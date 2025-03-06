Here's Your Blackhead-Removal Cheat Sheet (2025)

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Oh, blackheads—the tiny, stubborn dots that just won’t take a hint. But they’re about to meet their match with the best blackhead remover treatments, which are the real deal and beloved by dermatologists. Whether they're are popping up on your nose, chin, or somewhere in between, “in essence, blackheads are clogged pores,” says Saami Khalifian, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of SOM Aesthetics in San Diego, CA. “They look black because the oil and dead skin cells are trapped inside the pore and are oxidized by exposure to air, turning the plug a darker color.”
There’s an argument for letting blackheads chill. "If your blackheads aren’t inflamed or causing discomfort, it’s generally fine to leave them be," says Adam Mamelak, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Georgetown and Cedar Park, Texas. But if you have enough of them—and let them go for long enough—they can have surprisingly big consequences for your skin. For one, they can lead to pimples, including cysts beneath the skin, as well as stretch out pores, making them appear larger. And, "as they oxidize, they may also darken and become more noticeable, potentially altering skin texture in ways that are harder to reverse later on,” Dr. Mamelak says.
The good news? From gentle exfoliating cleansers to deep-cleansing masks for clogged pores, these treatments do more than just provide a quick fix. They clear out existing blackheads and stop new ones from forming, leaving your skin smoother, clearer, and less prone to congestion over time.
Best Blackhead Remover Treatment Overall: SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
Why we love it: If large pores and blackheads are putting a cramp in your glow, consider SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, which is loved by dermatologists because it blends chemical and physical exfoliants to deliver a deep clean without stripping your skin. It uses a combination of AHAs, BHA, and jojoba beads to gently polish skin, according to Dr. Mamelak. (“BHA is lipid-soluble, so it penetrates deeper into the pores for a thorough cleanse, making it ideal for oily and combination skin types,” Joyce Park, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Refinery, previously told Allure.)
And, according to Dr. Mamelak, it doesn’t just clear out congestion, but also helps prevent it. “The formula works to unclog pores and stop blackheads before they form by reducing the oxidation of sebum, which makes oil less sticky and less likely to get trapped," he says.
Editor’s tip: Since this formula contains AHAs, it can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Be sure to apply (and reapply!) sunscreen while using it—and for a week after stopping.
Key ingredients: salicylic acid, lactic acid, glycolic acid, citric acid, jojoba oil | Fragrance-free: yes
Best Blackhead Remover Tool: BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool
BeautyBio
GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool
Why we love it: If your derm or esthetician is practically on speed dial, the BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool conveniently maintains your glow and even texture between appointments. “If you're a fan of Hydrafacials, this is the closest at-home alternative for keeping your skin in check between professional treatments,” says Jessie Cheung, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Chicago and New York City. It’s kind of like a vacuum for your pores, combining gentle suction with salicylic acid and blue LED light (which is thought to help zap acne-causing bacteria). “You'll notice smoother, more hydrated skin immediately, though stubborn blackheads may take a few sessions to fully clear,” says Dr. Cheung. She recommends starting with a weekly treating and working your way up to twice a week if your skin can tolerate it.
Editor's tip: The large treatment tip is perfect for sweeping over your face, cheeks, and jawline, while the smaller one gets into the nitty-gritty spots like your nose and chin.
Key ingredients (GloFacial Concentrate): salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide | Fragrance-free: no
Best Face Exfoliator: Lancer The Method: Polish
Why we love it: When pores feel particularly clogged from excess oil, sweat, and grime, it’s time to break out (pun intended) the Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish. “I love that this formula combines physical and chemical exfoliants to gently clear clogged pores and excess oil," says Dr. Cheung, who says that it's gentle enough for daily use for most skin types. “The fine mineral crystals are environmentally friendly, while the fruit enzymes work to exfoliate without over-drying.”
Editor’s tip: The magnesium and sodium particles are perfectly the same shape and size, so you get a nice, even exfoliation without irritating the skin.
Key ingredients: pumpkin enzymes, pomegranate enzymes, magnesium, sodium | Fragrance-free: yes
Best Face Mask: Dermalogica Clear Start Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask
Why we love it: Who says skin care can’t be fun? Dermalogica Clear Start Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask has a lotion-like texture at first, but the moment it hits your skin, it bubbles up—like a little science experiment for your pores. “The fizzing action helps open pores, while sulfur fights bacteria and soothes skin, and kaolin clay absorbs excess oil," says Dr. Cheung. “It’s also packed with calming botanicals to prevent irritation.” For most people, twice-weekly use will do the trick.
Editor’s tip: Sulfur fights off acne-causing bacteria while calming down redness and inflammation at the same time.
