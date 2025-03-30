Holy Bible of Our Blessed Lady of Death Santa Muerte and Her 7 Seals - PDFCOFFEE.COM (2025)

Holy Bible of Our Blessed Lady of Death

“I am the one everyone talks about and no one knows about. And because they don't know me slander; while those who know me do not shut up and defend me. Everyone tries to avoid knowing me; but they all end up receiving my visit. And when they finally find me, they rest; But me, I never rest. ― Holiest death By =Caab DeVille=

Holy Bible of Our Blessed Lady of Death

Caab DeVille

To die is not to remain dead; but live fully.

Translated by: AT

Book I: Basic Concepts 1. Introduction: 1.1.- Introduction 1.2.- History 1.2.1.- Syncretic Origin 1.2.2.- Detail of the Pre-Hispanic Cult 1.2.3.- Modern Origin in Popular Culture 1.3.- Who is Santa Muerte? 1.4.- Ideals and Principles 1.5.- Is the Holy Death Bad or Kind? 2.- Ten Point “Commandments” to Consider Before Starting 3.- Image 3.1.- The Meaning of His Tunic 3.2.- Colors of Santa Muerte's Attire 3.2.01.- Natural or Bone 3.2.02.- White 3.2.03.- Copper or Amber 3.2.04.- Gold 3.2.05.- Red 3.2.06.- Blue 3.2.07.- Green 3.2.08.- Purple 3.2.09.- Pink 3.2.10.- Black 3.2.11.- Silver 3.2.12.-Seven Powers 3.3.- Forms and Postures of Santa Muerte 3.3.1.- Stop 3.3.2.- Sitting 3.3.3.- With Open Arms 3.3.4.- Sitting on the World 3.3.5.- With an Owl 3.3.6.- Sitting on the Floor 3.4.- Elements of Santa Muerte 3.4.1.- Scythe 3.4.2.- Hourglass: 3.4.3.- World: 3.4.4.- Balance 3.4.5.- Lamp or Lantern

3.4.6.- Owl 3.4.7.- Glow on his Head 3.4.8.- Other Elements Embedded in the Package 3.4.8.1.- Horseshoe 3.4.8.2.- Sword 3.4.8.3.- Clover 3.4.8.4.- Padlock 3.4.8.5.- Seeds 3.4.8.6.- Buntings 3.4.8.7.- Money or Coins 3.4.8.8.- Keys 3.4.8.9.- Cross of Caravaca 3.5.- Image Cleaning 3.5.1.- Materials 3.5.2.- Procedure 3.5.3.- To Not Damage the Images 4.- Altar 4.01.- Placement of the Altar 4.02.- Offerings 4.2.01.- Wines and Spirits 4.2.02.- Cigars and Cigars 4.2.03.- Flowers 4.2.04.- Incense 4.2.05.- Water 4.2.06.- Bread 4.2.07.- Fruits 4.2.08.- Sweets 4.2.09.- Money 4.2.10.- Light 4.2.11.- Fragrances 4.2.12.- Personal Offerings 4.03.- Candles and Candle Holders 4.3.1.- Colors 4.3.1.01.- Bream 4.3.1.02.- White 4.3.1.03.- Red 4.3.1.04.- Dwelling 4.3.1.05.- Blue 4.3.1.06.- Pink 4.3.1.07.- Black 4.3.1.08.- Coffee 4.3.1.09.- Yellow 4.3.1.10.- Indigo 4.3.2.- Interpretation of the Flame 4.3.2.01.- The candle constantly goes out for no apparent reason

4.3.2.02.- The candle goes out by itself and for no apparent reason 4.3.2.03.- The Candle Constantly Goes Out 4.3.2.04.- The Tip of the Flame is Bright 4.3.2.05.- The Flame is Small 4.3.2.06.- The Flame is Normal 4.3.2.07.- The Flame Wavers 4.3.2.08.- The Flame oscillates a lot 4.3.2.09.- The Flame Looks Like a Spiral or Snail 4.3.2.10.- The Flame Oscillates to the Right 4.3.2.11.- The Flame Oscillates to the Left 4.3.2.12.- The Flame Remains Static 4.3.2.13.- The Flame Releases Sparks 4.3.2.14.- The Flame goes up and down 4.3.2.15.- When the Mecha Splits in Two 4.3.2.16.- Several Tears Join Forming a Larger 4.3.2.17.- The Tear Falls on the Right 4.3.2.18.- The Tear Falls on the Left 4.3.2.19.- The Tear Changes Direction 4.3.2.20.- The candle cries a lot 4.3.2.21.- Broken Candle 4.3.2.22.- Clean Candle 4.3.3.- Symbology in the Wax of the Candle Remains 4.3.3.01.- Numbers 4.3.3.02.- Crown 4.3.3.03.- Heart 4.3.3.04.- House 4.3.3.05.- Two Semicircles 4.3.3.06.- Claw or Hook 4.3.3.07.- Hands or Fingers 4.3.3.08.- Crown of Rays 4.3.3.09.- Diamonds 4.3.3.10.- Triangles 4.3.3.11.- Birds 4.3.3.12.- Snake 4.3.3.13.- Pigeon 4.3.3.14.- Scepter 4.3.3.15.- Man 4.3.3.16.- Cane 4.3.3.17.- Clock 4.3.3.18.- Horse 4.3.3.19.- Trees 4.3.3.20.- Apple 4.3.3.21.- Dragon 4.3.3.22.- Mouse 4.3.3.23.- Table

4.3.3.24.- Rooster 4.3.3.25.- Padlock 4.3.3.26.- Horn 4.3.3.27.- Eggs 4.3.3.28.- Rays 4.3.3.29.- Sword 4.3.3.30.- Ax or Balance 4.3.3.31.- Broom 4.3.3.32.- Snail or Starfish 4.3.3.33.- Key 4.3.3.34.- Cartwheel 4.3.3.35.- Mortar 4.3.3.36.- Bow and Arrow 4.3.3.37.- Crutch 4.3.3.38.- Hammer 4.3.3.39.- Crescent 4.3.3.40.- Sun 4.3.3.41.- Scythe 4.3.3.42.- Throne 4.3.3.43.- Circle with Points 4.04.- Personal Purification 4.05.- Cleaning Ritual 4.5.1.- Cleaning Elements 4.5.2.- Procedure 4.06.- Spiritual Cleaning of the Altar 4.6.1.- Materials 4.6.2.- Procedure 4.07.- Altar Maintenance 4.08.- Consecration of the Altar 5.- Prayer to Santa Muerte (Novena Prayer) 5.1.- Novena of Fire 5.1.01.- Prayer to Invoke 5.1.02.- Farewell Prayer 5.1.03.- First Day 5.1.04.- Second Day (Death of Forgiveness) 5.1.05.- Third Day (Death of Health) 5.1.06.- Fourth Day (Death of Truth) 5.1.07.- Fifth Day (Death of Justice) 5.1.08.- Sixth Day (Protective Death) 5.1.09.- Seventh Day (Of Work and Money) 5.1.10.- Eighth Day (Death of Power) 5.1.11.- Ninth Day (Death of Love) 5.2.- Novena to Santa Muerte (For Love) 5.2.01.- Secret of Santa Muerte 5.2.02.- Ejaculation 5.2.03.- First Day

5.2.04.- Second Day 5.2.05.- Third Day 5.2.06.- Fourth Day 5.2.07.- Fifth Day 5.2.08.- Sixth Day 5.2.09.- Seventh Day 5.2.10.- Eighth Day 5.2.11.- Ninth Day 6.-Consecration of the Image of Santa Muerte 6.1.- Materials 6.2.- Procedure 7.- To Work with Santa Muerte 8.- Consult the Holy Death 9.- How to protect yourself Book II: Theory of Rituals and Prayers 10.- Tips for Performing Rituals 10.1.- The Prerequisites of Successful Magic 10.2.- Magic Tips 10.2.1.- Tips So That Rituals Do Not Fail 10.2.1.1.- To Obtain a Good Result in the Spells 10.2.1.2.- Keys for Spells to Work Well 10.2.1.2.1.- Why do rituals fail? 10.2.1.2.2.- Frequent errors 10.2.1.2.3.- Basic Steps of a Spell 10.2.1.2.4.- What do you expect from Magic? 10.2.1.2.5.- Define your objectives 10.2.1.2.6.- Do not talk about your practices 10.2.1.2.7.- How to finish a ritual? 10.2.1.2.8.- What is the best moment? 10.2.1.2.9.- Phases of the Moon 10.2.2.- Nine Laws 10.2.2.1.- Rebound Law 10.2.2.2.- Law of the 3 Demands 10.2.2.3.- Law of Challenge 10.2.2.4.- Equalities Law 10.2.2.5.- Law of Balance or Counterweight: 10.2.2.6.- Petitions Law 10.2.2.7.- Law of Polarities 10.2.2.8.- Law of Cause and Effect 10.2.2.9.- Law of Abundance (or Law of Opulence) 10.2.3.- Lunar phases

10.2.3.1.- New Moon 10.2.3.2.- Crescent Moon 10.2.3.3.- Full Moon 10.2.3.4.- Waning Moon 10.2.3.5.- Black Moon 10.2.4.- Magical days 10.2.4.1.- Monday 10.2.4.2.- Tuesday 10.2.4.3.- Wednesday 10.2.4.4.- Thursday 10.2.4.5.- Friday 10.2.4.6.- Saturday 10.2.4.7.- Sunday 10.2.5.- Combination Between Days and Lunar Phases 10.2.5.1.- Rituals to Improve Health 10.2.5.2.- Rituals to Open Paths at Work 10.2.5.3.- Rituals to Improve the Economic 10.2.5.4.- Rituals to Open Paths in Love 10.2.5.5.- To Attract a Specific Person 10.2.5.6.- "Harmful" Rituals 10.2.5.7.- Cutting Rituals and Damage Return 10.2.6.- Schedules 10.2.6.1.- Cleaning times 10.2.6.2.- Schedules and Indications to Succeed in Love Recipes 10.2.7.- Guide to Avoid Errors in Operations 11.- How to Pray to Santa Muerte 11.01.- Sign of the Cross 11.02.- Symbol of the Apostles 11.03.- Act of Contrition 11.04.- Our Father 11.05.- Hail Mary 11.06.- Glory 11.07.- Ejaculation 11.08.- Hail 11.09.- Prayer 11.10.- Praise 11.11.- Invocation and Farewell of Santa Muerte 11.12.- Invocation 11.13.- A Prayer to Invoke Book III: Prayers, Rituals, Baths, and Cleanses 12.- Weekly Prayers 12.1.- Monday 12.2.- Tuesday 12.3.- Wednesday

12.4.- Thursday 12.5.- Friday 12.6.- Saturday 12.7.- Sunday 13.- Prayers 13.1.- Health 13.1.1.- Health for the Body 13.1.2.- To Remove a Vice 13.2.- Money 13.2.1.- Economic difficulties 13.2.2.- Abundance in Finances 13.2.3.- Avoid Theft 13.2.4.- Caring for the Work 13.2.5.- For the Business 13.2.6.- Find a Job 13.3.- Love 13.3.1.- Before a Mooring 13.3.2.- To Bring a Loved One 13.3.3.- A Love for a Woman 13.3.4.- A Love for a Man 13.3.5.- For the Bride and Groom 13.4.- Family 13.4.1- Troubleshooting 13.4.2.- End a Family Conflict 13.4.3.- Protect Children 13.4.4.- Of the Parents for the Future of the Children 13.4.5.- For an Absent Child 13.4.6.- Of a Child by its Parents 13.4.7.- Home 13.5.- Legal Matters 13.5.1- Of the Inmate 13.5.2.- To be Released 13.5.3.- Justice 13.6.- General 6.13.01.- Ask for an Advice 6.13.02.- Of the Traveler 6.13.03.- Of the Scythe 6.13.04.- Protect ourselves from Evil 6.13.05.- Daily Protection 6.13.06.- Fight Envy 13.6.07.- Request for Help 6.13.08.- Troubleshooting 13.6.09.- For Every Day 13.6.10.- Clean and Protect 6.13.11.- Thanks to Santa Muerte 6.13.12.- Make us Invisible

6.13.13.- Gossip and ill will 13.6.14.- Brotherhood 13.6.15.- Thanks 13.6.16.- General 6.13.17.- To start the cult 13.6.18.- Consecrate a Pendant or an Image 14.- Seven Sacred Seals 14.1.- Contact with the Deceased 14.2.- Against Spells 14.3.- Fortune 14.4.- Justice 14.5.- Wisdom 14.6.- Of Love 14.7.- Power 15.- Rituals 15.1.- Miscellaneous 15.1.01.- Cleaning of the Altar 15.1.01.1.- Materials 15.1.01.2.- Procedure 1.15.02.- Consecrate the Image of Santa Muerte 15.1.02.1.- Materials 15.1.02.2.- Procedure 15.1.03.- Consecrate Pendant or Medal 15.1.03.1.- Materials 15.1.03.2.- Procedure 15.1.04.- Personal Protection 15.1.04.1.- Materials 15.1.04.2.- Procedure 15.1.05.- To ward off bad neighbors 15.1.05.1.- Materials 15.1.05.2.- Procedure 1.15.06.- To keep harmful friends away from their loved ones 15.1.06.1.- Materials 15.1.06.2.- Procedure 15.1.07.- To protect your vehicle from accidents or theft 15.1.07.1.- Materials 15.1.07.2.- Procedure 15.1.08.- Bath to ward off bad luck 15.1.08.1.- Materials 15.1.08.2.- Procedure 15.1.09.- The hand of Santa Muerte 15.1.09.1.- Materials 15.1.09.2.- Procedure

15.1.10.-The five-pointed star / Ritual of protection 15.1.10.1.- Materials 15.1.10.2.- Procedure 15.1.11.- Of the three deaths for protection 15.1.11.1.- Materials 15.1.11.2.- Procedure 15.1.12.- To ward off the negative energy that surrounds us 15.1.12.1.- Materials 15.1.12.2.- Procedure 15.1.13.- Against black magic 15.1.13.1.- Materials 15.1.13.2.- Procedure 15.1.14.- Road opener 15.1.14.1.- Materials 15.1.14.2.- Procedure 15.1.15.- To settle disagreements 15.1.15.01.- Materials 15.1.15.02.- Procedure 15.1.16.- So that the negative does not enter the home or business 15.1.16.01.- Materials 15.1.16.02.- Procedure 15.2.- Health 2.15.01.- For an illness that overwhelms 15.2.01.1.- Materials 15.2.01.2.- Procedure 2.15.02.- So that diseases do not enter the home 15.2.02.1.- Materials 15.2.02.2.- Procedure 2.15.03.- For a surgical intervention. 15.2.03.1.- Materials 15.2.03.2.- Procedure 2.15.04.- To get rid of addictions 15.2.04.1.- Materials 15.2.04.2.- Procedure 2.15.05.- Avoid or remove alcoholism 15.2.05.1.- Materials 15.2.05.2.- Procedure 2.15.06.- Ritual for Health 15.2.06.1.- Materials 15.2.06.2.- Procedure 2.15.07.- Health for all Illness 15.2.07.1.- Materials 15.2.07.2.- Procedure 2.15.08.- So that caused diseases do not enter the home 15.2.08.1.- Materials 15.2.08.2.- Procedure 2.15.09.- Health for a loved one

15.2.10.- Ritual for Health 15.3.- Money and Business 3.15.01.- To find Employment 15.3.01.01.- Materials 15.3.01.02.- Procedure 3.15.02.- Money 15.3.02.01.- Materials 15.3.02.02.- Procedure 3.15.03.- To clear money from salaries 15.3.03.01.- Materials 15.3.03.02.- Procedure 3.15.04.- For the money to yield 15.3.04.01.- Materials 15.3.04.02.- Procedure 3.15.05.- Lucky bath for money 15.3.05.01.- Materials 15.3.05.02.- Procedure 3.15.06.- To get a debt paid 15.3.06.01.- Materials 15.3.06.02.- Procedure 3.15.07.- Powders of abundance 15.3.07.01.- Materials 15.3.07.02.- Procedure 3.15.08.- To get a debt paid 15.3.08.01.- Materials 15.3.08.02.- Procedure 3.15.09.- Recipe for business 15.3.09.01.- Materials 15.3.09.02.- Procedure 15.3.10.- For the money to arrive 15.3.10.01.- Materials 15.3.10.02.- Procedure 3.15.11.- Another ritual for the money to arrive 15.3.11.01.- Materials 15.3.11.02.- Procedure 3.15.12.- To attract money 15.3.12.01.- Materials 15.3.12.02.- Procedure 15.3.13.- For someone to pay a debt 15.3.14.- Vigil for someone to pay a debt 15.3.14.01.- Materials 15.3.14.02.- Procedure 3.15.15.- For your partner to help you with debts 15.3.15.01.- Materials 3.15.15.02.- Procedure 15.3.16.- To improve the economy 15.3.16.01.- Materials

15.3.16.02.- Procedure 15.3.17.- To get rid of debts 15.3.17.01.- Materials 15.3.17.02.- Procedure 3.15.18.- To attract money with the advice of the SM 15.4.- Legal Matters 4.15.01.- To win a pending lawsuit 15.4.01.01.- Materials 15.4.01.02.- Procedure 4.15.02.- To win a child support lawsuit 15.4.02.01.- Materials 15.4.02.02.- Procedure 4.15.03.- To win a criminal trial 15.4.03.01.- Materials 15.4.03.02.- Procedure 15.5.- Love 5.15.01.- For love 15.5.01.01.- Materials 15.5.01.02.- Procedure 5.15.02.- Ritual with Flowers 15.5.02.01.- Materials 15.5.02.02.- Procedure 5.15.03.- Another with Flowers 15.5.03.01.- Materials 15.5.03.02.- Procedure 5.15.04.- To bring the ideal couple 15.5.04.01.- Materials 15.5.04.02.- Procedure 5.15.05.- To be lucky in love 15.5.05.01.- Materials 15.5.05.02.- Procedure 5.15.06.- To attract the loved one 15.5.06.01.- Materials 15.5.06.02.- Procedure 5.15.07.- To attract the absent person 15.5.07.01.- Materials 15.5.07.02.- Procedure 5.15.08.- To reconcile with the couple 15.5.08.01.- Materials 15.5.08.02.- Procedure 5.15.09.- For marriage attraction 15.5.09.01.- Materials 15.5.09.02.- Procedure 15.5.10.- Increase love in the couple 15.5.10.01.- Materials 15.5.10.02.- Procedure 15.5.11.- Union and sweetening

15.5.11.01.- Materials 15.5.11.02.- Procedure 5.15.12.- Regain lost love 15.5.12.01.- Materials 15.5.12.02.- Procedure 5.15.13.- To forget 15.5.13.01.- Materials 15.5.13.02.- Procedure 15.5.14.- For the complete domain of a person 15.5.14.01.- Materials 15.5.14.02.- Procedure 16.- Clean 16.1.- Clean Energy 16.1.1.- Materials 16.1.2.- Procedure 16.2.- To Open Paths in the Economic 16.2.1.- Materials 16.2.2.- Procedure 16.3.- Spiritual Cleaning of the Altar 16.3.1.- Materials 16.3.2.- Procedure Book IV: Wards, Balsams, Oils, and Talismans 17.- Safeguards 17.1.- Personal Protection 17.1.1.- Materials 17.1.2.- Procedure 17.2.- Protection for the business 17.2.1.- Materials 17.2.2.- Procedure 18.- Balms 18.1.- Business 18.1.1- Business 18.1.1.1.- Materials 18.1.1.2.- Procedure 18.1.2.- Business 18.1.2.1.- Materials 18.1.2.2.- Procedure 18.1.3.- For Economic Prosperity 18.1.3.1.- Materials 18.1.3.2.- Procedure 18.1.4.- Another Balsam for the business 18.1.4.1.- Materials 18.1.4.2.- Procedure 18.1.5.- To Recover Customers

18.1.5.1.- Materials 18.1.5.2.- Procedure 18.1.6.- For Money 18.1.6.1.- Materials 18.1.6.2.- Procedure 18.2.- Home 18.2.1- To Maintain Harmony in the Home 18.2.1.1- Materials 18.2.1.2.- Procedure 18.2.2.- To Bring Harmony to the Home. 18.2.2.1.- Materials 18.2.2.2.- Procedure 18.2.3.- Invoking Santa Muerte for the Home 18.2.3.1.- Materials 18.2.3.2.- Procedure 18.2.4.- Other For the Home 18.2.4.1.- Materials 18.2.4.2.- Procedure 18.3.- For Personal Use 18.3.1.- For Personal Use 18.3.1.1.- Materials 18.3.1.1.- Procedure 18.3.2.- Calm down gossip 18.3.2.1.- Materials 18.3.2.2.- Procedure 18.3.3.- Hasten Wedding 18.3.3.1.- Materials 18.3.3.2.- Procedure 18.4.- Attracting Men 18.4.1.- Materials 18.4.2.- Procedure 18.5.- Attracting Women 18.5.1.- Materials 18.5.2.- Procedure 18.6.- Hexes 18.6.1.- Hex Protector 18.6.1.1.- Materials 18.6.1.2.- Procedure 18.6.2.- Avoid Evil Eye 18.6.2.1.- Materials 18.6.2.2.- Procedure 18.7.3.- Break Hexes 18.7.3.1.- Materials 18.7.3.2.- Procedure 19.- Oils: 19.01.- Basil

19.02.- Savory 19.03.- Camphor 19.04.- Musk 19.05.- Amber 19.06.- Benzoin 19.07.- Bergamot 19.08.- Cinnamon 19.09.- Cedar 19.10.- Dill 19.11.- Geranium 19.12.- Fennel 19.13.- Fern 19.14.- Heliotrope 19.15.- Jasmine 19.16.- Lavender 19.17.- Lemon 19.18.- Honeysuckle 19.19.- Mint 19.20.- Marjoram 19.21.- Orange 19.22.- Walnut 19.23.- Patchouli 19.24.- Rosemary 19.25.- Pink 19.26.- Sandalwood 19.27.- Festival 19.28.- Myrrh 19.20.- Sage 19.30.- Thyme 19.31.- Ylang ylang 20.- Talismans and Magic Stones 20.1.- Magic Stones 20.2.- Cleaning Crystals and Quartz 20.3.- Crystal Activation and Programming 20.3.1.- Activation 20.3.2.- Programming 20.4.- Properties 4.20.01.- Rock Crystal 4.20.02.- Fire Agate 4.20.03.- Amethyst 4.20.04.- Citrine Quartz 20.4.05.- Amber 4.20.06.- Beryl 4.20.07.- Smoky Quartz 4.20.08.- Seawater 4.20.09.- Cinnabar

4.20.10.- Diamond 4.20.11.- Choral 20.4.12.- Carnelian 4.20.13.- Hyacinth 4.20.14.- Emerald 4.20.15.- Garnet 4.20.16.- Jade 4.20.17.- Lapis lazuli 4.20.18.- Malachite 4.20.19.- Rose Quartz 4.20.20.- Green quartz 20.4.21.- Hematite 20.4.22.- Obsidian 20.4.23.- Opal 20.4.24.- Ruby 20.4.25.- Topaz 20.4.26.- Tourmaline 4.20.27.- Turquoise 20.4.28.- Sapphire 20.4.29.- Chalcedony 20.4.30.- Sardonica, Sardio 20.4.31.- Carneola 20.4.32.- Carnelian 20.4.33.- Chrysoprase 4.20.34.- Heliotrope 20.4.35.- Gray Agate 4.20.36.- Moss Agate 4.20.37.- White Agate 20.4.38.- Red Jasper 20.4.39.- Multicolor Jasper 20.4.40.- Green Prasium 4.20.41.- Blue Quartz 4.20.42.- Rutilated Quartz 4.20.43.- Tourmalinated Quartz 4.20.44.- Eye of the Tiger 20.4.45.- Porthole 4.20.46.- Hawkeye 20.4.47.- Xylopalm 20.4.48.- Dendrite 20.4.49.- Onyx 4.20.50.- Obsidium 4.20.51.- Transparent Zircon 4.20.52.- Wolf Stone 20.4.53.- Pearl 4.20.54.- Nacre 20.4.55.- Sea Snail 4.20.56.- Aventurine

20.4.57.- Jet 20.5.- Amulets and Talismans 20.5.1.- Amulets and Talismans 20.5.2.- How they work 20.5.3.- Properties and Manufacturing 20.5.3.1.- Talismans of Santa Muerte 20.5.3.2.- Planetary Talismans and Correspondences Book V: The Mass and Divorce 21.- Rosary of the Holy Death 21.1.- Opening Prayer 21.2.- Prayer to the Holy Death 21.3.- First Mystery 21.4.- Second Mystery 21.5.- Third Mystery 21.6.- Fourth Mystery 7.21.- Fifth Mystery 21.8.- Conclusion 21.8.1.- Litanies 9.21.- Promises of Our Holy Death to Anyone Who Devoutly Prays the Rosary of Holy Death 22.- Undo Deal with Santa Muerte 22.1.- Materials 22.2.- Procedure Book VII: Book of Annexes 23.- Annexes 23.3.- Altars to Honor Santa Muerte 23.3.1.- Home 23.3.2.- Offices 23.3.3.- Business 23.3.4.- Aesthetics 23.3.5.- Mechanical Workshop 23.3.6.- Groceries 23.3.7.- Restaurants 23.3.8.- Legal Office 24.4 Placing Altars for Various Situations 24.4.1.- Against Salary 24.4.2.- For Spiritual Development 24.4.3.- For Works or Projects 24.4.5.- For the Student 24.4.6.- For the Traveler

24.4.7.- For Alcoholism 24.4.8.- For Fortune 24.4.9.- Recommendations

25.- Final Note Book I:

1. Introduction:

Basic concepts

1.1.- Introduction: The cult of Santa Muerte has spread in such a way in Mexico that those who profess it have decided not to hide their fervor anymore and have set up altars in the street so that anyone who needs their help can invoke her. For her devotees, the Lady, as she is affectionately called, is capable of appearing and manifesting herself bodily or imprinting her images in various places. In books and magazines in which the cult is promoted, they narrate the miraculous interventions they have experienced, in which Santa Muerte has freed them from multiple dangers and has helped them solve complicated problems. Many people owe their achievements and the resolution of some conflicts to her; therefore, they find it necessary to worship her with altars and offerings. Her profound gratitude leads them to worship her, as is done with saints or virgins. It is worth mentioning that this cult has no relationship with practices of witchcraft, sorcery, or Satanism. There are no Christian, satanic or black masses here. The first ones are not made because this is an altar without official recognition of the Catholic Church. And the second less, because it does not integrate a satanic sect or of any kind. However, the Blessed is not alien to the Christian religion. It is celebrated on the First of November. The night before, on October 31, a rosary is prayed to dress her in white like a bride. That day, on Mondays of each month, rosaries are prayed at night to bless the images carried by the faithful. 1.2.- History: The cult of death has existed in Mexico for more than 3,000 years. The ancient settlers conceived it as something consubstantial to all beings. They were sure that natural cycles such as day and night, as well as the rainy and dry seasons, were the equivalent of life and death.

They represented this idea with half-shelled figures, which symbolized the duality between the living and the dead, the internal and the external, the moon and the sun. The history of the cult has a long process of evolution that can be divided into two stages. A long stage of gestation where the different elements that go from theprehispanic era,through Catholicismcolonial period,reaching halfwaytwentieth century.A quick stage where the set of these elements gives the figure its current appearance; the latter attributed to an environment ofsocial margination,povertyYdelinquency. 1.2.1.- Originsyncretic The origin shows details of a syncretism between different elements of the preHispanic cult for the dead, the related Aztec and Mayan gods and the Catholic Church. The main elements found that can be distinguished are the following:  Oh puch.GodMayaKing ofXibalba,theunderworld.Described as a skeleton or corpse with a jaguar (or owl) face adorned with bells;  MictlantecuhtliYMictecacíhuatl.god and goddess of deathaztecs,the dark and theMictlan"the region of the dead".  Day of the Dead.A Mexican celebration of pre-Hispanic origin that honors the deceased on November 2, begins on November 1, and coincides with the Catholic celebrations ofAll Souls DayYAll Saints.  The Virgin of Guadalupe.Marian invocationof the Roman Catholic Apostolic religion, whose image is venerated in theBasilica of Guadalupe.  The Anointing of the Sickin which God is asked for a "holy death", that is, "to die in friendship with God", in the event that the patient is in a terminal state.  Apocalypse.Death as one ofHorsemen of the Apocalypsein the first part of the 6th chapter of the Apocalypse, and theDeath and Hadesin the last half of the 20th chapter of the Apocalypse.  Death.In Hellenic and Western culture since ancient times the figure of Death has existed in mythology. The most popular image of personified death is that of a skeleton with a scythe and, sometimes, a black robe that covers him from head to toe. ankles. In the iconography of such a figure these elements can be clearly seen in the current cult.

The following table shows the supposed link between theHadesof the Hellenistic culture that appears in the Apocalypse and the pre-Hispanic gods that guarded the underworlds:

Underworld or region of the dead Gods who guard the underworlds

Culture Ma ya Xibal ba. Oh puch.

Aztec culture. Mictlan. Mictlantecuht liY Mictecacíhuat l.

Cult ure Helleni stic Greek underworld.

Apocal ypse Hades.

Hades.

1.2.2.- Detail of the pre-Hispanic cult: The roots of the belief date back to pre-Hispanic times, under the name ofMictlantecuhtliYMictecacihuatlas the god and goddess of death, darkness andMictlan"the region of the dead" (a concept of duality was used in the Mexica religion). Men and women who died of natural causes went to this place. But the road was not easy. Before appearing before the Lord and Lady of death, many obstacles had to be overcome; stones that collide with each other, deserts and hills, a crocodile called Xochitonal, a wind of sharp obsidian stones, and a mighty river that the dead man crossed with the help of a dog that was sacrificed on the day of his funeral (Xoloizcuintl). From this branch can be associated theanimismpre-Hispanic with the varied saintsCatholic,in the style ofsanteriaCuban, which combines African animist traditions with Catholicism. In thetradition,offerings were given to the owners of the underworld. This detail is very important since over time these offerings would continue to be present on the altars of Santa Muerte. MictlantecuhtliYMictecacíhuatlThey were undoubtedly the deities to whom the dead were entrusted, but they were also invoked by anyone who desired the power of death. His temple was located in the ceremonial center of the ancient city of Mexico-Tenochtitlan. Some of these pre-Hispanic beliefs would still be latent in Mexican popular culture, thus materializing in this cult, which on November 1 or Day of the Dead, celebrates the day with the dead ancestors, or the idea that the dead are not to remember them with sadness, if not with joy as they lived, which is why it is very popular to bring dance music to funerals. In Santeria, Santa Muerte is syncretized with Oya and in Palo Mayombe with Centella Ndoki. However, during the Spanish conquest of the indigenous peoples and their conversion to the Catholic religion, they did not allow idolatry, since for them the only true god was the one established in the Bible; that's why when they found other religious thought condemned it as satanic. It is worth mentioning that in ancient Mexico the concept of Hell was not known.

1.2.3.- Modern origin in popular culture: The popular legend, which is supposed to have been transmitted by word of mouth, would indicate that this cult was born around the sixties. When inCatemaco,Veracruz,Mexico,a local saw the figure of Santa Muerte drawn on the boards of his hut. He went to ask the local priest to verify the image and canonize it, but he flatly refused, calling it a rite of Satanism, hence this cult spread from person to person, without having a fixed organization, for fear of being seen as Satanic. At least, until today. To her would be made known the cult in the state ofGentleman,Mexico, in the year of1965.Santa Muerte is thus adored or venerated above all by people who daily put their lives at risk; but today's urban dwellers also invoke this figure for the protection and recovery of health, stolen items, or even kidnapped family members. The similarity with the cult ofSaint DeathArgentinianit is evidenced in this request of those who put their lives at risk; Also in the South American cult Saint Death is asked for adeathnot violent or painful. Death can be represented as a male or female figure; in a masculine way they dress him in a gloomy way, with a scythe and a rosary. Other times, Santa Muerte is female, dressed in a long white satin robe and a gold crown. 1.3.- Who is Santa Muerte?: Santa Muerte, is a spiritual entity created by God himself, for the benefit of the human being, it is also considered by some mystics, shamans, and healers of Mexico as an intermediary between God Almighty and the human being; That is why some devotees of Santa Muerte believe that we should be well with her, so that she can intercede for us before the Lord. 1.4.- Ideals and Principles of Santa Muerte: This cult sees death as something undeniable of life, a natural law and that has to be accepted. Death is understood as a suffering being who is in charge of a painful job, which was given great power but an even greater pain. It receives its power from God whom it obeys, since death is an essential element for life. Under this Santa Muerte is seen more like an angel than anything else. Death is fair and equal for all because we are all going to die. This is the main ideal of the personality that is understood from the Blessed (as it is also known) so when something is requested it goes without saying that it is not advisable to ask for anything negative for a person. When asking for something from the Blessed, an offering may or may not be offered in return, which can vary in every way, they can range from something material such as candles or improvements to the altar or symbolic things such as singing to her, "having a tequila together" taking her out to

walk or dress it up for a party, things like making peace with a family member, changing a habit or whatever dictates the heart and imagination of the praying person are also valid. The treatment given to the images of Santa Muerte and the cult in general is a treatment of more than sincerity and company, something very different from the usual fear of religious rituals. The case is to treat the image as a member of the family and show yourself to her without fear or disrespect. La Santísima has a sad and arduous job, so she expects to be treated with joy and affection, something very normal in the personality of Mexicans. When a person finds out about the cult, the first information he receives is that he should retract before starting if he has any fear about it and that he should never disrespect the Blessed. The treatment that he must receive must be the same that you give to a real person, so it is very common to put sweets on altars, that they talk with the image aloud or that they drink next to the altars. It is a question of doing with the Blessed Sacrament the same as with the most respected friends we have.

A worshiper's ideal is to avoid any attitude that limits human life, such as fear, sadness, hatred, envy, etc. Psychologically, since fears begin to be analyzed and lost, either by confronting them or accepting them, as is the case with the fact that we are going to die, the person tends to reflect more on what they really want in life and the things that make them happy. . This cult is based on respect so it does not go against any religion, although in the case of the Christians they go against the cult of death because it is assumed that in the final judgment Christ will come to kill the Death. As death is the thing most feared by contemporary man and with latent prejudices since ancient times, they simply choose to demonize the cult and deny its ideals. Santa Muerte protects you and your family, so you can ask her for special favors in times of need. However, keep in mind that mishandling can turn against you. To have good results in personal rituals, you must have a lot of faith, devotion, and confidence in what you are doing, and be very clear about what you want to ask for; It must be something necessary or that you consider fair. Everything has a price and satisfying a whim can be very expensive. It is also important that you follow the instructions to the letter, concentrating on what you are doing. Dedicate the necessary time to the performance of the ritual; keep calm. Stay in the best physical condition possible and take care that your state of health is optimal at the time of performing the ritual. This includes not being awake or under the influence of alcohol or any drug. If someone else comes to you to make a request to their Santa Muerte, you will need twice as much faith, devotion, and trust when doing the ritual. To help others, it is necessary to have the vocation and the gift to do so. You should not do it for money or for any personal interest.

Don't do two different rituals at the same time; For example, if you did a ritual for love, don't start another one for money. If you work with only one energy at a time, you will get better results. Don't worry if you don't know the sentences by heart; you can read them until you learn them. Don't forget to purify your body and workplace, and wash your hands before and after performing a ritual. Once all of this is considered, you can proceed to the preparation, placement, and consecration of your altar. 1.5.- Is the Holy Death Bad or Kind?: On the first day of each month, in Tepito a festival is celebrated in which the pagan is mixed with religion. On that date Santa Muerte is worshiped, a custom that many believe is a product of popular religiosity and others consider a satanic cult. The Holy Death is kind and generous, we should not fear her since there is no evil in her; evil exists in human beings, not in celestial beings; so you, and only you, decide which path you choose to follow. The Holy Death is neither good nor bad. Since she belongs to the hierarchy of angels; therefore, it both has a "good" half and a "bad" half or what is the same Positive and Negative. This makes it, that it works, and I acted with Justice towards the faithful devotees of it. 2.-Ten Points “Commandments” to Consider Before from Begin:

01.- You will honor and venerate La Santa Muerte with all respect. 02.- You will not swear the name of La Santa Muerte in vain. 03.- You will adore La Santa Muerte on her festivities. 04.- You will honor, respect, and help all your religious brothers and neighbors. 05.- You will not envy him, you will not betray and you will not hurt anyone. 06.- You will not commit acts that harm our religion of worshiping La Santa Muerte.

07.- You will not abuse your knowledge and spiritual powers, that La Santísima Muerte grants you. 08.- You will not give false testimonies related to her. 09.- You will not have thoughts that make you profit from it. 10.- Family and Worship should be the most important thing in your life and in your death. **BENERATION AND RESPECT FROM THE HEART TO OUR HOLY DEATH** In order to carry out the cult of Santa Muerte well, it is necessary to carry out the 10 commandments such as the Law of Moses. 3.- Image: 3.1.- The Meaning of His Tunic: The clothes that Santa Muerte wears have a special meaning. First, there is her robe that covers her from head to toe. The symbolism of it is simple but profound. It is the way we hide our true appearance after another. Just as the cloth covers the skeleton that represents the Lady, so we hide the interior with our flesh, that which betrays us as humans and that we try by all means to disguise. Let's think that a beautiful face is because of the skin and the color of it. But if we dig we will find the skull that is little different from the one brought by our neighbor, our colleague at work, our best friend or our most hated enemy. Hence, the robe of the Blessed is the cover, the disguise with which the Blessed hides the destiny that we all carry in our bodies. In most representations the Lady's tunic is white. However, the Image of Santa Muerte as such has no color, since it is a divine essence created by Our Almighty Father. However, it is the color of her attire that contributes to favoring the attraction and management of certain energies for the fulfillment of certain requests. 3.2.- Colors of the Attire of Santa Muerte: 3.2.01.- Natural or Bone: This color is highly recommended for homes or businesses. It maintains peace, harmony and success wherever it is placed. 3.2.02.- White: Indicates total purification of our desires attracting peace and harmony wherever one is. Helps cleanse all negative energy, envy and family grudges.

3.2.03.- Copper or Amber: This color is highly recommended for a rehabilitation home. It serves to rehabilitate the sick, drug addicts, or alcoholics. It is said that if you put a piece of paper on which the full name of the patient is written under this image, he will gradually improve until he is cured. 3.2.04.- Gold: It has to do with economic power, success, money, gratitude and the beginning of the cult. It is ideal for business matters, attracting money, success, and it will help to open the paths economically. 3.2.05.- Red: It is related to love, passion, harmony with your partner and with the people around you. It also represents emotional stability. This color is essential for any ritual related to the sentimental, with love, passion, and desire. 3.2.06.- Blue: Represents wisdom. This color has been associated with understanding and concentration, that is why it is suggested to have it at home to help the student or the clerk and for those people in the teaching area, as it makes it easier for them to understand and explain separately that they need to be concentrates. 3.2.07.- Green: It represents justice. It is associated with the resolution of legal problems or problems related to justice. It is essential to have it in offices and law firms. 3.2.08.- Purple: This figurine color will help attract health and ward off all natural or caused disease. 3.2.09.- Pink: This color helps in everything related to love, the sentimental and if it is mixed with red, it will give better results. 3.2.10.- Black: Full protection. In our home or business, prevent any type of work from entering, whether it be black magic or dark vigils against the family or a business. Free yourself from spiritual works that want to harm you, whether it be Palo Mayombe, Voodoo, or Santeria. And yes, it is true that negative energies can be invoked with this color, but its positive side is that it will help in rituals so that harmful and intriguing people move away from our path. 3.2.11.- Silver: The color silver is neutral because it is the middle ground between purity and darkness. It represents the fading of the black, overcoming of evil. It represents peace. It is the color of indifference and indicates annulment, revocation,

stagnation, neutrality. It helps in matters of money, creates a special magnetism so that it is not lacking in the home or business. At this point it is pertinent to clarify that many people confuse the seven colors of the Holy Death with the colors that are handled in Santeria. 3.2.12.- Seven Powers: There are veined images in the colors: Gold, Silver, Copper, Blue, Purple, Red, and Green; they are used to combine the powers that these colors carry and to carry out special works. And its power of attraction, are the virtues of all the outfits mentioned above. With gold, abundance is called, that is, money; red is the color of passionate and family love; purple influences the spiritual qualities focused on precise purposes, it is the transmutation of the negative to the positive and it is the color of the health of the sick; silver is also linked to economic situations, but it is considered the color of luck to attract money and success, promote progress in business and attract power; green represents justice; copper breaks down negative energies; 3.3.- Form and Postures of Santa Muerte: Santas Muertes can currently be found on the market in different materials and postures, ranging from papier-mache, resins, plastic, clay, fiberglass, metal, plaster, cement, animal bones and human remains. Etc. In addition to finding her standing, other postures are finding her with wings, sitting on a chair, riding a horse, etc; There is also a great variety in terms of the specific names of each one, such as: The Fallen Angel, La Santa Muerte Piadosa, La Santa Muerte Alada, Santa Muerte de Bulto who call her Santa Muerte Borracha; all with the color of the outfit in its wide range and defined meanings to attract the necessary energies of protection, health, love, and money. All these images can be accompanied by various elements such as animals and various objects. The criterion for choosing one in particular is that it be the one that inspires the most devotion. 3.3.1.- Stop: This is the best known image. In it, Santa Muerte is presented full body, covered with the tunic from head to foot. In her hands, she can hold the world, the scythe, a book, a flashlight, or a scale. This image represents her in all her strength and majesty. In addition, she symbolizes protection and holiness. Since it is equivalent to that of the Christian virgin, it is usually placed on personal and family altars. 3.3.2.- Sitting: Santa Muerte is also represented on a kind of throne from which she watches the world. There are several versions, but in the most common the throne has a high back. Usually, she holds in her hands the scythe or the scales with which she balances the world. In some prints she appears accompanied by some animal related to the underground world, such as the owl.

