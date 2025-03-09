Hernia of the white line - symptoms, causes, treatment • OT.CO Clinic (2025)

TL;DR:

What is White Line Hernia? A hernia caused by a rupture in the abdominal lining, leading to protrusion of intestines, fat, or tissue. Occurs in 3–10% of middle-aged individuals but can affect children and the elderly.

A hernia caused by a rupture in the abdominal lining, leading to protrusion of intestines, fat, or tissue. Occurs in 3–10% of middle-aged individuals but can affect children and the elderly. Causes: Pregnancy, obesity, genetic predisposition, improper lifting, repeated pregnancies, age >35, chronic cough, or inactivity.

Pregnancy, obesity, genetic predisposition, improper lifting, repeated pregnancies, age >35, chronic cough, or inactivity. Symptoms: Abdominal pain, bloating, pelvic pain, sensory disturbances, urinary/fecal incontinence, breathing issues, unsightly abdomen, and sexual dysfunction.

Abdominal pain, bloating, pelvic pain, sensory disturbances, urinary/fecal incontinence, breathing issues, unsightly abdomen, and sexual dysfunction. Self-Detection: Perform abdominal palpation; look for muscle separation or bulges.

Perform abdominal palpation; look for muscle separation or bulges. Treatment:

Conservative: Rehabilitation with urogynecological physiotherapy for mild cases.

Surgery: Required for advanced cases; uses sutures and mesh to repair and prevent recurrence.

Risks of Untreated Hernia: Entrapment, intestinal perforation, or life-threatening complications.

White line hernia is one of the most common types of all hernias. This affliction affects an average of 3 to 10% of middle-aged people. However, hernia of the white line in children or elderly patients is also possible. How do white line problems manifest themselves and when are they a cause for concern? Find out in what situation surgery for a hernia of the white crescent is necessary and what can indicate the presence of this condition.

Abdominal anatomy and the white line – what is worth knowing?

Hernia is a pathological condition that can occur in different regions of the abdomen. It consists of a protrusion of the abdominal contents within the resulting opening in the abdominal lining. In order to better understand what a hernia of the white line is, the symptoms of the condition and the forms of treatment used, it is useful to take a slightly closer look at the anatomy of the abdomen. [read more url="https://otcoclinic.com/section/aesthetic-medicine/" text="Hernia – symptoms, types, prevention. How to treat?"] Around the abdomen on the upper side is the gladius process of the sternum. On the lower, more often, the abdominal cavity is bounded by the pubic conjunctiva and surrounds the area around it. On the sides, on the other hand, are the abdominal muscles, which include the rectus abdominis muscle, the external oblique muscles, the internal oblique muscles, the transversus abdominis muscle, the pyramidal muscle, and the deeply tucked quadratus lumborum muscle. Between all of the aforementioned muscles are layers of fascia. [read url="https://otcoclinic.com/section/aesthetic-medicine/" text="Abdominal hernia – what is it, how does it manifest itself and how to treat it?"]. The white line, on the other hand, is a strong structure made up of collagen fibers and the striae of the oblique and transverse muscles. This element is made up of connective-tissue matter. The white line is located between the gladius process and the pubic conjunctiva and runs in the midline of the body. Among other things, its function is to bring the rectus abdominis muscles closer together.

Dissection of the white line – is it already a hernia?

In a situation where the transverse fascia, abdominal muscles or abdominal shells are weakened, a diastasis of the white crepe may occur. When a condition occurs in which this structure is overstretched, overstretched or torn, a stretch of the rectus abdominis muscles appears. In such a situation, the abdominal cavity can no longer perform all its tasks, such as stabilizing posture, transferring pressure between body cavities, peristalsis of the intestines or participation in the respiratory process. What symptoms are typical with a separation of the white line? The symptoms are mainly intense pain occurring in different regions of the abdomen, depending on the type of hernia. Prolonged persistence of such a condition can aggravate muscle separation. Hernia of the crepe of the white often follows it. If, in addition, we are under intense physical exertion, we will lead to an increase in pressure and weakening of the abdominal shells. At some point, they may rupture.