Key ingredients: sulfur, kaolin clay, peppermint oil | Fragrance-free: yes
Best Face Serum: Alastin Skincare Skin Renewal Retinol Face Serum
Why we love it: If you want a blackhead-clearing treatment that does more than just unclog pores, Alastin Skincare Skin Renewal Retinol Face Serum has you covered. It not only clears congestion but also boosts collagen, smooths fine lines, and evens out skin texture—basically, an overachiever in a bottle. “It speeds up cellular turnover, creating a fresh, smooth canvas and helping to stop blackheads before they even start,” says Dr. Khalifian. Most retinol products are all about exfoliation, but Alastin takes it a step further by pairing retinol with peptides and antioxidants to soothe, protect, and strengthen the skin. That means fewer breakouts, more glow, and less irritation.
Editor’s tip: New to retinol? This serum comes in two strengths: 0.25 and 0.5, so start with the lower strength if you’re a retinol newbie.
Key ingredients: retinol, oat extract, silver mushroom | Fragrance-free: yes
Best Cleanser for Oily Skin: Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash
Neutrogena
Oil-Free Acne Wash
Why we love it: Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash is a classic for a reason—its 2% salicylic acid formula goes deep into pores to clear breakouts, unclog congestion, and stop new pimples before they start. “This oil-free, non-comedogenic formula works deep within pores to clear out congestion and keep breakouts at bay—without clogging them in the process,” says Dr. Mamelak. The gel-to-foam texture makes washing your face feel extra satisfying and wipes away excess oil, dirt, and dead skin cells without that stripped, tight feeling.
Editor’s tip: Hold off on layering other powerful actives like retinol right after using salicylic acid—too much exfoliation at once can leave your skin irritated instead of glowing.
Key ingredients: salicylic acid, matricaria flower extract | Fragrance-free: yes
Best Cleanser for Acne-Prone Skin: SkinCeuticals LHA Cleanser Gel
Why we love it: Skin-care labels can sometimes feel like a chemistry class, but lipo-hydroxy acid (LHA) is worth studying up on. SkinCeuticals LHA Cleansing Gel is packed with a 12% blend of lipo-hydroxy acid, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid, making it a triple-threat exfoliant that “helps to exfoliate, remove excess oil, and decongest pores, making it great for treating blackheads and minimizing the appearance of pores,” says Dr. Mamelak. “I also love that it helps brighten the skin and fade post-breakout marks—so you’re not just preventing blemishes but also improving the look of past ones.”
Editor’s tip: Even with its powerful mix of exfoliants, this cleanser is gentle enough to use twice daily. It's perfect for oily skin that loves a fresh, deep clean morning and night.
Key ingredients: LHA, glycolic acid, salicylic acid | Fragrance-free: yes
Best Daily Cleanser: CeraVe Renewing Salicylic Acid Cleanser
Why we love it: Blackheads practically vanish on contact with CeraVe Renewing Salicylic Acid Cleanser. “It’s packed with salicylic acid to exfoliate, plus ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to hydrate, soothe, and strengthen the skin barrier,” says Dr. Mamelak. Salicylic acid gets in there, clearing clogged pores and kicking out dead skin cells. Meanwhile, the ceramides in this product lock in moisture, strengthen your skin’s barrier and protect it from environmental stressors like pollution. But there’s more: Niacinamide calms irritation, reduces water loss, and boosts hydration, while hyaluronic acid keeps skin plump and dewy.
Editor tip: If you're wearing sunscreen or makeup, try washing with a gentle oil-based cleanser first, then follow up with this for a deep clean.
Key ingredients: ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide | Fragrance-free: yes
Best Acne Treatment: Differin Acne Treatment Gel
Why we love it: Differin Acne Treatment Gel, the first FDA-approved over-the-counter retinoid, consistently remains a dermatologist favorite (and Allure Best of Beauty Award winner). Also known as adapalene, this over-the-counter retinoid normalizes skin cell turnover, helping to clear clogged pores and prevent blackheads before they form. “It’s an excellent first-line treatment for comedonal acne and some types of inflammatory acne, with the bonus of improving skin texture and boosting collagen production over time,” says Dr. Mamelak. “That said, Differin can cause irritation, redness, and a burning sensation, especially when first starting, so it's important to introduce it gradually.”
Tester feedback: "It's no wonder that Differin Gel was once prescription-only because this might be the most effective over-the-counter acne treatment I've ever used," says Allure senior audience development director Lexi Herrick. "It's an absolute powerhouse at combating breakouts and keeping cystic flare-ups at bay. A little goes a long way, and I love that it doesn't dry out my skin like many other acne treatments do."
Key ingredient: adapalene 0.1% (retinoid) | Fragrance-free: yes
Best for Congestion: Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask
Why we love it: When your skin feels seriously congested, Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask—and former Best of Beauty Award winner—has your back. Made with white clay sourced from the Amazon, this purifying mask helps suck up dirt, oil, and toxins that can clog pores, leaving your skin feeling fresh and smooth. “The bentonite clay is great at absorbing excess oil, clearing out pores, and minimizing blackheads,” says Dr. Mamelak. He also appreciates that it's easy to rinse off and doesn't leave behind the tight or overly dry sensation common with clay-based face masks.
