Hidden Dual Spear Staff - Double Pointed Staff - Metal Weapons (2025)

Enhance your martial arts training with the Hidden Dual Spear Staff. What might appear at first to be a metal bo staff made out of high-strength aluminum is, in actuality, a two-pointed spear. This martial arts spear staff has two 6" caps that screw off to reveal two finely pointed 4.5" spikes.

The metal spear lets you use all your bo staff techniques that you've honed and transfer them to a sharp weapon that can create some serious holes.

The double spear staff comes in one of five sizes: 48", 60" and 72". The four-, five-, or six-foot spear also works perfectly well as an ordinary bo staff. The machined diamond grip pattern prevents slippage and the strong metal construction lets you strike aggressively without fear of your weapon snapping in two.

Don't wait any longer. Get the double pointed spear staff that will always outlast you, taking you to new heights and honing you into being the ultimate warrior that you were born to be.

Hidden Dual Spear Staff Highlights:



Made from Thick-Walled Aluminum

2 Secret 4.5" Spikes

Two 6" Protective Caps

Comes in 4, 5, and 6 foot lengths

Diamond Grip Handle

Manufactured in the USA

Diameter: 1"

Sold Individually!

< br/>Disclaimer: Due to the intricacy of this weapon, there may be a slight delay in getting your order out. This is handmade in the US by our company and it may take a couple extra days to make.