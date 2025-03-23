Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (2025)

Menu
(5 Reviews)
Starting At $219.95
DESCRIPTION
Enhance your martial arts training with the Hidden Dual Spear Staff. What might appear at first to be a metal bo staff made out of high-strength aluminum is, in actuality, a two-pointed spear. This martial arts spear staff has two 6" caps that screw off to reveal two finely pointed 4.5" spikes.
The metal spear lets you use all your bo staff techniques that you've honed and transfer them to a sharp weapon that can create some serious holes.
The double spear staff comes in one of five sizes: 48", 60" and 72". The four-, five-, or six-foot spear also works perfectly well as an ordinary bo staff. The machined diamond grip pattern prevents slippage and the strong metal construction lets you strike aggressively without fear of your weapon snapping in two.
Don't wait any longer. Get the double pointed spear staff that will always outlast you, taking you to new heights and honing you into being the ultimate warrior that you were born to be.
Hidden Dual Spear Staff Highlights:
- Made from Thick-Walled Aluminum
- 2 Secret 4.5" Spikes
- Two 6" Protective Caps
- Comes in 4, 5, and 6 foot lengths
- Diamond Grip Handle
- Manufactured in the USA
- Diameter: 1"
- Sold Individually!
< br/>Disclaimer: Due to the intricacy of this weapon, there may be a slight delay in getting your order out. This is handmade in the US by our company and it may take a couple extra days to make.
REVIEWS (5)
"I am absolutely blown away by this staff. Weight, balance, size, quality, and durability have exceeded all my expectations. Worth every cent and I will never part with this, this is just too cool. 6ft"
Written By: Madmatt
11/29/24 - 10:19pm
"I am beyond satisfied with the hidden duel spear staff! It is very well-made, nice balance, spear tips are extremely sharp! The spear tip caps screw on nice and tight, this staff is well machine! With the caps on I would deem this an extremely capable defense weapon, with the spear tips exposed, downright lethal! This was my first purchase from Kombativ and I’m very impressed! Now after seeing the quality of their product next will be the 5’ titanium staff. A thank you to all at Kombativ for making high-quality metal staff’s! ⚒⚡️⚒"
Written By: Hamma
3/31/24 - 8:38am
"Excellent JO staff. Well balanced, well machined and easy to handle. This is now my favorite JO staff. The spear tips come to a sharp point, and are a nice added touch. The quality is outstanding. Great work guys. A joy to workout with. I'm going to order a 5' staff as well. Keep up the great work!"
Written By: Roy
12/8/21 - 11:28am
"Really good weapon. Works excellent as a bo staff and is really awesome as a spear as well. My only complaint is that the thread depth on the caps is pretty narrow, so it takes a little while to unscrew the caps."
Written By: James Paulson
2/28/20 - 3:46pm
"By far my favorite weapon I own. The pictures don't do it justice. I'm gonna send you some better pictures."
Written By: Mason
2/19/20 - 3:57pm
