Hidden Cats in Spooky Town Review  | TheXboxHub (2025)

When you’ve scoured the land looking for Hidden Cats in New York, Paris, London, Rome and Berlin, you have to wonder where Silesia Games and Nukearts are going to go next.

We had money on Sydney, what with its Opera House, Harbour Bridge and Bondi Beach being perfect little hangouts for some pesky kitties.

But we’d have lost that money, because we failed to take into consideration the Halloween season, and the fact that EVERY GAMING FRANCHISE KNOWN TO MAN must embrace the chills of the night.

So where has this latest Hidden Cats journey taken us? Well, Spooky Town, of course.

Hidden Cats in Spooky Town may not be able to call on the finest sights and sounds that have powered similar feline-based hidden object games of recent times. But instead Nukearts have been given free reign, the chance to go to town, if you will, with a game perfect for the Halloween season. And hell, it’s still a great little fit for the other seasons too.

If you’re new to these parts, let us fill you in on the joys of the Hidden Cats games. Treated to a black and white street scene, bereft of colour, it’s up to you to make the most of your keen eye, zooming in, out, and round about a city, hunting for little cats. These guys are hidden, yet upon your click, reveal themselves, springing to life, full of colour, filling out surroundings with similar hues as they go; a nodding meow as some form of congratulation. Find all the cats – and occasionally Special Characters too – and your job is done, complete, finito.

If that sounds simple and highly relaxing, that’s because it is. And it’s helped that Silesia Games and Nukearts have seemingly honed things to such a degree with previous games, that running the same old template for all their games is par for the course. Frankly, we hope they never change, as we cannot get enough of these little gems.

In Hidden Cats in Spooky Town, you’re given the chance to check on those cats in a spooky scene. There’s nothing particularly realistic about this world, but it is full of things you would associate with Halloween. Scary costumes, hot dogs, fairgrounds, pumpkins, a huge flying ‘Trick or Treat’ blimp and more are all present. It’s just that the stars of the show, again, are the cats.

As always, your first port of call will be the Normal level, as you tick off 120 cats, all fixed in place. Hints are available if you need them, but aside from a few well hidden kittens, you’ll fly through this with ease. You’ll grab a ton of Gamerscore as you go too.

From there, the same scene is provided for the Advanced stage. This ups the cat frequency to 200, requests you to also find 20 human city people and a number of Special Cats. The difference? Random placement of the cats, really.

Find those Special Cats, take on a bit of a backstory for each, and you’ll then unlock six mini-levels. Much smaller in size, these come complete with between 50 and 100 cats to hunt, changing things up a little by removing the scene-filling aspect; all you need to do is find those cats. These stages are fine, they always have been and always will be with this franchise, seen as swift little bits of filler. You’ll rarely care as to whether you are in the Ghost House, the Mad Doctor’s Lab, the Vampire Lair, the Graveyard, Witch’s Cabin or Pumpkin Theme level though, instead just safe in the knowledge that your cat uncovering skills continue to get better and better.

Aside from even more Gamerscore and achievements, these stages then unlock the finale – the humongous After Party. This end stage is a relatively new addition to the Hidden Cats franchise – having first been tried with the release of Hidden Cats in Rome – but whilst it can lead to a few moments of frustration, we’d be disappointed to ever see it leave.

After Party provides a massive scene for you to scan your eyes over, one that brings about anything and everything that is spooky. Remember, this is Spooky Town, after all. That means you’ve got 100 cats, 100 humans and a ton more to uncover; some of which are limited, only appearing after others have been unveiled. Get to the end of this scary gathering and you’ll find Hidden Cats in Spooky Town rolling to a conclusion, leaving us to wait for the next instalment that is no doubt just around the corner (we’re going to Sydney next time, yeah?).

Once again, it all means that the Hidden Cats franchise will get its claws into you again with Hidden Cats in Spooky Town. Full of content and coming with a low price, veterans of the series should lap this one up immediately. And even if you’re not familiar, should you be looking for a relaxing take on the Halloween season, there’s much worse you can do than to spend a couple of hours in Spooky Town.