Hernia of the white line – what is it?

Hernia of the crepe of the white can be spoken of in a situation where an opening is created in the abdominal shell due to rupture, through which intestines, a larger network or fat can be placed in the hernia sac. In relatively mild cases, it is possible to place the anatomical structures back into the abdominal cavity. Sometimes, however, this is very difficult or impossible. Then it is a hernia entrapment and at the same time a dangerous condition. This results in the appearance of significant pain, diarrhea, but also vomiting. The outflow of blood is also impeded. A characteristic relationship is also a hernia of the white line and bloating, which is a very common symptom of problems with a hernia of the white line. Hernia of this area is a serious condition that requires medical intervention as soon as possible.

Hernia of the white line – symptoms.

Hernia of the crepe of the white, as well as the previous dissection of the crepe of the white, are conditions that may not give any characteristic and alarming symptoms for quite a long time. It is also often the case that the discomforts experienced are not associated with the crest of white. Among the symptoms accompanying a herniated white line are such as:

sensory disturbances of the hip region,

pain in the hip region,

pain in the lumbar region of the spine,

urinary incontinence ,

, fecal incontinence,

trouble regaining the figure in the abdominal region after pregnancy,

unsightly appearance of the abdomen,

pain in the rib area,

intestinal disorders, including bloating, constipation, diarrhea,

lowering of abdominal organs,

pelvic floor pain complaints,

sexual dysfunction ,

, abnormal breathing patterns.

When even a few of the above symptoms are present, one should immediately visit a specialist who will perform the appropriate diagnostic tests and check whether a person has developed a hernia of the crest of white. Imaging images and palpation tests, along with a history, can prevent the development of a much more serious health condition, even life-threatening.

What are the causes of herniated cresa bialis and what increases the risk of muscle separation in this area?

Hernia of the crepe of the white can occur in both men and women, however, it is in women that the condition is noticed much more often. Pregnancy is the main contributor to this fact. During this period, there are a lot of changes in the female body, which are related not only to the body structure, but also the endocrine system. The baby, which grows in the abdomen and develops with the fetal waters, significantly increases the pressure in the abdominal cavity. At the same time, the skin and fascia or muscles become heavily stressed. As a result, the abdominal shells are weakened and the white crease is often dissected. Most often, within 6 to 12 months after delivery, the white crepe and surrounding anatomical structures regenerate and improve. However, this is not always the case. It is important to seek medical attention as early as possible if there are worrisome complaints. Very important for therapeutic measures is the period precisely from 6 to 12 months after childbirth. Among the most commonly cited causes of hernia of the white line are such as:

multiple and multiple pregnancies,

pregnancy occurring in a short interval from the previous one,

abnormal positioning of the baby in the uterus,

abnormal habits leading to increased intra-abdominal pressure,

poorly performed training or complete abandonment of all activity,

too rapid return to exercise after childbirth,

childbirth at the age of more than 35 years,

severe and frequent cough occurring with asthma, allergies or smoking, among others,

abdominal-type obesity (mainly in men),

genetic burdens,

lifting weights in an abnormal manner.

It turns out that white crease diastasis, as well as white crease hernia, can also affect people with a normal BMI and no weight problems, although it is often obese people who are associated with the condition.

Can white crepe hernia be detected independently?

If you are experiencing various worrisome symptoms on a daily basis and suspect the presence of a hernia of the white crepe or muscle separation in this area, it is worthwhile to perform a self-examination and make a preliminary assessment of your condition. To do this, lie down in a supine position with your legs bent at the knees. The feet should be placed on the ground with their entire surface. One hand should be placed under the head. The fingers of the other hand, on the other hand, should be placed near the middle of the abdomen. In such a position, along with exhalation, we lift our head, neck, as well as the upper part of the chest as if we wanted to perform a half tummy tuck. We try to lift the upper body to the level of the shoulder blades. Then use your fingers to check the entire area along the white line. If it is possible to slide two or more fingers between two tense muscles, it is likely that a separation of the white crepe has occurred. In the case of a herniated white crepe in the above position, it will not only be possible to slide two fingers between the muscles. You will also feel a thickening and a spherical bulge inside the indentation. This is a signal to seek medical consultation.

