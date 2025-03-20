Hey, Konami, Rerelease These Games, Already! (2025)

Listen to this article

Despite how it often feels, Konami has done a pretty decent job of bringing some of their old games into the present. Not a great job, maybe not even a good one, but they’ve done better than plenty of others out there. You can mostly thank the existence of Hamster’s Arcade Archives series for that, however: there are nearly 60 Konami games on that service, including the most recent add as of this writing, 1983’s Juno First. You’ve got Time Pilot ‘84 and Orius and Thunder Cross-es and the previously Japan-only version of Life Force (not to be confused with the North American Life Force—it’s a whole thing). You’ve even got Mr. Goemon, the initial entry in that series, and far, far more.

Console rereleases have been more of a mixed bag. Plenty of Castlevanias, sure. Metal Gear Solid games are too big for even Konami to be absent minded about. The existence of Eiyuden Chronicle seemed to remind them that Suikoden exists. Konami is so much more than just their biggest series, however, so let’s look at a whole bunch of other classics they should get to rereleasing in the present.

Policenauts

System: PC-98, 3DO, Playstation, Saturn

Original release: 1994

Before Metal Gear Solid made Hideo Kojima a household name in the stealth-action and Nostradamus departments, he was making point-and-click adventure titles on Japanese personal computers. First came Snatcher—rerelease that absolute gem while you’re at it, Konami—and then Policenauts. If part of Metal Gear Solid’s overarching message is how much we should fear nuclear weapons and the people who wield them, then Policenauts is Kojima telling us all about how much we should not want to go to space. Did you know the radiation out there is going to cook your organs? Do you know what kind of illegal organ-based activities are going to go down when that happens? Policenauts does.

Sure, you play a total creep whose design and storyline is not even a little bit subtle about cribbing from Lethal Weapon’s Martin Riggs, but it’s still a good game despite any of that. You don’t have to like a protagonist to see their story play out in front of you. William Friedkin probably would have said as much about Policenauts if anyone had thought to ask him. And, “A car chase, in space? Fucking inspiring,” as well.

Anyway. Konami probably won’t rerelease Policenauts, which has never been translated into English officially. But that’s what unofficial translations are for, and Policenauts has ‘em.

Tokimeki Memorial

System: PC Engine CD-ROM², Playstation, Super Famicom, Saturn, Game Boy Color, mobile, Playstation Portable, Nintendo Switch

Original release: 1994

All those rereleases and ports of Tokimeki Memorial—a foundational dating sim and game just in general for its systems that it popularized—and not a one of them has been outside of Japan. Even the forthcoming 2025 release on the Switch is slated for just Japan after all this time and all of the begging. Like with Policenauts, at least the unofficial translators have got you covered.

Still, though, for a game as important as Tokimeki Memorial, that’s endured for as long as it has, the fact that it remains a Japan-exclusive over three decades later is dispiriting. It was, at a time, obscure enough overseas to be listed in Hardcore Gaming 101’s Japanese Video Game Obscurities, but it is certainly not obscure in Japan. Will Konami finally give it an English-language release this round? One can hope.

Crisis Force

System: Famicom

Original release: 1991

Konami’s arcade shoot ‘em ups might be all over Arcade Archives, but some of their old-school STGs were console releases, and have been left in the past, forgotten. Crisis Force is one such title: it pushed the Famicom basically to its limits, utilizing the same custom mapping chip as the Famicom port of Gradius II that allowed it to get anywhere close to what the 16-bit arcade release had managed, and even included effects like parallax scrolling. It’s not their best shooter, by any means, but it’s still impressive to see what they managed on the aging hardware, and Konami has also never rereleased it anywhere since.

Axelay

System: SNES

Original release: 1992

Konami has actually been pretty good about rereleasing Axelay, historically speaking. With no Virtual Console to pop it onto in this era, however, it’s been left behind once more. Developed by a team at Konami composed largely of future Treasure developers, Axelay took the alternating horizontal/vertical level design of Salamander/Life Force and ramped it up for the 16-bit SNES. Which, uh, couldn’t quite handle what Konami wanted it to here, but even with the performance issues, Axelay is undeniably a classic.

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories

System: Wii, Playstation Portable, Playstation 2

Original release: 2009

Shattered Memories was the original Silent Hill but not Silent Hill, which was the point. One missed (or just not enjoyed, that’s allowed) by plenty, but others got a whole lot out of it. This reimagining removed combat but ramped up the monsters you had to run from—because running is what you had to do a lot of given you couldn’t fight back—and tied what you’d see in these sequences to questions answered in a first-person therapy session. Sam Barlow of Her Story and Immortality fame was the writer and designer on the game, which is the kind of thing you’d think would be capitalized on now in the present given the acclaim for those titles, but… Konami. While made available on the Playstation Network in Europe back in 2014, there’s been no such luck in North America. With Silent Hill seeing a recent resurgence, it’s time to change that.

Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel

System: Game Boy Color

Original release: 2000

Ghost Babel isn’t canon (and it’s also just called Metal Gear Solid in North America, which is ridiculous since it’s very much not that game or a port of that game at all), but plenty of the usual crew did work on it (along with contract developers extraordinaire, Tose), and Kojima served as a producer. The idea was that so much focus was going into the powerful Playstation 2 and what would become Metal Gear Solid 2, but making a Metal Gear Solid title for “primitive hardware” like the Game Boy Color would allow for Kojima to “go back to my original intent and rethink what a game means.”

The result was a stunning blending of the original Metal Gear style with its Metal Gear Solid evolution—along with some newer structure ideas that would be reused in later releases—to create something must-play. The problem is that, in order to play it, it needs to be available. In a related story, Ghost Babel is going for over $120 for just the cartridge second-hand these days, and it isn’t available anywhere digitally. It wasn’t included in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, but the non-canon NES version of Metal Gear 2 was, so suddenly it doesn’t seem ridiculous to hope that Konami actually gets it right this time and gives Ghost Babel a second chance to shine. It’s amazing.

Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes

System: GameCube

Original release: 2004

Maybe you don’t like The Twin Snakes. Maybe you’re one of those people with significant problems with The Twin Snakes, even. That doesn’t change the fact that it’s goofy that this GameCube port-slash-remake of the original Metal Gear Solid, co-developed by Silicon Knights, has had just the single release. Sure, the cutscenes are more action-oriented and the game was altered to be more in line with Metal Gear Solid’s Playstation 2 sequel than the original, but Kojima was also around as a producer to push that along, so let’s not act like it’s only because he wasn’t as central to the remake as he was to the Playstation original. The point is that The Twin Snakes deserves to be out there, on modern systems, the same as anything else in the series.

Also, there’s only so many videogames that were made with the involvement of both Hideo Kojima and Shigeru Miyamoto, you know. The people need to know about things like that.

Parodius Portable

System: Playstation Portable

Original release: 2007

Nearly two decades ago now, Konami collected various shooter series of theirs and plopped them onto single Universal Media Discs. There was one for Gradius games, one for Salamander titles—which also included some Gradius that wasn’t on the first of those—and a Parodius one, as well. The latter two were Japan-only, because even back then Konami liked to taunt us with the promise of better things that would never materialize.

The Parodius games, as you can probably figure out even if you’re unfamiliar, are parodies of Gradius games. Not just the style, but often the games and level designs themselves. They’re great just as far as horizontal shooters go, but they’re also a riot, and show off a version of Konami that seemed to be having so much fun. We’ve gotten into the fact that many of these Parodius titles should be considered for Arcade Archives inclusion before, but let’s try a two-sided attack, and call for a rerelease of Parodius Portable, or a modern equivalent, as well, since it collected the entire series in one place.

The ReBirth trio

System: Wii (WiiWare)

Original release: 2009

Building off of both the rise of smaller digital releases and the revival of classic games that the era of Virtual Console had strengthened with the power of sheer volume, Konami released a small series of games with the “ReBirth” label. First was Gradius ReBirth, then Contra ReBirth, and finally, Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth. All three games were developed by emulation and port powerhouse M2, and were not just throwbacks, but either remixes or remakes of titles from the series they represented. Gradius ReBirth, for instance, didn’t break any new ground, but it was solidly made by people who understood what made Gradius work, and went through the series’ lengthy history to deliver a tour of it.

All three of these games are stuck on the WiiWare service, which you haven’t been able to purchase games from for over half-a-decade now. That there hasn’t been a ReBirth Collection to bring them back to life is a bit odd, but maybe, given how prevalent games from these three series are these days—well, two of the series, Gradius is both remembered and forgotten by Konami in equal measure—Konami just hasn’t seen the need. Still, there’s no reason to single them out, so bring ‘em back.

Pop’n TwinBee: Rainbow Bell Adventures

System: Super Famicom

Original release: 1994

You probably know TwinBee from its various shoot ‘em ups, but the franchise was popular enough in Japan to end up going in a few different directions. There was a radio drama! There was an anime! Manga, plural! The story bits were removed from North American and European releases of TwinBee games whenever they were localized, but they were part of the appeal in the Japanese releases, which eventually led to things like a TwinBee RPG existing.

There’s also Pop’n TwinBee: Rainbow Bell Adventures, which is one hell of a side-scrolling platformer for the SNES and Super Famicom. An English-language version does exist out there, since the game received a release in Europe; however, it’s the inferior version of the game since it chopped things up and modified the game’s structure in ways that make it worse than the original. Once again, unofficial translators to the rescue, if you want to see for yourself how much better the Japanese edition is.

Rainbow Bell Adventures has a bit of Rocket Knight Adventures in it, as well as design elements from both Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario games. You can jump on enemies’ heads to defeat them, you can fly around after charging up—and not always in a completely controlled manner—and you have multiple pathways to explore that change the nature of your exploration of the levels. It’s really something, and that’s before getting into how there’s even a bit of Metroidesque exploration to it, in terms of how you find yourself progressing through levels that become more maze-like over time, requiring more from you than just flying around until you find the solution.