This image symbolizes justice, omnipresence, and wisdom. The image of him is ideal for those altars in which requests related to these virtues will be made. 3.3.3.- With Open Arms: Protection, defense, and benevolence are the attributes that are represented in this image. The open arms indicate that every human being is welcome in her arms, regardless of their social class, religion, race, or any other distinction that men make among themselves, but that they mean nothing to her. It is used on certain altars for protection. It can be placed next to other images as a backup. 3.3.4.- Sitting on the World: Represented in this way the strength of Santa Muerte in all its orb. It is used more as a reference to his strength than as a special form of request. It is placed on altars along with other images. 3.3.5.- With An Owl: With the presence of this animal, it symbolizes a link with the underground force: it protects and stops the bad, rejects and returns negative energy; The owl is an animal that alerts when there is hatred or evil in the environment. It is used in altars of protection and rejection. 3.3.6.- Sitting on the Floor: La Santa Muerte does not lose her majesty or her strength by sitting on the floor. Because of its emblematic simplicity, this image is used as a symbol of devotion and modesty. It is seen in pious and simple altars, when the believer knows that this image of Santa Muerte contains as much strength as any other. At this point it is important to clarify that Santa Muerte is exactly the same in any posture or clothing that she wears, what is really important is the devotion, faith, and affection with which she is chosen and called and prayed; therefore you can choose the one that most identifies with it. 3.4.- Elements of Santa Muerte: Santa Muerte is represented in various shapes, colors, and postures, and carrying or accompanied by certain elements such as animals or objects. Well, these elements that make up Santa Muerte are endowed with a spiritual meaning and must be used according to the requests made to it, this due to the attraction of forces that each element contains according to the needs of each person. 3.4.1.- Scythe: This sacred element has the mission of cutting off all bad energy that is found in the home, work, business, or in close people who want to act against us in bad faith. It also cuts spells, spells, and work done towards our family in the home that it is protecting, in the same way it cuts with hypocritical friendships, and cuts all kinds of harmful addictions as long as one is the one who asks it.

The scythe, on the other hand, being an instrument of cultivation, is a harvest symbol of new hope, so it also brings us prosperity. In general terms, it provides prosperity, cuts off negative energies, and gives security. 3.4.2.- Hourglass: The clock measures the inexorable time of the life of each person on earth; remembering that every moment of life has to be lived in the best way and with the greatest possible happiness, trying not to uselessly complicate life with superficial issues. It is a symbol of the reversal and reactions between the upper world and the lower world. For this reason it is linked to the ideas of perpetual motion possessed by all beings from the terrestrial to the divine. The clock in a few words is the measure of the life of each being on earth. It helps to be patient. Well, with patience, all the goals that are proposed in life will be achieved. 3.4.3.- World: The Holy Death is all over the world and does not distinguish borders, it helps all humanity equally without distinction of gender. When you have the world in your hand, it indicates power in any field. It is absolute power over all living beings on earth without class distinction no matter how far away it is. Santa Muerte will cover him with her mantle wherever he is, since distances and time do not exist for her. In a certain way, it represents carrying the world in physical (material) form, this allegorically a tomb, considering that the resurrection is a birth beyond this world. In general terms, it helps to have confidence, leadership, success, achievements, and independence. 3.4.4.- Balance: Of Chaldean origin, it is a mystical symbol of justice, that is, the balance between punishment and guilt. He tells us that his justice is impartial and invites us to be fair and impartial. This instrument is a clear illusion of fairness, justice, and impartiality in all areas with which the Lady judges human acts. So if it is established that, if Santa Muerte has the symmetrical balance, there will be peace within our being. By this means he will let us know how we are doing in our daily lives or any specific question that we ask him through a ritual. 3.4.5.- Lamp or Lantern: It is the light with which Santa Muerte will guide us on our way. It is the symbol of intelligence and spirit; the light it radiates makes us see the clarity of the path and the decisions we make. As long as there is life, the perpetual flame of his lamp will never end. It will always keep you company when you have moments of darkness.

With the great power that it has, it will take us out of ignorance, always leading us to the truth. In contrast and companies of the hourglass and scales; if the clock turns, it is time to start over, to reflect and reconsider our actions according to the balance; while the light will make us see clearly the path and the decisions that will mark and we will make through life until death. In short, light evokes to see clearly, to have spiritual peace and harmony. 3.4.6.- Owl: She is a bird of darkness with very sharp eyesight and an infallible sense of direction, so no matter how disoriented and blind we are, she will guide us to the end. Under this argument, she represents our eyes and feelings. The owl also represents wisdom, intelligence, helps us overcome day after day the barriers and problems that are imposed on us to be better beings. humans. In this way, no matter how confused and blind one is, the owl will be by our side to help us get ahead in any situation. It is worth mentioning that the owl is the messenger of Santa Muerte, so it is very useful to ask Santa Muerte for a favor. It helps to have and improve observation to achieve intelligence, knowledge, wisdom, ideas and guidance. 3.4.7.- Glow on his Head: Few have realized the radiance of his head is what confers his holiness; That is why she is called the "Holy" Death, since she has the halo of saints and virgins; it is the divine power that grants him the ability to perform miracles. 3.4.8.- Other Elements Embedded in the Package: 3.4.8.1.- Horseshoe: In any of its different sizes it symbolizes luck and fortune for the person who owns it. 3.4.8.2.- Sword: He represents justice and will allow it to enter his house. It will also cut off negative energy in your home or business. 3.4.8.3.- Clover: It will attract good luck and fortune, as well as the ability to self-improve; but this should be four sheets. 3.4.8.4.- Padlock:

It serves to prevent harmful energy from entering your home, as it will close off the envy and hatred that they might want to put into your home. 3.4.8.5.- Seeds: They symbolize both economic and sentimental abundance. Also fertility and nutritional prosperity. All seeds must be edible. 3.4.8.6.- Colorins: These seeds are of the utmost importance, as they ward off negative spells and help counteract negative entities. 3.4.8.7.- Money or Coins: It represents success and fortune. Placing one or several coins means abundance and prosperity in the economic field. 3.4.8.8.- Keys: They have to do with opening paths and crossroads, however difficult they may be. 3.4.8.9.- Cross of Caravaca: It symbolizes total protection, both material and spiritual, as well as health, happiness and peace. 3.5.- Image Cleaning: Cleaning must be done at least once a week, it must be clear that the Holy Death is part of the family and you would not like a family member to be dirty and untidy. 3.5.1.- Materials:  A white cloth.  Holy Water.  An essence of Santa Muerte.  A balm of Santa Muerte.  Natural water. If the essences and balms are not found, it can be cleaned only with natural water; the important thing is to keep it clean. 3.5.2.- Procedure: 1. Talk to your Santa Muerte, asking for permission so that the cleaning that is going to be carried out does not bother you and is to your liking. 2. Once the request has been made and you are sure you have been heard, pray an Our Father so that God may be present at this important moment for you and for your image. 3. In the white cloth pour holy water, essence and balm of Santa Muerte and natural water.

4. Start cleaning it from top to bottom; During the whole process you should talk with the Blessed, visualizing that when the cleaning is finished, she will look more beautiful. All the liquid elements that are used, apart from cleaning it, help to fill it with energy, perfume, purify and be blessed. The entire process must be carried out respectfully, remembering that you are cleaning a superior deity that has filled you with miracles. The Holy Death also has its needs, one of them is to be and feel clean in order to be closer to your loved ones. When you finish cleaning the image, pass it through a stream of tap water, a process that will help all bad energy that did not go away with the first cleaning end up going where it does not harm anyone. 3.5.3.- To Not Damage the Images: Some of the faithful clean their image with sprays of different titles, but over time, the image loses color or shine, this is due to the fact that the spray contains some chemical elements that mistreat it; so that this does not happen, use elements that are water-based. To finish, you can pass a dry cloth over the entire image, so the remaining dust will be removed. NOTE:Image cleanup can be done any day, preferably on a Tuesday or Friday at 9pm. 4.- Altar: If we want Santa Muerte to always remain with us, to give us her help and protection, it is necessary to have an exclusive space for her in our thing or business; preferably in a quiet place where it is possible to pray without being disturbed, in addition to having good ventilation so that smoke from candles, incense or oil lamps is not trapped. In case it is a personal altar, because only you manifest faith towards the Holy Death, it is recommended that this should be a private place to which only you can have access; but if you are sure that your family will respect your beliefs, then you can have it in sight, although it is still recommended that you have privacy at certain times. But if you are going to do work for other people on the altar, a larger space is necessary, it all depends on your possibilities. Once the appropriate place for the altar has been chosen, it is advisable not to place Santa Muerte on the floor or in a place below the waist; must be at or above this height, out of respect for her.

The base of the altar must be made of a natural material such as wood, clay, metal, or some other vegetable, mineral or animal origin. The base can be a shelf or table and on this you will put a tablecloth that depending on the taste of each person will be the color, but it will have to be made of cotton or blanket, and it must completely cover the base and hang a little. Remember that the choice of the image will be to the taste and need of each person. For example, there are those who prefer a box or stamp because it is easy to transport; so any option is good as long as it pleases and transmits faith and devotion to the practitioner. 4.01.- Placement of the Altar: An altar is a space dedicated to the personal or collective devotion of an entity, represented by an image or symbol. Since mounting basically requires a flat surface, a common waist-high piece of furniture can be used. The image of Santa Muerte is placed there and the rituals are performed right there. But before proceeding to install it, it is necessary to make sure that you have all the elements of the following list, keeping in mind that they must all be new:                    

Desk Veil Tablecloth Cash register Red and black velvet or fabric purple cloth and black cloth human remains bones nocturnal animal bones pantheon land quartz magnets and crystals black ribbon Candles incense vases Flowers Ashtray Clay plate Crystal glass Bread, fruit, and sweets

Ideally, the area where the alar dedicated to Santa Muerte is placed should be a space as private as possible, where you can pray without interruptions. It should be oriented towards where the sun sets, that is, towards the west, and ensure that there is good ventilation so that the smoke from the candles and incense circulates.

Therefore, it is important that this area is far from the sight of the curious and strangers, in order to ensure a greater power of attraction for people who with faith and devotion want to ask Santa Muerte for a favor. For the size of the altar, the available space must be taken into account; It does not necessarily have to be large, since the strength of the altar does not depend on its size, but on faith. Once the place has been chosen, the ceiling should be painted purple and the walls black, as this color favors the protection of the home, office, or business. The veil curtain with which it is required to isolate this space also has to be purple. If you use a table, it should be small and covered with a black tablecloth that reaches the floor on all four sides. It is possible to change the color of this tablecloth according to the rite to be performed and the help requested. It is convenient to know that each color favors the attraction of a different energy for each specific case. Remember that the altar is the door that communicates with the Holy Death, through the altar the light enters, and the energy of his kingdom to our world. And that, as far as possible, use materials of natural origin in the elaboration of the altar so that the attraction of the energy is as powerful as possible. In this principle, the box must therefore be made of wood, of a size a little smaller than the table; It will be the depositary, and on it will be placed Santa Muerte. The inside of the box is lined with red fabric or velvet and then the outside with black fabric. The box must be fitted with a lock or padlock, the key of which must always be carried with you. This repository is the heart of the altar; for you will contain the objects of power that will guide the celestial spirits. It is recommended to put it: bones of human remains, bones of nocturnal animals, or belongings of a deceased, pantheon land or an archaeological zone, as well as quartz, magnets, and some crystals. Once these elements are available, it is necessary to wrap them in a purple cloth, which will be tied with a thin black or purple ribbon. And place this bundle in the depository and cover it with a black cloth. Next, place Santa Muerte on the depository and on both sides of it, place candles, incense, and vases; a clay plate, an ashtray, and a crystal glass. All these exclusive utensils of Santa Muerte. The most appropriate day to set up the altar is Tuesday. If it is done in the morning, the Lady wakes up and has a lot of strength; at noon, she is in the fullness of her power; and at nightfall, she manifests with the energy of occult forces. It is up to each person to choose the appropriate time, but regardless of this, it is essential to dedicate yourself completely and unhurriedly to this task.

After doing all this, it is necessary to do a spiritual cleaning of the altar and the place of worship and ourselves. It is important to emphasize and remember that, when the altar is placed, avoid being worried or in a hurry, that day must be dedicated to Santa Muerte in body and soul. Must wear clean white, black, or yellow clothing Pale; but in case you don't have such clothes, it doesn't matter, any color is good, but the clothes must be clean. 4.02.- Offerings: Offerings should not be lacking on the altar, as they are intended to please, honor and strengthen each person's personal Santa Muerte. Some offerings are basic that should never be lacking, while others can be offered by oneself when a special favor is requested. 4.2.01.- Wines and Spirits: The offering of wines and liquors to Santa Muerte will depend on the economic possibilities of each one, but it is essential to offer them with a lot of love. It is suggested that you change wines and spirits frequently at least twice a week or change them as soon as they become cloudy or dusty. You should always serve them in glass cups or glasses, avoid serving these in plastic cups, Styrofoam, or any other material. The most common wines and spirits are:      

Schnapps Tequila Ron mezcal Anise Beer

Some devotees even spit the wine or liquor on Santa Muerte. Because Santa Muerte is a Mexican entity, it is recommended to offer traditional drinks; In addition, the drink flatters him and connects us with our ancestral roots. 4.2.02.- Cigars and Cigars: A cigar or cigar can be offered to the Blessed, if desired; but it is recommended that it be kept without turning on the first day but until the second. Cigars or cigars that are offered must be lit placed to one side of it. A cigarette a day is enough. If you smoke, it is said that when you light a cigarette, one is for yourself and another is for Santa Muerte. This will help ward off envy around work and family. If you offer a cigar, you should light it and smoke it exhaling the smoke directly to Santa Muerte, as it will help purify the altar and drive away all negative energy. You can do it as many times as you see fit.

Sometimes these are used by people who profess a religion of some African origin such as Santería, Voodoo, or Palo Mayómbe. 4.2.03.- Flowers: It is advisable to have the flowers as fresh as possible, avoid leaving withered flowers and fetid smells, as this will attract bad luck and negative energies. The flowers are to pay tribute to Santa Muerte and can be:      

roses carnations tuberose gardenias tulips any other you want

As long as you offer them with a lot of love and a lot of faith and a lot of devotion. The purpose of this tribute is to fulfill all our requests and wishes. So, as said, it is recommended that they always be fresh, and flowers cut directly from the field are the most advisable. The flowers most used by connoisseurs of the cult are roses:  

White roses:They are used to attract health and to avoid spiritual and/or physical illnesses. This type must be cleaned by removing the thorns. Red roses:They relate to love, spiritual stability, passion, and desire.

In general, the number of roses that one offers to his Santa Muerte will not subtract or increase the power, and any type of flower is used to pay tribute as long as they are offered with faith and much love. 4.2.04.- Incense: The use of incense in religious and spiritual rituals is very old; however, not much has changed; its function is to prepare the environment for the ritual and to purify the place and the people. You can purchase incense in different presentations and aromas; These are special essences for each case, depending on the help you request. Below is a list of the most common incenses and their usefulness: 

Copal:Purifies the negative energy that surrounds the environment in the home or business. Burning this incense is recommended to open doors and paths for all kinds of business in mind. It is suggested that when burning this incense the doors and windows of the place are opened, since this will serve to recycle new air.

                           

Sandalwood:It attracts economic prosperity, success, and abundance. Likewise for protection, healing, exorcisms, and spirituality. Myrrh:Eliminate envy, intrigue, and hate. It is also used for healing, protection, exorcism, peace, consecration and meditation. Roses:This aroma is essential in any of the rituals related to/with love. It is an aphrodisiac aroma, since it awakens passion and sexual desire towards the couple. Musk:Helps health, purifies the environment so that no disease enters the home. Jasmine:It is recommended for business; attracts customers. Also to attract good spirits and provide inspiration to those who want it. Carnation, Vanilla, and Lilac:They are useful for sentimental and love affairs. As well as having a place for tranquility and spiritual peace. Benzoin:For purification, prosperity and improvement of mental faculties. It also serves to erase negative feelings. Cinnamon:It is used for good luck, protection of the house and attraction. Nard:It attracts spiritual qualities and blessings from nature. Rosemary:Protection, exorcism, purification, and healing; as well as to preserve youth, and also to provide love and increase individual and personal faculties. Rue:Help in love affairs and compose them; and alert to the dangers of life. Pine tree:For money, purification, healing, and exorcism. Sage:It contributes to healing and promotes a spiritual environment. Thyme:Healing, health, and purification. Vanilla:It serves to attract good news, improve luck, and hopes will sprout. Eucalyptus:It is used for when you need to make requests for prosperity and material success. As well as to relieve tension and stimulate the spirit. Gardenia:It burns to prevent the access of negative vibrations Laurel:Purify, heal, protect, and enhance psychic faculties. Cedar:Accelerate healing and promote spirituality to get money. Frankincense:It is used for protection, to attract love and to provoke spirituality and exorcisms and consecrations. Patchouli:It is used for harmony, peace, and attraction. Nail:Attract money, love; It serves for protection and purification. It is considered a stimulant to arouse concerns. Dragon blood:Useful to increase sexual potency, attract love, and protection. Jaimacan pepper:Money, luck, and increases physical energies. Lotus:It drives away negative influences and gives a romantic moment of great beauty. Magnolia:It stimulates mental health and mental activity; it also helps spiritual development. Violets:Increases positive energies, opening a new spiritual dimension. Cinnamon:It accentuates the psychic faculties, attracts money, accelerates healing, provides protection and strengthens love.

   

Juniper:Exorcisms, protection, healing, and love. Fern:Inside the house to expel evil, and outside the house to cause rain. Arabic gum:Purifies and provides protection. Geranium:Gives peace, harmony, and attracts good fortune.

It is recommended to light one on the altar, dedicated to Santa Muerte. Many devotees are more accustomed to copal, because it is the incense used in Mexico. Preferably where the incense is burned that is made of clay, ceramics, or some other natural element. 4.2.05.- Water: Water symbolizes lives, fertility, and purity. The container that you will use to put the water must be clean and try not to fill it to the brim, you must leave a space for evaporation. The water must remain 15 days or a little less. Natural water should never be lacking on the altar. It is necessary in both the physical and spiritual worlds, as it helps channel the energy we feel. It is necessary to always use clear and clean water (tap or purified) and put it in glasses or glass cups, never use plastic or disposable cups. It is important to notice the first time you put the water on the next day: If the water has small bubbles, it means that there will be economic tranquility or that the projects will be carried out without setbacks and without any problems. If the water is as you put it, it means that there is good energy in the home or business and the requested favors will be granted. If the water is allowed to become cloudy, it would mean family, economic, health problems, and of various kinds, it is necessary to change the water immediately this happens since the dirty water will influence the flow of energies. 4.2.06.- Bread: It is the sacred food that should not be missing either in the house or on the altar. Therefore, it is vital to place a whole wheat bread or a bolillo next to the Santa Muerte. And change it frequently, at least twice a week. Never throw the bread in the trash that you remove from the altar; put it under a tree, the thicker the better, or dump it in a park. 4.2.07.- Fruits: The fruits offered to Santa Muerte must always be fresh. Red apples are the most common; the yellow ones are used for some rituals related to money, and in both cases three or four should be put. The fruit on the altar is good to avoid envy and bad energy. Fruit should be eaten before it spoils, and should never be thrown away.

The fruit can be any of the season as this is how the energy of Santa Muerte is fed with a natural product. Sometimes fruit should be offered for labor of love or on days of the dead. 4.2.08.- Sweets: Chocolate is considered to be a sentimental stimulant and that is why a tablet is placed on the altar of Santa Muerte, which will help eliminate negative energies and envy. It is also used to do work related to love. Honey should not be missing either, since it is an ingredient widely used to make sentimental works with the help of Santa Muerte. In general, you can use all kinds of sweets, remember that they will be placed with a lot of heart, regardless of the quantity, but rather the faith with which they are offered. You can put any number of sweets, although it is preferable that they be homemade sweets such as piloncillo, and cocadas; Well, the less industrialized and the more natural, the better, since with these, greater energy forces are generated. Remember that it is important to offer them from the heart. You can also place other types of sweets, such as chocolates, lollipops, gum and mints and others, this will go according to personal taste. 4.2.09.- Money: If Santa Muerte presides over a business, it is essential to offer her the first sale of the day. You can leave the money on the altar until the close of business or leave it for 21 days if you just opened the business. Money is also used in certain rituals to improve the economy or find work.

4.2.10.- Light: There should never be a lack of light on the altar, which illuminates the prayers, supplications, and rituals, in addition to protecting and strengthening the image of the Lady. It can be a candle, oil lamp, or light bulb. If a candle is chosen, care must be taken when it is about to end because another one will have to be lit immediately so that the light of the Holy Death is not extinguished even for a second. In the same way, if you prefer an oil lamp, remember to clean the glass or cup every 15 days, so that the oil does not get dirty. And if you prefer to use a light bulb, it is advisable that it be a low voltage one and prevent blackouts with a candle; remember that if the light fails, the altar will be unprotected as well as your person, family, home, business. 4.2.11.- Fragrances: In this case, it is advisable to put a little of each person's personal lotion on the altar, so that the energy of the Lady vibrates together with one's own; if you want to use a fragrance to help the whole family, it will be on the condition that all members wear it for at least one day.

4.2.12.- Personal Offerings: There are those who are used to making offerings in particular to the Blessed, such as sweets, chocolates, watches, certain herbs, photos, and an endless list of gifts; that are to the personal taste of each person; just remember that there are things that she needs and others that she should be offered at her own expense. 4.03.- Candles and Candle Holders: Fire is a source of power and destruction, but also a bridge between the natural and supernatural worlds. It works as a psychic praise, which awakens the latent extrasensory powers A lit candle sets in motion the subtle forces of nature: the solid (wax) transforms into air, fire, and water. In this way, the candle is a receiver of requests, and when lit, it expands and transmits the request that one makes. For a greater fluidity of the spiritual work, it is recommended to light the candles with the right hand and use wooden matches, never a lighter, and make a cross on the flame. On the altar, there should always be a lit candle or candle. When it is necessary to extinguish the flame, it must be done with the fingers or with a metal cap; do not blow it out as it will dissipate the energy. It is necessary that when lighting a candle, there is an attitude of great concentration and respect. The energy that emanates from your mind feeds the energy contained in the candle and by vibrating together in cosmic space, the answer to the purpose for which it was lit is obtained. To achieve optimal results, the candles must be made of paraffin, and their color will depend on the ritual that you are going to perform. 4.3.1.- Colors: Below are the meanings for the most common colors: 4.3.1.01.- Gold: Gratitude, initiation and help to open paths to obtain economic benefits. 4.3.1.02.- White: It attracts peace, harmony, and purifies desires. It is used in consecration rituals, meditation, divination, exorcisms, and spells involving healing, clairvoyance, truth, peace, spiritual strength, and lunar energy. 4.3.1.03.- Red: Feelings of love, passion, desire, total harmony with the couple and emotional stability. 4.3.1.04.- Dwelling:

Helps maintain good health; It rejects any natural disease or caused by a spell. It is associated with transmutation. 4.3.1.05.- Blue: understanding and concentration; so it is suggested for academic matters. 4.3.1.06.- Pink: Vanity, feelings, softens hard hearts; If it is combined with the color red, it gives better results in love rituals that imply friendship or femininity. 4.3.1.07.- Black: Strength and power. It is true that with this color you can invoke negative forces and energies; but the positive side of this color is that it will help to ward off harmful and intriguing people in rituals. 4.3.1.08.- Coffee: It facilitates communication with the supernatural, with the beyond. Improves powers of concentration and telepathy. 4.3.1.09.- Yellow: Wisdom, serenity, and luck in all areas of life. 4.3.1.10.- Indigo: Healing, sleep, and inner harmony. The green one is for legal matters. 4.3.2- Interpretation of the Flame: Some of the meanings of the variations in the appearance and size of the flame that the candle or candle will take during the performance of its rituals will indicate how the work, rite, or request is being carried out before the Holy Death; The type of actions that must be taken for a prompt response from Santa Muerte will depend on the interpretation that can be drawn from it. 4.3.2.01.- The candle constantly goes out for no apparent reason: Indicate one of two issues:  

It indicates that the work or request will be carried out slowly, since one is subjected to very negative energies by the people around him, mainly family members. Or it announces mild illness of someone close to you or towards oneself.

4.3.2.02.- The candle goes out by itself and for no apparent reason: This indicates that the most difficult part of the request will be made, but the rest will depend on oneself, on the willpower of each person, and sacrifice to see it done.

4.3.2.03.- The Candle Constantly Goes Out: It means that you are surrounded by negative people who will hinder you from coming out financially and sentimentally. When this happens, blow out the candle and let it cool for five minutes. Then clean her whole body with it, starting from her head and ending at her feet. Then turn it on again and say a prayer. 4.3.2.04.- The Tip of the Flame is Bright: It augurs luck in the request, prompt and favorable response in a very short time; The request will be made shortly. 4.3.2.05.- The Flame is Small: It indicates that the results of the ritual, work, or request will be very slow and that the projects will be difficult. This suggests to be patient, to get good results. 4.3.2.06.- The Flame is Normal: It does not oscillate, its base is blue and more than half is yellow, and it hardly moves or remains static. It means that all one's projects and desires will be fulfilled without any problem. If it is a ritual related to sentimental situations, it ensures that there will be a prompt reconciliation with the couple. If the topic is the economy, it ensures prosperity. 4.3.2.07.- The Flame Wavers: It indicates that the request, work, or ritual will have some changes. Things will not go as desired. 4.3.2.08.- The Flame oscillates a lot: It reveals insecurity in the faith that is being applied to the work, ritual, or petition; many doubts are those that afflict whoever is praying; and therefore is not prepared to address Santa Muerte. Which invites to propose not to doubt the spiritual capacity that each one brings with them to do the rituals, and invites to be more constant in what is proposed. If it is a sentimental situation, it indicates that the couple is allowing themselves to be influenced by people close to them, which can cause problems. 4.3.2.09.- The Flame Looks Like a Spiral or Snail: The spiral or snail shape indicates that the requests made are being transmitted in the best way, this being a reason for excellent news. In short, the request is in process, but it will be heard, the message is on the way. Good news reception. 4.3.2.10.- The Flame Oscillates to the Right: The answer to your question is "Yes." It predicts news or positive events in the querent's life and for his family. It augurs good times for love and improvements for a stable job. 4.3.2.11.- The Flame Oscillates to the Left: The answer to your question is “No”. It also indicates that it is a good time to project or devise situations, but not to execute them. In a few words, it indicates that it is time to wait to carry out any type of work, rite, or request; this flame

indicates that it is not time to ask for favors. It invites you to take the time to plan things better, to meditate and reflect on what you are asking for, in order to make the best option before acting. Delays in resolving outstanding issues are to be expected. In love, it portends disputes or mistrust. The querent will fall into a depression. 4.3.2.12.- The Flame remains static: Announces stability; stagnation and little action. In love it is associated with emotional peace, tranquility and calm. The current situation will remain stagnant. Changes are not to be expected. It is ambivalent, everything depends on how this stagnation or stability is overcome. 4.3.2.13.- The Flame Releases Sparks: It indicates that you might have some disappointment before your request is made. Caution and patience. 4.3.2.14.- The Flame goes up and down: It is a warning that emotionally you are very unstable and therefore you do not know what you really want. It is a few words that you are thinking about several things at the same time, and that the mind is little or very confused. Extreme anxiety, anger, rage, excessive and uncontrolled joy in the face of an enormous range of possibilities. 4.3.2.15.- When the Mecha Splits in Two: It indicates that your wish will not be fulfilled, because what you have asked for has not been done with enough conviction. 4.3.2.16.- Several Tears Join Forming a Larger: This accumulation of wax augurs conflict situations that will have to be resolved, like it or not. Endless doubts and questions will arise to which you will not find an answer. The advice is to rectify your way of thinking and acting. 4.3.2.17.- The Tear Falls from the Right: Points out problem solving and clarification of outstanding issues. It portends quick solutions. Changes are to be expected. 4.3.2.18.- The Tear Falls on the Left: It augurs difficulties and too much slowness; that is, problems will take time to resolve. In the field of love, it portends disputes or mistrust. The current situation will remain stagnant. Don't expect changes. 4.3.2.19.- The Tear Changes Direction: Zigzags always represent doubts and distrust in yourself and in others. It indicates that you will go through an emotional/sentimental crisis or a very problematic stage. Prudence will be your best weapon.

4.3.2.20.- The Candle Cries A Lot: It is a bad omen. Surely the wish will not be fulfilled, at least not before twelve months. It shows that, in the present, there are many interferences that will make it difficult for your wish to be fulfilled in a short time. 4.3.2.21.- Broken Candle: If the glass breaks or crashes, they mean possible illnesses, bad economic times, and family betrayals, even that you are a victim of bad faith work, lack of work, and deterioration of the closest friendly relationships. 4.3.2.22.- Clean Candle: If the candle ended perfectly clean, without paraffin residue, it means that our spirit is in total harmony and that we are able to continue with our rites, work, or requests. And that your health, money, and love projects will go very well. It also bodes well for the spiritual realm. On the contrary, if there are remains of the paraffin in strange shapes, it is better to ask for help, so that the meanings of said remains can be interpreted, since this it is describing some other situation, and it is important to decipher these remains and forms in order to reach a full spiritual harmony. 4.3.3.- Symbology in the Wax of the Candle Remains: Here are a few meanings and forms that the remains of the wax could have. There are only a few and they are possibly the most common: 4.3.3.01.- Numbers: Every time a number is formed, it must be interpreted in a temporal sense. It will rarely be possible to know exactly if it indicates days, months or years. 4.3.3.02.- Crown: Opening of new affective encounters, work progress and recognition. 4.3.3.03.- Heart: Live a passionate romance but it may not be definitive in your life. 4.3.3.04.- House: Economic income within the family. 4.3.3.05.- Two Semicircles: Plans are made little by little and with hard work. Perseverance is the formula for progress. 4.3.3.06.- Claw or Hook: Dangers, tendency to evil and to commit acts of injustice.

4.3.3.07.- Hands or Fingers: Get help from a family member or close friend. 4.3.3.08.- Crown of Rays: Professional success and imminent work progress, for which help is received from well-known people, progress is stable, try not to incur many debts. 4.3.3.09.- Diamonds: It is a good moment in your life, because it radiates magnetism and sympathy, take advantage of these moments to solidify the future. 4.3.3.10.- Triangles: Be careful, since there are obstacles on the way. 4.3.3.11.- Birds: Illusions that materialize; lots of creative imagination. 4.3.3.12.- Snake: Beware of betrayals and gossip. 4.3.3.13.- Dove: It indicates a prompt improvement in your work and spiritual situation. 4.3.3.14.- Sceptre: An important destination or promotion in your career or great recognition in your profession awaits you. 4.3.3.15.- Man: The protection of an important friend. 4.3.3.16.- Cane: Help and unexpected financial support. 4.3.3.17.- Clock: It is time to make serious decisions. 4.3.3.18.- Horse: Indicates short trip, favorable business or pleasant job. 4.3.3.19.- Trees: Announces that the projects begin to have good foundations and solid roots. 4.3.3.20.- Apple: It indicates a favorable and advantageous opportunity that it is necessary to take advantage of and not let escape. 4.3.3.21.- Dragon:

Announce very unfavorable operations, wait a few months and try again to try for success. 4.3.3.22.- Mouse: People who intend to take advantage of their kindness, or of the person to whom the candle was lit. 4.3.3.23.- Table: Announce a work meeting, unclear, be careful. 4.3.3.24.- Rooster: Indicates an imminent betrayal, if you are going to travel, postpone it. 4.3.3.25.- Padlock: It indicates that the solution to your work problems lies in another city or in another activity. 4.3.3.26.- Horn: An important trip, or an important purchase. 4.3.3.27.- Eggs: Indicates uncertain success, probable confrontation with two people. 4.3.3.28.- Rays: Lots of gossip and slander around him. 4.3.3.29.- Sword: It indicates that all success will be at the expense of your effort. 4.3.3.30.- Ax or Balance: Legal problems, paper matters. 4.3.3.31.- Broom: It is time to cleanse your aura and your environment of negative waves and harmful people. 4.3.3.32.- Snail or Starfish: If you know how to take advantage of the troubled waters, you will have a benefit. family happiness 4.3.3.33.- Key: The doors are open, do not miss the opportunity. 4.3.3.34.- Cartwheel: Difficulty progressing. 4.3.3.35.- Mortar: Necessary to insist to achieve their goals.

4.3.3.36.- Bow and Arrow: Although his weapons are not the best, with intelligence he can fight for what he wants. 4.3.3.37.- Crutch: Need to find the support of friends. 4.3.3.38.- Hammer: It is time to secure your purposes.

4.3.3.39.- Half Moon: Moments of sadness and tears. 4.3.3.40.- Sun: Guaranteed success in your projects, if they have a good base. 4.3.3.41.- Scythe: There is an imminent cut in your projects. 4.3.3.42.- Throne: In your circle of friends or work you will be considered in a better way. New job with sure success. 4.3.3.43.- Circle with Points: Success is assured. 4.04.- Personal Purification: Some people believe that the altar should be consecrated by someone who knows how to manage the energy associated with the mortuary concept. However, one can ask Santa Muerte to consecrate her own altar, since she is the best one to do so. If you ask for a lot, the help of a specialized person will not be necessary. But, yes, it is required that all the requirements are met to make the altar and clean the altar and the place of worship. Before doing the spiritual cleaning of the altar, it is essential to purify oneself. We must always keep in mind that before making any type of spell or spell to the celestial and spiritual forces of the universe, the body, the soul, and the spirit must be purified. In this sense, it is recommended to follow these simple instructions to the letter: Take a bath with hot water to open the pores of the skin. This will help you perceive and receive the energies you are about to generate. It is recommended that it be in a plastic or metal tub, as a representation of humility.

After bathing, dress in white clothes and while doing so, pray the following prayer. Oh Lord! Forgive me, I beg you. I've had mistakes, but I regret it. I apologize for all the wrongs that I have caused consciously and unconsciously. I offer you good behavior, since the forces I invoke are in good faith and I do not intend to do any harm; but I do it because I think in the happiness of this person and mine. If you decide otherwise, I accept. Next, three Our Fathers and three Hail Marys are prayed. 4.05.- Cleaning Ritual: This ritual is practiced before beginning any other. There must be an environment clean of negative energies to be able to invoke Santa Muerte. 4.5.1.- Cleaning Elements:  A white candle.  Cleansing frankincense (grain): One part frankincense, one part myrrh, one part rue, one part lavender, and a pinch of chili powder.  A mortar or molcajete to mix the incense.  A censer.  A crystal glass with water and salt. 4.5.2.- Procedure: 1. In principle, it is essential that the environment is clean and orderly, because a psychic cleaning is useless if it is not accompanied by care on the physical plane. 2. Mix in the mortar the amount of incense sufficient to smoke the environment you want to clean. 3. When you are ready to begin, light the candle and relax, visualizing negative energy leaving your body. It is important that when you have finished cleansing yourself internally, visualize all this negative energy burning away. 4. Bless the water, salt, and incense, and sprinkle a pinch of salt in the water. Then go around the corners of the room (or rooms in the house) with the censer, stopping at each corner and releasing the smoke from the censer. 5. Visualize a radiance that expands and begins to envelop the house. 6. Stop at each door and window, doing the same and reciting the following: ―I bless this…..(door, room, house, window‖).

7. Once the incense is finished, take the cup with water and salt and go around the house making a cross with the cup on all the walls of the house. 8. The final step is for you to go back to the altar or the space you started in and mentally check to see if there are any dark spaces left or any negativity left behind. 9. Let the candle burn to the end and throw away the rest. 4.06.- Spiritual Cleaning of the Altar: This cleaning must be done on Friday after midnight. In order for the spiritual cleaning of your altar to be successful, it is necessary that you make a rite and a request to Santa Muerte. 4.6.1.- Materials:  Burning water or any other drink.  Three white candles or candles.  Vases.  A glass.  Incense.  A cigarette or cigar.  Wooden matches. 4.6.2.- Procedure: Working with Santa Muerte will gradually improve the quality of the offerings, so at this time it doesn't matter what type of drink or incense you use. When it comes to flowers, it is better to have someone give them to you or to cut them yourself from your own pots or from the field. It is important that the flowers are always fresh, so you should change them whenever necessary. 1. Take a drink of the drink you chose; then another swallow, keeping it in the mouth and spraying the entire area with it. Only the contents of one drink should be spread. In order to avoid accidents, care must be taken that this area is well ventilated and that there is no flame. 2. Immediately after, pray three Our Fathers and three Hail Marys. 3. Then, fill the Santa Muerte glass with the drink and light the cigar with the wooden matches. Exhale the smoke towards the altar and the image nine times. 4. Once this is done, pray the following prayer while lighting the candles or candles and the incense, and place the vases: In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, immaculate being of divine light, I implore you to grant me the favors that I ask of you until the last day, hour, and in the moment in which His Divine Majesty orders to take me before his presence. Death dear of my heart,

do not forsake me of your protection. 4.07.- Altar Maintenance: It is recommended that the altar be cleaned every nine days, every eighteen days, or every twenty-seven days. In case you miss the date, you can do the cleaning on a Tuesday. The recommended time is midday, although it may be a little earlier or later; never at dawn, in the afternoon, or at night, nor when there is bad weather. Cleaning consists of washing the tablecloth, shaking the plates, glasses, censers, and all the elements that make up the altar. With the exception of the tablecloth, the objects are cleaned with a damp cloth or shaken, but never washed, because the essence of the offering deposited there must be preserved. All you have to do is clean the container well and put it back in its place. All the good and bad energy of the altar is deposited on the tablecloth; therefore it is washed to keep it always pure. Another important rule is that if you do someone else's work and use plates, glasses, or censers, or any other object, you must throw them away when you finish that work. These items should never be left on the altar unless the work is for oneself or a very close family member. As for the offerings, if they are intended for Santa Muerte, they are thrown away. There are people who smoke the cigar, eat the food or drink; This can be done but taking into account that food of any kind, drink, and even cigars or cigars lose their original flavor and aroma. The belief is that the Lady drank, ate, or smoked the elements of the offering; therefore, although matter is physically present, the essence has been lost. It is advisable to throw and change the water of the flowers and throw away those that are already dry, since they absorb energy from the environment. The candles, candles, or any other light of the altar should remain until they are consumed, unless they turn excessively black or they give off too much smoke, which shows that there is a very negative energy. If they are candles used in a special ritual and that have nothing to do with the normal offering of the altar, it is essential to wrap them in newspaper and discard them as soon as possible. 4.08.- Consecration of the Altar: Once the altar is prepared with all its elements and taking into account that perishable elements must be changed regularly, the altar is consecrated. For the consecration of the altar, ask with faith and devotion to Santa Muerte to favor you with the consecration of it. This will do for nine weeks.

Every Friday, starting from the first, you must pray nine times the novena prayer of the novena of "love" or what is the same, the prayer to Santa Muerte - or in particular case the entire novena, or if you prefer you can use the novena of fire having the candles and incense lit. If for some reason the prayer is interrupted during the consecration, start again from the beginning. The interruption of the prayer can be a warning that you are not yet ready and convinced to start the cult, since it brings very powerful forces and energies. It is very important that the ritual is performed without people from outside the house. If your family is devout you can be present; but if your altar is personal, you should consecrate it without company and avoid being disturbed. To celebrate the consecration of the altar once the aforementioned activities are finished, incense, copal, white candles are lit, a drink of mezcal is ingested and the place is "cleaned" with basil. At night a virgin parchment is written, the commitment whose purpose can be to heal, help, save and love others, although there are also those who on the path of fire direct their purposes in opposite directions. This commitment is sealed with charcoal or ash the first and last initials of our first name. The parchment is rolled up, tied with a purple ribbon and placed on a small saucepan using the tips of the white candles. . When it stops burning, a candle is placed in front of the image of Santa Muerte, on top of the remains of the parchment, some water is poured over a small plate with seeds (from a fruit tree that is suitable for the type of soil where you live, plum , orange tree etc.) so that the next night the seeds are sown in a place where the fruit remembers the commitment. Each of the rings placed on the mirrors (one made of ruff and the other silver) must be washed and placed on the hands. One on each hand and finger goes each ring. The steel one is particularly fragile, if it is lost or misplaced, it can be replaced with another, but the silver one must never be lost, it must last until our death. Music can be played to grace the entities that are at the designated service of Santa Muerte. A purifying bath will close the consecration of the altar. Its maintenance and care must be taken care of. It is a sacred space, it is a place where the divine entity and intelligence will interact to fulfill certain purposes. Be discreet and cautious. We all know that the place of the altar to the Holy Death must be free of bad energies and vibrations that is why it is advisable to do a spiritual cleaning when necessary. When you are convinced that the energy and strength that this cult has is powerful, when you are convinced that there are superior entities that can interact in our space and time for or against, you have the skills to get started in the worship.

The cleansing ritual can be done at this point while the altar is consecrated. You can also consecrate the altar just by putting candles and incense, and pray to it with great devotion and faith. It is what really matters. In the same way the depository box may or may not put it, the altar may be as rustic or humble as it could exist; the important thing is the devotion and the faith that each one professes to Santa Muerte. 5.- Novena Prayer: Blessed protective Death, by the virtue that God gave you, I want you to free me from all curses, dangers and diseases, and in return give me health, money, love, luck, work, and happiness. May you give me friends and free me from my enemies, making these (names or names if they have enemy(s)) come before me humiliated and defeated to ask me for forgiveness, meek as lambs. I also ask that my love (if you have it and/or is no longer there), faithful to your promise, be loyal and affectionate to me and always be with me, if this is His Majesty's wish. Amen. Pray three Our Fathers. And let the candle burn completely. 5.1.- Novena of Fire: 5.1.01.- Prayer to Invoke: Before starting the sentence: God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, of everything visible and invisible; Lord, we ask your permission to invoke the Holy Death, my white girl, my wonderful rose. Amen. either Holy Death, Holy Death, Holy Death; come, we ask you from the heart; Thank you, thank you, thank you, Holy Death, for being with us and in the name of God the Father Almighty, we offer you and we pray the following novena (see chapter 5) of prayers. Thank you White Girl. Thank you Rosa Maravillosa, for your stay with us. Blessed be you. Amen. 5.2.02.- Farewell Prayer: After finishing the sentence: Thank you for listening to us; we appreciate the protection you give us and we ask you to come whenever you are invoked by us or whenever someone of us needs you, my white girl; we give you thanks, blessed be Holy Death; Thank you for granting us this great time of joy. Thank you Holy Death. Thank you Wonderful Rose. Thank you White Girl.