Herniation and herniation of the white line – surgery or conservative treatment?

If it turns out that the condition of a patient with a herniation of the white crepe is not advanced, most often surgery of the white crepe is not performed. The basis of treatment is then rehabilitation. The right specialist, as well as the regularity of the tasks performed, is the basis for curing the affliction. If after pregnancy a separation of the rectus abdominis muscles appeared or there are problems with the return to the previous state of this area, it is worthwhile to take the help of a urogynecological physiotherapist. It will then be possible to carefully examine the pelvic floor muscles, as well as the state of the abdominal muscles, and determine whether a person actually has a separation of the white crease or a suspected herniated white crease. Urogynecological physiotherapists also introduce various types of manual therapies that greatly accelerate the body's recovery processes after pregnancies. This is extremely valuable knowledge when a person has a herniated white line. Exercises introduced by such specialists improve abdominal function, as well as enable the straight muscles of the abdomen to come closer together and support the healing process.

White line hernia surgery – when is it necessary?

In many situations, when a white crepe hernia is diagnosed, surgery is necessary. This is not only a way to cure the condition, but also to prevent the occurrence of a very serious complication, which is the entrapment and jamming of the hernia gates. In such a situation, the intestine cannot return to the abdominal cavity on its own. Sometimes it also perforates and spills its contents into the abdomen.

Many people resort to private medical care and reputable clinics if surgery for a hernia of the white line is necessary. Although the National Health Fund reimburses this type of surgery, one must expect a much longer timeframe for surgical intervention. Due to the advanced and sometimes urgent condition, it may not be advisable or pose certain health risks. One of the reputable facilities where hernias of the white line, as well as other areas, are comprehensively diagnosed and operated on at not too distant times is the OT.CO Clinic. This is a guarantee of care and treatment by perfectly qualified and experienced specialists in the field, as well as the use of innovative surgical methods that reduce the risk of future hernias.

White line hernia surgery – step by step.

Depending on the extent of the condition and the individual patient's condition, as well as the size, white line hernia surgery can be performed under general or local anesthesia. Most often, smaller hernias are operated on by suturing the hernia gates. For advanced and extensive conditions, the surgery must be performed in a slightly more complicated manner. After proper anesthesia is administered, the abdominal coverings are incised. The hernia sac is then thoroughly deflated, and its contents are drained back into the abdominal cavity. Once the anatomical structures are properly positioned, one proceeds to suture the tissues. For this purpose, a special mesh made of safe plastic is usually used. This element not only helps to anastomose the tissues, but also replenishes the defects. With the use of the mesh, it is also possible to strengthen the surrounding structures of the body and secure the shells to reduce the risk of the appearance of a hernia of the white line again. Nowadays, in order to perform the operation with the greatest possible precision, a surgical robot is sometimes used.

Summary

White crepe hernia, depending on the severity of the condition, can be a very serious, life-threatening condition. Therefore, if you have alarming symptoms, consult a specialist. Minor hernias usually do not require the intervention of a surgeon. However, it is necessary to strictly follow the doctor's recommendations, limit physical exertion or weight lifting. If a large hernia of the white line is diagnosed, the most sensible decision is surgery, followed by rehabilitation. This will significantly improve the comfort and quality of life, as well as reduce the risk of recurrence of similar problems in the future.

Conclusion

White line hernias can range from manageable to life-threatening. Early diagnosis and proper treatment are critical. While minor cases may improve with rehabilitation, severe hernias often require surgery to prevent complications. Addressing symptoms promptly and seeking professional care ensures the best outcomes. Remember, whether through conservative treatment or surgical intervention, resolving this condition improves both health and quality of life. Always prioritize your well-being and consult a specialist for accurate diagnosis and guidance.