Tester feedback: “After incorporating this mask into my skin-care routine twice a week, those tiny sebaceous bumps along my cheeks have disappeared," said Allure tester Talia Gutierrez. "And on the off-chance a breakout does occur, you better believe I'm reaching for this Deep Pore Cleansing Masque from Kiehl's."
Key ingredients: Amazonian white clay, aloe vera, bentonite clay | Fragrance-free: yes
Best for Detoxifying: Caudalie Instant Detox Mask
Why we love it: Once in a while, TikTok gets it right—especially when it comes to the obsession over the Caudalie Instant Detox Mask. Packed with kaolin and bentonite clay, this 2024 Best of Beauty Award winner absorbs excess oil and deep-cleans pores. But what sets it apart is that it also adds a boost of hydration thanks to glycerin and nourishing botanical oils (like lavender and bergamot), so your skin feels balanced, not parched. "I like to use this before a big event because it has caffeine to wake up my skin," Mamina Turegano, MD, a triple board-certified dermatologist based in New Orleans, previously shared with Allure.
Tester feedback: "This mask clears the gunk out of my pores stat, but it doesn't leave my skin feeling dry, like most clay masks," reports Allure associate beauty editor Annie Blay.
Key ingredients: caffeine, kaolin, bentonite | Fragrance-free: yes
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best thing to remove blackheads?
The best way to remove blackheads is by using exfoliating ingredients, regulating oil production, and keeping pores clear. Salicylic acid is particularly effective because it penetrates deep into pores "because it can penetrate into the pores to break down the plugs of oil and dead skin,” says Dr. Khalifian.
Glycolic acid also provides gentle exfoliation at the surface, preventing dead skin from clogging pores. “Adding glycolic acid to your skincare regimen will help prevent the formation of blackheads by gently exfoliating the skin,” he adds. Retinoids also play a key role by boosting cell turnover, helping to clear existing blackheads and prevent new ones.
For deeper purification, clay-based ingredients like kaolin and bentonite absorb oil and detoxify pores, while charcoal works to pull out impurities. Gentle physical exfoliants can also help polish away dead skin without irritation. Pore strips might give you that weirdly satisfying instant gratification by pulling out surface-level blackheads, but for the long haul, a solid routine with these powerhouse ingredients is the real game-changer—keeping your skin smooth, clear, and totally congestion-free.
Which tool is best to remove blackheads?
While blackhead remover tools may seem like a quick fix, they often do more harm than good. If not done correctly, squeezing or picking at blackheads at home can lead to inflammation, scarring, and even bacterial infections. “I always recommend that my patients come to the office for any extractions,” says Dr. Khalifian. “A comedone extractor can safely remove blackheads if used correctly."
If you're thinking your fingers might be better, the answer is no, since you risk bacterial infection (eek), inflammation (ack), and scarring (ugh). “Avoid using fingernails, pins, or unsterile tools you might have at home,” adds Dr. Mamelak. "These approaches can damage the skin, leading to additional breakouts and even scarring
Instead of relying on tools, a consistent skincare routine with the right ingredients—like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and retinoids—is the safest and most effective way to clear blackheads and prevent new ones from forming.
How do you remove a blackhead that won't come out?
If a blackhead won’t come out, don’t force it—squeezing can lead to inflammation, scarring, or even push debris deeper into the pore. Instead, focus on a consistent skincare routine with salicylic acid to dissolve oil buildup and retinoids to speed up cell turnover. “Stubborn blackheads can be frustrating, but if it’s not ready to come out, don’t force it!” says Dr. Khalifian. “Start using a salicylic acid-based cleanser and retinoid cream regularly to soften the plug.” Glycolic or lactic acid can also help exfoliate the surface, while clay masks absorb excess oil. “ For persistent blackheads, consult a dermatologist or esthetician for professional extractions or exfoliating treatments,” he says.
Meet the experts
- Jessie Cheung, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist based in Chicago and NYC
- Saami Khalifian, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of SOM Aesthetics in San Diego, CA
- Adam Mamelak, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Georgetown and Cedar Park, Texas
- Joyce Park, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of virtual dermatology clinic Skin Refinery
- Mamina Turegano, MD, a triple board-certified dermatologist based in New Orleans
How we test and review products
When Allure tests a product, our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We review ingredients, scrutinize brand claims, and, when necessary, examine peer-reviewed scientific and medical studies. In addition to testing each and every product that's included in each and every review, we rely on experts who shape their fields, including dermatology, cosmetic chemistry, and medicine, to help us vet the ingredients and formulas.
For our list of the best blackhead-remover treatments, we considered each product's performance across five primary categories: product ingredients and efficacy, packaging, fragrance, texture, and product wear. Every product was determined to have excelled in each category by our editorial team, which is composed of in-house writers and editors as well as contributors—along with special consideration from board-certified dermatologists. To learn more information on our reporting and testing processes, read our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