I’d settle for an unlocalized Nintendo Switch Online release at this point; I just want more people to check this one out and see what else TwinBee had on offer besides “just” classic cute ‘em ups.

Lagrange Point

System: Famicom

Original release: 1991

Here’s another late-life Famicom release featuring custom cartridge hardware from Konami in order to enhance the experience. Between the date and this chip, though, Lagrange Point never risked being localized, and it’s also never left the Famicom. It’s a sci-fi role-playing game from a time when fantasy had really taken over the genre for the most part. There’s extensive weapon customization, a large, customizable party that gives you far more options than just humans to work with, and, okay, it does have a lot of the grind of the 8-bit RPGs of the era to overcome, but there are modern workarounds for that sort of thing, you know. If Sega can patch in ways for Phantasy Star to have fewer battles that reward more money and experience, then Konami could do that with Lagrange Point, as well.

Ganbare Goemon just like, in general

System: Basically everything before 2005

Release: 1986-2005

There have been five Ganbare Goemon games released in North America. Or, to use the region-appropriate title, five games in the Mystical Ninja series, as in, The Legend of the Mystical Ninja. There was The Legend of the Mystical Ninja on the SNES, Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon on the Nintendo 64, Goemon’s Great Adventure on the same console, a Game Boy title also named Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon that would eventually receive a 3DS Virtual Console release, and the Arcade Archives rerelease of the game that kicked off the entire series, Mr. Goemon.

Do you know how many Ganbare Goemon games there are in total? There are 23 mainline Goemon titles, and another seven spin-offs. A couple of those are portable collections of console titles, sure, but the deficit is still enormous. Goemon showed up in arcades, on the Famicom, on the Super Famicom, on the Playstation, the Playstation 2, the Game Boy, mobile phones, the Game Boy Advance, the Nintendo 64, the Game Boy Color, and even had its own handheld electronic game. Almost none of it ended up leaving Japan, though. And this despite the two N64 titles actually doing pretty well on that system, all things considered!

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja is an excellent platformer with co-op, and it’s been given Virtual Console releases a few times for a reason. It might not have sold well in its initial run outside Japan—Konami never actually shared the international sales data, which probably says a lot—but it’s got more name recognition these days, and the sickos are always good for it. It’s also just one of four (4) Goemon games on the Super Famicom, and the sequels look, sound, and play better! We’ve been robbed, is what I’m getting at.

Even if the idea was just to rerelease the Goemon games that North America already received, it would be a substantial bounty. I consider myself extremely lucky to have N64 cartridges of those two games from the time before the prices went through the roof: it’s nearly $120 for Goemon’s Great Adventure on the secondhand market as of this writing, and that’s if you just want a loose cartridge. Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon is “only” about $70 on average, but truthfully it’s all over the place price-wise. Those games rock! They deserve a better and more receptive audience than the one that 1990s America and its critics could give them!

We deserve more than what we’ve already gotten, too. There should be entire Goemon Collections out there. Break them up by system if that’s what it takes, go full Capcom with Mega Man collections if need be, but there are so many Goemon games, most of them exclusive to Japan, most of them never localized unless it’s by unofficial translator’s doing the lord’s work yet again. Tremendous platformers with fantastic humor. Or, as I once put it when discussing Goemon’s Great Adventure:

And that’s Goemon in a nutshell, really. A game with ninjas, some of them robots, some of them capable of turning into mermaids, with some of those mermaids capable of wielding bazookas, and everyone capable of piloting a mech, while just one of them wants to pilot a mech so that they can meet the ghost of James Dean.

How can you not want to investigate a series that decides that’s a key plot point and not just a throwaway joke? How can you not want to play games that ask the question, “What if Commodore Perry came to Japan with an army of robot bunnies and you had to defeat him with a mech in order to find out that he’s just an embarrassing otaku?”

Listen, Spike-Chunsoft localized spiritual successor Bakeru—created by Good-Feel, which was founded by former Konami employees including the primary director of Goemon in the ‘90s who gave the series its lasting shape, and also, one of the playable characters is modeled after him and named similarly— in 2024, and sold it for $40 on Steam and Switch. If Spike-Chunsoft had the courage to roll with releasing a successor to Goemon out west—mech fights and all—in about as crowded of a market as has ever existed, then Konami can bring back the actual Goemon games from their past, too.

While you wait: grab those unofficial translations, of which there are many: teams are working through the entire series, to our benefit. And Bakeru is legit—that was a favorite from 2024. Give that a whirl, too, especially since you might be waiting a long time for the games it drew its inspiration from.

Marc Normandin covers retro videogames at Retro XP, which you can read for free but support through his Patreon, and can be found on Twitter at @Marc_Normandin.