Hernias: causes, treatment, prevention (2025)

Most hernias occur when part of the bowel or peritoneum pushes through a gap in the abdominal wall. The peritoneum is a membrane that lines the abdominal cavity. It fully or partly encloses most of the organs in the abdomen. Most hernias can be seen as a bulge or pouch on the outside of the body. The content of the bulge is known as the hernial sac. Internal organs such as the bowel or stomach may protrude into it. Whether or not a hernia causes problems will depend on where it is and how big it is.

These are the most common types of hernia:

Inguinal hernias: Inguinal hernias occur at a weak spot above the inguinal ligament in the groin. This is the most common kind of hernia and usually affects men.

Femoral hernias: Femoral hernias mainly affect women. They occur in the upper part of the thigh, below the inguinal ligament.

Incisional hernias: Incisional hernias occur in scar tissue from surgery. The abdominal wall is weaker there, so hernias are more likely.

Umbilical hernias: Umbilical hernias arise at a weak point in the abdominal wall near the belly button (navel). They are most common in babies and overweight adults.

Epigastric hernias: Epigastric hernias occur when tissue pushes through a gap in the abdominal wall between the breastbone and the belly button.

Hiatal hernias are a special kind of hernia. They occur when one of the gaps in the diaphragm becomes bigger and the peritoneum or part of the stomach moves up into the chest area from the abdomen. As these hernias are not visible from the outside they are referred to as “internal hernias”.

Most hernias don’t go away if left untreated. One exception is umbilical hernias in babies. These usually go away on their own within the first two years of the baby’s life.