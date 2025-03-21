Hernia: the symptoms and treatment (2025)

Published: 31/10/2024 | Updated: 13/11/2024Edited by: Jessica Wise
A hernia is when an internal body component, often a part of an organ, starts to extrude through a weakness or fault in the muscle or tissue wall. They are most common in the torso, particularly the abdomen and groin areas. Some hernias can be left alone, but some will need to medical intervention for the comfort and health of the patient. In this article,consultant laparoscopic general surgeon Mr Myutan Kulendranexplains what is a hernia and how it can be treated.
What is a hernia?
There are several kinds of hernia, and the most common types of hernia are:
- Inguinal hernias, where fatty tissue or part of the bowel pokes through the groin. It is most common in men.
- Umbilical hernias, when the fatty tissue or part of the bowel pokes through the stomach, near the belly button. They can occur in babies if the umbilical cord opening from birth is not properly sealed.
- Incisional hernia, where the tissue or organ pokes through a surgical wound that had not entirely healed.
Mostly, hernias occur due to wear and tear, mainly from straining and stretching, which thins and pulls at the muscles.
Symptoms of a hernia
Not all hernias have symptoms, as they vary in size, cause, and location. One of the most common symptoms of a hernia is a slight swelling or a lump, which will indicate where the organ or tissue is protruding, especially at times when the body is straining – such as sneezing, laughing, or lifting things. Sometimes, there is also a sensation of pain, ache, or pressure where the hernia is. If the discomfort is constant or moderate, then the hernia will likely need medical intervention.
Hernias are not necessarily dangerous, but they can progress to be. A hernia is a concern when it cannot retreat to its regular position and becomes stuck. This is likely to be painful and may even cut off blood supply to the organ or tissue, causing necrosis. This is why it is recommended to seek treatment for a hernia before it gets much worse, or if it is impeding on daily life.
Hernia treatment
The only to treat a hernia is with surgery. This minor surgery can either be performed as an open procedure, or as a laparoscopy. In general, the surgery is done under general anaesthetic and can take between 30 minutes to more than five hours, depending on the severity of the hernia.
The surgery involves pushing the hernia back and then sealing up the fault in the muscle or tissue wall. Sometimes, a mesh is added to support and reinforce the seal and prevent reoccurrences.
An open surgery involves one big incision from which the surgeon will be able to access the hernia and put it back into place. While this allows surgeons great visibility of the issue, it can result in a lot of blood loss and a longer recovery time for the patient.
A laparoscopic surgery involves a few small incisions around the area, through which the surgeon will insert fine instruments and a thin camera (the laparoscope) to correct the hernia with minimal invasion of the body. This can be a difficult technique, but overall, less traumatic for the patient’s body, and surgeons who can perform this procedure are highly trained. This technique can also be performed with robotic assistance.
The technique used will depend on the needs and condition of the patient.
If you are experiencing a hernia and would like to explore treatment, consult with Mr Kulendran today via his Top Doctors profile.
Book online Call to make an appointment
By Mr Myutan Kulendran
Surgery in London
Mr Myutan Kulendran is a London-based consultant laparoscopic general surgeon. He specialises in upper gastrointestinal conditions including the management of acid reflux, weight loss (bariatric), gallbladder, and hernia surgery. Mr Kulendran consults privately at KE7 Hospital whilst his NHS base in at St George’s University Hospital, London.Mr Kulendran is a senior lecturer at St George’s at St George’s University and is a high volume bariatric surgeon who manages complica...
See more
View Profile
Overall assessment of their patients
See opinions (9)
Book online Call to make an appointment
By Mr Myutan Kulendran
Surgery
Mr Myutan Kulendran is a London-based consultant laparoscopic general surgeon. He specialises in upper gastrointestinal conditions including the management of acid reflux, weight loss (bariatric), gallbladder, and hernia surgery. Mr Kulendran consults privately at KE7 Hospital whilst his NHS base in at St George’s University Hospital, London.
Mr Kulendran is a senior lecturer at St George’s at St George’s University and is a high volume bariatric surgeon who manages complications (revisional operations) from bariatric surgery as part of a multidisciplinary team. Mr Kulendran qualified from University of London with his MBBS and a First Class intercalated BSc in Physiology. He then spent a period in formal research at Imperial College investigating weight loss, which led to the award of a PhD in 2014, and completed his higher upper GI and hepatobiliary surgical training in South London, at St George’s Hospital and the Royal Marsden Hospital. Having become a fellow of The Royal College of Surgeons of England in 2019, Mr Kulendran accomplished a prestigious general and bariatric surgery fellowship at Homerton University Hospital before taking his consultant post in 2021
View Profile
Overall assessment of their patients
More articles from this doctor
Platelet-rich plasma
Dark circles
Clinical dermatology
Acne
Skin allergies
Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
Psoriasis
Skin infections
Fungus, parasites, warts
Expert doctors on this topic
The best specialists in GP (general practitioner)
Surgeons Bupa
Surgeons Vitality
Surgeons AXA
Surgeons AVIVA
Surgeons WPA
Mr Myutan Kulendran
(+44)02045768221
(Let us know you are a Top Doctors patient)
(+44)02075509829
(Let us know you are a Top Doctors patient)
(+44)
(Let us know you are a Top Doctors patient)
By using the telephone number provided by TOP DOCTORS, you automatically agree to let us use your phone number for statistical and commercial purposes. For further information, read our Privacy Policy
If you can't get in touch, book online
Top Doctors