5.1.03.- First Day: The opening prayer is said, and then: powerful counselor that you speak on my right side, penetrate my consciousness and clarify those confusions that overshadow my thought. Allow, mighty counselor May love come to me drive away hatred, drive away rancor. Illuminate with your mysterious ray my loyal heart Relentlessly call the ones I love and transmutes the dark passions. powerful counselor, fulfill this request for the good of my soul, spirit, and body, and free me from feelings that unleash storms. Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. An Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Gloria are prayed. 5.1.04.- Second Day (Holy Death of Forgiveness): The prayer of invocation is said, and then: You who have the book of destiny, lead my steps along the path that leads to forgiveness and kindness. Cover with your mantle the resentment and the hunger of revenge that interrupt my sleep. Lift my spirit to the palace of forgiveness to exalt your light in me and move away destruction and revenge.

speak your command of nobility to the ear of unjust and ruthless so that they have present at all times the limitless reach of your power. end the hate and lead me down the lighted path of this life; far from the poison that the ruthless They throw on the helpless. Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. Pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Gloria. 5.1.05.- Third Day (Holy Death of Health): The prayer of invocation is said, and then. You who possess the secrets of life, ends sickness and pain that has landed on my body and in that of those whom I love. Pour a few drops of your powerful elixir and restore vigor, lucidity and tranquility to my matter, so that I can continue to adore you. Mark with your kind hand the end of the suffering that touches me; clean with your cloak the evil that lies in my being and put it away forever. Let the power that exists in me be spared to finish with evil, whether natural or supernatural that reaches men and women. Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. Pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Glory Be.

5.1.06.- Fourth Day (Holy Death of Truth): The prayer of invocation is said, and then. I come to you Holy Death of truth, to ask with deep humility, reveal to this devotee the truth what I am here to ask about. Tell me to be wonderful and powerful if it is as i think. Tell me if your balance tips in my favor, or if I find myself on the side of blame. If I was in danger or if the threat hangs over me, tell me dear santa what should i do so that the truth may be my powerful beloved. So I can follow the path and I will be clear that the faculty to be before you it is a strengthened privilege for the immeasurable truth. Drive away the unjust and speak to the righteous, in the name of the most high that gives you the power of the prodigy. Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. Pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary and a Gloria. 5.1.07.- Fifth Day (Holy Death of Justice): The opening prayer is said, and then: You, who wields the righteous weapon; you, who know the decree of the light; work on me to end those issues that herald higher dangers. Send a star from your hand

to my being, so that I can reach the opportunity to contemplate in a new way, the work that has been entrusted to me. You, who are just and loving, end the unjust who arrive with unlimited hunger to things that do not belong to them. Take away from my life the effects of selfish brutality and calls to my coat, the justice that corresponds to this devotee. Cut the ice with your sword that unites me to those who have a cloudy heart. Holy Death of Justice, take care of me with your mighty sword and resolve all matters in my favor that is required. Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. Pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Gloria. 5.1.08.- Sixth Day (Holy Protective Death): The prayer of invocation is said, and then: Be well loved Death, that danger and adventure they are part of the way through which I pass in this life. Allow beloved Death, that your protection and safeguard be on my side to keep danger and threat away. Allow beloved Death, that the eyes of my opponents do not see my presence nor the traces of my steps that lead to your temple, where majestic you wait patient

The end of the ages. place a bandage in the eyes of the opponents if the cause is just. Then I will name you 9 times every night, so that your presence is my powerful shield, that allows you to fulfill your mission. Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. Pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Gloria. 5.1.09.- Seventh Day (Holy Death of Work and Money): The prayer of invocation is said, and then: Wonderful to be powerful, place before me your ladder to climb up it the steps of progress. Allow, Holy Death, reach the heights who dominate the subject then open up to the illuminated regions of your limitless wisdom. Call my spirit of wealth to take you too to those who need my help in this life. You have that in my work, nothing and no one attacks me and if he didn't have open the door with your key of good fortune. nine times a day I will pronounce your mighty name and nine coins every Friday will reach unknown hands to keep in mind my agreement with you beloved death

and never lack anything to this devotee who loves you Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. Pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary and a Gloria. 5.1.10.- Eighth Day (Holy Death of Power): The opening prayer is said, and then: Before your prodigious image prostrate my body as a sign of deep and sincere devotion. Get away from me vices, bad habits and reprehensible conduct. take actions away from me that attract shadow to my thoughts, Drive away the passions that chain my dreams and condemn my destiny. drive away those that have taken over my will. Move detectors away from matter and take me to the path that will illuminate my life, so that then with a white candle, I remember the days when happiness is with me, counting on your unlimited power. Before your prodigious image I thank you in advance for your favor and your presence at all times and everywhere. Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. Pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Glory Be. 5.1.11.- Ninth Day (Holy Death of Love): The prayer of invocation is said, and then.

You who know all the imperfection, you know that the burning flames of passion mercilessly burn my heart, Call the being I love; tell him that my need consumes my body; tell him that his image is present to me at all times; tell him I need him and I don't wish him any harm; tell him that his presence is imperative and that my fire can warm the abode it longs for. call him, bring him to my side if this is for the best; And if it were not so, Holiest death, give me the strength and patience to understand the being I love, and for love of you, open the cage that imprisons my heart. So, the being that I love will be free and I will have complied; if it's for me, let it come; and if not let it fly and the being that corresponds to me comes into my life. Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. Pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Glory Be. 5.2.- Novena to Santa Muerte (For Love): This novena can be used for very difficult cases, or when you have a very serious problem with the person you love and they are far away from you. The novena of Santa Muerte can be done up to three times in a row, allowing a day to pass between novena and novena, you just have to keep in mind that for a simple case the first will suffice; while for very difficult cases the second and third will be used. You must pray in front of an image of the Holy Death, with a candle that also has your image of preference. The novena can be done without performing any ritual. Just take care of doing it for nine days in a row and three times a day. This novena can be used both to consecrate the altar and to bind a person, in this case: You need a portrait or piece of clothing that has belonged to the absent person you are trying to captivate. If it is a portrait, write on the back the name of the person who does the work with the surname of the absent person. Then write the name of

the absent person with the last name of the person doing the work. This is what is known as flirting. If you don't have a portrait, make a doll with a piece of cloth, shirt, dress, handkerchief or any other item of clothing that belonged to the absent person. Buy two meters of the narrowest white ribbon and write the names in the same way as indicated above in the portrait. Tie the doll to a picture of the Holy Death, do it in the shape of a cross until only four fingers of ribbon remain; tie a knot the first night and start the novena to Santa Muerte; If you have the portrait, tie it like the doll and tie a knot every night until completing nine days. If the favorable results are not obtained, let one night rest and the next begin the novena; all this must be done alone with faith and patience, until completing three novenas. The prayer is said after midnight, since the objective is to locate the spirit of the person when he is resting. 5.2.01.- Secret of Santa Muerte:

Death Dear of my heart, do not forsake me of your protection and from this moment I have no more pleasure, more illusion than for me; spirit, body and soul of..., that his love, his affection, his fortune, his caresses, his kisses, everything be for me. For all the virtues that you have granted, I will overcome all obstacles and love and enthusiasm will not stand in my way. Everything that I ambition, want or propose to do, everything will constitute a flattering success for me; this divine virtue that God gave you, I believe in God and I trust in you. 5.2.02.- Ejaculation:

(Three Our Fathers are prayed)

Death dear of my heart, do not forsake me of your protection. And don't let (so-and-so) a single quiet moment, bother him at every moment and do not let to disturb him so that he always thinks of me. Amen Pray three Our Fathers. Chorus: O Holy Death,

relic Of God, get me out of sorrow having you That your infinite longing for doing good, always be with me all our happiness without looking at who That your divine balance with your celestial sphere, always shelter us your sacred mantle, Holiest death. 5.2.03.- First Day:

It is repeated throughout the novena.

Light the daily candle and light some incense. Pray: Holiest death: The favors that you have to grant me will make you overcome all difficulties, and that for me there is nothing impossible. No insurmountable obstacles, neither enemies nor anyone who wants to hurt me. They will all be my friends and I will be the winner in all the companies and/or things that I do. My house will be filled with bonanza with your protection and virtues. Please I hope you grant me if it is your pleasure. So be it. Pray three Our Fathers and the chorus. Let the candle burn out completely. 5.2.04.- Second Day:

What happened on the first day is repeated, without praying the Our Father, and it is said: Holy death, My great treasure, do not go away from me on any occasion. You ate bread and you gave me of it, and as powerful owner from the dark mansion of life and Empress of darkness, I want you to do me a great favor (SAY THE NAME OF THE PERSON) present at my feet humiliated and repentant; and never leave again by my side, as long as I need it. Make him fulfill what he has promised me. Please I humbly ask you, waiting for it to be fulfilled as soon as possible. So be it. Pray three Our Fathers and the chorus. Let the candle burn out completely. 5.2.05.- Third Day: The first day is repeated without praying the Lord's Prayer, and pray: victorious jesus christ, that on the cross you were defeated, defeat my enemies, that they are defeated with me. In the name of the Lord, if you are ferocious animals: meek you will become like lambs, soft as the flower of rosemary. Blessed death, adored death,

I beg you earnestly that with that titanic and colossal strength that God gave you, enter me into the heart of the person loved by me. (YOU CAN SAY THE NAME OF THE PERSON) That he has eyes only to contemplate me and that I be everything to (him) her. Do me Santa Muerte a favor: What do I ask of you with this ninth? And I'll light a candle for you every Tuesday every week at twelve o'clock at night (LENGTH THAT THE OFFERING IS GOING TO LAST: ONE WEEK, ONE MONTH, ONE YEAR, LIFETIME. RECOMMENDED: BETWEEN THREE MONTHS AND ONE YEAR). So be it. Pray three Our Fathers and the chorus. Let the candle burn out completely 5.2.06.- Fourth Day: The first day is repeated without praying the Our Father, and it is said: Dear Death: I implore you with all the fervor of my heart; that just as God made you immortal for being the powerful Owner and Queen from the darkness beyond, that with this great power that you have over all mortals; make my enemies (SAY THE NAME OF THE PERSON(S)) they cannot eat at any table, nor sit on any chair, that does not have peace of mind. I want you to force them to be humble and surrendered, Come to my feet and never leave me again. I beg you Death of my heart to grant me the favor

What I ask of you in this novena. So be it. Pray three Our Fathers and the chorus. Let the candle burn out completely. 5.2.07.- Fifth Day: Repeat what happened on the first day, and pray: Glorious and mighty Death, abusing your kindness, as my protector and owner; I ask you this favor As the invincible Lady that you are, I beg you to do that (FULANO) I can not enjoy walks, nor with women (MEN) walk, nor eat, nor sleep if he is not by my side. May your thoughts and sighs be only for me, the same as your will and give me the happiness of all your love. So be it. Pray three Our Fathers and the chorus. Let the candle burn out completely. 5.2.08.- Sixth Day: Repeat what happened on the first day, and pray: O Sovereign Lady to which the Divine Trinity of the Eternal Father put to mow the lives of all mortals to which we all arrive sooner or later and that no matter the riches, or ages, since it is even and fair with old people, youths, and children whom you shall take to your dominions when God indicates it to you. I implore you, I beg you (SAY THE NAME OF THE PERSON)

fell in love (lostly) with me, that does not look at beauty and physical beauty, but in that of my soul; and come to me: submissive, faithful and kneeling at my feet. So be it. Pray three Our Fathers and the chorus. Let the candle burn out completely. 5.2.09.- Seventh Day: What happened on the first day is repeated, without praying the Our Father; and pray: immortal death, deliver me from all evil and with that titanic power what do you have with the god endowed you, make us enjoy eternally of a glorious day and without nights. Therefore, my mistress and protector, I ask you to grant me the favors that I desire in this holy novena. (REQUEST IS MADE) Pray three Our Fathers and the chorus. Let the candle burn out completely. 5.2.10.- Eighth Day: What happened on the first day is repeated, without praying the Our Father; and pray: Miraculous and majestic Death: I beg you that with your immense power give me back the love of (SAY THE NAME OF THE PERSON) Don't let him rest for a moment nor calm with whoever is. Neither with friends nor with women (men) happy be. If you're sleeping let him dream

that I am among your dreams. If he's awake let me be in your mind and thoughts. And that the words that I say to you, listen to them and do what I ask you. Pray three Our Fathers and the chorus. Let the candle burn out completely. 5.2.11.- Ninth Day: What happened on the first day is repeated, without praying the Our Father; and pray: Protective and blessed death. for the virtue that God gave you; I want you to free me from everyone curses, dangers and diseases, and in return you give me health, work, love, peace, happiness, and success. Give me friends and free me from enemies, causing them to come before me humiliated to ask me for forgiveness, meek as lambs. I also ask that my love be faithful to your promise, be loyal and loving to me and that always submissive is with me. So be it. Pray three Our Fathers and the chorus. Let the candle burn out completely.

NOTE:FULFILLING THE PROMISE(S) AS SOON AS THE REQUEST IS FULFILLED 6.-Consecration of the Image of Santa Muerte: This blessing ritual is used so that the entity can enter the image as many times as it is used in spiritual works without any inconvenience, since it will remain crossed or blessed. For greater effectiveness, it is recommended to do it on a Saturday night. 6.1.- Materials:  Water with salt.  Rue water.

     

Water of roses. Petals of red roses or red carnations. Censer with incense, copal, and myrrh, in grain. Natural water (purchased in bottle). Container for washing the image (cuvette). Honey bee.

6.2.- Procedure: 1. Wash the bucket, with salt water, to purify it and remove all the bad vibes or energies it might have. 2. In the container put the natural water, and then the rue and rose liquids. 3. Add the rose petals and a little honey. 4. Mix everything with a spoon and wash the image there. 5. Light the candles or altar candles to welcome the image. 6. Light the censer with the mixture of myrrh and frankincense. 7. Immerse Santa Muerte in the container, while raising her thoughts and asking her to come and enter the image: Holy death, I call you to come to this place and take this image and give it life; which I bless in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. So be it. Hail Santa Muerte. 8. At the end of the blessing, it must be dried and always with the censer it will be made to go through the whole house, it will be shown to it, it will be presented to it; then she will be taken to the altar, where the candles must already be lit, and she is told that this is her altar where honors will be paid to her and she will be cared for. And she says to herself again: Hail Santa Muerte.

The altar or place of meditation must always be energetically clean and free of all dirt or dirt. 7.- How to Work With Santa Muerte: The Santa Muerte at the altar of the house or business will watch over the wellbeing of one and the family; because it is one of the strongest energies that exist, and it will suffice to have a lit candle and the due offering of it. You have to be careful with the energies that are handled because they can turn against oneself. There are two types of jobs: personal jobs and jobs done for someone else. Usually the personal ones are simple and almost always work since the energy of

Santa Muerte is used with that of oneself. So it is vital to have a lot of faith, devotion, and confidence in what you do. And to do a job for another person you need "twice as much faith, devotion, and trust." Always try to ask after a long reflection what is fair and follow the instructions to the letter. Never mix the cult of Santa Muerte with other practices such as santeria or palo mayombe. To do work for others, you need a special preparation like that of a foolproof faith, as well as a vocation and the gift to do it. Never do jobs for money or to satisfy low passion; because hatred and irresponsibility are paid sooner or later and more expensive than you could imagine. 8.- Consult the Holy Death: To ask him, you need at least; for a week try to keep the body free from physical and mental impurities such as going to parties, overeating, drinking intoxicating drinks, having intimate contact, getting angry, sad, and the like. Try to maintain harmony with the family and with those around you. Every day at noon pray to Santa Muerte begging her to illuminate the path to follow and when going to bed do the same in front of the image with your candle that should be lit as always, and finally, on a Tuesday night, put a glass with water in the following way: The glass will be new and clean, both inside and out, and the water that will be put in it will be from the tap, taking care that it is not dirty, the glass will be filled, leaving approximately two fingers free; and place the glass in front of the image and next to a candle or candlestick on one side of it you will write your full name next to that of Santa Muerte and put it on a clay base, it can be a plate or an ashtray; remember to light the candle or candle with the right hand and use wooden matches. In front of the image of the Lady ask if you can work with her or not, to help other people, and when you finish, cover the glass of water with a white cloth and go to bed with the certainty that at night the Most Holy will manifest and answer through water and candle. The next day, get up early and take a shower without haste; then go to the altar and do the normal prayer; when you finish praying, notice how the candle was consumed on the mud. If the paraffin was not deformed and was well seated on the plate, it is a good sign, if on the contrary it appears smoked and with distorted figures, it is not a good sign. Immediately after observing the candle, discover the glass of water and if there are small bubbles in the glass, it is a sign that the Holy Death agrees to work with her; If, on the other hand, the glass wakes up dirty and with dust on the surface, it is a clear indication that he does not authorize the use of his force with others.

Once the results are seen and even when they have not been positive, she will be thanked for her response and not do anything that could bother her and thank her, and wait a reasonable time to perform the ritual again. While personal rituals can be done. If, on the other hand, Santa Muerte authorizes working with her to help others, then you must prepare yourself physically, mentally, and spiritually, since her energy is very strong. When you start, never do more than one job, observe well the successes and mistakes that are made and learn from them. With time and experience, more than one job can be done at the same time. 9.- How to protect yourself: When a ritual begins, it is essential to protect yourself with a white quartz that will be cleaned with tap water and put to calm for a full moon night and the next day leave it in the sun all day, when night falls, watch the quartz in front of to the image of the Holy Death until the candle is consumed in its entirety; and then pray a personal prayer asking for protection and strength so that no one harms you, this request will be made with encouragement and fervor; When finished, put the quartz in a black bag and bring it around the neck every time a ritual is performed. If over time the quartz becomes black for no apparent reason or breaks, it will have to be changed for another, since it fulfilled its mission by protecting you from some negative vibration.

Finally, remember that if a promise is made, it will have to be fulfilled. When it comes to a job outside one or the family, it is suggested to offer something simple, but that comes from the heart.

Book II:

Ritual Theory Y Sentences

10.- Tips for Performing Rituals: It is advisable to do the rituals in case of real need, take good care of the details, and remember that one is the one who gives happiness or misfortune. When you start, you will most likely read the sentences from a book, but over time you can memorize them; and if for some reason while performing a ritual a prayer is forgotten, improvise with one's own words; the best prayer is the one that is born from the soul. When performing a love ritual, never cry, because tears contain salt and this breaks the work that is being done; but if you can't stand crying, suspend the ritual and calm down and do it within the day. The candles or candlesticks can always be made of paraffin, unless the work requires otherwise; you can also use candles consecrated to Santa Muerte, and always light them with wooden matches and if not use normal ones, but never use a lighter; as well as lighting the candles with the right hand. In the same way, if you need to extinguish the candle, always do it with your fingers or with a metal lid, never blow on it. The material used must always be new. If you are sick or feel unwell, suspend the rituals for another day. When the ritual indicates that you should cleanse yourself, start at the head and end at the feet. And always have a spare candle on hand, so that when the candle is about to burn out, light the next one with the same flame. This way there will never be a lack of light on the altar. 10.1.- The Prerequisites of Successful Magic: There are generally recognized steps that sorcerers are taught to use to create successful spells. Ultimately, the steps remain basically the same from witch to witch, from tradition to tradition, and from past to present. This magical link to our ancient past is one of the few things that can be reasonably assured has remained constant in our ever-changing religion. In the use of magic, precautions must always be taken in many of its aspects so as not to be damaged during its use. 10.2.- Magic tips: 1.- Remember that it is false that the Santísima Muerte or Santa Muerte is charged with one of our relatives or loved ones when we want a wish to be granted. Much less that we pay with the soul of a fellow man. 2.- Remember that your charms or medals of the Santísima Muerte should not be touched by strangers or known only to you, since the energy of your amulets decreases.

3.- When making your prayers to the Holy Death, you must do it slowly, deliberately and with concentration on what you want. 4.- The mental fatigue caused by conflictive situations makes you lose attention and weakens your mental capacity. To solve it, sit comfortably on a sofa, forget the causes of such tension, remain silent for ten minutes without thinking about anything and without proposing anything to yourself. Just relax. Thus, begin to recover your inner stability and peace, so that you can attend to the decisions you must make in the best way. 5.- Remember that your altar should not be on the floor. They should put it on a shelf or on a table. The higher the better. 6.- If you begin to feel fatigued due to overwork and your responsibilities, do perception exercises in which you do not analyze anything: Sit in front of a tree and observe it in peace, going through its branches, leaves and flowers, without thinking about anything plus. Enjoy the beauty of its natural forms. Look at him with calm attention, happy and grateful to have him. You can do the same with a lake, a river, the clouds or a bouquet of flowers.

7.- If you have a conflict over having the image of Santísima Muerte, the simplest thing is to place a white rose instead of the image, since we all know that the white flower is a sign of her presence, it represents her. 8.- Remember that the containers where you put the water, the Santísima Muerte rum must be in glass containers, not plastic. 9.- Remember that you must get rid of your thought "bad luck", if you do not do it yourself you will be adding more stones to your own path. 10.- Infinite patience, remember that magic has no time, the time it takes for your wish to be consummated depends on so many circumstances that we ourselves cannot know how many there are. 11.- Remember that a glass of clean water should not be missing from your altar. 12.- It is necessary that the candle is lit day and night on its altar to the Holy Death. Since it is the energy of the altar of her of you. 13.- Always remember that the Blessed Death is love, it is joy. Be wary of those places where the host of spiritual meetings is a gloomy and sad person, of that person who tries to show you the path of spirituality through fear, guilt or punishment. That is not the path of true spirituality. It is a path, but it does not lead to truth or harmony, peace or good fortune, but to selfish interests that try to condition you to keep you in prison for their dark designs.

Where the spirit of light reigns there is no reason to ensnare others by managing guilt, fear or punishment. Where the spirit of light reigns, everything is harmony, happiness and detachment. Egoisms do not exist because they cannot resist the radiance of the soul and they no longer have a place to cover themselves. They are exposed to the truth and it annihilates them forever. 14.- It is recommended that the bread that is placed on the altar to Santísima Muerte not be thrown in the trash. It should be placed under a tree far from your house. It is recommended that when you perform a recipe or ritual, try to do it alone, avoid being with another person, as this will decrease your energy and concentration. 15.- Remember that the phases of the moon must be taken into account to carry out the rituals or recipes. Moon phases: first quarter: This is the most indicated phase of the Moon to carry out rituals of fertility, love, business or the creation of societies; from success in studies. And everything we want to incorporate into our lives. last quarter: This is the most indicated phase of the Moon to perform rituals that eliminate everything negative that may exist in our lives, such as breaking a relationship, getting rid of an evil eye, getting rid of drug addiction, weight loss cures. new Moon: During this phase no rituals should be performed. Full moon: During this phase only rituals should be performed. All kinds of rituals can be performed, since the emotions in this phase are skin deep, for which it is necessary to be forewarned and full of integrity and spiritual strength so as not to be carried away by bad feelings. They are recommended to take into account the day and night to perform the rituals. Day and night: The day:It's Yang. Sunlight encourages you to go out and explore, to try new things... It is the right time to carry out work and business rituals. The night:It is the Ying. Promotes meditation and art, poetry, intuition, astral travel, out-of-body experiences. It is the right time to discover deception, fraud, hidden enemies, etc.

16.- You are reminded that when you light your candles, it should preferably be done with wooden matches. 17.- It is recommended that you do not place spoiled fruit or not leave bruised or spoiled fruit on your altar for a long time, as this would reduce the power of your altar. 18.- It is recommended that when you are going to get an image of the Holy Death, look for the one for which you feel an irresistible attraction, no matter its size or the material it is made of. She noticed you and that is why it is the image that best suits her. 19.- It is recommended that bread should never and for no reason be missing. A bolillo or slice of whole wheat bread can be placed on your altar. You will need to change it often, at least twice a week. 20.- We suggest that for any love affair, the recipe should be preferably at night, since at that time the person to work is resting and his spirit is more accessible. 10.2.1.- 21.- Advice so that the rituals do not fail: 1º.- To light the candles or incense, always use wooden matches and never a gas or gasoline lighter, as these will make the rituals useless. 2º.- Try to always use the ingredients (candles, stamps, oils, etc.) indicated in the "recipes" and never others, even if they are similar, because depending on them the ritual will have some results or others. 3º- Strictly comply with the instructions on times, days or lunar phases in which the recipes must be carried out. The time factor is vital when making the ritual magical. 4º.- Try to perform the rituals always alone or, failing that, with people you trust completely. 5º.- Every time you decide to do a ritual, focus on it and only on it. Take it seriously and never play games. 6º.- If the ritual gives positive results, never forget to thank the saint or god who has interceded for you 10.2.1.1.- 22.- To obtain a good result in the spells, you must take into account the following advice: • A positive mind, without any doubt about the success of our purpose, is the fundamental energy for any magical work.

• Do not discuss the rituals performed with anyone, thus avoiding the influence of negative waves on our purposes. • Confidence in what we are doing. • Infinite patience, remember that magic has no time, the time it takes for your wish to be consummated depends on so many circumstances that we ourselves cannot know how many there are. • Get rid of your thought "bad luck" if you do not you will be adding more stones to your own path. • It is extremely important to be aware of your own Biorhythm, there are many programs that do it automatically, indicating your mental, emotional, intellectual and health status on a daily basis, I recommend that you seek one of them. 10.2.1.2.- 23.- Basic Keys for spells to work well: The factors that affect the development of a ritual are very numerous. If your magical practices never work well or have only a very short-lived effect, it's time you start reviewing the way you work. Take into account the variables that enhance the strength of the rituals and your chances of success will be greater and greater. 10.2.1.2.1.- Why do rituals fail?: Every esotericist must accept the fact that magical works will not always be completely successful, but even so, there is always something that can be taken advantage of and that can be learned from a ritual. When spells fail, occultists don't turn on their deities or rage at their bad luck. Instead, as befits someone who approaches this task responsibly, they return to the starting point and examine all facets of the spell, from the goal that motivated it to the final build, looking for clues as to what they did not do well. Like all activities that are carried out with seriousness and commitment, only those who persevere and care about improving succeed. However, it is possible to eliminate some risk factors, since there are specific circumstances that threaten the success of the spells.

worked

10.2.1.2.2.- Frequent errors: The factors listed below cause the failure of rituals: - Poor definition of the objective that drives the performance of magic.

-

Chances that the effects of the rite will harm another person.

-

Omission of a necessary step in the elaboration of the ritual.

-

Work tools in poor condition; that is, "charged with negative energy".

-

Little emotional disposition.

-

Bad choice of time to work.

10.2.1.2.3.- Basic steps of a spell: There are basic steps to successfully cast spells. -

Understand and define the magical goal.

-

Ensure work ethic.

-

Assemble the necessary equipment and prepare the work area.

-

Generate magical energy.

-

Perform the physical actions required by the spell.

-

End the job.

10.2.1.2.4.-What do you expect from magic?: No spell can give good results if the practitioner does not respect the foundation of magic. The basis of all esoteric activity is the improvement of the spirit, the development and evolution of the self. And this should sustain the spells from start to finish. Beyond the specific objective that impels us to carry out a ritual, behind that desire a superior desire must act: to transform ourselves internally and evolve in such a way that the entire Universe obtains a benefit.

10.2.1.2.5.- Define your objectives: It seems obvious, but many times, spells fail because the magical energy is not well directed. What causes this dispersion of forces is the poor definition of the purpose that drives us to practice the ritual. Before you start working, you must know exactly what you want to achieve. Express in a single sentence, clear and coherent, what is that desire.

10.2.1.2.6.- Do not talk about your practices: Keeping silent is a traditional magical custom that helps protect the energy that is put into spells. There is an old esoteric proverb that teaches that "power shared is power lost." It is convenient to keep the objectives for oneself, since in this way it is possible to focus the energy on them. 10.2.1.2.7 .-How to end a ritual?: Once you have finished your magical work, you must "close" it. This point is often omitted and is a serious mistake. It is like leaving the door of the house open, letting the heat escape, and running the risk of intruders entering. When you cast a spell, end it with the traditional expression "So be it" or with other words or sounds that signal to your deep mind that the projection of energy is ending. 10.2.1.2.8.- What is the best time?: Choosing the right moment to practice a ritual is a fundamental step, since it often determines its success. Ideally, magic should be practiced whenever it is needed, because that is when the emotional connections are greatest. But a fundamental variable is to pay attention to the phases of the Moon. 10.2.1.2.9.- Lunar Phases: The phase of the Moon can be divided into two basic parts: waxing and waning. Magic associated with gain, augmentation, or construction is traditionally performed with the Crescent Moon. Magic for loss, diminution, or destruction is done with Old Moon. 1.- Candles are always lit with a wooden match, never with a lighter. 2.- Candles never blow out. If a candle has to last several days, they are extinguished by moistening two fingers in their own saliva and thus touching the flame (it does not burn) or directly with a candle snuffer. Blowing disperses any bad energy in the house. 3.- If a rite needs to be written on a candle, always start writing from the base of the candle towards the wick, never in the opposite direction or the rite does not prosper. 4.- When you have to write on a candle, a wooden stick will always be used, a simple toothpick will do, do not use anything else. 5.- If you need to impregnate a candle with any substance, always do it a while before, so that the candle "charges".

6.- Spells for something to prosper or go well are always recommended to be done with a crescent or full moon. The spells so that something spoils, stops or breaks, always in the Last Quarter or New Moon. 10.2.2.- 24.- These 9 hidden rules were said by the 9 Muses or Priestesses who heated and guarded the Sacred Cauldron. 10.2.2.1.- 1. The law of rebound:Indicates that a higher force will always rebound a lower power. In other words, if you, the seeker, have to go up against another practitioner, or a disembodied energy, that is stronger than you, whatever you project in their direction will come back to you plus the force of the rebounder. 10.2.2.2.- 2. The law of the 3 demands:All the demands coming from the subtle dimensions are repeated in triplicate. In the first emission, the conscious mind is alerted, the repetition compromises the faculties of reason, while the third manifestation comes into direct contact with the psyche or soul force. (As in the biblical story of Peter's denial). This particular law is very strictly observed in Celtic magic, as it represents an aspect of the mystique of the sacred number, 3. 10.2.2.3.- 3. The law of challenge:All the visions, the dreams, the sources of inspiration, the clues, in short, everything that seems to come from beyond the limits of rational and logical thought, is a challenge. Here one must have absolute honesty, since the aspirant must perceive the fine line that separates the present reality from interferences and inspiration from deception. 10.2.2.4.- 4. The law of equalities:When two equal forces meet, eventually one will give way to the other, which will consequently rise in rank. This law is confirmed by the natural laws of science and is clearly demonstrated in particle physics. 10.2.2.5.- 5. The law of balance or counterweight:According to the Law of Balance, all things should function according to their own frequency or correct level. For example, sitting for hours concentrating to find enough psychokinetic energy to move a 6-inch table, when the same effect can be achieved by giving it a slight push, is a pointless task and a waste of power that could be put to better use. in more constructive modes of expression. The Law of Balance also has to do with the state of balance necessary for the satisfactory functioning and correct expression of energy at all levels, which relates especially to illness and healing. It denounces excesses of all kinds and demands, for example, that the physical body be treated with courtesy because it is inhabited by many other forms of life, including the 4 elements, 10.2.2.6.- 6. The law of petitions:This Law indicates how things work or do not work for us, which, of course, will depend on the

degree of initiation of each. If, when making hidden requests, the student finds that the answer is not correct, he means that he has not yet earned it. This will often happen with aspirants who work in a sterile way or "send" intelligences from the elemental realms only to find that they are being manipulated like puppets by the ones they purport to control. If this is the case, it's all about going back to the "drawing board". 10.2.2.7.- 7. The law of polarities:The positive and the negative, the mood and the animosity, the masculine and the feminine, the process of individuation both spiritual and rational: these are all expressions of this law. The initiate has to be well polarized within himself before he can take a given step along the path. This law, despite being rejected by some people, is strictly observed by the elemental kingdoms who will not show due respect to those who refuse to observe it. If one of the planes is higher or if one of the frequencies is more subtle, the difference between the two polarities becomes blurred and therein lies the danger. The ideal state, they say, is mood and animosity in perfect balance within the individual, without invading or breaking cosmic law. 10.2.2.8.- 8. The law of cause and effect:It is also called the Law of Karma, although "Karma" is a strictly Eastern term that many use, loosely, to express the principle of "what you sow you will reap". One aspect of this law that is often neglected concerns the exchange of energies, which means that we should never expect anything from anyone, although the exchange is not always in "kind". For example, if a poor person receives a donation of money he does not have to reciprocate in cash, but he could do a service to the donor that is appropriate to his means and talents. The same has to be done by a rich person who inherits money that has not been difficult for him to obtain. A simple prayer said from the heart is many times equivalent, in energy emitted, to the donation of a thousand pounds from a rich man. 10.2.2.9.- 9.- The law of abundance (or law of opulence):This law expresses the attraction of wanting for wanting. Money calls money, a fear is an unfulfilled desire, etc. The occultist who has his last pound left is advised to go spend it because an energy spent attracts a similar energy. 10.2.3.- Lunar Phases: The four phases of the moon are well known; the new moon, the full moon, the first quarter and the last quarter, the most popular being the new moon and the full moon. Although four more phases can also be distinguished, so we can say that the lunar cycle is divided into eight phases in total, each phase with great significance. The number 8 represents a great power of transformation and by carefully following these eight phases we will discover its effects. The lesser known phases are: the Crescent, different from the first quarter, is useful for changes, to improve or overcome everything that is in decline and to put us into action; La Gibosa,

helps us to reflect and thus make our lives have more value and to fully develop our personal abilities; the Disseminator, ideal for sharing ideas, concerns, or different interests as well as increasing communication with others; Balsamic, is conducive to making new plans and reviewing mistakes and goals that we have not achieved, purifying desires and intensifying projects. 10.2.3.1.- New moon: In this phase the moon appears totally black or you cannot see the moon at night. The duration of this phase is considered 2 days. This phase introduces the growing phase. Some witches say that rituals should not be performed until the crescent phase begins. This phase serves to initiate rituals of personal growth, healing and blessings of new projects. It is also good for cleansing and consecrating magical tools. In this cycle where the sun and the moon meet, it is the beginning of a stage that is conducive to carrying out new projects and starting them with great positivism. We will be able to carry out a good detoxification of our body these days, since it is a good time to fast, which will help with this task. It is a good opportunity to abandon bad habits and customs that harm us and undertake something new, such as the decision to quit smoking and start doing a routine of activities that will improve our quality of life. We are psychologically more serene during this time, which will help us overcome any inconvenience or any lack, as well as eliminate any excess. In contrast to the phase of the full moon, where the reactions are more visceral, in this phase we can exercise greater self-control of our behaviors. It is advisable during this phase to propose wishes aimed at improving our state of the organism and elevating our feelings. We must take advantage of these days to stop smoking, stop drinking and start any treatment that keeps us away from bulimia or anorexia. which will help us overcome any inconvenience or any lack, as well as eliminate any excess. In contrast to the phase of the full moon, where the reactions are more visceral, in this phase we can exercise greater self-control of our behaviors. It is advisable during this phase to propose wishes aimed at improving our state of the organism and elevating our feelings. We must take advantage of these days to stop smoking, stop drinking and start any treatment that keeps us away from bulimia or anorexia. which will help us overcome any inconvenience or any lack, as well as eliminate any excess. In contrast to the phase of the full moon, where the reactions are more visceral, in this phase we can exercise greater self-control of our behaviors. It is advisable during this phase to propose wishes aimed at improving our state of the organism and elevating our feelings. We must take advantage of these days to stop smoking, stop drinking and start any treatment that keeps us away from bulimia or anorexia. It is advisable during this phase to propose wishes aimed at improving our state of the organism and elevating our feelings. We must take advantage of these days to stop smoking, stop drinking and start any treatment that keeps us away from bulimia or anorexia. It is advisable during this phase to propose wishes aimed at improving our state of the organism and elevating our feelings. We must take advantage of these days to stop smoking, stop drinking and start any treatment that keeps us away from bulimia or anorexia.

10.2.3.1.- Crescent Moon: The Moon is called a crescent when it goes from new to full, when it is increasing in size and visibility, or when there is light on the right side of the moon. In this phase, spells are cast that attract or increase something like: love spells, money, powers. Also for protection and healing rituals. It is the perfect time for making wishes, clairvoyance and fertility. The organism begins to be predisposed to grow and enlarge as the moon in this phase begins to grow in light. The right days begin to be able to recover the lost forces and replenish all the energies that were low. Our entire body begins to assimilate everything we eat or drink, as well as everything that is applied to our skin, since our body is more perceptive and better prepared for it. Due to this, everything we eat will make us fatter, even if it is the same as what we have consumed in other lunar phases. For this great assimilation of our body, These are favorable days for the intake of vitamins and minerals, if we find ourselves lacking in them. The most negative aspect will be given by the difficulty of recovering from poisoning or discomfort caused by the consumption of different foods. It is convenient to pay close attention to the packaging and expiration dates of the products that we are going to consume. In addition, it is very positive to start including in our diet, during these days, the minerals or vitamins that are necessary to feel better. It is a good time to carry out skin treatments, with the application of cleansing or nutritional creams or ointments. Flowers and fruits can be used as raw materials in the preparation of ointments, since these elements of nature are more enriched.

10.2.3.3.- Full Moon: The moon is completely round. Some consider full moon for 3 days before and after, and others cast spells only in the few hours of full moon. In this phase the moon has its maximum powers and spells of the type can be cast as in the crescent phase, especially protection and divination spells. The moon whose position is opposite to the sun is during this phase, full of light. Reason and feelings are farther from their influence, but our body is under immense pressure. It is considered that the moon causes a great intoxicating effect on our entire body since it tends to retain liquids. In addition, we are highly sensitized at an organic level, so we must be careful with what we consume and we must eat in moderation. causing different states of tension without knowing, in most cases, the reason for this. Emotions are on the surface, so we must be vigilant, since their effects are manifested directly on our body. There are also major psychosomatic disorders. The ideal is, during the time that this full moon phase lasts, that no diet to lose weight be started, because the desired results will not be achieved. In addition, the consumption of medication or the application of vaccines can produce unwanted side effects. If you suffer from headaches, an effective remedy will be pressure showers, and if you live near the sea, it will be enough to go to a place where there are breaking waves. It is necessary and useful to use a sense of humor to avoid taking things too seriously.

10.2.3.4.- Waning Moon: The Moon is waning when it goes from full to new, when it is decreasing in visibility and size, when the left side has light. In this phase you can cast spells that diminish or remove something, such as warding off enemies, illnesses, bad influences or spirits. It should be cleaning people and houses. The body tends to eliminate or get rid of everything that is left over as the moon decreases in light. In other words, from everything that was accumulating during the stages that the moon was filling with light. The body begins to prepare to purify itself, eliminating toxins, so we must take advantage of these days, to make use of our energies by carrying out activities that require effort and thus be able to sweat and cleanse our body. Any healing process tending to eliminate infectious foci, reduce inflammation or any process that can affect our health works positively. The best thing is to carry out, during these days, exercises or activities that require effort and resistance, while drinking plenty of fluids. It is a good time to start a diet and to remove impurities from the skin and complexion, carrying out cleansing treatments. Also any acne treatment that we carry out will have more positive results in this period. If we take advantage of this phase to cut our hair or nails, we will obtain a slower growth but with greater strength. 10.2.3.5.- Black moon: The moon appears black or invisible. This phase is 3 days before new moon. No rituals should be performed in this phase. For our purpose, the ideal lunar phases to work with are Waxing Moon and Waxing Moon. 10.2.4.- Magical days: Magic must be practiced in the corresponding lunar phase. In addition to the Moon, the days of the week should also be taken into account. Each day has a respective color, planet and magical correspondence. It is not mandatory to practice their rituals on these days but it is highly recommended. 10.2.4.1.- Monday: Planet: Moon (the Moon is a satellite but we will put it as a planet since she rules this day) Colors: white, silver and gray Type of activities: psychology, dreams, astral projection, imagination, women's mysteries, reincarnation, travel shorts, women, children, the public, concerns, emotions, fluids, magic, spirituality, all things pertaining to water and bodies of water, travel planning, initiation, Astrology, religious experiences. 10.2.4.2.- Tuesday: Planet: Mars Colors: red, pink and orange Type of activities: passion, courage, action, energy, aggression, sex, physical energy, sports, muscular activity, metals, weapons, tools, cutting, surgery, police, soldiers, combat, confrontations, business,

buying and selling animals, mechanical things, repairing, gardens, hunting, principles. 10.2.4.3.- Wednesday: Planet: Mercury Colors: Violet and Silver Type of Activities: Wisdom, Healing, Communication, Intelligence, Memory, Education, Phone Calls, Computers, Messages, Students, Merchandise, Editing, Writing, Neighbors, Signing Contracts, Criticism, Music, Visual Arts , hiring employees, learning languages, Astrology, visiting friends. 10.2.4.4.- Thursday: Planet: Jupiter Colors: blue and metallic colors Type of activities: business, logic, social problems, political power, publications, religion, long trips, philosophy, advertising, growth, luck, sports, expansion, horses, law, doctors, psychologists, charity, read, study, search. 10.2.4.5.- Friday: Planet: Venus Colors: green, pink and white Type of activities: romantic love, beauty, friendship, soulmates, artistic, skill, harmony, affection, relationships, companions, alliances, grace, social activity, marriages, decorations, cosmetics, gifts , gardens, growing, architecture, artists, stylists, dancers, designers, music, dating, painting, decorating homes, shopping and party planning. 10.2.4.6.- Saturday: Planet: Saturn Colors: black, gray and red Type of activities: protection, neutralization, karma, death, manifestation, reality, laws of society, limits, obstacles, tests, difficult work, dentists, bones, teeth, sacrifice, separation, justice, mathematics, wills, financing, discoveries, transformations, relationships with older people. 10.2.4.7.- Sunday: Planet: Sun (the Sun is a star but we are going to place it as a planet because it rules this day Colors: yellow, gold and orange Type of activities: health, careers, ambition, fun, drama, law, promotions, success, goals, personal financing, God, mysteries of man, children or sons, buying, speculation, sales. The ideal days to start working with rituals are Tuesday, Friday and/or Saturday. Although according to the Torah, Saturday rests and Sunday is a good day to clean the house. So, in this way, one does not work on Saturday, although at one's own discretion and consideration one can work on Saturday unless it is to do good or to cure someone who is extremely ill. And on Sunday to clean, purify our house, our home or business and ourselves of any impurity or bad vibes or energy that could be around us. Sunday is the day dedicated to the house and to ourselves. 10.2.5.- Combination Between Days and Lunar Phases:

10.2.5.1.-The rituals where we ask an entity or saint for help, to improve the health of a person, should be done during the day, in a word, from dawn to mid-afternoon. although

But if the circumstance so requires, it can be done at night, the Outcome will be unpredictable in Some

cases.

