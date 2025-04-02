Hernia Treatment Hospital in Gurgaon, Delhi, NCR, India | Artemis Hospitals (2025)

What is Hernia?

A hernia is a medical condition that refers to the protrusion of an internal organ or tissue through a weakened area in or around the abdominal region. Hernias can occur in the lower chest through the diaphragm, groin, or front midline of the abdomen.

While hernias can develop in various parts of the body, they commonly occur in the abdominal or groin region. They can be congenital (present at birth) or develop over time due to strain or weakness in the muscle walls. Some hernias may not cause significant symptoms but prolonging the treatment can lead to severe discomfort and complications.

What are the Types of Hernias?

There are several types of hernia, classified based on their location and underlying cause such as:

Inguinal Hernia

The most common type of hernia occurs when the intestine or bladder protrudes into the inguinal canal in the groin. It is more prevalent in men due to the natural weakness in the groin region.

Umbilical Hernia

This occurs when part of the intestine pushes through the abdominal wall near the belly button. It is common in infants but can also affect adults, especially those with increased abdominal pressure due to obesity or pregnancy.

Hiatal Hernia

A condition where the stomach bulges through the diaphragm into the chest cavity. Hiatal hernia symptoms include acid reflux, heartburn, and difficulty swallowing.

Incisional Hernia

Develops at the site of a previous abdominal surgery due to weakened tissues. It can occur if the surgical incision does not heal properly or if excessive strain is placed on the area post-surgery.

Femoral Hernia

More common in women, this type occurs when a part of the intestine enters the canal carrying the femoral artery. It is often mistaken for an inguinal hernia but is positioned lower in the groin.

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

A birth defect in which abdominal organs push into the chest cavity due to an improperly formed diaphragm. It requires immediate medical intervention.

Perineal Hernia

Occurs in the pelvic region when tissues push through weakened pelvic muscles. It is rare but can cause discomfort and difficulty with bowel movements.

Spigelian Hernia

Develops along the Spigelian fascia, located along the outer edges of the rectus abdominis muscle. It is difficult to detect as it occurs deeper within the abdominal wall.

Ventral Hernia

Includes all hernias that occur through the abdominal wall, commonly seen in patients who have had previous surgeries.

Epigastric Hernia

Occurs between the chest and the belly button, resulting from weakness in the upper abdominal wall. These are often small but can be painful.

What Are The Symptoms Of Hernia?

The symptoms of hernia disease can vary depending on the location and severity of the condition. Some patients may experience discomfort that worsens with strenuous physical activities, prolonged standing, or lifting heavy objects.

Others may notice a visible bulge that becomes more prominent when straining or coughing. Hernias can be asymptomatic, meaning they do not present any noticeable signs until they grow larger or cause complications. Common hernia symptoms in men and hernia symptoms in women include:

Visible bulge in the affected area

Pain or discomfort, especially when lifting, bending, or coughing

A feeling of pressure or weakness in the abdominal or groin region

Burning or aching sensation near the bulging site

Hiatal hernia symptoms, such as acid reflux, chest pain, and difficulty swallowing

What Are The Causes And Risk Factors of Hernia?

Hernias develop due to a combination of muscle weakness and strain. Factors contributing to the formation can be present from birth or acquired over time due to lifestyle and health conditions. In some cases, excessive intra-abdominal pressure can weaken the abdominal walls, leading to the protrusion of tissue or organs.

Additionally, certain medical conditions can also predispose individuals to develop hernias. Understanding the underlying factors that contribute to a hernia can help in taking preventive measures and reducing the likelihood of occurrence. Risk factors for hernia include:

Age

As people age, muscles weaken, making them more susceptible to hernias.

Obesity

Excess weight increases pressure on the abdominal muscles, contributing to herniation.

Pregnancy

The growing uterus puts pressure on the abdominal wall, increasing the risk of a hernia in women.

Heavy Lifting

Frequent lifting of heavy objects without proper technique can strain the abdominal muscles.

Chronic Coughing

Persistent coughing, often due to smoking or respiratory conditions, can lead to increased intra-abdominal pressure.

Chronic Constipation

Straining during bowel movements weakens the abdominal wall over time.

Previous Surgery

Those who have undergone abdominal surgeries are at a higher risk for incisional hernias.

Genetic Predisposition

Some individuals have a genetic tendency for weaker connective tissue, making them more prone to hernias.

Gender

Hernia in men is more common, especially inguinal hernias, due to the anatomy of the male groin.

How is Hernia Diagnosed?

Hernia diagnosis often involves a thorough assessment by the doctor. The location and characteristics of the hernia play a crucial role in determining its severity and the need for medical intervention. The doctor usually assesses the patient’s medical history to assess the possibility of a hernia.

While some symptoms are apparent and easily detectable, others require further evaluation to rule out other conditions that may have similar symptoms. A hernia diagnosis involves the following tests:

Physical Examination

A doctor may identify a hernia by feeling a bulge, especially when the patient coughs or strains.

Imaging Tests

Ultrasound, CT scans, or MRI scans can help confirm the presence and severity of a hernia.

