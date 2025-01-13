Highest Rank In Bioscopia: Where Science Conquers Evil (2025)

Evil robots are pumping deadly gas laden with germ molecules intended to infect and kill intruders to Bioscopia. Unaware of the danger, a curious your scientist finds herself trapped in the abandoned lab. Setting off alarms, she awakens the long dormant robots. Doors lock and oxygen levels become dangerously low. Time is running out! It’s up to you to find and save the girl but it won’t be easy. You will need knowledge of Human and Cell Biology, Genetics, Botany, and Zoology to solve the puzzles and unlock the doors that will lead you to the girl and a cure. Enter the world of Bioscopia… and Biology becomes the Adventure.