We always see that, when a person is sick, they are taken out to sunbathe, we have never heard of sick people who are taken out to take "night" or to take "moon reflections". And it is due to the previous deduction that during the day we will find the spirits that will help us improve the health of the patient and we will also find the spirits that will "illuminate" the doctor who is treating the patient. No one can ever tell a sick person to stop taking the remedies prescribed by the medical professional, since we, who are within esotericism, can only ask the entities to help the medical professional to find a solution for the illness of the patient. The ideal days of the week to ask for help from the spirits of health are: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The suitable lunar phases are: crescent and full moon. The least convenient lunar face: last quarter. The most dangerous lunar face due to the result to be harvested: new moon. 10.2.5.2.-The rituals where we request to open paths in the workplace, to help a person get a job, can be done from dawn until the early hours of the night, avoiding working after midnight. The most convenient days are: Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, although there is no problem with the other three days. The most beneficial lunar phases are: first quarter and full moon. The lunar face not so good: last quarter.

The lunar face that if possible, we should avoid: new moon. 10.2.5.3-In the rituals where we request an economic improvement for a person, it must be done from dusk to dawn, in a word, always at night.

The most convenient days will be: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, although the other four days will not have many problems. The most beneficial lunar phases are: last quarter and new moon. Last quarter, is to reduce the "poverty". The not-so-good moon face: first quarter. The lunar face that we should avoid as much as possible: full moon. 10.2.5.4.-The rituals where we request a pathfinder for love, to help a person who does not have a partner or desire a predetermined person, should be done from dawn to early afternoon. The best days are Monday, Friday and Sunday. The other days are not so convenient, although Saturday is not bad. The most convenient lunar phases are: first quarter and full moon. The unsuitable lunar face: last quarter. The face of the moon to avoid: new moon. 10.2.5.5.-The rituals where we request the attraction of a person for a couple, must be done from dusk to dawn, that is, always at night. The best days are Friday, Monday, Saturday and Tuesday, in that order, avoiding Sundays. The most convenient lunar phases are the last quarter and the new. The not-so-good moon face: first quarter. The lunar face to avoid: full moon. 10.2.5.6.-The rituals of lust, homosexuality, inconvenient couples, attraction of people with stable commitments, domination of people, attacks on enemies, etc., should be carried out as much as possible after midnight and before dawn. The best days are Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday, in that order, avoiding Sundays. The most convenient lunar phases are new moon and last quarter, in that order.

Crescent and full moon phases should be avoided. 10.2.5.7.-The rituals of damage cuts and returns to the origin of these damages can be carried out on any day of the week, the best time being early evening. The lunar phases to carry out this type of ritual are: last quarter, new moon, first quarter and full moon, in that order, being the first of those named with the best result and the last one with the least result. Note that Sunday is excellent in almost all aspects to do rituals to move away, do spiritual cleanses to charge yourself with good vibes and good energies. The days and lunar phases mentioned above can also be used for love rituals. 10.2.6.- Hours: As you can see; only two days appear: Tuesday and Saturday. The first ruled by Mars will help you defeat enemies, spells and negative energies. On Saturday, ruled by Saturn, it will help you to strike down the negative, remove spirits and defend yourself from psychic attacks. 10.2.6.1.- Cleaning times:

Important:Some formulas are practiced in the crescent moon because they are protections, if so we clarify it in the text. For the type of magic that is intended to be performed with this book, the days to do rituals will depend on what you want to perform. Especially since it is Santa Muerte, Tuesday, Friday and/or Saturday are more than enough to perform any ritual contained here. Still if you want you can mix and match the days and times. But as a suggestion to the novices, start performing the rituals on Tuesday, Friday and/or Saturday. After a little experience, any day is good. What is important here is the transmutation of energies and vibrations into feelings, thoughts, and actions. Cleaning times can be used for rituals and work as well. Remember that Saturday at your own discretion is optional to work, and Sunday is to purify the house and ourselves, this according to the ancient mystical tradition. Later on, the days and times to perform rituals, especially love rituals, as well as other rituals typical of white magic in general, apart from the rituals of Santa Muerte, are shown. It should be noted that the rituals of Santa Muerte can be mixed with the rituals of "white magic" and/or "black magic". The important thing here is the faith and devotion in the chosen saint as our protective shield. Remember that with time, practice, and experience, any day and time can be suitable for performing rituals, since magic is the transmutation of feelings into thoughts and thoughts into actions. And from the actions the Construction or the destruction come off, it depends on what you want to obtain. 10.2.6.2.- Table of Schedules and Indications to Succeed in Love Recipes: It is advisable to acquire a "Galván" calendar as this is the most accurate to find out the lunar phases that are decisive in the success of an operation. Never substitute required Ingredients. Practice the formulas, only, in new or growing moon and be guided by the following table of days and times. Both the cleanses and the formulas should be practiced at the indicated times as these are highly beneficial for love. We suggest starting your prescription on the hour or fifteen minutes later, but not later, as this would run the risk of nullifying the effect. We also indicate the color of the clothing that must be made of natural fabric, such as: linen, cotton, wool or flannel. It is fair to report that some mages prefer to strip. If you wear clothes, they must be clean -washed with neutral soap- and before a practice, bathe and perfume yourself to attract positive energy.

Another recommendation; your state of mind is basic if you have had a bad day, relax and watch a candle, as we indicate in White Magic Cookbook. In this case, trace with the index finger of the right hand five-pointed stars towards the four cardinal points. And, always request the help of higher forces.

DAY

MONDAY

SCHEDULE 06:00 HRS. 07:00 HRS. 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.

DRESS COLOR WHITE

DAY TUESDAY

SCHEDULE 07:00 HRS. 08:00 HRS. 2:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

DRESS COLOR

RED

DAY

WEDNESDAY

SCHEDULE 07:00 HRS. 12:00 PM. 3:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

PINK DRESS COLOR

DAY

THURSDAY

SCHEDULE 08:00 HRS. 09:00 HRS. 4:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

CLOTHING COLOR LIGHT BLUE

DAY

SCHEDULE

DRESS COLOR FRIDAY 06:00 HRS. LIGHT GREEN

07:00 HRS. 1:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

SCHEDULE

DAY

DRESS COLOR SUNDAY 06:00 HRS. ORANGE, GOLDEN EITHER YELLOW

07:00 HRS. 1:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m.

As you will see, Saturday was not included because it is the day of Saturn and therefore it is not recommended to attract love. Likewise, some practitioners of White Magic refrain from practicing on Sunday, a fact attributable to their Beliefs or the Indications of their superiors. Since Sunday is ideal to get rid of all bad energy in the home and in ourselves, in order to "start" the week with good vibes.

To summarize, this about the lunar phases, days, and times. Everything will be subject to the lunar phase. Any lunar phase is advisable to perform rituals, depending on the point of view of each person, so for example to obtain work or economic benefits one could think of doing a ritual in the first quarter, but others may make requests in the last quarter; that is, because either wealth increases or poverty decreases. It is better to work on a waxing moon to heal and do good, and on a waning moon to get sick or do evil; while on a new moon do not do rituals, and in necessary cases do any type of ritual on a full moon. The days suitable for Santa Muerte are: Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday; although any day according to the type of magic and ritual that you want to do is also good. According to the Torah, Saturday may or may not be worked, according to the Torah, while Sunday is a day dedicated to recharging energy and good vibes to start the week "right." Likewise, for love rituals, especially care, see the table of days and times. Although it is repeated: Any day is good. This is because magic is the transmutation of feelings into thoughts and thoughts into actions. The stars govern us, but once we awaken to the spirit, we ourselves can be the ones who govern the stars, to fulfill the divine mandate that the most evolved should help the

less evolved to evolve, and justly fulfill our mandate. Therefore, once the schedules, phases, and days and even months are known, combinations can be made to perform rituals, 10.2.7.- Guide to Avoid Errors in Operations: Water:Usually it is tap water. When a "glass of water" is requested, it must be three-fourths full, since it represents the water that human beings have in the body. Bathrooms:In general, before a magical bath, you should wash your body with a neutral, unscented soap. This is done in order to cut off influences, so that your body receives the full benefits of the cleanses. The next day it is also advisable to bathe with neutral soap. Days:Tuesday or Friday are convenient for cleaning and work, when in some cases another day is indicated, this does not affect the good performance of the work. Remember that some operations must be done according to the lunar phases and these do not have a defined day of the week. Emotions:The success of a ritual depends very much on you. It is very important that your emotion goes according to the formula, for example: if you want money, think that you will have it in large quantities. In the case of love, imagine that the person loves you very much. When doing these operations, avoid anger or arguments. Take off your fear, you should not feel it since only white magic recipes are published in this book. When you do work to separate him from the other, be angry with her. In case of setbacks before starting a positive operation, light a white candle, and contemplate the flame for seven minutes, you should not think about anything other than the flame, that will help you manage your energy correctly when it comes to practice a recipe Photographs:Preferably you should use the negatives of the portraits. It has been proven in Russia that they are the ones who really have the energy of the person to "work". These can be sent to print in a house dedicated to taking professional photographs. jars:They are generally boiled to cut off previous vibrations. If you are asked for a container collected on the street, then it should not be sterilized. Spells:Two or three should never be practiced simultaneously, especially when they are of the same type, that is, lighting candles, taking baths or cleaning for the same purpose; the foregoing causes a great crossing of energies because the environment is recharged and therefore the effects are totally dispersed. (The situation changes when it comes to reinforcement spells or complementary formulas). Concentrate on just one for its good result, because if you practice a recipe for the simple fact of trying it, you are no longer working properly, because the mere idea of having and performing others is already enough to weaken the ritual. When you see that thirty days pass and you have not obtained results, then

it is advisable to reinforce the first “work”. Never practice magic just to experiment, that could cause difficulties in your daily life and that, can move unsuspected energies. Take into account that your state of mind is essential, therefore if you do not act properly the effects of a practice can be delayed. Operations are performed on odd numbers, never in pairs. Schedules:When starting an operation to attract love, it is advisable to repeat it the next day at the same time, especially when the recipe so specifies. If possible, do the "work" of love at dawn so it is much easier to pick up the vibrations of the person, since the mind is unoccupied. And there is nothing to distract her. If you trade to attract money, try to do it before two in the afternoon unless the formula specifies a certain time, we have been informed that the morning light attracts magnificent energies. Hate spells do them at night. Summons:Call the spirit energetically to come, but when it comes to recipes for love, do not call it with anger, only with energy and sweetness. Flirt:Write the name of the loved one with your last name, so they will be magically united. Place:It should be few pieces of furniture, a clean bathroom is ideal, or an unoccupied room, such as a hall. Moon:The phases of the moon are basic in the perfect functioning of the rituals. You must have a calendar to know them and here is how they work: Crescent Moon; renew love interests. The one at the beginning of the month, favors the economy, increases your profits in all aspects. Full Moon, propitiates new loves, enlarges the affection of the person you already have or of the people you want to meet. This phase also helps you to perform rituals of personal magnetism. It also works to make talismans or amulets. Magnetized utensils or objects. Use this moon to have prophetic dreams, make wishes, develop physical attractiveness there are clean ones for all this. It is not recommended to do long-lasting love spells at this time, if you only want one-year effects, this phase is ideal. Otherwise, you must reinforce them, that is, repeat them on a new moon. Waning Moon works for revenge, to influence socially and politically or change people's attitudes towards you, but not in the sentimental aspect. New Moon: It appears every twenty-eight days and is when the satellite disappears from the sky. This phase is extremely strong to get powerful and serious lasting jobs. (Remember that the full moon is for love affairs or temporary relationships), in this case perfection in the rites and total concentration are required. This phase is extremely strong to get powerful and serious lasting jobs. (Remember that the full moon is for love affairs or temporary relationships), in this case perfection in the rites and total concentration are required. This phase is extremely strong to get powerful and serious lasting jobs. (Remember that the full moon is for love affairs or temporary relationships), in this case perfection in the rites and total concentration are required.

Crying:You should never cry for someone. Tears delay a job, for the same reason you should never hang out with a "strange" person since the tears of the person from whom you steal love damage your magnetic field. The same if you suffer for someone, that delays or cancels the effects of a prescription. Toys:In case you don't get them. Buy paraffin or tallow candles and melt them in a bain-marie, when the wax is manageable make the figure, this is very effective because it prints its own magnetism. Sentences:Say them out loud very clearly, so they will quickly reach where you send them as they are carried by the wind. Wicks:They should never light up straight. Place them in the form of a cane, in order to recover all the energy towards the candle or candle. Wax residues:You can throw them in the trash wrapped in some paper or in a plastic bag. You can throw them in a river, bury them in a pot or in a public garden. Jobs:When you perform them, never think about anything else or get distracted, otherwise the spell will not take effect. Remember concentration is the foundation of success. Utensils:Make sure the utensils are new, although they can always be used in the same operation unless the recipe requires you to buy an unused one. In the case of tin cans, you can use them in cleaning or bathrooms but not to soak clothes or give them another use other than preparing recipes. In the case of jars or cans found on the street, do not boil them because they are generally used to keep unwanted people out of your life. The glasses are transparent and the plates must not have drawings or reliefs, they have to be completely smooth, because the drawings or ribs cancel the energy. It is important to emphasize that the glasses, cups and plates should only be used for the magical objective pursued. Vigil:It means leaving a "job" by candlelight. The operation will have concluded when these are consumed. According to the indications, it is sometimes necessary to say a prayer until they are finished. It should be added that in some cases it is not necessary to keep the photographs or other objects in custody. candles:Always light them with matches, preferably wooden ones, avoid lighters. When you dedicate them to someone, make the sign of the cross over the wick with the lighted match and invoke the person. This is done in order to attract positive energy. Never blow out a lit candle, except when specified, extinguish it with fingers wet with saliva; although generally from the moment you turn it on you should not turn it off. Sometimes it is difficult to find them smooth, scrape the ribs with a knife. Candles:You should use them as long as possible, in case you can't find them, even those used to celebrate birthdays work. Take into account that if the wax is

longer, the work will be better because it increases the magical power. You should also not use the same candle for multiple spells. The waxes must be completely smooth; the color of each candle used in the works fulfills a specific function: red to attract passionate love, green, domain and money; white, marriage, love, union and protection; yellow, money; amber, strength in all aspects; purple, work; blue, health, protection at work and money; black, separation. Candles of this color are also used in some black magic works. The characteristics of the flame produced by the candle have their interpretation: if it fluctuates it means restlessness or indecision; high and blue, reflection; vibrant, nervous If it turns off, turn it on quickly. When you need to measure a candle, mark it with a knife and measure it with a ruler to avoid mistakes in measurements. When in a recipe you are asked to “baptize” a candle, it means that it must be dipped in holy water and say: “by my will you are no longer a candle, you are the spirit, body and soul of… this is done in order to attract the person's energy. When the wick releases a kind of flower, the work is perfect. 11.- How to pray to Santa Muerte: Most common prayers in quotation marks for before beginning and after the prayers dedicated to Santa Muerte. For example, before making the novena of fire, you should invoke it with the prayer of invocation, say the novena of the day, and then say goodbye with the Our Father and the Hail Mary, and say goodbye with any praise that is your own or be contained in this compendium. Or to make any prayer, first invoke, pray, say the Our Father or the prayer that is indicated, and later if you like, if you wish to close, say goodbye or give thanks with a farewell prayer or any phrase that you you like the most. 11.01.- Sign of the Cross: By the sign of the Holy Cross, from our enemies deliver us Lord, Our God. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Blessed Death, praised be you, invisible and visible heavenly protector, because for the love of God the Father, protect us from all evil. 02.11.- Symbol of the Apostles: I believe in God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth. I believe in Jesus Christ, his only son; Our Lord was conceived by the work and grace of the Holy Spirit, he was born of the Holy Virgin Mary; he suffered under the power of Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried, descended into hell, on the third day rose from the dead, ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. From there he is to come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body and eternal life. Amen.

Holy Death, praised be you, invisible and visible heavenly protector, because following the omnipotent example of mercy of one who is one with God, you lavish us with all kinds of care. 11.03.- Act of Contrition: My Lord Jesus Christ, God and true man, creator, father and my redeemer, for being who you are, infinite goodness, and because I love you above all things; It weighs me from the heart to have offended you, it also weighs me because you can punish me with the pains of Hell. Helped by your divine grace, I firmly propose to never sin again, to confess, freeing my soul from the tomb of lies, doing truth and justice, and fulfilling the penance that was imposed on me. Amen. Holy Death, praised be heavenly invisible and visible protector, because you avoid suffering to humanity, as well as the misfortunes that we deserve for our own actions. 11.04.- Our Father: Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be your name; Your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread; forgive our offenses, just as we also forgive those who offend us; lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil. Amen Blessed Death, praised be heavenly protector of the invisible and visible, because you tirelessly fight for our salvation. 11.05.- Hail Mary: Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among all women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb: Jesus. Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen. Blessed Death, praised be the invisible and visible celestial protector, because being able to enjoy the omnipotence of the presence of the Creator, you return to help and protect your children of lesser evolution. 11.06.- Glory: Glory to the Father, to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit; as it was in the beginning, now, and forever and ever. Amen. Holy Death, praise you heavenly invisible and visible protector, because for love of God you suffer the consequences of the sins of humanity, mitigating the pain of having committed them. 11.07.- Ejaculation: 1) Mary, mother of grace, mother of mercy; defend us from our enemies and protect us now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

2) O Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of hell, and guide all souls to Heaven, especially those who most need your mercy. Amen. Holy Death, praised be heavenly invisible and visible protector, because God the Father has granted you the grace to watch over souls and bodies. 11.08.- Save: God save you, queen and mother of mercy, life, sweetness, and our hope. God saves you. To you we call, the exiled children of Eve; to you we sigh, moaning, and crying in this valley of tears. Ea then Lady, our lawyer, return to us those your merciful eyes, and after this exile show us Jesus, blessed fruit of your womb. Oh most merciful, oh pious, oh sweet always virgin Mary! Pray for us, Holy Mother of God, that we may be worthy of achieving the promises of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

11.09.- Prayer: Almighty and everlasting God, who with the cooperation of the Holy Spirit, prepared the body and soul of the glorious virgin and mother Mary so that she would be worthy of being a worthy dwelling place for your son; grant us that, since we joyfully celebrate the commemoration of her by her pious intercession, we may be delivered from present evils and eternal death; by the same Christ our Lord. Amen. Blessed Death, praised be heavenly invisible and visible protector, because suffering our pains you save us from earthly hell. 19.1.10.- Praise: You were, oh death, immortal because you defeated the world, overcoming difficulties with profound knowledge. Oh Holy Death, so sacred, make it always triumph in the world through sorrow and agony, by detaching itself from the world. Oh so sacred Death, make it always triumph in the world for the pains you give when you feel your emanation, when your very cold members are the beginning of emotion. O Celestial Death, make it always triumph in the world. O Celestial Death, make it always triumph in the world. O Celestial Death, already calming my brokenness, make me unite only to that being whom I loved so much. O Celestial Death, make it always triumph in the world; It will be a proud and primordial pleasure to join me, more than just your love. O Death so sacred, make it always triumph in the world.

Through Our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen. 11.11.- Invocation: God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, of everything visible and invisible; Lord, we ask your permission to invoke the Holy Death, my white girl, my wonderful rose. Amen. 11.12.- Invocation and Farewell of Santa Muerte: 1) Holy Death, Holy Death, Holy Death; we ask you to come for us and join the joy we feel when we are with you, my white girl, my wonderful rose; Guide us all the way and protect us from all evil. Amen 2) Holy Death, Holy Death, Holy Death; Come, we ask you Our Lady to venerate you, let us feel you, and fill us with joy, because by being with us you give us protection and we fear nothing because with the virtues you possess we will be able to overcome all obstacles. Blessed Death of our hearts do not abandon us and give us your protection. Amen

3) Holy Death, Holy Death, Holy Death; come, we ask you from the heart; Thank you, thank you, thank you, Santísima Muerte, for being with us and in the name of God the Father Almighty, we offer and pray the following novena (see chapter 5) of prayers. Thank you White Girl. Thank you Rosa Maravillosa, for your stay with us. Blessed be you. Amen. 4) Thank you for listening to us; we appreciate the protection you give us and we ask you to come whenever you are invoked by us or whenever someone of us needs you, my white girl; we give you thanks, blessed be Holy Death; Thank you for granting us this great time of joy. Thank you Holy Death. Thank you Wonderful Rose. Thank you White Girl. 11.13.- A Prayer to Invoke: Lady of Death skeletal spirit, powerful and strong, indispensable in times of danger, I invoke you sure of your goodness. Pray to Almighty God, grant me everything I ask of you. That the person who harmed me or gave me the evil eye repents for all his life and that he/she returns to him/her right away; For the one who deceives me in love, I ask you to make him/her come back to me, and if you hear your strange voice, good spirit of Death, make him/her feel the power of your scythe. In the game and in business, my lawyer appoints you, as the best and everyone who comes against me, make him a loser.

Oh Lady of Death, my guardian angel. Amen.

Book III:

12.- Weekly Prayers:

Prayers, Rituals, bathrooms, and clean

Here are seven powerful prayers summed up for every day of the week: In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, immaculate being of light, I implore you to grant me the favors I ask of you, until the last day, hour, and moment in which your divine majesty orders me to be brought before your presence. Dear Death, Death of my heart, do not forsake me with your protection. 12.1.- Monday: Santa Muerte I ask you to fill my family, my home, and my work with blessings at the beginning of the week. Protect me from all evil. So be it. 12.2.- Tuesday: White Girl at your feet I prostrate myself and I strongly ask you to give me health. Drive away any disease so that I can move on. I ask you with all my heart. So be it. 12.3.- Wednesday:

This day that begins today I will not ask you for anything. But I do appreciate the protection you give me and my loved ones. Keep covering us under your mantle. So be it. 12.4.- Thursday: Today, before leaving, I ask you to open all the paths that will lead me to live peacefully. I do not ask you for luxuries, only that you give me what I need to live without worries. My faith is placed in you. So be it. 12.5.- Friday: Sister Blanca, I ask that through the owl that always accompanies you, you give me wisdom, to know how to guide my children (family) and that they always know how to behave as good beings. I trust you. So be it. 12.6.- Saturday: Thank you my skinny one, for allowing me to see the light of a new day, as a thank you I promise to think of you. And I offer you this prayer…. (Pray what you like) So that my requests are heard. Thank you for everything you give me. My trust is for you. So be it. 12.7.- Sunday: Thank you Santísima Muerte for being close to me seven days a week. Thank you for giving me protection and keeping any evil that haunts us away from me and my home. My devotion is yours forever. So be it. 13.- Prayers: Start and finish sentences as above First of all, we have to realize that prayer is a privilege. Praying is talking to God and our spiritual guide. Prayer is one of those immense and very useful gifts that God has given us and that we do not finish appreciating or taking advantage of sufficiently. We can address God and the Holy Death whenever we want and instantly. We are talking to her and she is listening to us. Prepare to begin the prayer by being silent. That commits us to focus our attention on what we have to do now in this time of prayer. So try not to get distracted or with ideas, problems, concerns about life or about others: That is what allows you to find yourself and be able to pray or meditate. Meditation is an intellectual work that seeks to move the will towards spiritual improvement. 13.1.- Health: 13.1.1.- Health for the Body:

one) Blessed Death, protector, owner and lady of life. Angel that our father created to help and serve. Today I implore you and I beg you to grant me the health and life of (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT), that his days on Earth endure, that his body regain vigor and energy; you who can do everything, save him and make him return to his state of health; I implore you, I ask you on this day and at this hour; for Jesus Christ victorious on the cross, be moved and bring him back. Amen. two) My beloved white girl, owner and lady of life, holiness created by our all-powerful father to help and serve. I implore you to grant me the grace to see (NAME OF THE PATIENT) in good health and remove her suffering, give her the fortune of being among her loved ones; you who can do everything, give vigor to her life and heal her from the evil that afflicts her. Cover him/her with your majestic mantle of love and mercy; by the power that our father gave you, have mercy on (SAY THE NAME OF THE SICK), give him the opportunity to make up for his mistakes, give him the opportunity to straighten his path; I thank you my mother for listening to this humble prayer. Amen. Note:This prayer should be recited every day at sunset. pray later three Our Fathers, three Hail Marys and eleven times the Act of Contrition. 3) Lady, I ask you that illness, discord and pride do not pass through my house, free me from all evil, envy, grudges and bring me love for me and for my loved ones. Do not allow evil to reign, with your hood protect me from evil, and bring me love, health, money and work, open the paths for everything I want or intend to do. And I will patiently wait for your help, Lady, protect me today, tomorrow and always and don't let me despair, thank you for listening to me, that's how it is and that's how it will be. 13.1.2.- To Remove a Vice: 4) Holy Death of moonlight. You who dominate the earthly dimension. You who promote happiness and remind us that happiness before your arrival is the goal in this life. Holy Death of moonlight, remove wine, drugs, and other vices, and bring tranquility to my home.

Help (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT) so that the blindfold falls from his eyes, and the transformation finds its true path. Clearly show the reasons why vice should not nest in hearts, so that they do not devour his inner light, and place your moon-colored wings on his spirit so that he feels your powerful presence. Holy Death of moonlight, remove wine, drugs, and other vices, and bring tranquility to my home. I spread seven seeds on earth, and let your name fertilize the decision that will lead to new situations that open the doors of light through respect. Holy Death of moonlight, remove wine, drugs, and other vices, and bring tranquility to my home. Amen. 5) Holy Death, lady of the night, you who can do everything, I humbly beg you to remove (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT) from the evil path, for your great power over men; with your righteous scythe, cut the vice that afflicts (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT), take care of him and protect him, so that he does not make those who love him suffer. Amen. 6) Madam, make the spirit of (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT) move away from (NAME OF THE VICE). Remove bad friendships, negative influences, cut them off, let them go, let them go away. O great Lady, only your power can achieve it. Amen. 7) Santa Muerte, sweet White Girl, if there is any obstacle, so that (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT) leave the vice, remove it, and I will always be in your debt. Oh great Lady, only you can achieve it. So be it. Amen. Sentence 5 and 6 can be said together.

8) Oh Holy Death! It is true that we are imperfect, you know well that we haven't woken up yet, I ask your good, help (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT) so that he corrects the evil that his body attacks. It expels sadness and fire of mind, influences your mind, influences your rest and drives away your end. Do not cut the thread, let it branch out, so that it bears fruit it can offer to you. Heals (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT) returns the divine breath to continue the mission entrusted to him. Amen.

9) Oh holy death! It is true that we are imperfect, you know well that we have not yet woken up, I ask your good, help (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT) so that he corrects the evil that his body attacks. It expels sadness and fire of mind, influences your mind, influences your rest and drives away your end. Do not cut the thread, let it branch out, so that it bears fruit it can offer to you. Heals (SAY THE NAME OF THE PATIENT) returns the divine breath to continue the mission entrusted to her. 13.2.- Money: 13.2.1.- Economic difficulties: one) Santa Muerte, to you who belongs to the whole universe and you have endowed the Earth with enough wealth to feed all the men who inhabit it; come to our aid. Lady who cares for the lilies of the field and the birds of the sky, you dress them, nurture them and make them prosper; she manifests over us your maternal providence. Help us, lady, as our salvation can only come from honest and good men. Instill in the hearts of our neighbors a sense of justice, honesty, and clarity. Take care of our family, who confidently wait for their daily bread. Strengthens our bodies. Give serenity to our lives, so that we can more easily correspond to your divine grace and feel that your mother's love watches over us and over our worries and anxieties. Amen. 13.2.2.- Abundance in Finances: two) Heavenly and kind Death, I pray that you bless me abundantly and bless my family. I know that you recognize that a family is more than the father, the mother, the sister, or the brother, the wife, the husband; but also all those who also believe and trust in you. Santa Muerte, I make this prayer to you, asking for a blessing in finances not only for me, but for all those who are praying. And may the power of group prayer made by all of us who believe and trust in you reach us all. I thank you for the blessings already received. Santa Muerte, free the people who are now reading, and their families, from their debts and economic pressures.

Give me your divine wisdom to be a good instrument of everything you have entrusted to me. Santa Muerte, because I know how wonderful you are, and how you bless us if we only obey your word and live according to it; and if we have faith as a mustard seed, we will see how you send us your blessings. I thank you, lady, for the blessings I have received and for future blessings, because I know you will bless us even more; In your name, I ask you. Amen 3) My lady, I come before you to help me, guide me towards success, triumph, and prosperity. And that you bless this money so that they satisfy all my economic needs; that envy and salation never enter my house or business. So be it. Amen. 4) Mrs. Blanca, multiply my assets so that as soon as possible I can cover the money debt I owe to (Name to whom it is owed), since it has never been my intention to deprive him of what belongs to him. Route to me the necessary money, that I obtain profits from lost causes, that water reaches my harvest from the arid roads. Propitious fortune, I do not want to look bad before (Name to whom it is owed), because he trusted me with his person, he lent me part of his assets, for you and with him I have infinite gratitude. That is why I want to pay off my debts with both of you, I offer you (make the request), if you help me pay off my debt. Amen. NOTE:fully pray the novena of Santa Muerte when you manage to pay your debt fully comply with the offer you made to the Lady. 13.2.3.- Avoid Theft: 5) I ask for your protection Santa Muerte; keep thieves away from these doors; Cover intruders with your white mantle, so they don't commit theft. Take care of these goods to be able to continue; keep ceilings and walls from bad wills. Do not allow misguided spirits to lead their followers here. Keep my home and my business from all evil. I throw these coins to show that, before matter, there is you. (Nine coins are thrown on the floor and left there)

6) Miraculous Santa Muerte, stronger than Samson, pleading majesty in dangerous moments, with justice and with faith in Almighty God, make me find what I'm looking for. (Say the lost) that where it is hidden, or in the hands of strangers, if so, make him repent and suffer everything, minutes, hours, days and weeks, months and years of his life if he does not return it to me (Say what lost); that he cannot work in peace, that he is always thinking of me and for your punishment, powerful Santa Muerte. Lady Holy Death I take you as my lawyer, Oh Holy Death, skeletal spirit, you who own this world, make the power of your scythe felt, so I use your miraculous hand so that you do justice and pay the price of their actions…. .So be it. Amen. 7) Santísima Muerte, Lady of the night, Lady of destinies, on this day I come to you to ask you, beg you to hear my complaint against (Name of debtor), this person owes me $(Say the amount or whatever) , my lady mother, for your righteous hand there is nothing impossible, that's why I ask you that with your power you make (Name of the debtor) pay me what he owes me. My goodness, if it weren't a difficult situation I wouldn't dare to ask for your help; but you know of my need, of my desperation, in you I trust so that what I borrowed returns to their legitimate hands, so that the traitors and liars, those with seductive tongues, are not immune; Lady of the night may your scythe fall implacable on the liar, because you have dominion over life and death, make sure that (Name of the debtor) has no rest, neither in body nor in spirit until he pays the debt contracted, so be it . Amen. 13.2.4.- Caring for the Work: 8) Lady, Saint of Death; my presence in this world is brief and sudden. I beg you, oh lady of the dark; allow this humble follower to keep the work that gives sustenance. Come to my aid. Disrupt the circumstances that can affect me. Away envy and give me health. (Every night they pray and every third day a black candle of Santa Muerte is lit, until it reaches what is requested) 13.2.5.- For the Business: 9) Great lady of light, I call on you to enlighten my business and my economy. You are and will be my protector; give me strength to get ahead, and may my fortune multiply day by day; May my jobs supply all my material needs.

Thank you, my lady, for listening to me (the request is made). Amen. 10) I have this thanks to you, lady of the dark abysses, avoid all bad presence, drive away the traitor and bring love closer, signal the return to envy, indicate with your holy finger where I should walk, take care of me from all risks, attract amassed fortune With the work of my being, that enough wealth enters through this door, so that I can continue the mission that you have entrusted to me. Amen. eleven) If this prayer is prayed, La Santa Muerte, will help in sales and in the peace of the home. Death dear of my heart, do not forsake me from your protection. And from this moment it covers my home, work, or business; so that you bring white energies from the universe, so that nothing is ever lacking, and that all our needs are covered, by the divine energy of God the Father. Because of the virtues that you possess, I will be able to overcome all obstacles and people who are my evil will not be imposed on me; but positive people who only know how to love and respect all the human beings that inhabit this planet. I do not covet riches, but a just life without lack of anything. Protect me night and day. Three Our Fathers are prayed and a candle or white candle is lit to thank the favors of God the Father. 12) Mother of adversity, mother of restlessness, winner of life, redeemer of death; I bow before your majesty, to humbly ask you to help me so that this business can sustain and provide tranquility, harmony, and economic well-being to all of us who participate in it and free it from envy, theft, ill-intentioned work. As your child, I request your help, my mother; I put in your hands my spirit, soul and life. Amen. Pray three Our Fathers and three Hail Marys. 13) Immaculate Lady, powerful Santa Muerte that gives us life and strength to achieve our purpose, allows the business that I have or am going to undertake, to give me peace of mind and security, allows it to be prosperous. And always be accompanied by your blessing, allow the money I get from this business to give me satisfaction and multiply it until it benefits mine. And secure my belongings and my heritage, with devotion I ask you and I thank you infinitely. Amen. 13.2.6.- Find a Job:

14) Santa Muerte give me the strength to support my family, help me find a job where my work is appreciated. Guide my steps to the place where they are waiting for me, engage my mind and my efforts in every action I take. You who work without resting, who spend sleepless nights, allow me to find a job where my effort is well paid, I ask you Madam, understand my plea and the sincerity of my request. Take me on the right path, make me useful wherever I appear; that the doors are opened and the trust of a job is granted. By the strength of your magical figure, may my abilities be recognized; send me the grace of a good job, powerful Santa Muerte, so be it. fifteen) Oh, Lady Santa Muerte, I prostrate before you under your mantle and to the will of the Lord Creator of all visible and invisible things, so that you take apathy to laziness, apathy and reluctance. I ask you to listen to my prayers and needs and allow me to find a job that is suitable for my needs and those of my family, fill me with energy so that with this candle that I assign in your name it helps me to be well received and accepted in my new job. I earnestly ask you to open the paths for me and that people see in me the ability I have to carry out and fulfill this job with joy in my duties, remember that I am your devotee and I place myself in your hands, Thank you ma'am for listening to me. Amen. 16) Saint of Fortune, You know that the tray is the next beginning of a streak, of economic pressures. That the jewels symbolize a fortune as valuable as one thinks. The chest can contain much more valuable jewels than a piece of gold. Please, Santa Muerte, do not let me pass up opportunities that come before me for my economic and spiritual development. So be it. Amen. 13.3.- Love: one) Before a Mooring:

Oh, Holy Death; forgive me, I beg you. I've had mistakes, but I regret it. I apologize for all the evils I have caused consciously and unconsciously. I offer you good behavior, since the forces I invoke are in good faith and I do not intend to do any harm; but I do it, because I think about the happiness of this person and mine. If you decide otherwise, I humbly accept it. It is recommended to pray before the image or at the altar, and then pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary. two) To Bring a Loved One: Santa Muerte, helper of brothers who find themselves without love; I invoke you, so that you attract into my life (SAY THE NAME OF THE PERSON). So that through love happiness be the one who fills my soul with peace and tranquility; since in the divine energy that flows within my heart, the virtues of the entire universe are deposited; because God the universal father will help to make this happen. Light a red candle at the end of the prayer to attract that loved one. Pray three Our Fathers. And prayer daily. 3) A Love for a Woman: Divine and loving Santa Muerte, I humbly ask you to help me find true love, and keep passing love away from me. I want true love, with your help I can find that path; to true happiness, closer to me (SAY FULL NAME OF ONE), to the man of my dreams and that I am willing to give love. Since I have a true love for that being. Transmit your energy to this heart that I have and that I prepared with that love that I desire so much. 4) A Love for a Man: Divine and loving Santa Muerte, I humbly ask you to help me find true love, and keep passing love away from me. I want true love, with your help I can find that path; to true happiness, closer to me (SAY FULL NAME OF YOURSELF), to the woman of my dreams and that I am willing to give love. Since I have a true love for that being. Transmit your energy to this heart that I have and that I prepared with that love that I desire so much. 5) For the boyfriends:

Are we a couple. Dearest Santa Muerte; and we love each other very much. Some time ago we met and recognized each other, as if we had always looked for each other. What a wonderful experience for each one, to feel chosen, preferred without fully knowing why. We feel your presence, white girl, and we thank you for having made this love possible. We want not to forget you, so that we are open and sincere; so that we seek the good and happiness of the other with understanding; so that we strive to change and offer each day the best of ourselves; so that desire and passion do not drown love; so that together we forge an ideal, a vocation, for life, and unite to achieve it. One day, sir, we intend to seal our love forever with the sacrament of marriage. Let our courtship be a field of maturation and let us be aware of the mutual commitment that we will assume. Amen. This prayer should be said every day. 6) I want you to give me friends and free me from my enemies; also making (SAY THE NAME), appear before me in a humble way, to ask me for forgiveness, meek as a lamb, faithful to his promises, always loving and submissive for life . Amen. Pray three Our Fathers. 13.4.- Family: one) Solve problems: Those who have entered your lordship know that you always wait, they know that you are patient and that you know your mission. Those of us who are on duty see each other beyond, we fear, we suffer, we laugh. Show, Santa Muerte, a flash of your wisdom to find the idea that will end this problem. I know that the solution to my problem is in front of me, but my eyes do not see it. She removes the blindfold please; come to me. I bring you these white flowers in gratitude for your generous protection. At the end of the prayer, nine white flowers are placed in front of the image, and a white candle is lit. two) End a Family Conflict:

When it's night we don't look. Irradiate with your silver flash the black and heavy clouds. Santa Muerte, throw away the germ of evil with your breath; remove the chains of matter from the thoughts of the people of my house. Holy Spirit, help to see in the darkness and cut the spikes of evil with your scythe. Let joy return to my home with justice. Dilute what the damage can cause. 3) Protect Children: Do not forget, Holy Lady of Death, that you were also an infant. In the recondite of the temporal abysses, there is a record of your childhood occurrences. The infancy of your holy concept and body was already inferred from power, your grace already had mercy; That is why I ask you, loving lady, take care of (SAY THE NAME OR NAMES OF THE CHILD OR CHILDREN), that nothing bad happens to them; spread your cloak over the sources of danger. Take care of their health and help them to be good people. Make his heart clear and balanced. Make their thoughts prudent and determined, and give them the sensitivity to appreciate the wonder of the great work. Amen 4) From the Fathers for the Future of the Children: Blessed Death, you, who know each one and call each one by name and give each man a vocation, to reach salvation to give you glory and to be a help to his brother men. The time has also come for our son or daughter to discover the path that you have marked out for him or her. Illuminate his mind with your light; support him with your strength, so that he is not content with an easy ideal. We also enlighten us, his parents, so that we help him recognize his vocation and carry it out generously, without hindering his freedom and without opposing your inner guidance. Amen. 5) For an Absent Child: Our son, Santísima Muerte, is also yours. He is away from us, but he is with you, and your motherhood comforts us. In you we will remain united. You see what we don't see. You can what we cannot. You are lovingly provident. Remove all danger from him. Protect him now that he is away from home. We trust you; Because you are the best of mothers. Amen It must be prayed every day.

6) Of the Children by their Parents: Being of light and earth, majestic, Holy Death, grant me a better understanding of my parents, and know how to return love for love. If I cannot love them as before, it is that I must love them more. Not as a babbling child, but as a man who knows what he has to say, and expresses his soul in a sweet and strong language. I will approach my father and mother, who suffer for me, and whose work I have not appreciated until now. Tonight I will say and repeat with more understanding than at other times, the old prayer of my childhood: Blessed Santa Muerte, who listens to your children; We pray for our parents. Through them you gave us everything; give them back all the good they have done us. They have given us life: keep them healthy. They have given us food: give them their daily bread. They have given us the dress: may their souls always be clothed with your graces. Grant them on earth, the happiness that is found in serving and loving you; and may we one day be reunited in heaven. Amen. It must be prayed every day. 7) Home: If this prayer is prayed, La Santa Muerte, will help in sales and in the peace of the home. Death dear of my heart, do not forsake me from your protection. And from this moment it covers my house, work, or business; so that you bring white energies from the universe, so that nothing is ever lacking, and that all our needs are covered, by the divine energy of God the Father. Because of the virtues that you possess, I will be able to overcome all obstacles and people who are my evil will not be imposed on me; but positive people who only know how to love and respect all the human beings that inhabit this planet. I do not covet riches, but a just life without lack of anything. Protect me night and day. Three Our Fathers are prayed and a candle or white candle is lit to thank the favors of God the Father. 13.5.- Legal Matters:

1) From the Inmate: Dear and benevolent Santa Muerte, today, at this time, I prostrate myself before your altar, to ask your forgiveness for the mistakes made in my past. I ask you with all my heart to help me find the path that leads me to forgiveness from the Almighty, from you and from all those who judge me. Help me to walk the middle path, the one that is right there between good and evil; since I know that my behavior is not exactly the right one, but I would like to be a different person and I know that I will achieve it thanks to your infinite kindness. Pull these bars that imprison me, give me the strength to fly to freedom. Open with your infinite power the hearts of the people and the society that judges me; take care of me and protect me from my enemies today and always, have mercy and free me. Looking at your face I realize that I belong to you and I will go hand in hand with you on the day of final judgment; meanwhile I ask and beg you to intercede for me. My dear pretty girl, before the creator, on this day and at this time I thank you, my dear skinny. Amen. Pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary. two) To be Released: The right hand of Santa Muerte has shown her strength; the right hand of Santa Muerte has shown his power, taking me out of this confinement. The right hand of Santa Muerte has given evidence of her infinite grace. I will recover my freedom and I will be able to sing the wonders of Santísima Muerte, and direct my praises to her, so be it.

