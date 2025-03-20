Hippie Quotes by Paulo Coelho (2025)

Error rating book. Refresh and try again.
Hippie by Paulo Coelho
“May God give you . . . For every storm, a rainbow, For every tear, a smile, For every care, a promise, And a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, A faithful friend to share, For every sigh, a sweet song, And an answer for each prayer.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“As though everything truly had to be faced without fear, as a mere fact of life - we don't choose the things that happen to us, but we can choose how we react to them.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: fear, hippie, inspirational, paulo-coelho, truth
“Those who wish to learn magic ought to begin by looking around them.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: hippie, inspirational, magic, paulo-coelho
“The worst killing is that which kills the joy we get from life.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: hippie, inspiration, joy, kill, life
“When things happen without planning or expectations they are that much more enjoyable.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“Men. They thought they ruled the world but couldn't so much as take a step without, that very same night, seeking the opinions of their partners, lovers, girlfriends, mothers.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: feminism, hippie, men, power, women
“A man in search of spirituality knows little, because he reads of it and tries to fill his intellect with what he judges wise. Trade your books for madness and wonder—then you will be a bit closer to what you seek. Books bring us opinions and studies, analyses and comparisons, while the sacred flame of madness brings us to the truth.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“Dancing transforms everything, demands everything, and judges no one. Those who are free dance, even if they find themselves in a cell or a wheelchair, because dancing is not the mere repetition of certain movements, it’s a conversation with a Being greater and more powerful than everyone and everything. To dance is to use a language beyond selfishness and fear.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“Where will my heart lead if I've yet to wander so many unknown paths?”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: adventure, hippie, journey, paulo-coelho, wisdom
“They were, yet again, traveling in opposite directions, no matter how hard they tried to reach one another.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“True love, a question for which there is no answer.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: hippie, love, paulo-coelho, true-love, wisdom
“Just one day was worth more than all the kingdoms in the world.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: hippie, inspiration, life, paulo-coelho, wisdom
“Everything and everybody is the same; this is the mystery and the end.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: hippie, paulo-coelho, spirituality, wisdom
“Knowledge is an illusion. Ecstasy is the true reality. Knowledge fills us with guilt. Ecstasy allows us to be one with he who is the Universe, before it existed, and after it has been destroyed.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: ecstasy, philosophy, psychology
“Then seek the Truth. Seek always to be on its side, even when it brings you pain. There are times when the Truth goes quiet for long stretches, or when it doesn’t tell you what you want to hear. That’s Sufism.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“Part of the fun in life is exactly this: running risks.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: hippie, life, paulo-coelho, risk, wisdom
“If there was no change, there would be no universe.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: change, hippie, paulo-coelho, wisdom
“The outer self, that which you believe yourself to be. is nothing more than a limiting place, a stranger to the true self. This is why people have such a hard time listening to what their souls are telling them; they try to control the soul so that it does exactly as they have already decided - their wants. their hopes, their futures.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“Everything truly had to be faced without fear, as a mere fact of life - we don't choose the things that happen to us, but we can choose how we react to them.”
― Paulo Coelho , Hippie
“The true spiritual journey is stronger than the reasons that lead us to it.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: hippie, journey, paulo-coelho, spiritual, wisdom
“He closed the door but he knew that, for those who seek to step beyond the threshold, the door is always open. You need only turn the knob.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: hippie, paulo-coelho, spiritual, spirituality, wisdom
“God...never again allow me to be satisfied with only my own company. [May I] never feel afraid of needing someone, or of suffering. For there is no suffering worse than the dark grey room where pain cannot reach...”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: love, opiates, suffering
“The only things she cared about were solitude and beauty, direct communication with God, and above all a safe distance from the world that she already knew all too well and that no longer held any interest for her.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“Your light fills the entire Universe / The lamp of love burns and rescues Understanding.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“after much repetition legend becomes truth).”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“Dancing transforms everything, demands everything, and judges no one.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
tags: dance, dancer, dancing, hippie, paulo-coelho
“El peor de los asesinatos es el que termina matando nuestra alegría de vivir.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“The Tradition of the Sun belongs to all—it wasn’t made for the erudite or the pure but for everyday people. Energy is to be found in the tiniest things man encounters in his path; the world is the true classroom, the Love Supreme knows you are alive and will teach you all you need to know.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“He hadn’t planned anything like that, and when things happen without planning or expectations they are that much more enjoyable and worthwhile—talking to a stranger without an eye to any romantic connection had allowed things to flow more naturally.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
“In September 1970, airplane tickets were outrageously expensive, which meant only the rich could travel. OK, that wasn’t entirely true for an enormous number of young people whom these outdated media outlets could see only for their outward appearance: they wore their hair long, dressed in bright-colored clothing, and never took a bath (which was a lie, but these young kids didn’t read the newspaper, and the older generation believed any news item that served to denigrate those they considered “a danger to society and common decency”). They were a danger to an entire generation of diligent young boys and girls trying to succeed in life, with their horrible example of lewdness and “free love,” as their detractors liked to say with disdain. Well, this ever-growing number of kids had a system for spreading news that no one, absolutely no one, ever managed to detect.”
― Paulo Coelho, Hippie
