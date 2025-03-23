Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (2025)

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (5 Reviews)

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (6)

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (8)

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (9)

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (10)

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (11)

Starting At $219.95

Hawaii, Alaska & Puerto Rico: Please contact customer service to discuss shipping options for this item.

DESCRIPTION

Enhance your martial arts training with the Hidden Dual Spear Staff. What might appear at first to be a metal bo staff made out of high-strength aluminum is, in actuality, a two-pointed spear. This martial arts spear staff has two 6" caps that screw off to reveal two finely pointed 4.5" spikes.

The metal spear lets you use all your bo staff techniques that you've honed and transfer them to a sharp weapon that can create some serious holes.

The double spear staff comes in one of five sizes: 48", 60" and 72". The four-, five-, or six-foot spear also works perfectly well as an ordinary bo staff. The machined diamond grip pattern prevents slippage and the strong metal construction lets you strike aggressively without fear of your weapon snapping in two.

Don't wait any longer. Get the double pointed spear staff that will always outlast you, taking you to new heights and honing you into being the ultimate warrior that you were born to be.

Hidden Dual Spear Staff Highlights:


  • Made from Thick-Walled Aluminum
  • 2 Secret 4.5" Spikes
  • Two 6" Protective Caps
  • Comes in 4, 5, and 6 foot lengths
  • Diamond Grip Handle
  • Manufactured in the USA
  • Diameter: 1"
  • Sold Individually!

< br/>Disclaimer: Due to the intricacy of this weapon, there may be a slight delay in getting your order out. This is handmade in the US by our company and it may take a couple extra days to make.


  • We Ship Fast! Most orders ship within the same day (excluding weekends & holidays).
  • Free Shipping on Orders Over $25
  • $6.95 Flat-Rate Shipping on Orders Under $25
  • California Consumers:
    Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (12)WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - https://www.p65warnings.ca.gov/
  • Questions? Email [emailprotected]

REVIEWS (5)

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (13)

"I am absolutely blown away by this staff. Weight, balance, size, quality, and durability have exceeded all my expectations. Worth every cent and I will never part with this, this is just too cool. 6ft"

Written By: Madmatt

11/29/24 - 10:19pm

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (14)

"I am beyond satisfied with the hidden duel spear staff! It is very well-made, nice balance, spear tips are extremely sharp! The spear tip caps screw on nice and tight, this staff is well machine! With the caps on I would deem this an extremely capable defense weapon, with the spear tips exposed, downright lethal! This was my first purchase from Kombativ and I’m very impressed! Now after seeing the quality of their product next will be the 5’ titanium staff. A thank you to all at Kombativ for making high-quality metal staff’s! ⚒⚡️⚒"

Written By: Hamma

3/31/24 - 8:38am

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (15)

"Excellent JO staff. Well balanced, well machined and easy to handle. This is now my favorite JO staff. The spear tips come to a sharp point, and are a nice added touch. The quality is outstanding. Great work guys. A joy to workout with. I'm going to order a 5' staff as well. Keep up the great work!"

Written By: Roy

12/8/21 - 11:28am

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (16)

"Really good weapon. Works excellent as a bo staff and is really awesome as a spear as well. My only complaint is that the thread depth on the caps is pretty narrow, so it takes a little while to unscrew the caps."

Written By: James Paulson

2/28/20 - 3:46pm

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (17)

"By far my favorite weapon I own. The pictures don't do it justice. I'm gonna send you some better pictures."

Written By: Mason

2/19/20 - 3:57pm


REVIEW THIS PRODUCT

TELL A FRIEND

Browse All:

  • Exotic Weapons
  • Hidden Weapons
  • Staffs

RELATED PRODUCTS

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Diamond Grip Escrima Staff

From $149.95

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (19) (1)

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Icepick Escrima

$134.95

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (21) (1)

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Removable Spike Aluminum Tonfa

$229.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Machined Aluminum Escrima Staff

From $149.95

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (24) (1)

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Spikes Nunchaku

$174.95

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (26) (1)

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Sword Cane

$149.95

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (28) (1)

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Wilderness Survival Walking Stick

$69.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Battle-Ready Spear Sword

$129.95

See Also
18 Ferocious Fighting Stick and Staff WeaponsHow to choose Bo/Staff or Escrima Stick/Short Stick20 Best Martial Arts Weapons (Fighting & Training)

SIMILAR PRODUCTS

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Collapsible Bo Staff

$129.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Spear Point Pocket Knife

$13.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

LED Bo Staff

From $174.95

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (35) (1)

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Black Steel Bo Staff

From $159.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Sword Battle Stick

$84.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Blade Brush

$14.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

OTF Hidden Pen Knife

$54.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Bear Paw Bo Staff

From $69.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Dual Light Stun Gun

$32.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Silver Hidden Pen Knife

$10.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Black Hidden Pen Knife

$10.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Deluxe LED Bo Staff

From $184.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Stun Gun Flashlight

$18.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Belt Buckle Knife

$36.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

2-Piece Bounty Hunter Spear

$194.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Dark Assassin Spear Knife

$29.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Black Hidden Blade Knuckles

$22.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Blade Knuckles

$22.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Bo Staff Case

$21.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Belt Knife

$24.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Removable Spike Spear Staff

$199.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Peeled Rattan Bo Staff

From $62.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

LED 3-Section Staff

$194.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Dark Assassin Spear Sword

$99.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Stainless Steel Spear Staff

From $169.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Lipstick Knife

$10.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Brush Spike

$17.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Steel Bo Staff

From $154.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Key Knife

$9.95

🔍︎ QUICK VIEW

Hidden Knife Survival Bracelet

$16.95

Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (2025)