3) Santa Muerte has punished me for her justice; but his goodness has saved me from great misfortunes. Oh Santa Muerte, whose compassion and kindness know no bounds. Do me the grace to remember a love as extensive for you, as the number of my sins. As your divine majesty has been great so that, in favor of your infinite mercy, you forgive me all. You have also reminded me of the forgiveness of my past faults and the grace not to commit them in the future. So be it; but since I am a miserable sinner and you have been kind enough to forgive me and free me from this prison to which I have been sentenced, I address my poor but ardent praises and thanks to you. Oh, dear Santa Muerte. Amen, Amen, Amen.

It should be recited every day at sunset. Then pray three Our Fathers, three Hail Marys, and eleven times the Act of Contrition. 4) In the name of Santa Muerte, owner and lady of the night, of the day who sees and hears everything; I break one of the bars that bind you (NAME OF PERSON). My hands are not mine, they belong to the one that can do everything and I commend you, my Lady, look what I ask of you, just as I break this piece of wood, which is the fence that imprisons (NAME OF THE PERSON) to break and leave it on freedom. Let there be no power on earth to keep him imprisoned; Holy Death Omnipotent Lady, I earnestly ask you to heed my plea, that I and he (she) promise you (SAY THE PROMISE IN EXCHANGE FOR THE FAVOR) in exchange for his freedom, in the name of the Almighty, that your will be done always. Amen. 5) Of Justice: Blessed Holy Death, protector of the weak and helpless, mother of eternal justice, owner of wisdom, you who look into the heart of the bad and the good, I come to you, Lady, to implore you for justice. To you Holy Death I request the impartiality of your balance. My lady, see my heart, listen to my prayers that come out of necessity, make your justice be done on earth, that your divine hand guide the decisions of judges and jailers. Great Lady be implacable with the wicked who reoffend, fair with the innocent and benevolent with those who repent in heart and spirit. Oh, White Girl, hear my prayers and protect me from iniquity and indolence. On this day I ask you for your favor so that my case is submitted to your measure and obtain the absolute forgiveness of the earthly judges, at the time you will judge me and take the words that I now pledge as the measure of my punishment or my acquittal , I trust you. 13.6.- General: one) 6.13.01.- Ask for Advice: In your dark empire I implore your presence, Santa Muerte; to ask for your advice. Give me your advice, speak for my left ear. Tell me what to do if the horizon is uncertain and the future reckless. Give me your advice. A dream can be the means for me to receive your message. Give me your message. It is prayed before going to sleep at night, when you are worried about some problem.

two) 6.13.02.- Protection of a Trip: Holy Spirit of Death, I invoke your holy name to ask you to help me in this undertaking. Facilitate my course on mountains, valleys, and roads; Don't stop toasting your good fortune. Make the destinies in such a way that the malevolent instincts vanish before me for your powerful protection. Avoid Santa Muerte that problems grow and drown my heart. Avoid, my lady, that the disease embraces me with its wings of matter. Take away the tragedy. I light this candle so that the brightness of your eyes forms an invisible wall around me. Give me prudence and patience. Give me, Holy Queen of Darkness, strength, power, and wisdom. Tell the elements not to unleash their fury where they have to cross. Take care of my happy return that I already want to adorn and decorate your dwelling in my holy altar. One night before he is going to go on a trip, a yellow candle is lit. When she comes back, light a red one to thank her. 3) 6.13.03.- Of the Scythe: Divine scythe, consecrated with the right hand of my holy and dear white girl, I implore you, I beg you, I ask you, and I beg you cuts through your divinity and through the intersection of my adored skinny one (this one) (PLEASE ASK ); in order to get ahead. I thank you for this great favor that through you will become a reality, with the order and approval of my Holy Death. 4) White Lady, Black Lady, at your feet I prostrate to ask you, to beg you, make your strength, your power and your omnipotence feel against those who try to destroy me. Lady, I implore you to be my shield and my guard against evil, that your protective scythe cut the obstacles that stand in the way, that the gates locked and ways shown. My lady, there is no evil that you cannot overcome or impossible that it does not bend before your will, I give myself to her and I await your benevolence. Amen. Pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary. 5) 6.13.04.- Protect ourselves from Evil: In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, creator of heaven and earth of everything visible and invisible. Our Lord, I ask your permission to invoke the Blessed Death, my White Girl; In your mercy I trust to free me from all evil.

Blessed Santa Muerte fortress against my enemies, today I ask you to keep envy, gossip or evil away from my life; that all the negative desires of those around me return to their owners. Blessed death may your eyes be mine and your punishment be mine towards whoever for evil or for money wants to hurt me and speaks ill of me, in you I leave the price of his shares. Holy Death prostrate before you, touching your mantle I invoke you and beg protection against those who want to stalk me with evil, I ask you to keep them away from the one we have condemned through your generous intervention, do not allow any project they develop against me it can have an effect, keep them away from me, may we never cross paths, may we be invisible before their eyes and may their will be bent. If you have eyes, don't see me. If you have ears, don't hear me. If he has a mouth, don't talk to me. If he has hands, don't grab me. If you have feet, don't reach me. If you have weapons that break. Don't let me get hurt in your mercy I trusted to free me from the devil, demons, Lucifers, Satan from the evil one, darkness, witches, sorcerers, bad neighbors, storms, evildoers and all envy. Allow us to breathe and see the light again and give us the intelligence to locate the path to the prosperity that we need. Bless me Holy Death. Thank you my White Girl for listening to me. So be it. (pray three Our Fathers)

6) 6.13.05.- Daily Protection: White Girl unites your power with that of the moon and help me to put confidence in myself to make the best decision to move forward. Give me your hand and guide me to health, success and love. Allow me tranquility and harmony, never forsake us and give us your protection. I promise to keep the flame of my heart burning so as not to forget your presence dear Lady, I implore you and seek your help to enlighten and protect me always and at any time, that my paths be clear and serene, full of health, success and love. . So be it, Thank you for listening to me, Amen. 7) 6.13.06.- Fight Envy: Blessed Holy Death, strength against my enemies, today I ask you to keep all envy, gossip or evil away from me.

See Also Why Flea and Tick Prevention is Important for Dogs & Cats

May all the negative desires of those around me return to their owners, Holy One, may your eyes be my eyes, and may your punishment be mine towards those who, out of evil or for money, want to harm me and speak ill of me. In you I leave the price of their actions, blessed Santa Muerte, strength against my enemies in your hands I commend myself.... amen. 8) 6.13.07.- Prayer Request for Help: Oh Holy Death, protector and mistress of me and of the disconsolate souls that come to you, you with the power you have, I ask you to help me (ASK FOR THE FAVOR) You know that I feel dismayed and anguished and I come to you precisely so that you help me and grant me the favor that I need so much to calm my soul, spirit and anguish, because I know that you hear me and that you love me, that is why I implore you again to (ASK FOR THE FAVOR). You have the power and I know you will not abandon me and I will not abandon you either, on the contrary, I will abandon myself in your hands to your care and protection. Thank you Blessed Death, I acclaim you and everyone acclaims you for eternity. So be amen. 9) 6.13.08.-Problem solving: Holy Death be of light; that you offer help to those who ask you, here in front of you, I beg you to give me your protection and open the paths for me to get ahead of this problem. With your scythe, cut the obstacles that stand in my way and do not let me get ahead, allow me (SAY NAME) to achieve (MAKE THE REQUEST); so that I can feel happy. Don't let me despair; and patiently wait for your help; protect me and help me today tomorrow and always. Thank you Madam for listening to me, amen. 10) 13.6.09.-For everyday: Cheerful and Beautiful you are my great Lady of the night. My heart fills with tenderness when contemplating your charm and your beauty. My beautiful princess covers my head with your great power; do not let me fall into the hands of my enemies, that with you I will trust. Cover me with your mantle and fill me with your

charm. Sweet and stately princess. Give me greatness and power to defeat my enemies Incomparable beauty so that the miserable do not make fun of me, my great princess. Amen. eleven) 13.6.10.-Clean and Protect: Lord before your divine presence, Almighty God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit; I ask your permission to invoke the Blessed Death, my White Girl. I want to ask you with all my heart to destroy and break all spells, enchantments and darkness that are present in my life, in my house, my work and in my path. Holy Death, remove all envy, poverty, lack of love and unemployment. And I ask you for charity; grant me all the favors that I ask of you, and that with your blessed presence you light up my whole house, my work, and my loved ones giving them love, prosperity, health and well-being. Blessed and praised be your charity Santísima Muerte. Lady, I thank you infinitely, have mercy on my trials, problems and afflictions that are the ones that perfect my spirit. Lady thank you I give you because through these tests, I have your blessed and holy blessing. Blessed Death show me the right path and open the door to progress, as well as allow understanding and harmony to flourish in my home and family. Most Holy, my Girl, keep me from all evil, protect me today, tomorrow and always and do not let me despair; Blessed Girl give me good luck, happiness, love, health and money. Thank you Blessed Death, I hail you for eternity. So be it. 12) 6.13.11.- Thanks to Santa Muerte: Holy Death of my heart, White Girl, protect us under your mantle and grant us your blessing so that love and happiness always come to us. My lady, give us your strength so that everything around us harmonizes, so that fortune and luck always follow us, so that everything bad goes away. May all good things come to us, I ask you for your power and strength over all living things, thanking God and you for the continuous blessings and we humbly ask you to continue favoring our happiness, so be it. 13) 6.13.12.- Make us Invisible: Blessed Death prostrated before you, touching your sacred mantle I invoke you and beg for protection against those who want to stalk me with evil. I ask you to

keep them in the confinement to which we have sentenced them through your generous intervention; do not allow any project they develop against me to have an effect. Take them away from me, that we never cross paths; may he be invisible before his eyes and may his will be broken. Powerful and eternal Lady, I beg you to give me the intelligence to locate the path of prosperity that I need, do not abandon me Lady; let me advance; let me breathe and see the light again. For which I promise to thank you by disclosing the devotion that I blindly profess to you, my protector. I ask you for my brothers who have also invoked you in aid of some problem, and for whom I ask for mercy, that they be heard. Bless us, Lady Santa Muerte, Lady of the eternal night, amen. 14) 6.13.13.- Gossip and Ill Will: Holy Death, help me with your miracles; I believe in your justice because I have faith in God the Father; That's why I ask you to stay away and hold the tongue of (SAY THE NAME OF WHO CARES) because it's bothering me. Lady, I ask you to forget about me and through your glorious intercession let me live in peace. Beloved counselor, spread your mantle of power so that evil does not reach me, if someone launches against my poison through his eyes and arrows with his mind, may these never arrive and may evil be transformed into good. In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, thank you for listening to me Holy Death. So be it. fifteen) 6.13.14.- Brotherhood: My Lady, protective mother, shield and strength, on this day I ask you to give me your benevolence and all my brothers in the world, protect me, guide me along the path of your love. At your side fear vanishes, hope is reborn; we are all, because you unite us like a flower necklace, like a community of peace and help. Give us faith, give us strength, give us courage to continue, to overcome our weaknesses, our problems, the obstacles that are our tests. Give us maturity, give us tolerance and patience towards those who still do not see you; but they sense you, for those who know that sooner or later they will see you. My lady, mother of peace; Blessed Death, under your mantle I protect myself because you are my shield and strength, guide my heart and that of my brothers right now and always, because my faith and my will are with you. My great Lady I trust in you, you are my protection, amen. 16) 13.6.15.- Thanks:

Oh Holy Death, angel of God, I thank you infinitely and sincerely for the favors you have granted me, especially for (FAVOR THAT WAS FULFILLED). I ask you for my loved ones and for my enemies, for world peace and the speedy healing of the sick, at this special hour and moment, I ask you for (NAME OF THE PERSON) and I offer you to increase devotion to your image . Show me the right path and open the door of progress for me, as well as allow me to flourish understanding and harmony among my relatives, Most Holy, my Girl, keep me from all evil and take me with good. Amen. 17) Oh, Holy Death, I invoke you so that through your image you free me from all dangers, whether material or bewitching; and that through this sacred flame purify my body of all healing and curse; and that in turn come love, peace, and abundance. So be it. Pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary. 18) 6.13.16.- General: It is recommended for difficult cases and to find wisdom to make some important decision. Oh great and glorious Santa Muerte, have mercy on us mortals. Give us your protection, help, strength, and wisdom until the day of judgment with our father God almighty. Pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary. 19) Very powerful and majestic white girl; you who always walk the roughest paths in the world, I humbly ask you to protect my life and my work tool, which is this unit; pose your great scythe, on all those who want to do me some harm. Cut off the wickedness of all those who attempt against your son. I ask you with fervent devotion to guide me through the streets and avenues, full of evil, protect the fruit of the work that I joyfully carry out daily. I do not ask for wealth, only what is necessary for the well-being of my family. Give me patience and the wisdom that you possess, to make the best decisions both in life and at work. I beg you for help to travel the paths of life and beyond. I welcome your majestic will Santa Muerte; I am sure that you, with your infinite goodness, will listen to this prayer that comes from my heart and soul. Amen

twenty) Dear death of my heart, do not forsake me with your protection and I ask you for a blessing to this devotee of yours and that in turn come success, prosperity in my person and in my economy. Remove from me all natural or caused disease. Amen Pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary. twenty-one) Protective and blessed death, by the virtue that God gave you, I want you to free me from all curses, danger, and diseases, and in return give me luck, happiness, and money. Amen. Pray three Our Fathers.

22) Holy Death I beg you through your infinite power, share with me your blessings and free me from all the dangers there have been and to have, Open the paths no matter how difficult these may be; that is not prey to betrayal and envy. Thank you Holy Death for having listened to me. Pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary. 23) Oh Holy Death, I implore you to open my paths; May fortune and prosperity come to me. I ask you as a child of yours, to meet my needs. So be it. Pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary. 24) 13.6.17.- To Start the Worship: Holy Death, I earnestly implore you, that just as God formed you immortal, until we are placed in the celestial sphere, where we will enjoy a happy day without night for all eternity; and in the name of the father of the son and of the holy spirit, I beg you and beg you, deign to be my protector and grant me all the favors that I ask of you. Pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary. 25) 13.6.18.- Consecrate a Pendant or an Image: Holy Death, divine lady, being of light and of the earth, I ask you with great humility to consecrate this image or saying to show you the fervent love I have for you,

generous and blessed you are. Oh, mother adored and venerated by us who are in need, extend your infinite love and open this window for another one of your loving followers who daily add up by thousands, mother, I thank you for this prayer. Amen. 14.- Seven Sacred Seals: The Seven Sacred Seals of the Most Holy Deaths were endorsed by the Great Santa Muertero in the third plane: Mictlatecutli; native of the state of Oaxaca. These seals were the interpretation of a dream induced by Santa Muerte, for the knowledge of all her faithful followers, with permission and approval following the instructions of Mictlatecutli, to expand the knowledge of these divine seals. These seals correspond to the Holy Death; through these she connects us with the Divinity, the Force, and the Virtue. Along with the image of Santa Muerte, these seals are engraved with harmonized and very powerful signs and characters to eliminate or attract certain types of energy. The Seven Sacred Seals of the Holy Death are described below, which will attract additional energies to the rituals, following certain rules:

1. The seals will be a complement to any work or ritual, and must be used one at a time, never two at the same time. 2. If possible, it is better to draw these seals on parchment paper in the handwriting of the interested person, regardless of whether they know how to draw or not. The important thing is to place all the signs and image. Of course, this is done at the foot of the altar. 3. Stamps can be photo-copied; in this case these before being used must remain for at least two days on the altar of Our Holy Death so that Holy Death consecrates them. 4. On the back of the seal, the petitions will be placed with names and surnames as the case may be. 5. The seals must remain on our altar when doing any type of ritual or work and must be folded into four equal parts, taking special care that what is written remains inside (not seen). 6. The seal must be burned in one of the candles, which at the time is on the altar, upon fulfilling the request that has been made. 7. Each of the seals has its attributes and amplifies the energies needed to achieve the desired goal faster.

14.1.- Contact with the Deceased:

Use of the Seal: To make specific requests with a person who has already departed from life, you must put the full name of the deceased person, date of birth, date of death, and the request made to the person; all of this must be written on the back of the stamp in red ink. Later permission will be asked to the Holy Death having the seal in the right hand folded in four equal parts, and taking the hand to the center of the chest, it is said: Dear and adored death: By means of this seal consecrated by you; I humbly beg you to give me your benevolence, so that I can get rid of the doubts I have with ……..DOUBTS YOU HAVE…….. since he departed from life accompanied by you, my majestic mother, to be accountable to the creator; but here he left us with these doubts, that I manifest you in your divine seal. For you to kindly give us permission to clear this doubt(s). Thank you for your kindness and understanding. dear and adored Santa Muerte.

14.2.- Against Spells:

Use of the Seal: This seal frees from all kinds of spells of any type of magic including santeria and voodoo. The neutralizing power of this seal is very effective when performing any ritual. To remove some type of spell, you must ask Santa Muerte to pay immediate attention to the evil that afflicts us; making the request in writing on the back of the seal, being brief on the symptoms that afflict us. Later, he will respectfully beg his intersection to eliminate in a fulminating way the spell that is being used against oneself, saying this spell: Santa Muerte, I call on you, to remove this spell that mitigates and weakens this your fervent follower. You who see everything. You who transcend for all time. you who are kind You who have the power that God the Father has given you to end the pain. Cut this evil that they are doing to me, against divine will of our creator God the Father; since my God the Father Almighty only sow Love and not Pain. That through the power that you my dear mother Santa Muerte you have, punish the malevolent and perverse beings that through trickery and aided by deserters of the kingdom of God the Father, who is infinitely all Love just like you. My dear pretty girl, my skinny white girl, please help me, I put on this your sacred seal the evils that break me for you to solve them. Thank you dear Death and if I have failed I beg your forgiveness.

14.3.- Of Fortune:

Use of the Seal: With the energies that this wonderful seal attracts, fortune can be found in all aspects; because fortune is not only money, but you can also be lucky to have a family, a wife or husband, children, or to have the fortune to have and find a job, to have the fortune that your loved ones live and also to have the fortune of having physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health. First, you must write on the back of this seal the specific request for the type of fortune that is being requested with purple or violet ink. Immediately the seal is folded into four equal parts, it is raised with the right hand towards the sky and the following spell is said: Possessor of incomparable virtues, queen and my mother, Holiest death. I ask you with vehement faith, give me the fortune that I transmit to you in your sacred seal. With your infinite power of light and earth, oh, heavenly being; my lady, Blessed Death. I admire your kindness your majesty and fairness towards all of us, your faithful followers, and I assume your will. With infinite gratitude for your decisions, whatever you, my Death, see fit to award me, so that this your humble servant does not suffer from the fortune that I ask of you, and if so, My death, you decide. I show you my gratitude daily, every day every night, and I respect your decision without any reproach.

14.4.- Justice

Use of the Seal: The virtue of this seal lies in amplifying the energies of just causes, freeing prisoners, etc. Balance fair from unfair; therefore, one must assimilate what is truly fair, for some people and unfair for others, since one cannot ask for justice if oneself is not fair in his daily actions. Justice is impartial for all devotees of the cult of Santísima Muerte. For this reason, one must become aware of what is really fair and not have the false belief that putting more offerings to Santa Muerte, one will be the possessor of the truth when asking for justice through the sacred seal. By asking for justice with this seal, you will be putting yourself in divine hands of true justice and maybe just maybe, what you thought was unjust is really just, or otherwise what you thought was just is really unjust; Consequently, this seal should be used when you are really sure of being the victim of a true injustice. On the back of the seal, the request will be placed in black ink, and it will be folded into four equal parts; then saying the following incantation bowing the head: Holiest death, In your scale of truth I put my case. For you to solve with your infinite wisdom which is really fair. I ask you for proportions of food to those who do not have, facilitate their freedom to the innocent. Before your divine eyes I direct my prayers for the prompt solution of my request. And I demand that you punish, if you think it convenient, the liars, abusers, malicious ones, who at all costs, dare to make fun of your divine justice. Amen. (Pray three Our Fathers)

14.5.- Of Wisdom:

Use of the Seal: This powerful seal will help in extreme situations, in which really important decisions must be made, that of these obey cunning, serenity, intelligence, delicacy, wisdom, and determination to achieve the goals that will determine the present and future of our lives. . On the back of the seal, the call to have this gift will be written in black ink, explaining the obstacle that is presenting itself and asking for the gift of wisdom to make the best choice. Putting the hands in a position to perceive and receive the gift of wisdom without forgetting to fold the seal in four equal parts, pronounce the following spell: Infinitely powerful and majestic white girl I implore your presence creator divinity. Fill me with that wonderful gift that you have too much, What is wisdom. For you to induce me that great gift, and this you most fervent follower, can finally make the best decision; for a better future. Cover me with your infinitely divine mantle, in order to clarify my destiny. In your sacred seal I embodied, what I, your son, ask of you to improve my destiny; and give me the ink to forge my destiny. Thank you dear Death, for seeing me with your graceful goodness and affection, and I'm just telling you, What do I put in your hands? this is my destiny (Pray one Our Father and two Hail Marys)

14.6.- Of Love:

Use of the Seal: The most beautiful feeling that mortals possess is Love. This sacred seal brings you closer to sincere and true love in all the extension of the word Love, as a couple, love of children, love of parents, love of others, love of oneself , and towards other beings. Certainly this seal is very powerful, which attracts extremely vigorous energies; and like the other seals it can be used, for good and for evil; oneself is the one who decides the path, remembering that the good endures and the bad sooner or later succumbs to reality or truth. The seal of Love can be used to reduce loneliness and find the love that one desires and if the beloved and adored Santa Muerte sees the happiness of both with pleasure, of course she will grant your request for love; Otherwise, she must accept her divine decision, since she is wise and powerful, and will surely attract love in one way or another, always counting on her blessing. The request will be placed on the back of the seal with red ink, and it will be folded into four equal parts, immediately taking the seal with the right hand to the heart, saying the following spell: Loving Lady of the night and the day, I approach you with this melancholy of mine. I implore you, my beloved Santa Muerte, that just as you give us your love and kindness without limits, thank me with the request that with all my love I wish for myself. In your sacred seal I seat my desires, since I can't stand these unveils. Open the doors of your infinite tenderness, and grant me joy and happiness What do you think I can do? Thank you beloved Santa Muerte.

14.7.- Power:

Use of the Seal: The seal is extremely powerful, and helps in any type of ritual or work of any kind and brilliantly multiplies the energies that are being called; For this reason, it is pertinent to clarify that one must be extremely cautious in the use of this seal and that it is oneself who decides if it is put to good use. This is the only seal that can only be used once a year and it is recommended to use it the last of the year at 12 o'clock at night, thinking wisely what is going to be asked of it. Like the other stamps, the desired request will be written on the back with green ink, then the stamp is folded into four equal parts; Immediately the complete rosary will have to be prayed to the Holy Death, and during six final Fridays of the following months, the same complete rosary will be prayed to be graced with the request. (Remember that the seven rosaries must be completed and prayed exactly at 12 o'clock at night) 15.- Rituals: Before performing any ritual, cleanse your environment and your body of negative energies. 1.15.01.- Cleaning Ritual: This ritual is practiced before beginning any other. There must be an environment clean of negative energies to be able to invoke Santa Muerte. 15.1.01.1.-Cleaning elements:  A white candle.  Cleansing frankincense (grain): One part frankincense, one part myrrh, one part rue, one part lavender, and a pinch of chili powder.  A mortar or molcajete to mix the incense.  A censer.  A crystal glass with water and salt. 10. In principle, it is essential that the environment is clean and orderly, because a psychic cleaning is useless if it is not accompanied by care on the physical plane. 11. Mix in the mortar the amount of incense sufficient to smoke the environment you want to clean. 12. When you are ready to begin, light the candle and relax, visualizing negative energy leaving your body. It is important that when you have finished cleansing yourself internally, visualize all this negative energy burning away.

13. Bless the water, salt, and incense, and sprinkle a pinch of salt in the water. Then go around the corners of the room (or rooms in the house) with the censer, stopping at each corner and releasing the smoke from the censer. 14. Visualize a radiance that expands and begins to envelop the house. 15. Stop at each door and window, doing the same and reciting the following: ―I bless this…..(door, room, house, window‖). 16. Once the incense is finished, take the cup with water and salt and go around the house making a cross with the cup on all the walls of the house. 17. The final step is for you to go back to the altar or the space you started in and mentally check to see if there are any dark spaces left or any negativity left behind. 18. Let the candle burn to the end and throw away the rest. 1.15.02.- Consecrate the Image of Santa Muerte: It is a very simple way to consecrate the image of the Holy Death. 15.1.02.1.- Materials:  A Santa Muerte package or medal (of any material).  A candle of prompt money.  A bottle of essence of success.  A bundle of lemon verbena leaves.  A white plate.  A small jewerly. 15.1.02.2.- Procedure: one.-Wash the Santa Muerte in running water (without detergent), for five seconds. two.- Put the charm in the center of the plate, cover it completely with lemon verbena leaves and pour all the essence of success. 3.- Light the candle to one side of the plate, making sure that it is not too close; pray the prayer that is printed on the candle. Four.- Make a request with faith and firmness, whether sentimentally or financially. 5.- Let the candle burn itself out. 6.- Take the Santa Muerte out of the lemon verbena and put it where you usually do. 7.- Water the lemon verbena leaves at the entrance of your home or business. 1.15.03.- Consecrate the Holy Death Pendant or Medal: If you have a pendant or a medal of Santa Muerte of any metal and want to consecrate it for better spiritual or economic results, the following should be done on a Friday after midnight. 15.1.03.1.- Materials:  A pendant or a medal of the Holy Death (to personal taste).  A bit of basil.

    

A glass of water. A white candle. A purple candle. A red candle. Essence of the Holy Death

15.1.03.2.- Procedure: 1. Thoroughly wash the pendant or medal in running water. 2. Use the basil leaves to carve the pendant as if polishing it. 3. Then put the pendant inside the glass with water. 4. Place the candles forming a triangle and put the glass in the middle of it. 5. Light the candles and say the following prayer: For the virtue that God gave you, I want you to free me from all curses, Dangers, and diseases; And that in return you give me luck, happiness and money. I want you to rid me of enemies. Thank you, my lady, for all the favors Received. So be it. 6. Let the candles burn out completely. 7. Remove the pendant or medal from the glass and apply a little of the essence of Santa Muerte. 8. Immediately put on the neck, and prevent anyone from touching it. 9. Do this ritual as many times as you feel your pendant is negatively charged or when it is dark in color. 15.1.04.- Personal Protection: This ritual is very effective to ward off enemies or to calm the person who is causing harm. Do it three days in a row and say the prayer three times a day. 15.1.04.1.- Materials:  A handful of dried rosemary.  A handful of dry rue.  Clove and allspice.  A new molcajete.  Six drops of sandalwood essence.  A dropper.  Two white candles.  A piece of white paper.  A new clay plate. 15.1.04.2.- Procedure: 1. Grind the herbs in the molcajete, and add six drops of sandalwood and put them in the clay dish.

2. Place the candles next to the clay plate and light them with a wooden match. 3. Write on the paper the name of the person with whom you have conflicts. 4. Light the paper with the flame of one of the candles, saying: Holy Death, my great lady, I ask for your protection; that everything evil away from me and around me. Holy Death, my blessed protector, with your mantle cover all my way and my body. Santa Muerte protector, give me protection, my great lady. So be it. 5. Let the candles burn out completely 15.1.05.- To Keep Bad Neighbors Away: It is recommended to do this ritual on a Thursday or Saturday first thing in the morning. It is necessary to wash your hands before and after doing this ritual. 15.1.05.1.- Materials:  A medium and deep clay plate  A bottle of black oil.  A vial of Essence of Go Away.  A large lemon.  One meter of black hemp thread.  A piece of black tissue paper (10 x 10 cm)  A pencil.  A candle of Santa Muerte in white (not glass).  A piece of stick go away. 15.1.05.2.- Procedure: 1. Empty all the content of the black oil and the essence in the clay dish. 2. Then write on the china paper the address and name of your neighbor. 3. Roll the tissue paper on the stick. 4. Cut the lemon in two and put the stick in the middle of the lemon. With the thread, fix the stick to the lemon so that they are not going to separate and put it in the clay plate. 5. Light the candle, pray the prayer that is printed, and make your request with great faith and firmness. 6. This candle should be a little removed from the clay plate. 7. When the candle is finished, put the plate in a bag and throw it as far as possible from your house. 1.15.06.- To keep harmful friends away from their loved ones

It is recommended to do this ritual alone and visualize the wishes with faith and firmness. 15.1.06.1.- Materials:  An envelope of asafoetida or Chinese hingo.  Two sachets of black salt.  A bottle of black oil.  Twelve black peppers.  A glass jar (medium).  A bulk Santa Muerte (small).  A 15 cm piece of black tissue paper.  A black ink pen.  Two meters of thin black ribbon.  A white candle of Santa Muerte. 15.1.06.2.- Procedure: 1. Write on the Chinese paper the full names of the people you want to keep away from your family. 2. Place the salt on the paper and the Chinese fungus or asafetida and the Santa Muerte. 3. Wrap the paper perfectly with the ribbon and immediately put it in the jar 4. Then add the peppers and the oil, and close the jar well. 5. Now light the candle and pray the following prayer: I invite you my lady, so that through this candle take me away (say the name of the person you want to distance 3 times), that just as this candle is consumed, the friendship, respect, and affection of (say the name of the family member and their friend) is consummated. I beg you my lady to attend to my prayers, As your devotee so be it. 6. Let the candle burn on one side of the jar for at least two days. 7. Then wrap the jar in a piece of black cloth and store it in a safe place. If you have an altar, place this jar next to your Santa Muerte. 8. When the favor has been granted, present a dozen red roses to Santa Muerte. 15.1.07.- To protect your vehicle from accidents or theft: Use this ritual to avoid being a victim of assaults and accidents. You can do it any day of the week. 15.1.07.1.- Materials:  Five liters of water (from the tap).  A liter of Santa Muerte lotion.

  

A little holy water. A jar of honey of success (which must have its consecrated stone) A red bag.

15.1.07.2.- Procedure: 1. Wash your vehicle very well. 2. Pour all the lotion and holy water into the natural water. 3. Take out the stone that comes inside the honey of success and put it in the red bag, which will be placed in the glove box to serve as a shelter. 4. Add all the honey to the already prepared water and mix it well. 5. Then clean the car from the inside out, cleaning the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, etc. 6. It is recommended that when cleaning the vehicle, entrust yourself to the Holy Death so that it can be freed from all existing danger on the streets. 7. Do this cleaning as many times as necessary. 15.1.08.- Bath to ward off bad luck: It is recommended to do this ritual early on a Tuesday. 15.1.08.1.- Materials:  An envelope of herbs against envy (with instructions).  Four red roses.  A bottle of Santa Muerte lotion.  A glass of rum.  A golden candle.  Water. 15.1.08.2.- Procedure: 1. Boil the whole sachet of herbs and the rose petals in five liters of water 2. Let it simmer for three minutes. 3. Then strain and gradually add part of the rum and a portion of the Santa Muerte lotion, mixing everything very well. 4. Bathe as usual and then gradually pour the mixture over the entire body, starting with the head and ending with the feet. 5. Dry off and dress in white preferably. 6. Now cleanse your body with the candle, starting with your head and ending with your feet. When finished, turn it on and pray the following: Holiest death, I strongly implore you That just as immortal God formed you, Until we get to the celestial sphere, Where we will enjoy a happy day without night for all eternity, Oh my lady, I ask you Remove all negative energy Of my body and my economy.

Thank you, ma'am, for all the favors received. Amen. If you have an altar dedicated to Santa Muerte, leave the golden candle burning on the altar. Do this cleaning as many times as necessary. 1.15.09.- The hand of Santa Muerte: 15.1.09.1.- Materials:  A bone-colored statuette of Santa Muerte, whose hand can be removed.  A sheet of white paper.  Tobacco of any kind, whether cigar or cigar.  A white candle of Santa Muerte.  A new needle. 15.1.09.2.- Procedure: 1. One Friday at noon, with the new needle, write on the white candle your greatest wish, which can be for work, money, personal success, difficult love, family or particular obstacles and protection or for good luck in general. . 2. Then, with black or blue ink, also write it on the paper and deposit the tobacco on it, making a small cylindrical package as if it were a cigarette, which can be glued with paraffin or Campeche wax; duct tape or any other plastic glue should not be used. 3. Put the roll of paper with the wish in the lady's right hand, which is the articulated hand that can be removed and moved. 4. Light the candle and place it in front of the holy death. 5. Pray the prayer of your choice and ask with all your heart that the wish will come true. 15.1.10.- The five-pointed star / Protection Ritual: 15.1.10.1.- Materials:  Thirteen white or red bait candles.  Grain salt.  A mirror.  A white paper.  Cane alcohol. 15.1.10.2.- Procedure: 1. At three in the morning the thirteen white or red bait candles are lit, depending on the desired effect. 2. The thirteen candles are placed in a circle on the ground and lit. 3. While it burns, a five-pointed star is formed with grain salt and the mirror is placed on the center of the star. 4. Before the candles begin to go out by themselves, the prayer of Santa Muerte is prayed. The request must be written on the white paper and the name of the person on whom it is working.

5. When there is only one candle lit, a good amount of cane alcohol is put on the salt, it is lit with the fire of the last candle and the paper on which it has been written is burned there, waiting for the mirror to thunder, which indicates that what has been requested will be done without delay. 6. This ritual should not be done more than three times in a row, since it is so strong that those who practice it can suffer some disorder if too much energy accumulates. 15.1.11.- Of the three deaths for protection: 15.1.11.1.- Materials:  Three images of Santa Muerte in white or bone, black, and red.  A clay censer.  An incense composed of myrrh, copal, and storax.  A candle consecrated to Santa Muerte or paraffin candle.  A special Santa Muerte tablecloth.  Tortilla ash.  A clay plate. 15.1.11.2.- Procedure: 1. This ritual is done on the ninth of each month, it is recommended to do it in the month of September, since it is the ninth month. 2. Start at nine at night; The day this ritual is performed, you should not eat meat or drink alcoholic beverages, and if possible take a bath before starting it. 3. Place the white tablecloth dedicated to Santa Muerte (it is the one that has or should have an image of Santa Muerte in the middle with black thread or yarn. If you don't have one, you can put an image of the saint in the middle of the tablecloth). 4. Place the clay censer on the embroidery or print and burn a little incense, asking at the same time that Santa Muerte accept you as her protégé. 5. Then, put around the censer the three images of Santa Muerte forming a triangle. The white or off-white image will be placed at the head, then the black image on the left and finally the red image on the right. The censer should be in the center. 6. Pray the prayer of the protective scythe: “my white girl, at your feet I prostrate to ask you, to beg you, make your strength, your power and your omnipotence felt against those who try to destroy me. My white girl, I implore you to be my shield and my protection against evil, that your protective scythe cut the obstacles that stand in the way. My girl, let the closed doors open and the paths be shown. My White, there is no evil that you cannot overcome or impossible that it does not bend to your will, I give myself to you” 7. When beginning to pray the prayer, light the candle, which must be placed on a clay plate and behind the image of Santa Muerte in white.

8. Nine minutes after lighting the candle, lift the bone or white image and write your name on the tablecloth with the index finger of your right hand, using the ash from the tortilla. 9. Reposition the image in such a way that it covers the part of the tablecloth on which it was written. Say the prayer again and wait nine minutes. 10. Pick up the red image and write your name with the ash and wait the same time and do the same with the black image. 11. At the end, each image should cover the part of the tablecloth where their name is written. 12. With the remaining ash write your name again below one of the folds of the tablecloth, so that it cannot be seen. Above and below his name write that of Santa Muerte so that it is as follows: write below his name "holy death". 13. At the end, leave a special offering to Santa Muerte; it can be a flower, a fruit, a cigar, etc. It must be an offering that you should always put, so choose something that you always have on hand at home. 15.1.12.- To remove the negative energy that surrounds us: 15.1.12.1.- Materials:  A square mirror, since this represents the four elements with which Santa Muerte works.  A picture of Santa Muerte.  A piece of charcoal.  A clay plate.  A bottle of essence of Santa Muerte (must be transparent)  A vial of Pathfinder Essence.  White glue. 15.1.12.2.- Procedure: 1. With a little glue, the image of the Holy Death is pasted on the mirror. 2. Light the charcoal and place it in the clay dish. 3. Then place a few drops of essence of Santa Muerte and road opener on the coal. 4. You will begin to see that aromatic smoke comes out, at that moment pass the mirror through the smoke and pray: Oh Holy Death, I call you, I implore you, So that with your power you remove (say the name of the person who causes you problems) That envy and bad luck get away from me and that with this mirror all witchcraft, santera work, voodoo, palo mayombe, black magic, or any work that causes me evil, is reflected and removed. Thank you my lady. 5. Any personal request can be made. Just remember that faith and spiritual firmness must be put into this ritual. 6. The already consecrated mirror is placed at the entrance of the house or business, so that it faces and reflects anyone who enters (this will serve to repel any bad energy.

7. The burning coal is left two more minutes, this will serve to purify the house or business. 15.1.13.- Against black magic: 15.1.13.1.- Materials:  An image of the bone-colored Santa Muerte.  A white candle of the holy death.  Three miniature bobbins  A pure.  A small bunch of basil.  A red apple. 15.1.13.2.- Procedure: 1. On Tuesday or Friday after noon, do a cleanse with the candle lit. 2. The cigar, the apple, the basil and the rolls will be placed in front of their bone-colored holy death. 3. Immediately light the cigar and smoke a little and blow towards the image. 4. On the ninth day after praying the novena of fire, place the apple, the bolillos and the basil in a black bag. Said bag will have to be thrown into a ravine. 15.1.14.- Road opener: This ritual must be performed on the shore of the sea or a river. For no reason use the image of Santa Muerte that you have on the altar in this ritual. 15.1.14.1.- Materials:  A pumpkin.  Seven red/black candles or a seven-day red/black candle.  Popcorn.  Cooked rice.  Honey.  Ende oil.  black necklace  seven coins.  A light beer.  A newly purchased image of Santa Muerte.  a ribbon  A cigar. 15.1.14.2.- Procedure: 1. Cut the pumpkin so that it is in the shape of a canoe. 2. Put the candles on your surface filled with popcorn and rice. 3. Pour the honey and ende oil over the popcorn and rice. 4. Put the seven coins inside. 5. Attach the sails with a ribbon at the head of the canoe. 6. Place the image of Santa Muerte with its respective guide.

7. Light the cigarette and put it in the mouth of the beer bottle, taking care that the smoke goes up. 8. Recite the following prayer: Santa Muerte, I offer you the light of this candle as a spiritual force. Accept then my protective angel this my offering and grant me the favors that he asks of you. Santa Muerte, may your powers open my way, defend me, protect me, and guide me in life here on Earth and in eternity. 9. Leave the gourd on the river bank so that the water can carry it away. Never come back to see what happened to the ritual. 10. At the end of the ritual say goodbye to Santa Muerte. 15.1.15.- To fix disagreements: To fix disagreements that have been suffered within the family, such as fights and arguments. 15.1.15.01.- Materials:  A blue candle.  A white candle.  A piece of paper and pencil.  Wooden matches.  A container.  Incense. 15.1.15.02.- Procedure: 1. The names and surnames of the members of the family nucleus are written on the paper. 2. At first, those with the worst character will wear. 3. Once everything is written, the paper is placed in the container, the candles are lit with the wooden matches; first the blue one, and then the white one, and stick them on top of the paper with a little bit of wax. 4. Subsequently, the incense is lit, it is placed in said container and it goes through each room, leaving it for a few seconds in each of the rooms while the following prayer is repeated: Santísima Muerte, you who light my way, so that I reach an ideal, you who give me the divine gift of forgiving and forgetting all the evil that they do to me and that in all the moments of my life you are with me, I want this short dialogue , thank you for everything and confirm once again that I will never be separated from you. Protect me and protect me, may there be peace with my loved ones in eternal glory. Amen. 5. The ritual must be done for three days. During the first and second the candles are left to burn for an hour and in the third they are allowed to burn.

6. Once consumed, everything that is left over in the container is collected and wrapped in tin foil. 7. Which should be left near a place with grass.

NOTE:No request should be made, just do the ritual, and think hard about family problems. It would be important (not only during the ritual) to carry an image of the SM. The best time to do the ritual is midnight, although it is not essential. 15.1.16.- So that the negative does not enter the home or business: 15.1.16.01.- Materials:  A mirror (preferably octagonal).  An SM medal.  Four white veins.  Nine sandalwood incense sticks. 15.1.16.02.- Procedure: 1. Paste the medal in the center of the mirror, it can be done with adhesive cloth or Campeche wax. 2. Place the candles on the four sides of the mirror and light them. 3. Pray the following prayer: Blessed Santa Muerte strength against my enemies, today I ask you to keep away from me all envy, gossip or evil. May all the negative desires of those around me return to their owner. Santita, let your eyes be my eyes and may your punishment be mine whoever, out of malice or for money, wants to harm me and speaks ill of me; in you he left the price of his shares. Blessed Santa Muerte, strength against my enemies in your hands I commend myself. 4. Ask that everything bad be rejected through the mirror and that all envy return to the one who has it. 5. When the candles are consumed, place the mirror at the main entrance of the house or business, inside. 6. Light the incense sticks and put them in all the rooms including bathroom and kitchen. 7. This ritual can be done several times with the same mirror. Candles and incense must be spent and replenished for a new ritual. 15.2.- Health: 2.15.01.- For an overwhelming illness: 15.2.01.1.-Materials:  Censer with frankincense, myrrh, and rue (freshly cut leaves).  A white candle.

    

A metal can. A packet of coarse salt. A white paper. Olive or cooking oil. a toothpick

15.2.01.2.- Procedure: 1. Begin the ritual at the foot of the altar. 2. Light the censer with the mixture of myrrh and incense grains, adding a few leaves of rue. The smoke acts as a spiritual cleaner of any negative energies that may exist. 3. Call Santa Muerte through the prayer that most inspires your faith and devotion. 4. Pass the candle all over the body starting from the head to the feet; so that your energy sticks in the candle for a piece of clothing that belongs to you or for a photograph. 5. Then write with a toothpick on the candle your name and date of birth from top to bottom. 6. Grease the candle with the oil and place it in the can. 7. Pour the salt into the can so that the candle is surrounded by salt. 8. Write on the white paper the petition to Santa Muerte. 9. At the end, close your eyes and ask for the work to be done. 10. Light the candle and the paper where you wrote the request. 11. Give thanks to Santa Muerte and give her your offering (food, coins, etc). 2.15.02.- So that diseases do not enter the home: 15.2.02.1.- Materials:  A virgin parchment.  A tablespoon of nine different seeds.  A black candle.  One meter of purple ribbon.  A purple cloth bag. 15.2.02.2.- Procedure: 1. Mix the seeds and camphor. 2. Put the mixture in the purple bag. 3. On the virgin parchment write the name of all the members of the family, from the oldest to the smallest. 4. Tie the scroll with the purple ribbon, and when it is tied, visualize your family in an environment full of peace, health, and love. 5. Put the scroll folded seven times under Santa Muerte and the purple bag aside. 6. Light the candle and pray three Our Fathers and three Hail Marys 7. Now pray the novena to Santa Muerte. 2.15.03.- For a surgical intervention.

