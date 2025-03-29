HiB Cayla Slimline LED Illuminated Mirror Cabinet (2025)

We deliver across Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for any of the products currently available to purchase online.

If you order from the site for delivery into the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) please go to deluxebathrooms.co.uk

Standard Delivery

We deliver from Monday to Friday, 8.30am until 5pm using our own vans and third-party couriers. Deliveries are dispatched from our warehouse within 2 - 4 working days after the order has been placed and are subject to stock availability. Please note: no deliveries on weekends or bank holidays.

On delivery of the order to the specified delivery address, you will digitally sign for the order but if we miss you, we will leave a calling card so you can rearrange delivery. Goods remain the property of Deluxe Bathrooms and Tiling Solutions until they have been signed for.

Kerbside Delivery

Your order will arrive packaged on a pallet. This service is provided by an external courier. Your order will be delivered within 7 - 10 working days after your order is in stock. Unfortunately courier drivers are not insured to carry heavy goods onto private properties. They will drop your pallet to the nearest available kerbside, this is the safest way of getting your items from our warehouse to your home or business. Please note: Pallet disposal is customer responsibility.

Outdoor Tile Delivery

Please note all outdoor tile deliveries are kerbside. Our drivers are not insured to manually carry heavy goods into private properties. Kerbside deliveries will arrive by a third-party courier on a pallet and will be delivered to the nearest accessible location.

Delivery To Republic Of Ireland and Northern Ireland

(All delivery prices are Inclusive of VAT.)

Tile Samples €13.50 Small Parcels - up to 30kgs (excl. ceramic basins) €17.50 Pallet €75 Pick Up in Store FREE

Further Information

Delivery dates and times are estimated. Circumstances beyond our control e.g. national emergencies, weather, stock outages, stoppages etc may affect delivery times and dates.

This service can be withdrawn at any stage without prior notice given.

If you have any questions regarding our Delivery service, please do not hesitate to contact us .

. Delivery terms and conditions are subject to change without prior notice been given.

We advise that customers check the contents of your package immediately on arrival. If any items are damaged during delivery, it is important that you notify us and the delivery agent upon opening the package. Also, please retain all the packaging materials that came with the product.

Items should be checked upon delivery prior to signing for any damage or missing item. If this inspection results in any problems or faults, please contact our customer services team by email at sales@deluxebathrooms.ie within 48 hours of delivery who will be happy to help resolve any problems.

Please do not fit any damaged goods, as we will be unable to replace or refund damaged items which have been installed. If you find your goods are damaged, please get in touch within 48 hours of delivery for us to help resolve the issue.

For insurance and health and safety regulations, our delivery partners are unable to carry any material into your property. As your delivery will most likely include heavy items, it is advisable to have assistance to load the goods into your house.

Click & Collect

We offer an option for you to pick up your order from our store, saving you from additional delivery charges. During the checkout process, select “Pick up” option.

If you selected "Pick up" we will notify you once your order is available for collection from the Deluxe Bathrooms Warehouse, Coes Road Business Park, Coes Road, Dundalk, A91 CFY5

All orders are available for collection from our warehouse between the hours of 9am - 5pm Monday - Friday and 9am - 3pm Saturday (excluding Sundays, Bank Holidays).

Product Returns Purchased Online Only

If for any reason you are not satisfied with your purchase, you have a 14 day cooling off period to return your item(s) purchased online. After this period, they will be subject to a 20% re-stocking charge, up to a period of 28 days, from point of delivery. For more information see our Product Return Policy

We accept returns in store and via post. To arrange a return of an item(s), please complete ourReturn Form giving details of your name, order number and item details before returning the package. Please allow up to 48 hours for your return to be processed. Please note that cost for posting back a return is the responsibility of the customer.

This return policy applies only on item(s) purchased online from our website at deluxebathrooms.ie.