Endoscopy

For hiatal hernia, an endoscopy may be performed to examine the upper digestive tract.

What are the Different Types of Hernia Treatment?

Hernia treatment involves a combination of surgical and non-surgical methods. In the case of mild to moderate symptoms, the doctor may recommend non-surgical options such as medications, and lifestyle modifications, to manage the symptoms and prevent the condition from progressing further.

In severe cases, where the hernias tend to get worse due to prolonged treatment, surgical intervention is inevitable. Treatment for hernia disease varies depending on the type and severity.

Non-Surgical Hernia Treatment

For small, asymptomatic, and mild to moderate symptoms, the doctor may keep them under watchful observation to assess the condition and manage symptoms. Further, the doctor may also recommend lifestyle modifications such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding heavy lifting, dietary changes, etc. to prevent the condition from getting worse. Additionally, the patients may be given certain medications for specific types of hernia treatment, to reduce discomfort, pain and manage acid reflux.

Surgical Hernia Treatment

When a hernia becomes painful or enlarges, hernia repair surgery is necessary. The two primary surgical options include:

Open Hernia Repair Surgery

Open surgery for hernia treatment involves a large incision near the hernial site. The surgeon pushes the protruding tissue back into place and strengthens the muscle wall using sutures or synthetic mesh. Open hernia surgery is effective for larger or complex hernias but has a longer recovery time compared to minimally invasive methods.

Laparoscopic Hernia Repair Surgery

Laparoscopic hernia surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that involves small incisions through which a thin tube with a camera (laparoscope) is inserted. The surgeon uses tiny instruments to repair the hernia and reinforces the abdominal walls with surgical mesh. Laparoscopic surgery results in smaller scars, reduced pain, and quicker recovery compared to open surgery, making it a preferred option for many patients.

Robotic Hernia Repair Surgery

Robotic surgery is a more advanced technique similar to laparoscopic surgery. It is similar to laparoscopic surgery performed with robotic-assisted instruments controlled by the surgeon. This method offers greater precision, minimal tissue damage, and better outcomes in complex cases. Robotic surgery is especially beneficial for patients with recurrent or bilateral hernias.

Risk And Complications Of Untreated Hernia:

Prolonged hernias can worsen the symptoms and increase the health risks associated with them. Over time, untreated hernias may become larger, causing persistent pain and discomfort. The continuous pressure on surrounding tissues can weaken muscles further, increasing vulnerability to additional complications. As the protruding tissue is left without intervention, it can impair normal bodily functions and place unnecessary strain on the affected organs. Complications of untreated hernia include:

Strangulated Hernia

A life-threatening condition where the blood supply to the herniated tissue is cut off, requiring emergency surgery.

Obstruction

The intestines can become blocked, leading to severe pain, vomiting, and constipation.

Severe Infection

Post-surgical infections may develop, requiring antibiotic treatment.

What Are Hernia Prevention Tips?

Maintaining overall health and well-being can significantly reduce the probability of hernia. Ensuring that daily activities do not place excessive strain on the abdominal wall is important for long-term muscle integrity. Proper body mechanics, including correct posture and movement techniques, play a crucial role in minimizing unnecessary pressure on weakened tissues. While not all hernias can be prevented, certain measures can be taken which can reduce the risk:

Maintain a healthy weight to reduce abdominal strain.

Engage in regular exercise to strengthen core muscles.

Avoid heavy lifting or use proper lifting techniques.

Quit smoking to prevent coughing-induced hernia causes.

Treat chronic constipation to prevent excessive straining.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can a hernia go away on its own?

No, a hernia does not heal naturally. It may remain stable or enlarge over time, but may require medical intervention for long-term health benefits.

What is the surgical time for laparoscopic hernia surgery?

Laparoscopic hernia surgery OT time typically ranges from 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the severity of the condition, the surgical expertise of the surgeon, and the type of hernia.

What type of material is surgical mesh made of?

The mesh used in hernia surgery is typically made of synthetic materials such as polypropylene or polyester. Some meshes are absorbable, while others provide permanent reinforcement.

Is laparoscopic hernia repair surgery painful?

No, the patient is given general anesthesia before the procedure for sedation. However, there may be mild pain and discomfort after the surgery as the effect of anesthesia wears off.

Will there be scars after my laparoscopic hernia surgery?

Laparoscopic hernia repair surgery offers almost negligible scarring as the size of the incision resembles a keyhole.

How long is recovery after hernia surgery?

Recovery depends on the type of surgery. Laparoscopic hernia surgery typically requires 1-2 weeks, while open surgery may take 4-6 weeks.

Is hernia more common in men or women?

Certain hernias, such as inguinal hernias, are more common in men, while femoral hernia occurs more frequently in women.

Can you exercise with a hernia?

Light exercise may be possible, but strenuous activities should be avoided to prevent worsening of the hernia.

Is hernia surgery covered by insurance?

Most insurance plans cover hernia surgery, but coverage varies depending on the terms and conditions set by the insurance provider. To know more, get in touch with us to get a cost estimate and book an appointment with the top general surgeons in Gurgaon.