This ritual helps to get out of the operation well and that the recovery is faster. It is recommended to do it one day before the intervention. 15.2.03.1.- Materials:  An image of Santa Muerte in white or bone.  Two white candles of Santa Muerte.  A pure.  A glass of water.  A handful of roasted corn.  A cocoa bar.  A white cloth bag of 30 x 30 cm.  A spike of maguey. 15.2.03.2.- Procedure: 1. With the maguey pick, write the name of the person who is going to undergo the operation on one of the candles. 2. On the other write the full name of the surgeon. If you don't know, write the name of the hospital. 3. Light the candles and put them in front of the image of Santa Muerte. 4. Pray the following prayer: Holy Death protector, owner and mistress of life, Angel that our father created to help and serve. Today I implore you, I beg you to grant me the health and life of (NAME OF THE SICK PATIENT); May his days on earth endure, may his body regain vigor and energy. You who can do everything, save him and make him come back to your state of health; I implore you, I ask you on this day, at this hour; through Jesus Christ victorious on the cross, be moved and bring him back. Amen. 5. Ask from the heart, with faith and firmness, what you want. 6. Write your name or that of the sick person and put it under the glass of water. 7. Light the cigar and leave it on top of the glass. 8. Put the corn and cocoa in the white bag, and if possible, clean your body or that of the patient from head to toe with it. If it is not possible to do so, leave the bag to one side of the candles. 9. If Santa Muerte favors you with her help, you must buy a miracle dedicated to her and put it on her image. 2.15.04.- To remove addictions: 15.2.04.1.- Materials:  A Santa Muerte of natural color or bone.  A white paper.  Offerings.



A white purification candle.

15.2.04.2.- Procedure: 1. Place the image of Santa Muerte in the middle of the altar. 2. Write on the paper the full name of the addicted person and put it under the image. 3. Arrange the offerings around Santa Muerte. 4. Light the candle and ask the image to remove the vice from this person. Do it with a lot of faith and firmness and devotion. 5. Repeat this ritual as many times as necessary until the patient is relieved of the addiction. 2.15.05.- Avoid or eliminate alcoholism: 15.2.05.1.- Materials:  a white tablecloth  A glass of liquor that the patient likes best.  A vase to your liking.  A prayer of Santa Muerte or a picture.  Half a meter of purple ribbon.  A candle of white roses.  A black ink pen  Half a dozen flowers (two white, two red, two yellow) 15.2.05.2.- Procedure: 1. Place the tablecloth on a table. 2. Write the name of the patient nine times in the prayer or on the card. Then roll it up with the purple ribbon so that the paper is completely covered. 3. Put the prayer already wrapped in the glass of wine and place it next to your Santa Muerte. 2.15.06.- Ritual for Health: 15.2.06.1.- Materials:  A medium bunch of rue.  One meter of purple ribbon.  A health caretaker.  A bottle of Santa Muerte lotion.  A pure.  A spike of maguey.  A black ink pen. 15.2.06.2.- Procedure: 1. Write with the black ink pen all your discomforts along the ribbon, then tie the rue with this ribbon so that it forms a bouquet. 2. Apply a little Santa Muerte lotion to the entire bouquet of rue. 3. Light the cigar and apply its smoke to the bouquet of rue.

4. Proceed to cleanse your entire body with rue from head to toe, repeatedly passing the bouquet through the most affected area. Then wrap the bouquet in a newspaper and throw it in the trash can. 5. With the maguey pick, write your full name across the width of the candle, then cleanse your entire body with the candle from head to toe, passing it through the most affected area. 6. Turn on the candle and pray the prayer that is printed on it. 7. It should be lit in front of her Santa Muerte or placed on the altar, but always asking her about her health. 2.15.07.- Health for all Diseases: With this ritual, all natural or provoked illnesses will be cleansed. 15.2.07.1.- Materials:  Five liters of tap water.  A vial of the essence of Santa Muerte.  A lodestone.  A white rose (the petals).  A health caretaker.  A soap from Santa Muerte.  An image of Santa Muerte. 15.2.07.2.- Procedure: 1. Mix the essence, the petals and the lodestone in the five liters of water; This water should be left aside from the image of Santa Muerte for 24 hours. 2. Bathe as usual, using soap, then use the mixture to rinse 3. In each application of the rinse, always visualize yourself with health and prosperity. The body will be spiritually clean. 4. Dress in white. It is advisable to do this ritual first thing on a Monday. 5. Regarding the candle, the body should be cleaned from top to bottom (passing the candle through the most affected area). 6. Light the candle and pray an Our Father and the prayer that is printed on the candle. 7. At the end, make the request with faith and firmness. Place the candle in front of his Santa Muerte or on the altar lit, leaving it until it is consumed 8. Do it as many times as necessary. 2.15.08.- So that caused illnesses do not enter the home: 15.2.08.1.- Materials:  A tablespoon of nine different kinds of seeds.  A tablespoon of camphor powder.  A jet stone.  A healing candle.  A tablespoon of musk.  A piece of virgin parchment.

   

A pendant of Santa Muerte. One meter of purple ribbon. A purple cloth bag. A spike of maguey.

15.2.08.2.- Procedure: 1. Mix the seeds, camphor, and musk, and place them in the purple bag. Then write on the parchment the names of all the members of the family, starting from the oldest to the youngest. 2. Place the jet stone in the middle of the parchment and tie them with the purple ribbon. When you are tied ask and visualize the family full of peace, health, and love. Place the parchment inside the bag along with the pendant of Santa Muerte. 3. With the maguey pick, write the names of the family members on the entire candle. 4. Light the candle and pray the prayer that is printed, asking for health and economic prosperity. Place the purple bag next to the lighted candle so that it fills with energy. When the candle is consumed, place the bag that it formed at the entrance of your house, since it will serve as shelter and protection. 2.15.09.- Health for a loved one: When you have a family member or close friend hospitalized in a clinic or hospital, you can help with the following ritual. In front of the bulk image of the Holy Death, a triangular candle of the Holy Death must be lit. It is recommended that it be purple or blue. Put the name of the sick person on all sides of the triangular nightstand (that is, three times). The name of the hospital where the patient is hospitalized will be placed on the back of the candle. In front of the candle, place a picture with the image of the saint, and pray the following prayer for seven days: Santísima Muerte, protector, owner and lady of life, angel that our father created to help and serve; Today I implore you, I beg you, to grant me the health and life of (SAY THE NAME OF THE SICK PATIENT), that his days on earth endure, that his body regain vigor and energy. You who can save him (a) and make him (a) return to his state of health. I implore you, I ask you on this day, at this hour, through Jesus Christ the winner on the cross, be moved and bring him back. Amen.

If the candle runs out before turning on another. When the seven days are up, Santa Muerte will be thanked; the stamp will be collected and it will be presented to the hospitalized person.

It is recommended that there is always a triangular candle lit until our patient leaves the hospital. 15.2.10.- Ritual for Health: Starting on a Tuesday and for nine days in a row, a blue candle will be lit in front of the altar of Santa Muerte, next to it will be placed the photograph of the person for whom health is requested or of oneself. When praying to the holy death, the person should be visualized healthy and without any type of disease, the candle can also be passed over the entire body or that of the sick person. If it is about taking care of personal health, it is enough to put the blue candle permanently on the altar together with the normal white candle of Santa Muerte. 03.15.- Money and Business: 3.15.01.- To find Employment: Do it first thing in the morning on a Monday. 15.3.01.1.- Materials:  A sheet of yellow paper.  A pencil.  A white envelope.  A bottle of essence of Santa Muerte (this must be transparent).  An envelope of powder opens paths.  An envelope of Santa Muerte powder.  A picture of Santa Muerte.  A candle of the golden Santa Muerte.  A needle. 15.3.01.2.- Procedure: 1. Write with the pencil on the yellow sheet the names of the people and companies you have visited. 2. Then put a little essence of Santa Muerte throughout the length and width of the sheet. 3. Now pour all the Santa Muerte powder and open paths on the sheet. 4. On this powder put the image of Santa Muerte. 5. Then fold the sheet in two parts and immediately put it in the envelope and close it. 6. With the needle write one's full name on the candle of Santa Muerte; turn it on and pray the prayer of the saint that is printed. 7. When you finish the prayer, make the request related to your work situation with faith and firmness. 8. If you have a Santa Muerte, put the envelope next to her; if not, keep the envelope in a safe place.

9. When you have obtained favorable results, give a dozen white roses to Santa Muerte in gratitude for the favors obtained. 3.15.02.- Money: 15.3.02.1.- Materials:  A yellow candle.  A common currency.  One dollar bill.  Offerings.  Olive or cooking oil.  A knife. If you don't have a dollar bill, use a piece of paper with the pyramid picture on the dollar bill. 15.3.02.2.- Procedure: 1. If the work is for oneself, pass the yellow candle all over the body so that it is impregnated with its energy. If it is for another person, you must have their clothes and pass the candle through them. If the person is far away, use a photo and place it at the foot of the altar. 2. After energizing the candle, write your name or the person's name with a toothpick, from top to bottom. 3. Grease the candle with olive or cooking oil with your fingers. 4. Almost at the end of the candle, make a small horizontal cut with a knife, deep enough for the coin to enter and not fall out. 5. After putting the coin in the candle, put the dollar or the picture of it next to its image, with the pyramid symbol facing up. 6. Now, invoke Santa Muerte to do this job. 7. Close your eyes for a moment, relax for a second, and raise your thoughts so that Santa Muerte appears. Many people say their favorite prayer to him, others talk to him as if he were with them, everyone will find a way to do it. 8. After making the call, light the yellow candle giving thanks. 9. Finish the ritual by placing your offering. 3.15.03.- To clear money from the salary: This ritual is to improve the situation if one works and does not see the fruit of his work or does not yield the money. Your money will be completely protected and clean from any negative energy. The most appropriate day to do this ritual is a Monday first thing in the morning. 15.3.03.1.- Materials:  A plastic container (a shallow tray)  Water.  A bottle of perfume against salting.  A jar of Santa Muerte salt.

   

A white candle of Santa Muerte. A little holy water. A spike of maguey. Coins.

15.3.03.2.- Procedure: 1. Place the necessary water in the tray, all the perfume against salting, the holy water and a tablespoon of Santa Muerte salt. 2. Thoroughly mix all the contents of the tray. 3. Then put all the coins in the prepared water. 4. Wash the coins with said water as if you were removing something dirty from them. 5. Then spread the cloth and slowly remove the coins from the water. Immediately pour the rest of the water into the strainer. 6. Now write all your wishes and economic needs along the candle with the maguey pick. 7. Light the candle as close as possible to the coins and pray the following prayer: My lady, I come before you to help me, guide me towards success, triumph, and prosperity, and bless these coins so that they satisfy all my economic needs; that envy and salation never enter my house or business. So be it. 8. Let the candle burn out. 9. Then pick up the coins and immediately put them in your bag or pocket. If you have a business, put some aside and put them in the cash drawer. 10. Do this ritual as many times as necessary. 3.15.04.- For the money to yield: If you are the target of envy at work, if your money doesn't pay you and you have more debt than is reasonable, perform the following ritual with faith and firmness any day of the week, after eight o'clock at night. 15.3.04.1.- Materials:  A novena of candles of Santa Muerte in white.  A jar of success honey with herbs. 15.3.04.2.- Procedure: 1. Spread a little of the honey of success on all the candles, trying not to get it on the wicks. 2. Then light a candle in front of the Holy Death and pray the following prayer: Death dear of my heart, do not forsake me of your protection. My lady, help me win

all envy, hate, and rancor What is against me? and I ask you with my heart that day by day open the paths to success for me and abundance. So be it. (HERE THE REQUEST IS MADE) 3.15.05.- Lucky bath for money: The best day to do this ritual is a Sunday after seven at night. 15.3.05.1.- Materials:  Five liters of water.  A bunch of lemon verbena.  A bag of angel grass.  A bunch of basil.  A piece of piloncillo (small).  A white candle. 15.3.05.2.- Procedure: 1. Boil all the herbs and piloncillo in the water over low heat for three minutes. 2. Then strain them into another container. 3. When the liquid is lukewarm, add all the essence and mix it perfectly. 4. Then take a bath as usual, and when you are clean, pour this mixture all over your body, visualizing yourself with great economic success. 5. After the bath, dress in white clothes and clean your entire body with the candles, starting with the head and ending with the feet. 6. Pray the following: Death dear of my heart, do not forsake me of your protection, neither day nor night. Oh my lady, I ask you to Open the paths to success for me prosperity and fortune; that through this blessed flame all my requests come to you. Thank you, my lady, for having listened to me. (MAKE THE REQUEST) 7. Let the candle burn out completely. 8. Do this ritual as many times as necessary. 3.15.06.- To get a debt paid: It is advised that this ritual be carried out on a Sunday after noon.

15.3.06.1.- Materials:  A small picture of Santa Muerte.  An effigy or a small bulk Santa Muerte.  A piece of jala-jala.  A jar of cane melao or cane honey.  A piece of yellow tissue paper.  Two meters of thin yellow ribbon.  A 15 cm piece of aluminum foil.  Twenty dried bay leaves.  A black ink pen  A clay pot.  A white candle of the Holy Death. 15.3.06.2.- Procedure: 1. Write on the Chinese paper the name of all the debtors. 2. Then place the piece of jala-jala stick and the bay leaves on the paper. 3. Above them put the image of Santa Muerte and the effigy of the saint. 4. Roll everything up and tie it with the yellow ribbon. 5. Put this wrapper in the clay pot and gradually add the molasses. 6. Immediately clean your whole body with the candle, light it and pray: Oh Holy Death, I come before you with my faith and my strength of spirit to that disturbs the body and soul of (NAME(S)) of such to pay me My money, which was the product of my work, to comply with the agreement. Come, come knock on the doors of my house, (FULANO) so, in the name of the Holy Death I call you so that day or night you always think of me. So be it. 7. It is recommended that this candle burn for at least two days on one side of the already prepared jar. 8. After two days, cover the jar with aluminum foil and put it in a safe place where no one will see it. 9. When Holy Death has granted you the miracle, dedicate a yellow candle three Tuesdays in a row in gratitude for the favors received. 3.15.07.- Powders for abundance: The consecration of these powders must be done on a Friday, after 10 pm. 15.3.07.1.- Materials:  Two tablespoons of cinnamon powder.  A quarter of mustard seeds.  Twelve tablets of ground camphor.  Three tablespoons of ground oregano.  A bottle of essence of holy death.

 

A clay plate. A candle of economic prosperity.

15.3.07.2.- Procedure: 1. Put the cinnamon, mustard, oregano, and camphor in the clay dish. 2. Mix them perfectly and gradually add all the essence to this mixture. 3. Place the candle aside and pray the following: For the virtue that God gave you, I want you to free me from all the curses, of dangers and diseases, and that in return give me prosperity and abundance that I need so much My lady, I ask you that with these powders come day by day economic success. So be it. 4. Let the candle burn completely aside from the powders. 5. Sprinkle a little of these powders at the main entrance of the business or home and another little in the cash drawer. 6. Continue watering these powders little by little in your home or business until they run out. 7. Do it as many times as necessary. 3.15.08.- To get a debt paid: 15.3.08.1.- Materials:  A candle of Santa Muerte white with gold.  An essence of white holy death.  A glass of natural water preferably collected from a river or a lake or tap water.  A tiger eye stone  A spike of maguey.  9 seasoning cloves.  9 lemon leaves. 15.3.08.2.- Procedure: 1. The name of the debtor will be placed on the candle with the maguey pick. 2. Pour a little of the content of the essence and light the candle and place it on the altar. 3. Pray: Holy Death, lady of the night, lady of fates; on this day I I approach you to ask and beg pay attention to my complaint against (FULANO); this person owes me

the sum that you know well. My lady mother, I know that with your righteous hand you will make this person pay me what he owes me. My goodness, if it weren't a difficult situation, I wouldn't dare to ask for your help; but you that my need and desperation, in you I deposit absolute confidence so that what I borrowed returns to my hands. 4. Pray an Our Father until the debt is settled. 5. At the end of the prayer, deposit the glass of water before Santa Muerte. 6. Around the candle the lemon leaves, the nails and the tiger's eye stone will be placed. 7. When the payment is made, throw away the debtor's water so that he does not borrow from you again. 3.15.09.- Recipe for business: 15.3.09.1.- Materials:  A holy death.  A glass or glass of water.  A piece of bread.  A pure.  9 coins.  A ticket any denomination.  3 red apples.  A yellow candle.  An incense of myrrh.  A clay plate.  A yellow tablecloth. 15.3.09.2.- Procedure: 1. Find an appropriate place to put the shelf, put the tablecloth on the table and put the image of Santa Muerte in front of it, and in front of it put the glass or cup with water and next to it put the bread. In the clay plate leave the ticket. 2. On one side of the plate put the three apples. Light the cigar pull smoke and apply it on the image from 3 to 6 times. 3. Then place the cigar in the ashtray. Proceed to light an incense and let it burn next to the image of Santa Muerte. 4. Light the candle with wooden matches and pray three Our Fathers. 5. Pray the complete novena preferably on the first Friday of each month. The candle will have to be on when you are working. 6. Fruits, bread and water should be changed as many times as necessary. If you like, you can place flowers. 15.3.10.- For the money to arrive: You buy a glass candle with the stamped image of Santa Muerte or the candle with the saint in relief. Honey is put on top and a little cinnamon powder and three

coins, then the candle is lit and the prayer is said to Santa Muerte and three Our Fathers asking for the arrival of the money that is needed. 15.3.10.01.- Materials:  A silver pendant of Santa Muerte.  A ticket (must be your own, not borrowed).  Nine coins of oneself.  A white quartz.  A packet of iron filings.  A candle of the white Santa Muerte.  A red cloth bag.  A clay plate. 15.3.10.02.- Procedure: 1. Place all the ingredients in the clay dish. 2. Turn on the candle, and pray the prayer to Santa Muerte and make the request you most want. 3. Place the clay plate to one side of the candle and leave it for two days. 4. On the third day place all the ingredients in the red bag. 5. You should always carry this bag with you, but in the right pocket of the pants, bag or purse. 6. The candle should be left until it is completely consumed. 3.15.11.- Another ritual for the money to arrive: 15.3.11.01.- Materials:  Two dice.  Golden Santa Muerte.  Virgin parchment paper.  A mirror.  A sky blue cloth.  Seven golden coins in the shape of a cross 15.3.11.02.- Procedure: 1. Throw the dice in front of the image of the golden Santa Muerte and write down the sum of the values that have come out on a piece of parchment paper. 2. Also write down the name and surnames of one and the sum of the date of birth. 3. Fold the paper and place it under the image in front of the mirror and cover it all with the light blue cloth. 4. Place between the image and the mirror seven golden coins in the shape of a cross and repeat the following spell: Santa Muerte, increase my money, increase my gold, increase my coins, increase my treasure.

Finally bury the coins and parchment wrapped in the cloth at the foot of a tree with many leaves and repeat the previous spell again. 15.3.12.- Recipe to attract money: 15.3.12.01.- Materials:  A prepared bundle of Santa Muerte.  A white glass plate.  Thirteen gold or silver coins.  A white glass candle.  A green glass candle.  A lodestone and its food (iron filings).  White flowers, the necessary ones.  Brown bag paper. 3.15.12.02.- Procedure: 1. Place the bundle of Santa Muerte on the white glass plate. 2. Place the thirteen coins around the bundle. 3. The lodestone is spread over the coins and everything is sprinkled with iron filings. 4. The amount of money needed is written on a piece of paper from a brown bag and burned inside the glass of the green candle. 5. The fuse is lit and the amount of money is requested by praying the following prayer: Holy spirit helper, come and listen to this request, I want money not because of ambition, I want money to cover my needs; If you give me this amount within 15 days, I'll light this white candle for you. 6. When the request is fulfilled, the white candle is lit to the Holy Girl. 15.3.13.- Ritual for someone to pay a debt: A black candle of Santa Muerte will be bought, on one of the sides the name of the person who owes it will be written. On the other side the same name, but in reverse; for example: ―Pedro López‖, will be ―zepoL ordeP‖. Once this is done, every night the classic prayer will be recited: "Jesus Christ the winner who on the cross you were defeated", and the name of the person who owes the money will be said; Once the prayer is over, Santa Muerte will be asked in her own words that the money that is ours return and protect us from all evil. 15.3.14.- Vigil for someone to pay a debt: 15.3.14.01.- Materials:  A picture of Santa Muerte.  A candle of the white Santa Muerte.  Nine seasoning cloves.

    

Nine guava leaves. Essence of the Holy Death. Lodestone. A glass of mineral water. A spike of maguey.

15.3.14.02.- Procedure: 1. With the maguey pick, write the name of a debtor on the candle. 2. Add the essence of Santa Muerte and turn it on; then pray with all fervour: Holy Death, lady of the night, lady of fates In this day I approach you to ask you, beg you hear my complaint against (NAME OF PERSON). This person owes me (AMOUNT). Lady, my mother, for your righteous hand Nothing is impossible, so I ask you to use your power to make (NAME OF PERSON) pay me what he owes me. My goodness, if it weren't a difficult situation, I wouldn't dare to ask for your help. But you know of my need, of my desperation. In you I trust so that the loan returns to its legitimate hands. So that traitors and liars, those with a seductive tongue, are not immune. Lady of the night may your scythe fall relentlessly on the liar. Because you have dominion over life and death. Make (Name of person) restless, neither in body nor in spirit, until he pays the debt contracted. So be it. 3. Three Our Fathers are prayed. 4. At the end of the prayer, write the name of the person on the card, as well as the amount owed. Do it throughout the length and width of the image and then put it under the candle. 5. Finally, put the glass of mineral water, the guava leaves, the lodestone, and the nails. 6. Place the preparation next to the candle and let it be completely consumed. 7. Throw the leftover paraffin in the garbage can and sprinkle the mineral water at the entrance of the debtor's house. 8. Do this ritual as many times as necessary. 3.15.15.- For your partner to help you with debts: This ritual is very effective for the couple to help with the maintenance of the house and children. It can also be used if you are divorced and need a pension. 3.15.15.01.- Materials:  A lump image of the amber-colored Santa Muerte.

   

A couple's ticket (borrow it). a husk A tablespoon of ground mustard. A green pyramidal candle of Santa Muerte.

3.15.15.02.- Procedure: 1. Cleanse your entire body from head to toe with the candle. 2. Light the candle on a clay plate and say the following prayer: Jesus Christ the winner who on the cross you were defeated, beats (NAME OF PERSON), who is beaten with me. In the name of the Lord, if you are a ferocious animal, meek as a lamb, meek as a rosemary flower; you have to come. You ate bread, you gave me from it, I want you to bring (NAME OF PERSON)…. For the strongest word you said to me I want him to come to me humiliated, surrendered to my plants come to fulfill what he has offered me. Holy Death, I earnestly implore you, that just as the immortal God formed you, to place us in the celestial sphere, where we will enjoy a happy day without night for all eternity and in the name of the father, the son, and the holy spirit: I beg you and beg you to be my protector and grant me all the favors that I ask of you until the last day, hour, and moment in which your divine majesty order to take me to your presence. Amen. 15.3.16.- To improve the economy: This ritual is very effective for all those who want to increase their economic power in a short time. It is a very easy recipe, but it must be done with great faith to obtain optimal results. Do it preferably on a Tuesday. Cases in which it is used:  I want to get extra money because I am in financial difficulties.  I need a bonus to meet a series of expenses that are coming my way.  I am pending a payment that is owed to me a long time ago. 15.3.16.01.- Materials:  Eight or ten grams of coffee.  Two spoons of sugar.  A tablespoon of cinnamon.  A pot with a handle. 3.15.16.02.- Procedure: 1. Place the pot with the coffee, sugar, and cinnamon on the fire. 2. When enough smoke comes out, pick it up carefully and carry it through each room of the house.

3. But first you have to say the name of one with surnames and then repeat the following sentence: Holy Death powerful protector both in my life and after it, in every act of my life grant me your protection just as God granted you the immense virtues; that everything I want, I need, or it suits me; get it enough implore your sacred name or devotion. Powerful lady of death. Amen. As this is a means of protection for my house and my family (NAME THE PEOPLE LIVING IN THE HOUSE), I will achieve my goals.

4. Then what is needed to cover household expenses or whatever is desired is requested, and the following is repeated: The money will enter my home with ease to cover all my needs amply, with the help of God and Santa Muerte. 5. The tour of the house ends at the door of the home. 6. Go out and when no one is around, make the sign of the cross three times with the pot. 7. You have to think that the money will enter the home from that day on. NOTE:The container is cleaned, the fattest remains are removed and it is used again only for this ritual. You can do this ritual twice a month. 15.3.17.- To get rid of debts: 15.3.17.01.- Materials:  Occupation candles: a green candle to attract prosperity, and a purple candle, favorable to promote good profits.  Other elements: place between the candles coins or banknotes in use, and an image of Santa Muerte. 3.15.17.02.- Procedure: 1. Pray the following prayer in the evening, any day of the week. Repeat the sentence three times Oh! Holy Death that the hardships that oppress me cease. I promise to do instead good and help those who need it, without dwelling

in my soul greed and envy. 3.15.18.- Attract money with the advice of Santa Muerte: It is advisable to avoid counting the money or the goods that are owned, since this situation nullifies the energy of money; You must be very careful, avoid requesting or giving loans. Something very important, never say that oneself is a salty person or never affirm that one does not have money because it is decreed and that appears in one's life. The economic triumph is in the hands of oneself, it is only suggested to carefully manage the energy, and consequently the economic benefits that are needed will be obtained. There are other secrets to retain money and these are: 1. When receiving the money, rinse it with running tap water, then dry it with a towel of any color, the latter will only be used from now on solely and exclusively to dry bills. 2. Arrange the bills on one side only, so that when they are rolled out, not one is left upside down or the other is right side up. Such action will allow to properly manage the positive energy of prosperity. Try to do the same with coins. 3. When you receive money, cross yourself three times with it; put it in a Feng Shui money envelope, bless the money and ask it to multiply. 15.4.- Legal Matters: 4.15.01.- To win a pending lawsuit: It must be done at the altar of the SM; if this is not possible, the SM should always be visualized performing this ritual. 15.4.01.01.- Materials:  Nine SM candles, or nine white candles.  A piece of road opener stick  A 15 cm piece of white paper.  Two meters of white hemp thread.  A vial of transparent SM essence.  An SM powder sachet.  A black ink pen.  1. Apply the essence of the SM to all the candles and proceed to sprinkle each and every one of the candles with the powder. 2. Later write with the pen on the paper, the number of the trial or investigation, and the name of the enemy. 3. Then, proceed to roll the paper together with the stick and then tie it very well with the help of the hemp thread.

4. Leave this one tied to one side of the SM. 5. Proceed to light one candle per day, praying the prayer of the SM. 6. Every time a candle is lit, petitions must be made asking for the paths to be opened in the problem or legal judgment that is had and requesting that it come out well and get rid of all legal problems. 7. When the nine days are over, bury the tied stick in a pot; and offer SM a dozen white roses, requesting that wishes be fulfilled. 4.15.02.- To win a child support trial: This ritual is recommended for all those people who have had problems related to the food situation of their children. 15.4.02.01.- Materials:  A clay plate.  A jar of cane molasses.  A piece of virgin parchment (10 cm).  A pencil.  Two meters of red hemp thread.  A small bulky SM.  A piece of winner's stick.  A handful of brown sugar.  Two red candles. 15.4.02.02.- Procedure: 1. On the piece of virgin parchment, write the name of the ex-partner and the official number or the number of the record that the authorities have given to the file 2. Then wrap the winning stick with the parchment and tie it with the hemp thread. 3. Put this tied in the clay plate and place the SM lying down to one side of it. 4. Pour all the molasses and brown sugar on top of it. 5. Light the candles, one on each side of the clay plate, and pray the following: Death dear of my heart, do not forsake me from my protection and do not leave me (NAME OF PERSON) a single quiet moment, annoy him at every moment, mortify him, disturb him, so that he always thinks of me day and night so that the administrative or legal authority is always in my favor. Thank you, my lady, for listening to me. Amen. 6. Let the candles burn completely. 7. If you have an altar, leave the plate as close as possible to the SM. 4.15.03.- To win a criminal trial: The ingredients used in the ritual to win a criminal trial will give power to get out well. Do it two days before the first hearing or summons. 15.4.03.01.- Materials:  A candle of justice of the SM (the original brings prayer).

    

A piece of justice stick. One meter of thin green ribbon. A small silver SM. A piece of virgin parchment. A new needle.

15.4.03.02.- Procedure: 1. Write the full name of oneself and the number of investigation, official letter, or record that you have; on virgin parchment. 2. Then put the stick of justice and the image of the SM on top of the parchment. 3. Roll it up well and tie it tightly with the ribbon. 4. Now, write with the needle all the legal requests that you want all along the candle. 5. Later, turn on the candle and pray the prayer that is printed, visualizing yourself successfully in the legal problem. 6. Place the wrapper that was made aside from the SM, and leave it there for nine hours. 7. Once the time has elapsed, it should be carried in the right pocket of the pants, since it should be brought to the hearings or summonses that are required. 8. Do this ritual in front of the SM. 15.5.- Love: In love rituals there should be no tears, because their salt breaks the job. If you need to cry, it's just a matter of leaving the ritual for another day when you are calmer. 5.15.01.- For love: It serves to influence some desired person, and / or who are going through a period of poor communication and disunity. 15.5.01.01.- Materials:  Two red candles.  Honey.  Whiteboard.  Pink ribbon.  White paper.  Censer.  Myrrh grain.  Grain incense.  Two charcoals lit red hot.  A bay leaf. 15.5.01.02.- Procedure: 1. Firstly, the altar must be with all the elements as it should be; that is, the candles lit for seven days, the cane cup, the offering, candies, chocolates, and respective elements of the altar.

2. Then light the charcoal and put them in the censer. 3. Introduce the myrrh grain with the incense and the bay leaf pieces. This will produce a very abundant smoke. 4. Walk all over the place smoking and purifying the house. Said smoke causes the negative charges to vanish. It is advisable to also pass the smoke through the corners of the walls, this fulfills two functions: Clean the house of negative energies, and that the environment is blurred so that the SM entity enters the house and the statuette. 5. Then pass smoke through all the elements of the altar. 6. Once this is done, the ritual begins. 7. Use the chalk and draw a circle around one in which the altar should be included, leaving an opening to be able to get out of the circle and then close it. 8. Once in the circle, begin to perform the ritual, take the candle and pass it through your hands, as if cleaning it, charging it with your own energy. Take another candle and do the same. 9. If you have an element used by the person you want to influence, pass the candle through said object to leave its energy attached to the candle; but, in case of not having anything from said person, the candles will be passed through the hands. 10. Once the candles are charged with energy, continue to write one's full name with date of birth from top to bottom, then continue with the name of the other person (it can be written with a pointed toothpick). 11. Later they will be smeared with honey (to give a touch of sweetness to the work and the relationship). 12. Once spread with honey, continue to tie both candles with the ribbon, so that the two candles are joined by a bow. The idea is to represent one and the couple. 13. Then light the candles (remember that it is always with wooden matches). 14. Once lit, write on the paper what you want; then burn the paper in the censer. 15. Finally make a prayer to the SM. Meditate and give thanks, get up and with your hands in prayer position, say: Hail Santa Muerte. 16. Close the circle with chalk and let the candles burn out. 5.15.02.- Ritual with Flowers: Remember that before starting any ritual, the place must be cleaned of bad energies. 15.5.02.01.- Materials:  Two white candles.  A red candle.  Red flowers, carnations or roses.  Honey bee.  a toothpick 15.5.02.02.- Procedure:

1. Pass the white candle all over the body so that it is impregnated with the body's energy. 2. Then write your full name on the candle from top to bottom with a toothpick. 3. It is very important to have a garment of the person you want to influence. If you do not have any clothing, use a photograph and leave it on the altar. 4. Once the candle has been passed over the garment or photograph, rewrite the name of the person on the candle from top to bottom with a toothpick. 5. Now break the wooden toothpick in half and sharpen the tip on both sides. 6. Join the two white candles with the stick buried in them. 7. The rest of the ingredients are placed as an offering on the altar, while the request to be desired is made. 5.15.03.- Other with Flowers: It is very similar to the previous one. 15.5.03.01.- Materials:  Two white candles.  A red candle.  Red flowers, carnations or roses.  Red ribbon.  Honey bee.  A wooden stick. 15.5.03.02.- Procedure: 1. Pass a white candle all over the body so that the body energy is impregnated. 2. With a toothpick write your full name from top to bottom. 3. Have a piece of clothing or photograph of the person you want to influence and spend the second candle on this element. 4. Then write on the candle the name of the person to influence from top to bottom. 5. Break the toothpick in half and sharpen them. Join the two candles with the toothpick in the middle of the candles. 6. Light the red candle and with its wax drip the cavities of the white candles so that they are more united (on both sides). 7. Join the candles with the red ribbon, and as you do so raise your thoughts towards the SM and meditate for a few seconds making the request. 8. Once the tying work is finished, the honey will be put on the fingers and spread over all the candles. 9. Finally, remove the leaves from the flowers and paste the flower petals on the candles, finishing with light on their wicks. 10. At the end, give thanks and give him an offering. 5.15.04.- To bring the ideal couple: This ritual should be done on a Monday at dawn. 15.5.04.01.- Materials:  Three peach or red peach seeds.

     

Half a liter of cane alcohol. An eighth of a liter of green fruit lotion. A piece of alum stone. A pinch of corn flour. A teaspoon of honey. A small pot.

15.5.04.02.- Procedure: 1. Put all the ingredients in the pot and let them macerate for 21 days on the altar. Earnestly asking for what is desired. 2. At the end of this period, bathe with neutral soap and rub the body with the liquid that resulted from the maceration. 3. Rinse your body with clean water. 4. Bury the peach seeds in a pot inside the house. 5.15.05.- To be lucky in love: 15.5.05.01.- Materials:  A small off-white SM.  A white plate.  Three red roses (petals only).  A bottle of rose essence.  A bottle of cinnamon essence.  A red cloth bag.  A piece of personal cloth (10 cm x 10 cm).  A piece of bonding stick.  Wooden matches.  Water.  A colander.  a bucket 5.15.05.02.- Procedure: 1. In the middle of the plate place the piece of personal clothing (of oneself, it can be of any garment). 2. Immediately place the SM on top of the clothes and spread the rose petals. The SM should be covered with said petals (lay it down). 3. Then spray the petals with the essences. 4. Place the joining stick on top. 5. Clean yourself with the red candle from head to toe and light it with the wooden matches. Pray the prayer of the SM that you like the most. 6. When the candle has been consumed, remove the SM from the plate and proceed to wrap it together with the piece of clothing in the red cloth. 7. This wrapper will be placed inside the red bag and the joining stick as well. 8. Soon all the petals will boil. Once the water is boiled, let it stand until lukewarm in order to rinse yourself with the water once you have taken a bath with neutral soap.

9. Said amulet or guard must always be carried with one, and not let other people touch it. Bathrooms are from the neck down. 5.15.06.- To attract the loved one: This ritual should be elaborated on a Tuesday or a Thursday after midnight. 15.5.06.01.- Materials:  A clay pot.  A lump of the red SM.  A red ink pen or marker.  Three meters of thin red ribbon.  A 10 cm piece of virgin parchment paper.  A bottle of mooring honey (check that it brings the consecrated herbs and its stone inside the bottle; it is available in esoteric stores).  A piece of aluminum foil. 15.5.06.02.- Procedure: 1. Draw a heart on the virgin parchment with the marker and make it big. 2. Write the name of oneself and that of the partner horizontally, ensuring that these names are crossed. 3. Place the SM in the middle of the heart, the lump is recommended to be small. 4. Gradually roll up the parchment with the bundle inside. 5. Later tie it with the help of the ribbon. 6. Then proceed to pass it several times throughout one's body. 7. Place the roll in the clay jar, pour the molasses over the parchment and the stone that comes with its honey; Cover the jar with aluminum foil. 8. Place it near the altar and pray the following: With this candle I will illuminate my requests and prayers to you, oh lady, oh white sister, that each step I take towards you grows day by day and wherever I am, protect me and free me from all evil with your divine power and that this ritual be favored to me. So be it. (REQUEST IS MADE) 9. Remember that while you are praying, visualize what you are asking for. 10. When the candle is finished (it must be next to the jar) the latter is placed in a place where no one can see it. 11. When the results are seen, give a dozen red roses and a cigar to the SM. 5.15.07.- To attract the absent person: It is advisable to carry out this ritual when the couple has moved away from the house and does not want to engage in any dialogue with one. Doing this ritual will help to know the cause of this sentimental separation. 15.5.07.01.- Materials:

            

A clay pot. A piece of binding stick. A piece of the couple's personal garment. A red ink pen. A small silver SM. An SM powder sachet. Two vials of SM powder. Two bottles of calm balm. A little holy water. An SM candle in red. One meter of thin red ribbon. Honey. A piece of aluminum foil.

5.15.07.02.- Procedure: 1. With the marker, write the name of the couple and the name of oneself on the garment that is going to be used for the ritual. 2. Then extend said garment and place the SM and the union stick in the middle of it. 3. Then, perfectly wrap the stick with the garment and tie it with the red ribbon. 4. Now put this wrapper in the jar. 5. Later add a little holy water, the powder, the balm, and the honey; making sure the jar is not too full. 6. Cover the jar very well with aluminum foil. 7. Light the candle and pray the following prayer: Oh, Holy Death that you redeemed the saints, you left them like sheep, because you wanted it that way, I ask you with all my heart, just as God formed you immortal, powerful over mortals, that with that infinite power that you have you do what (NAME OF THE PERSON) cannot be calm, that day and night he is thinking about me. So be it. 8. Make the request you most want. 9. The candle should be as close as possible to the jar, as this will contribute to the desired results. 10. Keep this jar in a safe place so that no one can see it, because it can lose its effectiveness. 11. When you have obtained what you want, leave the jar among some very large bushes, inside the house. 5.15.08.- To reconcile with the couple: The favorable day to do this ritual is a Saturday after ten in the morning. It is recommended that, before doing so, all electrical devices are turned off to avoid distractions when making requests. 15.5.08.01.- Materials:  A medium glass jar with a lid.  A tablespoon of brown sugar.

       

A little sherry (the necessary). Three tablespoons of honey. A small silver SM. A little hair of oneself. A piece of tissue paper (20 cm x 20 cm). A piece of love stick. A pencil. Three red candles.

5.15.08.02.- Procedure: 1. Put the sugar, honey, and sherry in the glass jar, making sure that the latter covers half the jar. 2. With the pencil, draw a large heart on the tissue paper. 3. Then write in the heart the full name of one and the couple. 4. Put the hair, the SM, and the piece of love stick in the middle of the paper heart. 5. Then, roll up the tissue paper very well and put it in the jar. 6. Cap the jar. 7. Now, forming a triangle with the candles and in the middle of it, place the jar. 8. Light the candles and pray this prayer: By your divine power, and your infinite power, I ask you to bring me closer to (NAME) so that you are always thinking of me day and night. Oh, my lady, I ask you as your devotee to make me restless and desperate; let her come to knock on the doors of this your house. Thank you, my lady, for the favors received. 9. Let the candles burn out completely. 10. Once the candles are finished, wrap the jar in one's garment and store everything in a safe place. 5.15.09.- For marriage attraction: The SM ritual for marriage attraction brings understanding and patience so that the marriage lasts a long time. 15.5.09.01.- Materials:  Two tablets of chocolate.  One meter of red ribbon.  A medium glass jar.  A stamp of the SM.  A red ink pen.  Photographs of oneself and the couple.  Three red roses.  A jar of mooring honey with its respective consecrated stone.  A needle

15.5.09.02.- Procedure: 1. Write the full name of oneself and the couple with a needle along the chocolate tablets. 2. Then write one's full name three times with the pen on the stamp of the SM. 3. Now join the two chocolates and in the middle of these put the photographs and the stamp of the SM. 4. Then roll up the chocolates with a ribbon. 5. Immediately put the chocolates in the glass jar and gradually pour the honey together with the stone and the rose petals. 6. Close the jar and let it cool for two nights. 7. Wrap the bottle in a personal garment, and meanwhile pray this prayer: Miraculous and majestic Blessed Death, I ask that with your immense power give me back to (NAME), don't leave him alone for a moment, calm down, that with nobody is, that is not happy with no one; if he is awake, his thoughts are on me. Let him have no rest, I beg you, humbly your affection, your love, and your life be with me until death. Amen. 8. At the end, make the request that you most want. 9. Finally store the bottle in a safe place. 15.5.10.- Increase love in the couple: If the couple has been very indifferent lately and you want this relationship to go back to the way it was before, do this ritual first thing in the morning. 15.5.10.01.- Materials:  A candle of union (which must bring its consecrated stone).  A new needle.  A stamp of the SM.  A spool of red thread.  A red cloth bag.  A vial of SM essence.  A red ink pen. 15.5.10.02.- Procedure: 1. With the needle write three times the name of oneself vertically along the candle and the name of the couple horizontally. 2. Then gradually apply the essence throughout the candle. 3. Light the candle at the altar. 4. Make the request as many times as necessary.

