Herstory 29: How Wondagurl Carved Her Way To Hip-Hop's Upper Echelon — SOLIDARITY IN SOUND (2025)

Before The Wonder

Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde was born on December 28, 1996 inBrampton,Ontario, Canada, to Jozie Oshunrinde. Ebony doesn’t own the typical origin story you’d expect a music producer to have. She wasn’t passionate about music in the beginning, in fact, whenever she was in a place where music grew too loud for her taking, she’d find an escape. To her mother’s surprise, Ebony found her niche for beat making at 9 years old when her grandmother bought her a Casio keyboard, which included drum pads where she could record drum pattern ideas and loops.

She then began using music software Mixcraft on her family’s home computer. Anxious for people to hear her work, she began to release beats on SoundClick and Facebook.

“I took production seriously from 11 years old. I didn’t have many friends so it was easy to focus.” — Wondagurl

While other children were outside letting their screams loose and rummaging through the earth, Ebony was alone in her room, converting discipline into play. For hours on end she would make beats and indulge in YouTube tutorials on FL Studio, but her real desire to be a music producer didn’t kick in until she came across an excerpt from Jay-Z’s The Black Album documentary, working with Timbaland in a studio session.