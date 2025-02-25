Hi, I Switched to a Fragrance-Free Deodorant and I’m Never Going Back (2025)

If you have sensitive skin, are allergic to fragrances, or you just aren’t into strong smells, finding a fragrance-free deodorant that doesn’t irritate your skin when the drugstores are lined with scents like rose, and citrus is legit hard. And even more complicated is finding a deodorant that isn’t just labeled as “unscented” or “fragrance-free” but is still loaded with essential oils (read: not what you want in your sensitive skin products). Lucky for you, I did a deep dive into the world of fragrance-free deodorants, and caught up with dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD to answer all your burning deo questions. Like…

What is the point of unscented deodorant?

K, so I’m about to blow your mind here. Fragrances aren't actually necessary for deodorant to eliminate body odors. I know, it’s wild. While they can mask the scent of body odors, deodorants and antiperspirants actually prevent odors a few different ways. ​​"Deodorants either mask the odor with a fragrance, prevent odor by minimizing the contact of sweat with odor-causing bacteria, or lowering the level of the odor-causing bacteria on the skin,” says Dr. Zeichner. Think of it this way: Deodorants can either mask scent, absorb or prevent sweat, or kill bacteria to eliminate odor. Basically, as long as you’ve got a deodorant or antiperspirant that’s made with the right odor-preventing ingredients, you don’t need a fancy scent on top of it to stay ~fresh~.

Why is fragrance in deodorant bad?

In short, it’s not bad. “If you have a normal skin type and you don’t have a history of allergies or sensitivity, you can use fragranced products,” says Dr. Zeichner. But he says that if you do have sensitive skin, fragrances and essential oils can be irritating (causing red, itchy patches on your skin). It’s overwhelming-AF, but don’t stress, ‘cause I did all the hard work for you and found the 12 best fragrance-free deodorants out there that won’t itch or break you out in a rash.