5. Then write with a red ink pen the full name of the couple on the image of Santa Muerte. 6. Put the consecrated stone that comes in the candle on the image using the red thread so that it covers the entire image and the stone. 7. Then put this wrapper in the red bag and put it next to the SM or in a safe place. 8. When you have obtained a favorable result or everything has returned to normal, offer a dozen white roses to the SM in gratitude for the favor received. 15.5.11.- Union and sweetening: This union and sweetening work is ideal for people who are estranged or fighting with their partners. It is recommended to cleanse the environment of negative energies with myrrh and grain incense. 15.5.11.01.- Materials:  Two white candles.  Two yellow candles.  A cord or bow to tie the two candles.  Frankincense and myrrh grain.  Honey.  Olive oil.  Offerings for the SM  Objects belonging to the couple (photos, clothes, jewelry, etc.).  Image of the Holy Death.  Flowers.  A glass of burning water. 15.5.11.02.- Procedure: 1. The altar is prepared with two altar candles, the image of the SM. her flowers and a cup of burning water. 2. The statuette should be in front of the two candles. This means that four candles are required for the job: two white candles to illuminate the image at the front and two yellow ones at the back. 3. Pass a yellow candle through the body so that the energy is impregnated in it. In the case of the couple, rub the yellow candle on a piece of clothing or her object so that it is also impregnated with its energy. 4. On one candle write one's full name and date of birth, and on the other the name of the couple in the same way. 5. Take a little oil with your fingers and rub the candle, soaking it with oil from top to bottom. 6. Once the candles are oiled, do the same with the honey. 7. At this time summon the SM to assist. 8. Tie the candles together with the string or ribbon, starting with your candle and then the partner's candle. Ask for union, understanding and passion to Santa Muerte.

9. When you finish tying the candles, put the witnesses (photos, clothes, jewelry, etc). in front of them and light the candles. 10. Finally, give thanks and make an offering to Santa Muerte. 5.15.12.- Regain lost love: If you are losing the respect, affection, and love of your partner; to recover them do this ritual on a Thursday after 10 in the morning. 15.5.12.01.- Materials:  A brown coconut.  A sachet of union grass. (The original must bring instructions and consecrated powder).  A red mooring candle.  A jar of mooring honey (with aroma and consecrated stone).  A handful of brown sugar.  A piece of clothing of the couple of 5 x 5 cm.  A piece of clothing of oneself of equal size.  One meter of thin red ribbon.  A red ink pen.  A piece of aluminum foil 30 cm x 30 cm.  Stamp of the SM with prayer. 5.15.12.02.- Procedure: 1. Very carefully make a hole in the upper part of the coconut so that the ingredients that are going to be used can enter and pour out the water inside. 2. Then write with the red pen the name of the couple on the piece of one's garment, and on the piece of one's garment the name of the couple. If you do not have the latter, write the full name of the couple in the prayer of the card. 3. Put the two garments together and place them in the prayer of the SM. 4. Now fold the sentence in two and tie it tightly with the ribbon. 5. Put it in the coconut and gradually add the union herb with the powder, the honey with its stone and the sugar; and in turning it perfectly with the aluminum. 6. Immediately turn on the mooring candle, pray the prayer that is printed on the candle and ask for reconciliation, respect, and the love of the couple towards one. 7. The candle should be burned near the coconut. 8. When the candle is finished, keep the coconut in a safe place for 21 days and then leave it next to a large and leafy tree. 5.15.13.- For oblivion: If you have suffered a disappointment in love and you cannot stop thinking about that person, but you want to forget them definitively; Do this ritual on a Wednesday or Sunday first thing in the morning. 15.5.13.01.- Materials:

         

A clay pot. A piece of aluminum foil 20 x 20 cm. A piece of butcher paper 10 x 10 cm. A vial of victor's essence. A vial of the essence of Santa Muerte. A bottle of calm balm. A Santa Muerte small package. Two white candles. A handful of potting soil. Two meters of white hemp thread.

15.5.13.02.- Procedure: 1. Write the full name of the person you want to forget on a piece of butcher paper. 2. Then place the SM on top of the paper and roll it up using the hemp. 3. Repeatedly pass this wrapper all over one's head. 4. Put this wrapper in the jar and gradually add the essences and the balm. 5. Then slowly pour the soil into the jar. 6. Cover the jar using aluminum foil and pray the following prayer: Heed, my lady, these requests of a devotee of yours; for you to help me to forget (NAME OF PERSON) That I can't think about love, darling, and wishes that I have for this person. And take me away, my lady, all I wish I had towards this person. So be it. 7. Light the candles and let them burn out. 8. Later throw the jug into some large bushes. Throwing the jug will throw the love and affection that you have on this person. 15.5.14.- For the complete domain of a person: 15.5.14.01.- Materials:  Used garment of the person to dominate.  Photograph of the person to dominate.  Clothes of oneself.  Needle.  Red thread.  Red candle of the SM.  Print of the Holy Death.  Cinnamon sliced.  Red rose petals.  Land of own house.  Wooden matches.

15.5.14.02.- Procedure: 1. Always take this garment with your left hand and keep it together with your own clothes for at least a week. 2. At that time, make a sack with a garment of one's own that has been used for a long time. The size of the sack will depend on the size of the other person's garment. 3. After the week, go to the altar, and ask that the spirit of the person to dominate be always under one's control. 4. Using the matches, light the red candle of the SM, and put the other person's garment in the sack and add a stamp of the SM, a photo of the person to dominate, a little cinnamon in raja, the rose petals red and earth 5. Once all the ingredients are in the bag, sew the edge with red thread. While sewing say the following sentence; but it must be repeated until the edge of the sack is closed: Affection and love, burning passion I feel for you and you for me. I dominate your thought, your mind is subject to the influence of the Holy Death. I call you, I need you and you to me. (NAME OF PERSON), come to me. Lady of the night, influences your mind and heart. Myrtle sap, circulates for his blood. I call you (NAME AGAIN), your thoughts and your heart are mine, in the name of Holy Death, so be it. 6. Once finished, the preparation will be baptized with the name of the person and oneself. Then pray again the prayer of dominion complete and store the sack in a secluded and safe place. The candle will stay lit until it is consumed. 7. If the person to dominate finds the sack, the spell will be broken. However, over time, if the two people establish good communication, the work will be superfluous and the one who performed the ritual will be able to undo it with the confidence that the other person is his or hers forever. 16.- Clean: The spiritual cleanses are deeply rooted among the devotees of Santa Muerte. They are powerful procedures that can be performed and used to prepare the place where the ritual is going to be performed, to undo curses or spells, protect, attract money, love, prosperity, to have a job, or for good things to come. Its meaning has to do with getting rid of what is no longer useful; remove what is not necessary, and make way for the new and positive. Its use is very old. Our pre-Hispanic ancestors used them to ward off evil spirits and attract good vibrations through the use of various flowers, herbs, plants, incense, baths, candles, incense, and other elements according to the needs of each person. Cleanings should be done on Tuesday or Friday.

What is a clean? A spiritual cleansing is a “repair for the spirit”. We know that the human being is composed of three parts. Mind, Body, and Soul (spirit). It has been proven that mental strength has no limits. There are people with a very strong mental force. When it is used in a positive way, the person will experience happiness, harmony and love not only for himself but for the people around him. However, if a person with powerful mental strength uses it in a negative way, they can harm others with their thoughts and actions. That is why we believe that what is normally known as "witchcraft" ironically, if it exists, because such negative thoughts and activities will reach the victim and affect his three centers (body, mind and spirit) if he is not prepared to fight it. So if you are surrounded by people who are envious of you, you will feel your mood and physical strength fade. The person will experience fear, anxiety and nightmares, weakness and much confusion. The good thing is knowing that you can combat all this. You can cleanse and protect yourself from all the negative energy/vibes around you. Before performing any rite, the body must be purified; For this, you are going to take a bath with hot water to open your pores, and this will help you perceive and receive the energies that we are about to generate. It is recommended that it be in a tub, no matter the material, since it will represent humility. After taking a bath with running water, proceed to dress in white clothes, and when dressing, pray: Oh Lord, forgive me I beg you, I have made mistakes, but I repent, I ask your forgiveness for all the evils I have caused consciously and unconsciously. I offer you good behavior, since the forces that I invoke are in good faith and I do not intend to do any harm. I do it because I think about the happiness of this person and mine, if you decide otherwise, I accept. Then pray three Our Fathers and three Hail Marys. One part of spiritual cleansing that is sometimes used is a technique called "sweeping" or aura cleansing. Every time the aura is cleansed with the herbs, the earth is slapped repeatedly sending negative energy to it. If negative energy is not sent out for the earth to absorb, it will simply float around in the air to latch onto someone else. 16.1.- Clean Energy: It is recommended to do this cleaning when you are alone; since negative comments subtract energy. The favorable days to do it are Tuesday or Friday first thing in the morning. 16.1.1.- Materials:  A small bunch of basil.  A small bunch of rue.  A small bunch of rosemary.

  

One meter of thin red ribbon. A quarter of lotion seven aromas. A white candle of Santa Muerte.

16.1.2.- Procedure: 1. Gather all the herbs and tie them with the ribbon. 2. Add a little of the lotion to the herbs and, forming a bouquet with them, proceed to cleanse your entire body. Starting with the head, continuing to the hands, the belly, and ending at the feet. 3. While doing this, imagine that you have a lot of dust and that the herbs are cleaning it up. 4. Now use the candle to clean your head, hands, belly, and legs and feet. 5. At the end, light the candle, pray the prayer that is printed and make your request with great faith and firmness. 6. Place the candle on the altar of Santa Muerte, dedicating it to her. 16.2.- To Open Paths in the Economic Area: This clean brings great benefits. The most favorable day to do this cleaning is a Monday first thing in the morning. 16.2.1.- Materials:  A bunch of Feverfew.  A bunch of eucalyptus.  A bunch of lemon balm.  A bottle of mineral water.  A bottle of essence of success.  A vial of essence of abundance.  An envelope of gold dust.  A white candle of Santa Muerte.  A ticket of your own.  Water, the necessary. 16.2.2.- Procedure: 1. Boil all the herbs in seven liters of water over low heat for three minutes. 2. Strain the herbs into another container. 3. When the water is lukewarm, add the mineral water, and bathe as usual, rinsing your body with this mixture. 4. Every time you pour the water on your body, ask that the paths be opened in the economic field. 5. Make this request with great faith entrusting yourself to the power of Santa Muerte, so that all your wishes come true. 6. Afterward, dress in light-colored clothing. 7. Then, little by little, apply the essences and the golden powder to the candle, making sure that they are well impregnated in it. 8. Light the candle and pray the prayer that is printed on the box. 9. Make the request with faith and firmness.

10. Place this candle on a clay plate, put the ticket below and preferably on the altar. 11. When the candle is over, put the bill in the wallet. 12. Do this cleaning as many times as necessary. 16.3.- Spiritual Cleaning of the Altar: This cleaning must be done on Friday after midnight. In order for the spiritual cleaning of your altar to be successful, it is necessary that you make a rite and a request to Santa Muerte. 16.3.1.- Materials:  Burning water or any other drink.  Three white candles or candles.  Vases.  A glass.  Incense.  A cigarette or cigar.  Wooden matches. 16.3.2.- Procedure: Working with Santa Muerte will gradually improve the quality of the offerings, so at this time it doesn't matter what type of drink or incense you use. When it comes to flowers, it is better to have someone give them to you or to cut them yourself from your own pots or from the field. It is important that the flowers are always fresh, so you should change them whenever necessary. 5. Take a drink of the drink you chose; then another swallow, keeping it in the mouth and spraying the entire area with it. Only the contents of one drink should be spread. In order to avoid accidents, care must be taken that this area is well ventilated and that there is no flame. 6. Immediately after, pray three Our Fathers and three Hail Marys. 7. Then, fill the Santa Muerte glass with the drink and light the cigar with the wooden matches. Exhale the smoke towards the altar and the image nine times. 8. Once this is done, pray the following prayer while lighting the candles or candles and the incense, and place the vases: In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, immaculate being of divine light, I implore you to grant me the favors that I ask of you until the last day, hour, and in the moment in which His Divine Majesty orders to take me before his presence.

Death dear of my heart, do not forsake me of your protection. Book IV:

17.- Safeguards:

balms, safeguards, oils, Y talismans

A ward is a protector against evil, however. these magical tools do not "remove" the evil eye, nor do they clean; but its composition, its shape, its color, and its activation reinforce the aura, charging it with energy to repel external attacks. It is important to be aware that there is nothing that you do that you do not work on or clean. If you brag about your achievements, you will generate envy; if one is quarrelsome or disrespectful to the environment. anger and bad desires will be received; if you frequent shady environments, you will end up full of energetic dirt; if you engage in dishonest affairs, you will be paid in kind. The best protection is to take care of yourself and take care of the relationship with all the people around you. The following recommendations should be taken into account for best results.  Try to make your receipt alone.  Prevent people from touching it so that it doesn't lose its energy.  Avoid getting it wet, as some materials deteriorate in water. 17.1.- Personal Protection: Personal safeguards with Santa Muerte are of great help, as they ward off negative energy from the environment, a product of envy, selfishness, intrigue, and bad faith. Take care that the candle and the clay plate with the ingredients are as close as possible. This shelter can be done any day of the week. 17.1.1.- Materials:  A silver Santa Muerte, to personal taste.  A stone of seven metals.  A jet stone.  Seven coins (his).  A coyote stone.  A tablespoon of rice.  A red cloth bag.  A golden candle of success.  A clay plate. 17.1.2.- Procedure:

1. Place all the ingredients in the clay dish, except the candle and the bag. 2. Take the candle of success with both hands, close your eyes and visualize yourself with success financially and emotionally. 3. Light the candle, pray the prayer that is printed and make your request. 4. When the candle is finished, put all the ingredients of the dish in the bag, close it perfectly and always take it with you. 17.2.- Protection for the business: The most favorable day to do this ritual is Sunday first thing in the morning. 17.2.1.- Materials:  A yellow cloth bag of 20 x 20 centimeters.  A tablespoon of mustard seeds.  A tablespoon of corn seeds.  A tablespoon of wheat.  A lodestone.  Twelve coins from your business drawer.  A picture of Santa Muerte.  A Santa Muerte small package.  Four white quartz.  A candle of health, money, and love.  A clay plate. 17.2.2.- Procedure: 1. Place all the ingredients in the clay dish, except the candle. 2. Let them settle for one night. 3. Then, little by little put all the ingredients in the bag and close it. 4. Now, place your receipt at the entrance of your business. You can make a handle to place it in a high place so that people do not touch it. 5. 5 Light the candle as close as possible to the cash drawer and say the prayer that is printed on your candle. Visualize yourself with a lot of work and success in your business. It is suggested to light the candle the same day that you place your receipt. It is necessary to commend her faith to the Blessed Death so that her business goes ahead. 18.- Balms: A balm is an aromatic substance from certain vegetables that can be sprayed at home or in the business to promote harmony and balance in these spaces. It is necessary to follow these recommendations to improve the quality of the balms that are prepared:   

Wash your hands well before starting to make the balm. Use as fresh herbs as possible. Thoroughly wash the tray or the material to be used.

     

Always use original and organic materials for better performance in rituals. Cane alcohol is an ideal preservative for balms, which is why it is suggested to include it in its preparation. Reject all material of doubtful origin and that lacks instructions. If herbs are used, they should never be left in the balm for more than six hours, as they can break down. When the ingredients are mixed in the water, it should be done in a circular way, following the direction of clockwise. When the balm is made, it is necessary to always visualize the Holy Death, since this will depend on giving the necessary energy to the preparation.

In the elaboration of these balsams, prayers are essential, since through them the energy that was obtained is channeled. And it is important to avoid giving these balms away, since when you are doing it you will "give away" your luck, it is preferable to prepare a little and later give it to the person who asked for it, so you will no longer give away yours. 18.1.- Business: 18.1.1.- Businesses: It is recommended that you spread this balm moderately at the main entrance of your business or in the area designated for you to sell your items. 18.1.1.1.- Materials:  9 branches of basil.  9 branches of rosemary.  9 branches of good grass.  ¼ liter of Santa Muerte lotion.  ¼ liter of sandalwood lotion.  An envelope of gold dust.  A little holy water.  3 coins.  1 candle of economic prosperity.  2 liters of natural water (from the tap). 18.1.1.2.- Procedure: 1. Strip all the leaves very well and mix them with the water. 2. Proceed to crush them with your hands, all together, until all the juice or sap is removed. 3. Once you have the water with a light green tone, proceed to strain the water and transfer it to another container. 4. Mix all the ingredients little by little except the candle.

5. Try to mix all this for a period of three to four minutes, and do it in a clockwise direction. 6. Once you have all this well mixed, light the candle on one side of the mixture and pray the following: Oh, Holy Death, I implore you to open my paths; May fortune and prosperity come to me. I ask you as a child of yours, to meet my needs, so be it. Amen. 7. At the end of the prayer let the candle be consumed in its entirety; this will serve so that the balm has light and power. 18.1.2.- Businesses: 18.1.2.1.- Materials:  3 liters of natural or tap water.  A vial of gold essence.  A bottle of essence of success.  ½ liter of cane alcohol.  An image of Santa Muerte.  A container with a lid. 18.1.2.2.- Procedure: 1. Mix perfectly, circularly clockwise, all the ingredients in a container with a lid. 2. Once the mixture is made, let it charge with energy by placing it next to your Santa Muerte for two days. 3. Then use it in the business, watering a little at the main entrance, preferably when it opens. You must do it in front of the image of Santa Muerte. 4. Do this as many times as necessary. 18.1.3.- For Economic Prosperity: It is recommended that it be developed and used so that the paths are opened in the economic field. It is ideal for people who are engaged in sales of any kind. 18.1.3.1.- Materials:  1 container.  1 tiger eye stone.  1 jet stone.  1 white rose and one red (only the petals).  21 drops of La Santa Muerte lotion.  1 coffee spoon of honey.  1 liter of natural water.  An essence of La Santa Muerte.  An essence opens the way. 18.1.3.2.- Procedure:

1. Mix all the ingredients well in the container. 2. This container is allowed to settle for two nights. 3. A little is applied all over the body, starting at the head and ending at the feet. 4. When you are applying the balm, always visualize yourself with great success and commend yourself to Santa Muerte asking her to help you financially and to open all possible paths. 18.1.4.- Other Business Balm: The preparation of this balm should be done on a Tuesday first thing in the morning. 18.1.4.1.- Materials:  2 liters of natural tap water.  A tablespoon of sugar.  A vial of the essence of Santa Muerte.  An envelope of musk powder.  A vial of essence of prosperity.  ½ liter of cane alcohol.  A candle of economic prosperity, with herbs and aroma (the original).  Medium container (of any material). 18.1.4.2.- Procedure: 1. Mix all the ingredients perfectly in a container, always doing it in a circular and clockwise direction. 2. Once everything is mixed, light the candle and pray the prayer that is printed on it. 3. At the end of the prayer, requests should be made with faith and firmness, asking the Holy Death for economic prosperity in that business. 4. Let this candle burn next to its balm and its Santa Muerte 5. Water this balm throughout the business moderately, as many times as necessary. 18.1.5.- To Recover Customers: 18.1.5.1.- Materials:  2 liters of natural tap water.  A vial of essence of abundance.  A vial of essence of myrrh.  A bottle of sandalwood essence.  A jar of gold dust.  7 polished white quartz.  A container with a lid. 18.1.5.2.- Procedure: 1. Mix all the ingredients perfectly in a container with a lid. When making the mixture, the prosperity of the business must be considered.

2. Put the quartz in the mixture one by one. Every time you put on a quartz, make requests and wishes. 3. Once all the quartz have been deposited, let the balm settle for one night and then pray the following. Oh! Holiest death, bless this balm for success to come, fortune, and abundance, and that the projects that I have will be granted to me without any difficulty. prostrate, I come to you, for you to fulfill my needs. Thank you my lady for the favors received. 4. Make the request you want. 5. Take out the quartz and place them where you have the money. 6. Later, water the balm at the entrance of your business, before opening and after closing, to ensure a better result. 18.1.6.- For Money: This liquid is recommended to attract money 18.1.6.1.- Materials:  ½ glass of white wine.  1 pinch of spice cloves.  1 vial of essence of vetiver or essence of gold.  21 dollar tree leaves.  1 lodestone.  1 glass jar with lid.  ¼ glass of holy water.  A clay pot.  A funnel.  A colander.  A wooden stick.  A picture of Santa Muerte.  Scotch tape. 18.1.6.2.- Procedure: 1. Pour the white wine into the clay pot. 2. Add the pinch of cloves and bring the mixture to a boil. 3. Dollar tree leaves are added little by little while you visualize the benefits that economic well-being will bring to your life. 4. The holy water is integrated and left over low heat for 5 to 10 minutes.

5. Later it is removed from the fire before it boils. And the essence of vetiver is added. 6. Move the mixture with the wooden stick and place the funnel in the jar, put the strainer on top, and empty the liquid from the clay pot into the jar. 7. A lodestone is added to the jar and the jar is closed. 8. Paste the image of Santa Muerte on the outside of the jar. 9. Finally, the wallet or bag is sprayed with this balm, before leaving home, as well as those places where money is kept, whether at home or business on a daily basis before starting activities. 18.2.- Home: 16.2.1.- To Maintain Harmony in the Home: The ideal days to do this cleaning are Monday, Wednesday and Friday. 18.2.1.1.- Materials:  A small bunch of basil.  Rosemary.  A bottle of essence of peace in the home.  A vial of the essence of Santa Muerte.  7 polished amethyst stones.  ½ half liter of cane alcohol.  3 liters of natural water.  A white candle of Santa Muerte.  a strainer  A container of any material.  a bucket 18.2.1.2.- Procedure: 1. Strip well – well all herbs. 2. Crush the leaves in water, extracting as much juice as possible. 3. Strain them into another container and thoroughly mix the other ingredients in a circular motion. 4. Once the mixture is made, light the candle of Santa Muerte by your side and pray with faith and firmness the prayer that is printed on it. 5. Say the requests without any hesitation. 6. Leave the candle lit for a day; then place it in a safe place or on the altar. 7. Next, place a little of this balm in a bucket with plenty of water and proceed to clean your house as usual. 8. Do not throw away the quartz, because they can be used to make more balms for the home. 18.2.2.- To Bring Harmony to the Home. 18.2.2.1.- Materials:  7 cloves of garlic.  A liter of Santa Muerte lotion.

      

An envelope of Holy Death Powder. ½ liter of cane alcohol. 2 liters of natural tap water. A sprig of chamomile. A sprig of good grass. A candle of peace and union, (which must bring the consecrated herb and its instructions). a strainer

18.2.2.2.- Procedure: 1. Boil chamomile and peppermint in a liter of water over low heat for three minutes. 2. Strain the herbs into another container and gradually add the natural water that is missing, as well as the other ingredients. 3. Mix everything perfectly with circular movements in a clockwise direction. 4. Then light the candle and pray the prayer that is printed, following the instructions. 5. Let it burn to one side of your already made balm. 6. Then store the balm in a container with a lid. 7. Clean your home as usual, and then sprinkle a little of the balm in each of the corners and at the entrances of your house. 18.2.3.- Invoking Santa Muerte for the Home: This balm is recommended for when there is envy and discord among family members at home, so it is recommended that it be spread throughout the house, and preferably apply a little in each corner of the rooms. 18.2.3.1.- Materials:  9 branches of basil.  9 branches of Santa Maria (the flowers nothing more).  An envelope of musk powder.  A pure.  ¼ liter of rosemary lotion.  A bottle of unlocking.  A blessing candle in my home.  2 liters of water. 18.2.3.2.- Procedure: 1. Strip all the herbs very well, and mix them in a container with water (two liters of water). 2. Subsequently, proceed to crush all the herbs with your hands and extract as much of the juice as possible from the plants. 3. Then, transfer the liquid to another container, straining and mixing all the ingredients little by little, following the direction of the hands of the clock. 4. In relation to the candle, it will preferably be lit on one side of the balm and the following prayer will be prayed:

Oh my lady I ask you to fill this balm with energy so that love, peace, and happiness come to this place. Let hate and envy go away. So be it. Amen. 5. Let the candle burn for at least ten minutes; but it is recommended that it be finished in its entirety on one side of the balm. 6. Now, the balm is sprinkled throughout your house and at the main entrance. 18.2.4.- Other For the Home: To ward off family envy and discord with the power of Holy Death. This liquid is recommended to put an end to the envy and discord that could exist between the members of a family, it will also help us so that misunderstandings are dispersed and gossip disappears. 18.2.4.1.- Materials:  1 image of the bulk SM.  1 candle with floral essence.  7 branches of basil.  1 handful of orange blossoms.  1 handful of fresh chamomile flowers.  1 bottle of rosemary essence.  1 bottle of unlocked essence.  An envelope of musk powder.  3/4 liters of water.  3 cinnamon sticks.  A few whole coffee beans.  1 spoon  A clay pot.  A wooden stick.  A bottle with a lid with a capacity of one liter.  A colander.  A funnel.  A new jargon. 18.2.4.2.- Procedure: 1. The image of Santa Muerte is placed on a shelf or table. 2. A white candle with floral essence is placed and lit, so that the steam that flows from the balm during its preparation and the aroma of the candle work for our objectives, let the candle consume in full. 3. The water is boiled in the clay pot, remember to be visualizing your request. 4. When the water boils, add the basil sprigs.

5. Orange blossoms are added. 6. Fresh chamomile is added. 7. Add the cinnamon and let it boil for three more minutes, then add four tablespoons of coffee beans once the pot is removed from the heat. 8. Later the essence of rosemary is added and the essence of destrancadera is also added. 9. Mix all the ingredients with a wooden stick and let the liquid rest. 10. The funnel and strainer are placed in the jar and all the liquid is emptied into the jar. 11. Once the liquid is in the jar, the musk will be emptied. 12. The jar is covered and the bottle is shaken so that the musk is mixed with the liquid. 13. The house where you live should be mopped every seven days for a period of two months to remove envy, grudges and family discord. 14. Once the two months have elapsed, the jargon is thrown into the garbage can, if the liquid runs out it can be done again every time it runs out. 18.3.- For Personal Use: 18.3.1.- For Personal Use: The use of this balm, invoking Santa Muerte, will help to open the paths no matter how difficult they may be; since it removes envy, hatred, and grudges that may be had, either at home or at work. 18.3.1.1.- Materials:  21 bay leaves.  9 branches of mint.  9 branches of rue.  1 liter of agave lotion.  1 bottle of prosperity lotion.  1 fluid short candle.  4 liters of natural water. 18.3.1.1- Procedure: 1. Mix all the ingredients in the natural tap water, except for the candle, and leave it all to settle for a whole night. 2. Later, light the candle and cleanse the whole body with it, starting with the head and ending with the feet. 3. After you have cleaned yourself, say the following prayer: Holiest death, I beg you earnestly that just as immortal God formed you, until we get to the celestial sphere, where we will enjoy a happy day without night for all eternity and in the name

the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit; I beg you and I beg you you deserve to be my protector and grant me all the favors that I ask you 4. It is recommended that the application of this balm be done before leaving the house, as this will help you avoid being an easy target of envy and intrigue, hatred, resentment, and other negative vibrations. The application of this balm is done as many times as necessary. 18.3.2.- Calm down gossip: This liquid is recommended to keep away gossip that a certain person is trying with the intention of harming us. 18.3.2.1.- Materials:  1 envelope of Santa Muerte powders.  1 bunch of cloud flowers.  10 bougainvillea flowers (these should be cut in the evening).  ½ liter of rose water.  A piece of blanket of 25 centimeters.  A plastic container.  grain salt (the necessary).  A bottle of mineral water.  A wooden stick.  A large jar.  A funnel.  mechahilo 18.3.2.2.- Procedure: 1. The cloud flowers are placed in the middle of the blanket fabric. Also place the bougainvillea. 2. The flowers are wrapped and tied with the help of a bow or mecahilo. 3. The rose water is emptied into the container 4. A handful of grain salt is added. 5. Stir everything with a stick, until it dissolves perfectly. 6. The bundle is submerged in the mixture that was made with the flowers 7. The bundle is pressed with the wooden stick so that the flowers release their substances. 8. Later, a little mineral water is added to the mixture, which is used so that the flowers emanate more of their properties. 9. The tie is removed 10. The powders are emptied and everything is stirred again with the wooden stick. 11. The balm is emptied into the bottle with the funnel.

12. Once the balm has been placed in the bottle, a trickle is emptied in the corridor where the people who you think are envious of you pass by, so that the balm impregnates people and has results. 13. You can also spray the door of your house or business every third day with the balm, until the gossip goes away. 18.3.3.- Hasten Wedding: This liquid is recommended to speed up a wedding when the courtship has already been very long, or when he or she is undecided about getting married and the courtship has already been very long. It is not mooring, it only reinforces the feelings towards your partner. 18.3.3.1.- Materials:  An SM Essence Flask  1/4 rose water  6 white flowers  a clay pot  1/2 liter of common water  An envelope of amansaguapos powder (if it is a man) if it is a woman (amansaguapas)  a handful of rice  a jar of honey  A spoon  Lavender Flowers, a fist.  a wooden stick  a strainer  One liter bottle  A funnel  a plastic container 18.3.3.2.- Procedure: 1. Stemless white flowers are placed inside the container. 2. Rose water is poured. 3. The essence is emptied, remember that while making the balm you are making a wish to Santa Muerte and asking for the blessing of Santa Muerte. 4. Water is boiled in a clay pot. 5. When it boils, remove from the heat and add the rice. 6. Lavender flowers are added and a tablespoon of honey is also added. 7. Mix everything with the wooden stick. 8. Everything is emptied into the plastic container and stirred again. 9. The funnel is placed in the bottle and the strainer is also placed. 10. The mixture is poured into the bottle. 11. Remove strainer and funnel. 12. The powders are emptiedamansagup@s 13. Close the jar very well.

14. Mop the entrance of the house with the balm when it is known that the boyfriend is going. 18.4.- Attracting Men: This balm is recommended to be made if the woman suffers from a lack of love, and for this she will have the divine help of Santa Muerte. The elaboration will be carried out on the first Friday of each month preferably and at 12:00 midnight. 18.4.1.- Materials:  One liter wide-mouth glass jar.  300ml of cane alcohol.  An essence of the red Santa Muerte.  An alluring scent.  An essence of come to me.  3 white quartz.  9 white rose petals.  9 pink rose petals.  9 red rose petals.  7 eucalyptus leaves.  Natural water (the necessary and from the tap). 18.4.2.- Procedure: 1. The 27 rose petals and the 7 eucalyptus leaves are introduced into bottle, then the other ingredients are added, one by one, at the end alcohol, and it is finished filling with natural water. 2. Then the lid will be put on and it will be shaken vigorously to achieve mixture of all the ingredients. At the end of mixing, proceed to put mixture perfectly closed at the foot of the image of Santa Muerte. 3. At 12:00 midnight sharp pray the following prayer: Divine and loving holy death, I humbly ask you, help me find true love and take away from me the passing love, I want true love. With your help I can find that path, to true happiness, come closer to me (say your full name) to the man of my dreams and that I am willing to give the love I have, a true love. Transmit your energy to this bottle that I have and that I prepared with that love that I desire so much.

the the the the

(at the end pray an Our Father) Four.This powerful balm will be left at the feet of Holy Death. It will be used moderately throughout the body on a daily basis, when going out to do daily tasks, praying the prayer each time it is applied. 18.5.- Attracting Women: It is recommended that you make this balm if the man suffers from a lack of love, and for this we will have the divine help of Santa Muerte. The elaboration will be carried out on the first Friday of each month, preferably at 12:00 midnight. 18.5.1.- Materials:  One liter wide-mouth glass jar.  300 ml of cane alcohol.  An essence of the red Santa Muerte.  An alluring scent.  An essence of come to me.  An essence of lavender.  9 bay leaves.  9 white daisy petals.  9 red rose petals.  9 mint leaves.  Natural water as necessary. 18.5.2.- Procedure: 1. The leaves and petals are introduced into the jar, immediately the other ingredients are added one by one, lastly the alcohol, and it is finished filling with natural water. 2. Immediately the lid will be put on and it will be shaken vigorously to achieve the mixture of all the ingredients, at the end of mixing the mixture will be placed, perfectly well closed at the foot of the image of Santa Muerte. 3. At 12:00 midnight sharp, pray the following prayer: Divine and loving Santa Muerte, I humbly ask you, help me find true love and take away from me the passing love, I want true love. With your help I will be able to find that path, to true happiness, bring me (say your full name) closer to the woman of my dreams and that I am willing to give the love I have, a true love. Transmit your energy to this bottle that I have and that I prepared with that love that I desire so much. (At the end pray an Our Father).

4. This powerful balm will be left at the feet of Santísima Muerte. 5. This balm will be used moderately all over the body on a daily basis when going out to do daily chores, praying the prayer each time it is applied. 18.6.- Hexes: 18.6.1.- Protector of Hexes: This balm repels all kinds of bad energies; it even repels any type of work that could be thrown at the doors of the house or business. 18.6.1.1.- Materials:  A five liter jug.  300ml Cane alcohol.  100ml of ammonia.  Essence withdrawal.  Gardenia essence.  Two ancho chili peppers.  Two cloves of garlic.  Peel of five lemons.  A tube of cinnamon and natural water as necessary. 18.6.1.2.- Procedure: 1. Empty all the ingredients one by one into the jug including the alcohol and ammonia. 2. Vigorously shake the contents of the carboy; Once you are sure that the ingredients are mixed, add enough water to allow you to stir again. 3. While the content is stirred, the following prayer will be recited.

Holy Death of Justice: You who wield the righteous weapon. What do you know about the decree of light; works in me, to put an end to those matters that herald superior dangers. Send a star from your hand to my being, so that I can have the opportunity to contemplate in a new way the work that has been entrusted to me. You who are just and loving, end the unjust who come with unlimited hunger for things that do not belong to them. Take away from my life the effects of selfish brutality and call to my shelter the justice that corresponds to this devotee. Cut with your sword the ice that binds me to those whose hearts are cloudy. Holy Death of justice take care of me with your powerful sword and resolve in my favor all matters that are required. Because I believe in my own energy that lives in me. 4. At the end of the prayer, the jug will be placed in the lower part of the altar for a whole night. 5. This balm will be used daily as if it were pine, either watered and swept inside out or poured into mopping water, with the leftover dirty water dumped at the front door facing the street. 18.6.2.- Avoid Evil Eye:

This liquid is recommended to be used to clean your person or your things. 18.6.2.1.- Materials:  1 branch of basil.  1/4 of leaves of orange tree.  1/2 liter of apple cider vinegar.  9 spice cloves.  1/2 liter of tap water.  A medium container.  1 liter bottle with lid.  A clay pot.  A wooden shovel.  A colander.  A funnel. 18.6.2.2.- Procedure: 1. Pour half a liter of water into the container. 2. The powder of Santa Muerte is emptied. 3. Move the mixture with the wooden stick so that the Santa Muerte powder dissolves perfectly. 4. Then add half a liter of apple cider vinegar. 5. It is moved again continuously with the stick, so that all the ingredients are integrated. 6. The spice cloves are added and a few sprigs of basil are also added, which will serve as an energy purifier. 7. The next step is to add the orange leaves. 8. The mixture is left to rest for a few hours, and a candle is lit and the prayer that pleases you is said. 9. Subsequently, the funnel is placed in the bottle and the strainer is placed on top of it. 10. The mixture that was made previously is emptied into the bottle. 11. A cotton swab is moistened with a little of this balm. 12. It is passed through the objects that you want to protect or with a cotton ball it is put as if it were perfume on the person's body. 13. You can also clean your hands to protect yourself from the evil eye. 14. It is prudent to do little when it is needed, it should not be stored for a long time because it loses its effects. 18.7.3.- Break Hexes: This liquid is recommended to break hexes or spells and will cleanse our energy and open the paths to victory. 18.7.3.1.- Materials:  1 cigar  1 sachet of pathfinder powder

       

1 small vial of SM Purifying Essence 1 liter of tap water 1 garlic sugar a spoon a candle of the SM a glass jar with a lid a metal container or pot

18.7.3.2.- Procedure: 1. First you must light the cigar and walk around the house of whom it is thought that it is being worked or bewitched, the smoke must reach every corner of the home 2. The ashes are put before the end of the cigar in the glass jar and extinguish the cigar. 3. The garlic is added to the jar completely, without cutting or chopping it. 4. Then the water will be heated until it boils, in a clean pot or container. 5. Three tablespoons of sugar are added to the jar. 6. The bottle is covered and shaken so that the sugar is well integrated and the entire content of the bottle of the purifying essence of Santa Muerte is also emptied into the bottle. 7. The jar fits perfectly. 8. The candle of Santa Muerte is lit with wooden matches. 9. Put the jar aside from the candle, leave it there for 20 minutes, once the time has elapsed, turn off the candle. 10. The jar is left to cool for three nights in a row, and during those days the candle will be lit for twenty minutes. 11. On the fourth night, the whole house is mopped using this balm, which will be emptied into a bucket of water. If there is a garden, a little of the balm should be sprinkled in the garden to nullify any curse that may exist in that place. 12. On a daily basis, the candle is lit and the prayer that you want or the one that comes in the candle dedicated to Santa Muerte is prayed, asking for purification and opening the paths of who or who live in the home. . 13. It is left on for 20 minutes and will turn on daily until consumed. 14. The remains of the candle are thrown away from home in a black plastic bag. 19.- Oils: After having chosen the type of candle or candle, which will be used for the petition, it must be brought to life; that is, anoint her for the ritual. The anointing is an invisible act for the human eyes, but perceptible for the entities, which will capture the prayers, since as the candles are consumed, the fire will release the message. The anointing is done with prepared oils, which have different aromas, each one corresponding to a specific objective. When anointing the candles, wishes must be expressed silently, so that they are impregnated with them.

Essential oils are mixtures of various chemical substances biosynthesized by plants, which give the characteristic aroma to some flowers, trees, fruits, herbs, spices, seeds and certain extracts of animal origin.(musk,civet, ambergris). These are intensely aromatic, non-greasy chemical products (so they do not go rancid), volatile by nature (they evaporate quickly) and light (not very dense). They are insoluble in water, slightly soluble in vinegar, and soluble in alcohol, fats, waxes, and vegetable oils. They oxidize on exposure to air. More than 150 types have been extracted, each with its own aroma and unique healing properties. They come from plants as common as parsley and as exquisite as jasmine. To be the best they can be, they must come from raw natural ingredients and be as pure as possible. Below are different aromas, and their properties, which will serve to choose the right one for the request. 19.1.- Basil:It is a penetrating aroma, used in the treatment of respiratory infections, asthma, bronchitis, acne, ulcers and intestinal problems. This oil has antiviral, antiseptic, antispasmodic and antibacterial qualities. 19.2.- Savory:Venus oil; for all ritual against loneliness, and love rituals. 19.3.- Camphor:Mercury Oil; It is used for rituals related to health. 19.4.- Musk:Oil of the Sun; for rituals related to seduction, illness, money, or business. 19.5.- Amber:Oil of the Sun; will favor in terms of comfort and social success. 19.06.- Benzoin:Mercury Oil; It is used in rituals for trade, business, transactions, closing deals. 07.19.- Bergamot:Oil of the Sun; for money-related issues, depression anxiety, and stress-related conditions 19.08.- Cinnamon:Oil of the Sun; It is used to stimulate courage and vital energies. 19.09.- Cedar:Jupiter oil; for any ritual in which you seek and intend to find peace. 19.10.- Dill:Venus oil; It will help in matters related to love affairs, and sentimental ties. 19.11.- Geranium:Venus oil; for matters related to the home, or place where you spend most of your time such as business.

19.12.- Fennel:Saturn oil; It is used in matters related to mental tests, such as exams, public speaking, orators. 19.13.- Fern:Moon Oil, for rituals related to luck and good fortune, such as business or gambling. 19.14.- Heliotrope:Oil of the Sun; will help in the game and good luck. 19.15.- Jasmine:Venus oil; for rituals designed to increase the skills of clairvoyance, and personal charm. 19.16.- Lavender:Venus oil; It is used to have a good atmosphere at home, as well as psychological disorders, such as nerves, stress, insomnia, depression, melancholy, fear, and irritability. It stimulates and regenerates the nervous system, and gives a feeling of calm. Strengthens the body's immune system. 19.17.- Lemon:Mars Oil; for rituals in which mental clarity is sought, on problems or moments of tension, as well as for problem solving. 19.18.- Honeysuckle:Mercury Oil; It is used to resolve conflicts and high stress situations. 19.19.- Mint:Mars Oil; It is used for rituals that seek success in sports. As well as for mental fatigue, increasing concentration. As well as rituals to cure colds, coughs, or flu. 19.20.- Marjoram:For rituals in which it is sought to have a muscular rest, bruises, or stiff joints. Lowers blood pressure and relieves pain caused by migraines. 19.21.- Orange:Oil of the Sun; It is used to achieve any objective quickly. It also serves as an aphrodisiac, and antidepressant, to relieve nervous tension and anxiety, to cause euphoria. 19.22.- Walnut:Oil of the Sun; It serves to achieve balance between the individual and the couple. Harmonizes the environment away from bad vibrations and energies. 19.23.- Patchouli:Venus oil; for rituals related to detachment. It is used equally to increase sexual desire, attract money. Its properties are antidepressant, deodorant, antiseptic, and soothing. 19.24.- Rosemary:Oil of the Sun; works for purification and emotional stability. It is a stimulant of circulation, brain functions and sexual desire, helps memory. It is used for lasting love, rheumatic pain, poor blood circulation, asthma, and tired muscles. 19.25.- Pink:Venus oil; for rituals related to artistic inspiration of any kind, and for love rituals.

