a cramp in your glow, consider SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, which is loved by dermatologists because it blends chemical and physical exfoliants to deliver a deep clean without stripping your skin. It uses a combination of AHAs, BHA, and jojoba beads to gently polish skin, according to Dr. Mamelak. (“BHA is lipid-soluble, so it penetrates deeper into the pores for a thorough cleanse, making it ideal for oily and combination skin types,” Joyce Park, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Refinery, previously told Allure.)

And, according to Dr. Mamelak, it doesn’t just clear out congestion, but also helps prevent it. “The formula works to unclog pores and stop blackheads before they form by reducing the oxidation of sebum, which makes oil less sticky and less likely to get trapped," he says.

Editor’s tip: Since this formula contains AHAs, it can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Be sure to apply (and reapply!) sunscreen while using it—and for a week after stopping.

Key ingredients: salicylic acid, lactic acid, glycolic acid, citric acid, jojoba oil | Fragrance-free: yes

Best Blackhead Remover Tool: BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool

Why we love it: If your derm or esthetician is practically on speed dial, the BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool conveniently maintains your glow and even texture between appointments. “If you're a fan of Hydrafacials, this is the closest at-home alternative for keeping your skin in check between professional treatments,” says Jessie Cheung, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Chicago and New York City. It’s kind of like a vacuum for your pores, combining gentle suction with salicylic acid and blue LED light (which is thought to help zap acne-causing bacteria). “You'll notice smoother, more hydrated skin immediately, though stubborn blackheads may take a few sessions to fully clear,” says Dr. Cheung. She recommends starting with a weekly treating and working your way up to twice a week if your skin can tolerate it.