19.26.- Sandalwood:Venus oil; it is used to evoke the ancestors and obtain a long life. It works against stress, insomnia, anxiety, impotence, frigidity, and aggression. 19.27.- Festival:Mercury Oil: It is used to remove yourself from external influences and away from negative people. 19.28.- Myrrh:It serves to raise consciousness to the highest astral planes; It works as a calming, and increases confidence and overcoming obstacles no matter how difficult they are. 19.29.- Sage:Nerves, stress, fear, frustration, paranoia, anxiety, and depression. 19.30.- Thyme:Rituals to recharge with physical and mental energy, increase intelligence and memory. Helps concentration. 19.31.- Ylang ylang:It causes euphoric and erotic states. Activate enthusiasm, calm anger, relax muscles, transform negative energy into positive. 20.- Talismans and Magic Stones: 20.1.- Magic Stones: The mineral kingdom has always caused a special admiration in the common people, since the most precious and coveted jewels by the human being belong to it. Who has granted them throughout their history a privileged place as far as material goods are concerned. However, what is undeniable is that its material price is not enough to appraise the enormous value of the different stones, since there is a greater value than all those attributed to them: Their healing value. Minerals, whatever their name or species, have their own function and vibration; also a special influence on every human being. In this way it has been proven that the vibrations of the different stones are capable of healing both the soul and the spirit; and they generate such an amount of energy that they benefit the person who uses them and carries them in a different way. Physically, the crystals are fossilized water. They are formed when water combines with an element in the presence of certain conditions of pressure, temperature, and energy. When the conditions are right, the water will cause the element to turn into glass. However, when other amounts of elements such as iron, manganese, titanium, lithium, and sodium are present, quartz acquires different shades. All crystals have certain physical properties; For example, quartz crystal is used to amplify, transform, store, focus, and transmit energy. 20.2.- Cleaning of Crystals and Quartz:

Like any delicate instrument, crystal or quartz needs special care and treatment; above all, if it is going to help open the mind and wake up from the dream that is blocking one. You can use any of the following methods to clean the glass. They are all equally effective.     

Place the crystal in sea water or in a saline solution with sea salt for 24 hours. Bury the crystal in mud or common soil for 5 to 7 days. Place it in running water from streams or rivers or waterfalls for about five days Place it under a stream of cold water, holding it with both hands, and visualize it bathed in light. Finally hold the quartz with both hands and take a deep breath. Hold your breath and exhale quickly over the crystal, visualizing it clearing. Repeat the same procedure several times; do it until you feel that it is clean.

It is important that the quartz or crystal is perfectly clean and free of any energy other than one's own. To increase the clarity of the crystals, any of the following steps can be followed. 1. In a ceramic, clay or metal burner, place dry cedar branches or dry coconut shells. 2. Set them on fire until they smoke. 3. Place the crystal at the origin of the smoke column, so that it can smoke profusely for a few minutes. without removing it from the center. 4. Clean it with a new soft dry cloth. 20.3.- Crystal Activation and Programming: Once the quartz are perfectly clean and ready to work, they must be activated and programmed to get the most out of it. 20.3.1.- Activation: 1. Expose the quartz or crystal to sunlight and moonlight for 48 hours to charge it with positive and negative energies. Prevent anyone from touching it. 2. After the previous time, expose the quartz to electrical storms or torrential rains; that is, where the atmosphere is charged with dynamic energies, for another 48 hours. 3. Place the quartz inside a freezer for another 48 hours. 4. Expose the crystal to intense heat for another 48 hours.

5. Wearing the crystal or quartz for 33 days so that it becomes an extension of oneself and can be used. 6. After these days put it inside a pyramid for 48 hours. Every time a crystal is placed at the top of a pyramid, the power of the crystal increases enormously. The energy and the quartz merge increasing the energy level of the crystal. 7. Finally, place it in a place considered sacred, such as the altar dedicated to Santa Muerte, for another 48 hours; and it will be immediately ready and activated to work. Once activated, it can be programmed to help solve problems or vices that afflict one. 20.3.2.- Programming: 1. The first thing to do is to rid the quartz of any kind of thought that could be had. 2. Hold it in your left palm with the point up, concentrate and direct an imaginary ray of white light from your arm to the crystal and feel how it reaches the crystal, runs all the way through it, and comes out the point. 3. Hold the crystal between your fingers and point it directly towards the point between the eyebrows or the so-called "third eye". 4. Mentally transmit to the quartz what is its function for which it will be assigned. 5. This work will be carried out for seven days; You can reinforce the crystal programming by saying: ―This is my crystal/quartz for:_____________‖. 6. Allow the presence of the SM to be the guide to use the crystal with love and wisdom. When programming crystal or quartz, try to use your own images; because if it is done thinking of another person, surely its vibrations of that third person will reach the quartz or crystal. Visualize yourself with perfect health, happiness, and harmony, just as you want to be. If you want to give away the method is the same. 20.4.- Properties: The properties of each quartz and gem are described in detail below. 4.20.01.- Rock Crystal: This crystal enhances, awakens and stimulates the creative faculties of the higher mind; psychologically it increases moral awareness and stimulates the sense of justice. It brings temperance and benevolence making it more jovial and condescending. It facilitates the development and expansion of mental faculties, improving affective and sentimental relationships, increasing the sense of art and aesthetics. It also helps fight headaches and strengthens liver and kidney functions. 4.20.02.- Fire Agate: Helps regulate the circulatory and immune system. It is excellent to combat the flu, colds, asthma, and any type of allergy. It also helps against diabetes.

4.20.03.- Amethyst: It is a purple quartz. It is also known as the stone of peace, because it helps establish tranquility, peace, serenity in those who wear it. It is an excellent remedy against neuralgia, neurosis, and neurasthenia. It is considerable that if there is a mental effort greater than usual, it is protected with an amethyst. Placed directly helps to cure goiter, tachycardia, and inflammation of the spleen. Regulates the circulatory system, normalizing blood pressure, calming the nerves and eliminating dyslexia factors; It also delays aging. It is recommended in cases of addiction rehabilitation as it prevents relapses in these habits. In turn, it protects from nervous diseases, and infections of the liver, kidneys, and sexual organs. When it comes to the home, harmony is achieved, 4.20.04.- Citrine Quartz: Activates the vital energy of those who use it; It can cause growth in selfconfidence and self-esteem. It creates enthusiasm and develops creativity, but at the same time it can accentuate ambition while improving organizational skills. Strengthens the personality, reinforces and dignifies the character, increases the manifestations of generosity. It accentuates the degree of sympathy and adds attractiveness. It increases resistance to diseases and protects against heart and liver conditions. 4.20.05.- Amber: It is a protector of dental pain, cavities, pyorrhea, gingivitis, hepatic and renal colic that children present With regard to the elderly, amber can help them in their problems of goiter, erysipelas, partial paralysis, epilepsy and seizures. It can help control any type of emotional imbalance such as chronic depression or suicidal tendencies. 4.20.06.- Beryl: It is the stone indicated for the treatment of kidneys and intestines. It is very suitable for the development of intuition or when the person does not have selfesteem. It can also cure nervous asthma, spasmodic bronchitis, and cough. It acts on the mental body activating intellectual development and concentration. Golden beryl can give people the stability they need when they travel too much and long for home. 4.20.07.- Smoky Quartz: It reactivates interest in what is related to the economy, thus awakening activity and responsibility for material goods; it also makes it easy for vocational impulses to manifest, enhances creative activities, and increases practicality. Create an easy environment for development, good manners and personal charm with consequences of obtaining a good business position by facilitating relationships with superiors. This quartz represents the unconscious and intuition, it manages to purify the emotional and mental body with the physical body; For this quality it can be used in cases of insomnia, anguish, or depression.

4.20.08.- Seawater: It is good for calming the nerves and relaxing the body, curing stomach ailments and removing excess fluid from the body. It is widely used against burns, sores, ulcers, and any type of suppurating wound. Excellent remedy against headaches, spasms, convulsions, and cramps that originate in the nervous system. 4.20.09.- Cinnabar: It serves to stimulate blood flow. Give courage and courage to the undecided; and influences a greater emotional intensity. 4.20.10.- Diamond: It absorbs any type of energy, both positive and negative, which is why it is not used in magic or meditation. As a rule, the diamond has to be given as a gift, never bought, so that it brings good luck to the wearer. In order for the diamond to be freed of negative energies, it must be cleaned frequently, immersing it in a saline solution of water with a teaspoon of salt without iodine and a teaspoon of baking soda; then rinsed with clean water. The diamond is shinier and feels lighter. However, it can be used in cancer treatments; and its force field goes directly to the physical body, helping to find the keys to the unconscious. 4.20.11.- Choral: It is not a stone or a mineral. As it comes from the bottom of the sea, coral brings extremely important and positive energies. Gives a feeling of peace, tranquility, and equanimity in the actions that are done. For example; When someone has childhood traumas that have blocked them from excelling in adult life, coral is an excellent help to get rid of those old problems. It also helps in ovarian problems or prostate tumors. It also regulates the heart rate of the person who wears it. 4.20.12.- Carnelian: It operates mainly on the nervous system as well as on the brain, but its direct action is focused on the latter since it increases the sense of logic or common sense; it enhances the concrete and abstract faculties of the mind by creating a reconciliation between the two within consciousness. It makes it possible to develop ingenuity and perceptions of measure and order. It facilitates intellectual expression of any kind. It helps to manifest and express yourself very clearly. Causes psychic abilities to increase, reinforcing mental acuity. Like all other quartz, it has the ability to increase the charm of the people who bring it with them, and helps to overcome oppositions and controversies. Physically, it improves reflexes and motor coordination, in addition to protecting against viral infections. 4.20.13.- Hyacinth: It has qualities that lean towards the creative aspect. This stone encourages and brings greater strength towards common sense and character, makes you have an inclination of constant optimism and pushes you to seek your fortune. Helps decision making with ease. It creates a feeling of struggle for survival and allows a

broader manifestation in the vocational sense. It controls headaches, as well as combats states of muscle weakness. 4.20.14.- Emerald: Helps develop clairvoyance. It makes conversations fluid, while bringing love and goodwill to those who use it. It can give perpetual youth to whoever possesses it; likewise, everyone who carries it with them can be immersed in the right path, honesty, love, and consequently in happiness. It can help women who are in labor and is recommended for people with heart problems. 4.20.15.- Garnet: It is used to strengthen physical and mental energies; It is also said that as an amulet it is great to attract love and luck in the game. It helps to energize and normalize the level of circulation in case it is deficient. This agglomeration also acts on the reproductive system and stimulates the hormonal aspect of sexual function. However, it is of little value for those who want to use it as a sexual enhancer. It stimulates the imagination and favors creativity. It is the symbol of love, loyalty, and devotion. When used as a talisman it protects from travel accidents. Its healing properties make it essential to deal with menstrual disorders, mental disturbances and seizures. epileptics. It is also considered a blood purifier. Another quality is that it fights depression, fatigue, lethargy. 4.20.16.- Jade: Repels negativity thanks to the constant emission of cleansing and calming vibrations. It acts indirectly on feelings and emotions. This gem never receives or absorbs negative attributes, which makes it very difficult to have accidents or problems with someone, since it is constantly cleaning and purifying itself while emitting its vibrations. 4.20.17.- Lapis lazuli: Helps concentration, clearing the mind and developing good judgment and wisdom. It should never be used together with other stones because their powers are cancelled, nor should it be used in the form of earrings. It is preferred to carry it inside a bag or embedded in a gold ring. It is special to achieve a deep and perfect meditation. Its use facilitates contact with higher planes. Balance moments of uncertainty and skepticism. 4.20.18.- Malachite: Develops intuition and clairvoyance. In ancient times it was used to ward off the evil eye, due to the eye-shaped formations it has. Its use is also recommended in children's rooms and under the mattress of a baby's crib to protect them from all harm. Carried in a suede bag, it attracts prosperity in business, success in business, and to protect from danger. It has an enormous energy absorption power. It is used for alignment with the crown center, pineal and pituitary centers of the sixth and seventh root races of man. It helps with any muscle pain and to find emotional balance in the person who wears it.

4.20.19.- Rose Quartz: It improves sentimental manifestations of a romantic nature as well as affective emotions, enhances the capacity for seduction, especially in women, emphasizing their personal sympathy and physical attractiveness. Corrects the irritable and excitable character. Heals sentimental or love wounds. It helps mitigate the pain of having lost a very dear close person. It can also stimulate unconditional love for others. 4.20.20.- Green quartz: It is similar to emerald. It is an excellent regulator of heart rate and blood pressure. Activates the circulatory and endocrine system. 4.20.21.- Hematite: Due to its intense red color it is constantly associated with blood ailments. Also, it is used to remove negative energies from any person. It is excellent for cleaning the urinary tract and the digestive system. 4.20.22.- Obsidian: Help find the Inner Light. Many people consider it the Mirror of the Soul; because it is capable of reflecting the good and the bad, the strengths and the weaknesses, the virtues and the defects of each one. It is an excellent magnet that attracts physical forces, directing them to psychic ones, clarifying the capacities of the unconscious. Within the field of meditation, it is a very useful gem to achieve changes in the inner self. 4.20.23.- Opal: Its use is recommended for young people, of school age; since it stimulates the intellect, increases ingenuity and creates good vibrations that make communication and understanding with others possible. It is considered a very good help to stimulate the ability to measure, count, and think, making the argumentation better. It stimulates the expressive part allowing a better maneuverability of the word. And it acts as a tranquilizer of the nervous system. For its part, the white opal is a good balancer of the rational and emotional. It is practical for those who are unstable and who have ideas subject to mood swings; for example, in people who leave their studies unfinished, unfinished jobs, or sentimental relationships on the air. It stimulates talent, especially in matters of the home, it creates domestic-type solutions. Avoid mood swings. The blue opal is a harmonizer of the cerebral hemispheres, since it acts as a bridge between the perceptions of the abstract mind (art, spirituality) and the concrete one (ideas, thoughts, memories, logic). Its use is recommended for people who are closed in their opinions and short of projects, since this opal stimulates logic and raises awareness. It facilitates economic gains, and favors travel, learning languages and relationships with foreigners.

The red or fire opal activates the mental properties allowing to create a deeper awareness of things. Stimulates self-analysis. It is recommended for people with a low level to avoid work problems and still have self-identification conflicts. This opal increases self-confidence and common sense. It makes possible that the possibilities in terms of economic growth are good. It is recommended for writers, speakers who have difficulty being accepted by society because if they carry it with them, they increase their personal charisma and make them more attractive, confident, likeable, and pleasant. 20.4.24.- Ruby: It represents the symbol of the beauty of the soul. It protects not only health, but also attracts love and money. It is related to blood, circulation, the heart, and sentimental matters. For meditation, it is recommended to use opaque ones, since they greatly stimulate emotions in times of depression or deep sadness; It is also capable of providing the necessary energy to any of the chakras. The lighter and brighter tones will immediately act on the higher bodies, so in this case the energy It will circulate freely preventing any congestion or blockage within the astral vehicle. The etheric body surrounding the aura of a person bathed in the light of a ruby will quicken and become more alive, vitalizing itself with the globules of outgoing energy coursing through that person. 4.20.25.- Topaz: Its constant flow of creative energy makes it the right gem for artists or scientists. Excellent magnetizer when working on polarized force fields. It helps to express easily and clearly before others. It helps keep the body healthy and in perfect physical condition and gives balance and the necessary security to act on a daily basis. If placed under the pillow, it attracts peaceful and beneficial dreams. If it is loaded in the wallet it gives protection, controls breathing and prevents heart problems. It prevents tuberculosis and colds, due to its ability to give additional strength to the body. If used as a ring, it prevents accidents and tragedies, as it loses color when danger approaches. The blue topaz, called the gem of truth, since it connects the throat with communication, gives the strength to be able to say what is difficult to express. Yellow topaz is related to the solar plexus; It usually provides a state of physical fullness by stimulating the nervous and central centers. White topaz helps to achieve states of balance and security. Its electrical current passes through this stone and behaves on the physical plane as a unifier of the central nervous system. 4.20.26.- Tourmaline: It is a gem that grows and evolves by leaps and bounds. Excellent stone to be protected against everything and to heal almost anything, since it does not absorb or retain negative energy. It is used with great success in long-distance telepathic messages, since it transmits thoughts and ideas to the desired person to influence.

The way to use it is by rubbing it quickly until it warms up between the fingers, and that's when the message is sent, which must be of love or positive. 4.20.27.- Turquoise: It manages to give well-being and happiness to the whole organism, as well as it can act on the sentimental field. Protects against excesses, calms the nerves, and eliminates tensions. 4.20.28.- Sapphire: It is generally used to have contact with God and achieve his blessings. It is used by magicians to have the gift of prophecy. They are destiny gems and are used to stimulate the divine sparkle in everyone. Its power can bring to the Light all those who carry it with them, making them participate in the knowledge instantly, and take the individual to higher levels of consciousness with great ease. 20.4.29.- Chalcedony: It is a protective and beneficial quartz that cannot harm anyone; It acts on the mental faculties improving them since it generates evolutionary impulses. It creates positive awareness and molds character in a positive way. He can correct the destiny according to the will of the person since his power always gives satisfactory results. It gives the character a jovial feeling and makes him apt to patronize others. It is recommended for people with a tendency to reject the conventional, social norms and/or who find it difficult to adapt to the environment and even to groups of people since it facilitates socialization. 20.4.30.- Sardonica, Sardio: It makes the person who uses it happy, drives away fears, and helps memory. It makes strong the temperament of those who are subjected to a spell or enchantment so that they can withstand it. It provokes joy and the will to live. Makes decision making easy; It provides strength to the character to withstand mood swings, such as depression. It stimulates the person to try his luck, intensifies the mood to stop being shy, facilitates personal development, eliminates pessimism. Increases the ability to seduce. It gives energy to start new friendships that will bring great privileges and social satisfaction. It can be used as a headache reliever as long as they are of psychosomatic origin. Helps stimulate the senses to reduce depressive moods, weakness, and general tiredness. 20.4.31.- Carneola: It is good against diseases that are caused by melancholy, since it manages to remove it through direct stimuli of joy to the heart. It is used above all in people who are weak in spirit, timid, lack of character, or who have enormous pessimism and constant depression; since this quartz increases vital pulsations. It helps to express feelings of a romantic nature, since it strengthens character, stimulates optimism, develops the desire to make a fortune, facilitates decision-making, especially those that are affective or sentimental; it adds a special attraction to the person and gives him sympathy.

4.20.32.- Carnelian: It is used to facilitate extrasensory communication with people who are far from family and/or friends. It operates mainly on the nervous system as well as on the brain, but its direct action focuses on the latter since it increases the sense of logic or common sense, improves the concrete and abstract faculties of the mind, causing a reconciliation between both within the consciousness. It makes it possible to develop ingenuity and perceptions of measure and order. It facilitates intellectual expression of any kind. It helps to manifest and express yourself very clearly. It increases the psychic qualities reinforcing mental acuity. Helps overcome oppositions and controversies. It is useful for those who plan to make trips and contacts and relationships with people in a business sense. It is also very helpful for those who intend to pass a knowledge test or fight opposition of any kind. Physically, it can improve reflexes and motor coordination, in addition to protecting against viral infections. 4.20.33.- Chrysoprase: Clarifies the sight, gladdens the heart, and removes the low passions that afflict. It increases the will to live, makes one more smiling and with a kind character, it also creates a loving and understanding behavior. It emits vibrations that help deflect the envy and aversion of life; on the other hand, it awakens and incites the enjoyment of the senses. It improves sentimental and affective expressions of a romantic nature, and reaffirms the capacity for seduction, increasing the charm of the person. Create a pleasant environment to interact with others, which allows reaching agreements and carrying out economically beneficial businesses. It is said that if this quartz is used and always carried with you, money will not be missing in your pocket. Take care of the internal sexual organs, kidneys, and the throat. 4.20.34.- Heliotrope: It is associated with the blood of Christ, but more astrological qualities are attributed to it. He brings about harmony between material and spiritual things. It is useful to combat moods in disagreement, which cause anxiety and depression due to incapacity or disorder in the romantic, affective or sentimental area, since it is considered a good remedy for unrequited love. Using it constantly helps to clarify feelings of attraction that you have towards other people and allows you to define exactly what you really feel. On the other hand, it helps to balance the romantic part, as well as the concern for outward appearances. 4.20.35.- Gray Agate: Agates in general help regulate the circulatory and immune systems; therefore it is excellent to combat the flu, colds, asthma, and any type of allergy. It also balances the body's temperature, and its effective help against diabetes has been proven. Its use is recommended for people with an artistic turn. Gray agate is very useful for people who have affected the nervous system, especially if they have a strong tendency to somatize their illnesses, to the point of

causing digestive problems, respiratory insufficiencies, allergies, poor motor coordination, even seriously damaging themselves. their mental faculties showing signs of stuttering, lack of arguments or even lack of wit. It is important to use during these problems because it acts on the central nervous system. It makes the sense of logic grow, improves mental faculties since it allows one to express oneself with greater ease and coherence by awakening ingenuity. It increases reflexes and motor coordination, calms and relieves allergies in the respiratory system, and lastly, helps improve intestinal disorders of psychosomatic origin. 4.20.36.- Moss Agate: It induces to fully enjoy sentimental relationships within the house, it is recommended to give them to those people who are usually not home. It awakens the emotions for the home, as well as brightens the lives of all the inhabitants of the house, together with the pleasant and affectionate treatment with good manners. It increases luck in the material and monetary sense of the family, improving the economic situations of those who have their own business. Finally, it increases affective ties allowing the emotional stability of the family. 4.20.37.- White Agate: Its use should be very restricted as it can affect the eyes or create vision problems if used constantly. On the other hand, in the area of extrasensory perceptions, it has a very powerful effect as it is the best activating element for these, since it facilitates clairvoyance and telepathic communication. It is used by all those people who dedicate themselves or work to this type of perception. 4.20.38.- Red Jasper: Useful in people who are extremely shy, lack dynamism or who are weak in character, as well as pessimists, who suffer from discouragement and depression, and deterioration in sexual impulses. Red jasper brings greater strength to the character, helps to eliminate depressions. It makes the libido have a greater reception capacity, making the person more daring, eliminating the traits of shyness. It combats psychosomatic headaches, increases the production of red blood cells, preventing the appearance of anemia; finally improves muscle functions. 4.20.39.- Multicolor Jasper: They are little used in astrology because they do not have the ability to retain and reflect light, only their magnetic aspect can be used slightly. It serves for those people who are subjected to mental tests, since the action of these crystals is to strengthen the intellect and the more serious, introverted, and reserved character. It is widely used to achieve good concentration, especially when doing desk work or numerical accounts. In turn, they activate the perceptions of order and manage to combat excessive optimism without foundations. 20.4.40.- Green Prasium: Used constantly, it can improve the sentimental manifestations in the romantic aspect, since it awakens the capacity for seduction, increasing personal charm,

friendliness, and physical attractiveness. Stimulates the senses to develop good manners; and creates a sense for the aesthetic and artistic. It serves as a peacemaker in conflictive relationships, allowing positive agreements to be reached. On the other hand, it creates a pleasant atmosphere among the people of the artistic world. Creates protection for the female sexual organs, and cares for the kidneys against infections or weakening, protects the throat from psychosomatic disorders. 4.20.41.- Blue Quartz: Corrects the character that is usually too happy to the point of seeming carefree, controls the exaggerated love for appearances, parties, travel, expenses and purchases. Retracts excessive behavior towards meetings where you stay up all night; calms the impulses of useless and superfluous expenses. 4.20.42.- Rutilated Quartz: In addition to having the same potential as rock crystal, it also has transformational and consciousness-expanding characteristics. This quartz acts as an element of innovation and change; it is mainly of mental effect; it connects with the right hemisphere and makes analogical language easy, and activates the area of intuition. It is of great help to astrologers, psychoanalysts, and all those people such as therapists who use the force of mind in their work. 4.20.43.- Tourmalinated Quartz: It only serves to activate the mental faculties, since it has no power over matter. Its use is reserved for esoteric and spiritual questions; For this, they are used as an anchor point, allowing out-of-body experiences to be carried out without the danger of moving too far from the physical plane, maintaining a strong point of connection. 4.20.44.- Eye of the Tiger: It is said that it provides the qualities of the feline: agility, strength, and beauty. It is little used in astrology, but it is used to broaden the intellect as it improves it if used regularly. Create in the person who uses it, a more witty, insightful, and sparkling character. It is very useful to improve memory and reflexes. It helps people who have to improvise, especially actors. It causes impulsive effects and externalizes the thought. 20.4.45.- Porthole: It acts on the nervous system to activate and excite it. It causes dynamism in the mind, speeds up ideas and thought; stimulates the will to live and the determination to complete tasks. This quartz gives mental strength and activates the psychic faculties, it is useful in people who present carelessness, negligence, carelessness, informality, or laziness; in these it produces a reanimating effect as well as a stabilizer of consciousness. 4.20.46.- Hawkeye: It serves as a harmonizer of charm and speech. The person who wears it will become more sympathetic and will have more convincing arguments. It raises

attention, expands consciousness and sensitivity, facilitating the appreciation of art as it connects the intellect with the abstract perception of things. On the other hand, it helps to awaken the sense of elegance, distinction, consideration, and tenderness. 4.20.47.- Xylopalum: Optimal to provoke mental changes or alterations. Basically, it is a quartz that can transform ideas and ways of thinking as it provokes new concerns by correcting the retrograde mind. Its vibrations have the facility to create consciousness for a better psychic and verbal manifestation. Open paths to activity, work, and fun with different recreational tendencies. For people who live in constant disorder, confusion, disturbances of ideas, and irregularities; It acts as a tranquilizer of thought. 20.4.48.- Dendrite: It behaves as an amplifier of the intellect, broadens ideas and develops logic. It serves for those who wish to carry out a late career or recover studies. Increases psychic strength and dialectical ability. It calms the nerves and correctly synchronizes the speed of thought with the expressive abilities. In another sense it is useful for those who make study trips because it facilitates communication with people. 4.20.49.- Onyx: Useful for those people who feel reduced in their emotional faculties or who live in states of affective dispersion. It acts as a concretizer of emotions and accentuates the acceptance of responsibilities. It makes whoever wears it more serious, consistent, and responsible for their actions. It strengthens the instinct of security, increases firmness of character, and helps develop patience. Finally, it greatly increases personal magnetism and sociability; however, many recommend using it when you want to distance a person, break relationships, but be warned that using the stone a lot can cause internal discord. 4.20.50.- Obsidium: It protects people against psychic vampires, individuals who sometimes drain mental and physical energy leaving the person weak or tired without knowing why. 4.20.51.- Transparent Zircon: It is a gem that makes personal merit appear and grow in front of people with little sensitivity. In a general sense, this gem facilitates personal development and expansion; activates the will, and increases self-confidence. Socially, it brings achievements, grants privileges of any kind. Increases economic benefits and provides satisfaction. On a psychological level, its resonance improves the ability to organize, favoring the prospects for advancement in life, whenever you have to move among people of mediocre or low social status. 4.20.52.- Wolf Stone: It is powerful when it comes to internal purification, this is achieved by passing it throughout the body.

4.20.53.- Pearl: It is considered as the gem of fertility and joy. It is useful for people who have impaired emotional faculties. Its use brings out contained emotions, including crying; but, it will always be a therapeutic effect since it is a sensitizing and amplifying gem of emotional receptivity. 4.20.54.- Nacre: Its name comes from the Arabic meaning conch. It makes people more pleasant and adds a very unique appeal, it also makes them more sweet and flattering, in such a way that the company of said people is always very pleasant. Its effects come to exert an irresistible dominance over others. It is considered the stone of white witches. It is a suitable stone for fertility, as it can help women get pregnant. 4.20.55.- Sea Snail: It acts as a calming of the nervous system. It is useful in headaches caused by nervousness. Eliminates speech problems, such as stuttering, and taciturnity. Its use can develop a very strong way of speaking even with a tendency to impose ideas. It is useful then, for those who lack energy of expression. Recommended for students, vendors, teachers, and speakers. 4.20.56.- Aventurine: It is good for people who exercise outdoors. Those who are going to start a business can always carry it with them, because it will attract good fortune. 4.20.57.- Jet: It has a very large power of absorbing light, which is why it is considered a stone of magnetic power and energy collector. It is useful for the elderly, to whom it helps as a protector of the bones, it prevents joint rheumatism. Also for people with scholarship work. It makes material stability easy, increases the instinct for security, personal responsibility, and constancy. Create a firm character, patience, and perseverance. 20.5.- Amulets and Talismans: 20.5.1.- Amulets and Talismans: Amulets and talismans are not the same. The word amulet comes from the Latin "amuletum"; that e was used to refer to or name an object that protected against some diseases. Generally, the amulet comes from the plant or animal kingdom, taking the form of a beetle, elephant, or clover; as well as numbers like 13, 9, or 1. Amulets have always functioned as protection against negative forces; they are, at least in their origin, the means by which the mystical forces of the supernatural world arrive. Amulets are worn hanging on the chest or in small cloth bags. And they can foresee any disease or danger to which you are exposed.

For their part, talismans are a piece of stone or metal engraved and consecrated on certain days of the week. Magical power and marvelous virtues are attributed to these once they have been consecrated. It can be said that a talisman is an amulet in its highest state of evolution. It is thought that the Arabs were the first to use them under the name "tilasm", or else the Greeks "telesma" which means consecrated object. They are made from the previously exposed magical stones, metals, or flowers. They are living entities, power batteries, and magical outsides, and their creation is the animation of energy. But it must be taken into account that the magical power of a talisman can only be overshadowed by another of greater strength or virtue, as well as by the person who has it. The shape of the talismans must be circular, hexagonal, or pentagonal. In summary, if the figure of a beetle, a clover, a rabbit's foot or any other figure is carried, an amulet is being used; its magical power will protect from any evil and will attract luck. But if you get a precious stone, a metal, that favors a certain objective and specific figures or words are carved on it, you will be using a talisman. 20.5.2.- How they work: It is important first to know how objects are created in the universe: highest frequency     

Divine level Archangel Level Angel Level (Planetary Intelligence) spirits material level

Lower frequency. The universe could be defined as something that is made up of energy that vibrates at different frequencies. This energy is intelligent and is the material part of a single divine being. The highest frequency is the creative intelligence of the universe or the Supreme God. It is there where all the ideas of the universe are born. These divine ideas filter down to the next level where they become an impetus in a particular direction. At this level, the ancients noted that the parts of God were divided into specializations. For example; a creative and a destructive specialization. The ancients called these divine specializations archangels. If God's idea was, for example, to create dogs; the archangel could design the details of what a dog would do and its evolutionary destiny.

The work of the archangels filters to the next level. Here the divine plan is laid out in greater detail. The archaics noted that the different parts of the archangel could be specialized again into what they called angels. There was an angel for each part of creation. Using the example above, there would be one angel to create each dog's tooth, another for the hair, another to determine the death of each animal. Once this work has been done, the image of the dog is strong enough to manifest on the material plane. Here the images are formed according to the instructions of the angel, from the beings called "elementals". These creatures are built in part spirit, but they resonate with different types of matter and form the image on the material level. There are four types of elementals: The lower level, of the Earth or gnomes; They represent the solid. Above, from Water, or undines, which represent the liquid. The next level up, of Air, or sylphs; that represent the gas. The upper level, of Fire, or salamanders; They represent radiant energy. A talisman is like the bottom of a ladder that passes through the four worlds. It is connected with the divine idea, with archangels, angels, and correct building elementals. It continuously pours energy at all levels until the expected result occurs. Making its physical design resonate with the forces it tries to contact allows the talisman to be charged more easily. This must be in a way that corresponds to the force you want to attract. It must have signs of the occult, related to the theme of SM, such as prayers; and they must be done at a time when those powers are strongest. 20.5.3.- Properties and Manufacturing: It is possible to prepare powerful magical items since the human being exists simultaneously in all four levels and can be made aware of it. As a deity, one can formulate a creation and then work with archangels, angels, and elementals to create it on Earth. With this power you can create any situation you want. When starting its manufacture, it is necessary to take into account the necessary elements, such as times and times. To create a talisman, use the following: Planet Sun Moon Mars Mercury

Metal Prayed Silver Iron Quicksilv

Colour Yellow White Red Green and

Day Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesd

Jupiter Venus Saturn

er Tin Copper Lead

red Light blue Green Black

ay Thursday Friday Saturday

Now, for any talisman to work, it is important to touch it before using it with a lodestone. Well, it has the property of attracting all the bodies of nature. The universe is governed by the laws of attraction. This law has been present in all practitioners of magic at any time, and therefore "magnetized" talismans have been used to activate another type of talisman. To do so, it must be done under the auspices of the seven metals corresponding to the seven planets. The magnet that will be used will work on each one of the stones as well as on each planet, making the work much more complete. To use it, it is essential to put the seven stones and the magnet in a green satin bag with some steel filings, gold, and seven grams of wheat (one for each planet). All this take place on a Sunday while the sun is rising. Once finished, hang the green bag over your heart with a green silk cord, and always carry it with you. This talisman will help in business, love, gambling, as well as good fortune in general. Then talismans and their planetary correspondences will be seen. To create the form of practice with Santa Muerte, you need to have cultivated a relationship with her in a particular pantheon. She will be from now on your protector, your heavenly shelter, teacher, friend, guide, helper, inspiration and principal throughout your life. 20.5.3.1.- Talismans of Santa Muerte: There are three ways to make these talismans: The ritual offering, charging an object, and making a request. 



Ritual Offering:The offerings must be made according to the personality of the SM and of the person, as seen previously. The ritual request should be something like: I (WRITE YOURSELF'S NAME) humbly request that (WRITE THE SM'S NAME IN ANY OF ITS FORMS) intervene in the material plane on my behalf. If it is your will, let him come to my aid so that (WRITE A SENTENCE OF WHAT IS WISHED. Then make the offering to the SM and read the request. Sometimes it is better to make the offering for love without saying the request. After After the ritual is done, the offering must be destroyed, throwing it into a river, burning it to pieces, and throwing the pieces to the wind.This will show the meaning of the sacrifice you must make for her and the sacrifice she makes for you. Load an object:When one wishes to wear a talisman to radiate the power of the SM, the charge is placed on a symbol or object that associates one with the SM. It can be a protection amulet if you travel, or for success in a business. The object can be anything, but it is preferable to use one of the magic stones already described. Putting an object on charge means



drawing the power of the SM to the earthly levels, and this requires knowledge of the history of the entity with which one is working and some preparation. The altar is necessary to call the SM, an image of her as a printed image or a bulk image. In fact, any of the seven sacred seals seen in previous chapters can be used. Light candles and incense, and place on the altar the object to which you want to give power. Visualize that a ray of light descends on the image of the SM so that it comes to life and breathes; make the request that the object receive the charge of the power of the SM for the particular purpose. Then, imagine that the image is at your feet and gradually grows until it is at eye level. Then come into mind-to-mind contact with the SM, and see oneself part human part god. When achieved, hold the object in your hands and say: I who am La Santa Muerte (or any of its names) bless and empower this physical object with my power. From now on it will represent my power on Earth and will allow whoever uses and carries it (INDICATE THE PURPOSE OF THE OBJECT). After saying this imagine seeing a white light fall from the heavens through the head of the SM and down the spine and the heart of oneself; from there the energy radiates to the arms, hands, and to the object. Visualize how the object absorbs power like a sponge. More power descends from the sky until the physical object can't take it anymore and positively glows with energy. Putting the item on the altar and allowing the SM to shrink at one's feet, and that is when one must come out of god form. Go to one side of the altar and thank the deity for the blessing while visualizing the light moving away from the altar. Let More power descends from the sky until the physical object can't take it anymore and positively glows with energy. Putting the item on the altar and allowing the SM to shrink at one's feet, and that is when one must come out of god form. Go to one side of the altar and thank the deity for the blessing while visualizing the light moving away from the altar. Let More power descends from the sky until the physical object can't take it anymore and positively glows with energy. Putting the item on the altar and allowing the SM to shrink at one's feet, and that is when one must come out of god form. Go to one side of the altar and thank the deity for the blessing while visualizing the light moving away from the altar. Let let the images fade away and let the material world again dominate one's consciousness. Once the object fulfills its task and duty, it must be destroyed, and since it is built on astral and physical levels, it must be destroyed on both. The most effective way to do this is to throw it into a deep river or lake. Water is a good conductor of energy and helps to disperse the energy of the object. Another method is to bury it one meter below ground, and burning it is another option. To destroy it astrally, you must go to the altar, invoke the SM and see the light activate your image and the image of the object which will be a copy and you deliver it to the SM. Then thank the SM for her help, and she will draw the object to her heart and break it. Make the request:Making the request is the oldest way to make items of power. This is basically writing a letter to the SM and asking them to intervene on your behalf. This becomes a personal leap of faith for SM.

However, one must identify with the deity with the SM and do so vigorously for it to hear one's prayers; since we must remember that if it is her will, she fulfills one's requests. Well, staying on topic; to make the request on one side of the page on the corresponding day of the week, at the top put a symbol of the SM, and under the symbol write: In the name of the Most High God, I (WRITE FULL NAME) I ask Santa Muerte (or any of her names) Oh, Santa Muerte! Manifest your power in me so that (WRITE YOUR INTENTION). It has to be short and concise. Never say exactly how you want what you want to happen, it is better to leave it to her. For example, a bad example would be: ―I want to work in such a company‖; since the real goal is to find a job, be happy, and have success. The correct thing would be: ―I would like to find a job where I can be happy and successful‖. After capturing the SM's attention with a little ritual; light candles and incense. See how a light appears from the highest part of the sky and descends towards the statue making it come to life. Light the incense and say: As this offering smoke rises, may my petition and prayers be to you, Oh, Holy Death! ascend to your holy feet. Light the candles, and say: Great and powerful and holy are you. O light bearer, as this sacrifice is carried out, may you hear my prayer. Now place the card on the altar holding it and reading it. It may give you an indication that the request has been granted, but even if it is, a sign on Earth should be asked for that the request was granted. Signs related to SM will appear. Thank the deity and watch him go. Take the petition, roll it up tightly and wrap it with tape. Now it should be symbolically placed near something that can be clearly associated with the request. If the request is money, put it in the wallet; if it is for love, put it close to the heart; if it's for a test, try to put it on the study sheets and take it to the test. When it is clear that the request was heard, a small ritual of gratitude should be carried out to the SM for her divine intervention, even if it grants a result that one did not want. Now it should be symbolically placed near something that can be clearly associated with the request. If the request is money, put it in the wallet; if it is for love, put it close to the heart; if it's for a test, try to put it on the study sheets and take it to the test. When it is clear that the request was heard, a small ritual of gratitude should be carried out to the SM for her divine intervention, even if it grants a result that one did not want. Now it should be symbolically placed near something that can be clearly associated with the request. If the request is money, put it in the wallet; if it is for love, put it close to the heart; if it's for a test, try to put it on the study sheets and take it to the test. When it is clear that the request was heard, a small ritual of gratitude should be carried out to the SM for her divine intervention, even if it grants a result that one did not want. 20.5.3.2.- Planetary Talismans and Correspondences: They are dedicated to the Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn. Each one has its own virtue for each kind of thing. Although the energies of the 7 planets will almost always be used, since these celestial bodies can be used for everything that may be desired for those who prepare talismans.

A planetary talisman has the goal of forming a vortex that captures more planetary energy than is normal, then adopts this energy and directs it towards what one desires. Next, each planet is classified with its attributions. To determine which planet to use, it is necessary to know what is desired, in order to be able to use its action so that an event is favorable towards oneself. 







Sun:Leadership, general health, healing, organization, arrogance, display, drama, parents, power, individualization, heart, back, lungs, kings, directors, administrators, actors, palaces, and theaters. Most magicians prepare healing talismans using the sun, as it aligns well with Raphael the angelic healer. They are made yellow or gold. It has the virtue of conquering or dominating. Another property that it has is that of invisibility, it helps people who do not want to be caught or locked up, such as jail for unfair situations. They must be consecrated on a Sunday, with the liturgy corresponding to that day. Once made, they should be stored in a purple silk bag and carried with them at all times. If they behave with faith and veneration; wealth, honors, Moon:It is related to the unconscious, habits, instinct, sea, rhythm, astral kingdom, mysteries, women (especially with their health), mothers, childbirth, psyche, menstruation, mental health, stomach, breasts, warts, sterility, obsessions, delusions , dementia, cleaners, midwives, sailors, and ports. These will help take care of not having accidents on trips; therefore, it is convenient for traveling agents or people who travel a lot. They must be consecrated on a Monday and with the corresponding ritual. It is convenient to make them, in silver or selenite, and the face of a pentacle with the symbol of the moon should be engraved on the obverse, and the libation cup on the reverse. Finally, everything should be kept on a piece of white cloth. Mars:For wars, anger, action, sexual desire, physical energy, court disputes, justice, courage, protection, transformation, revenge, destruction, surgery, head, genitalia, excretory system, rashes, red spots, migraine, predators, soldiers, athlete surgeons , furnaces, foundries and metalworking. The talismans consecrated to Mars; they belong to the color red, and can be worn together with those of the Sun, since both have similar powers. The pentacle should be engraved in iron or amethyst on the front, and on the back the head of a lion. To the center, it must draw a dragon with eight claws. They must be made on Tuesdays and with the day's own ritual. They serve to be invulnerable to all evil and to exercise dominion over subordinates. It is convenient to always carry it if you are in control of other people at work. It should be kept in a small, very bright red bag. Mercury:It is used for communication, movement, messages, computers, mass media, language, commerce, theft, magic, dexterity, learning, intellect, psychology as a science, science, rationality, mischievous and ingenious







animals such as monkeys, digestive system, arms, and hands, merchants, clerks, accountants, scholars, universities, exams, shops, schools, airports, and train and truck stations. The talismans to said planet are green and red, the most powerful of these talismans is used to acquire intelligence and to know secrets. If they are placed under a pillow, happy dreams will come true. They must be made in agate or mercury, and have the pentacle with the sign of the caduceus engraved on the obverse and the head of a dog on the reverse. This talisman will be covered with silk of various colors, Jupiter:They relate to legislation, opportunity, growth, progress, evolution, money, faith, banks, rulers, royalty, hope, charity, redemption, freedom, wisdom, spiritual development, hypocrisy, hips, feet, lawyers, priests, counselors, actors , open spaces, public places, and panoramic views. Talismans should be made with light blue color. It also serves to know the spirits corresponding to its nature, especially those that are written in the talisman. They must be engraved in tin or emerald on the obverse, the pentacle with a palm and laurel crown will be drawn, on the reverse the head of an eagle. It is consecrated on Thursdays. It can help increase wealth, find a job or a house. Venus:All talismans must be green. It can help with respect to the love of someone in particular; However, if the intention is interest, neither this nor any other talisman can serve that purpose. They will be made of copper or turquoise, consecrating themselves on Fridays. The engraving on the front will be the pentacle with a letter ―g‖, and on the back a dove. It will be kept in a light blue silk bag and will always be carried with you so that love and patience never fail. It is related to love, eroticism, desire, pleasure, inspiration, joy, societies, peace, laughter, friendship, creativity, arts, beauty, evaluation, promiscuity, indulgence, debauchery, tame animals, throat, neck, kidneys, lower part of the back, diplomacy, artists, fashions, bedrooms and gardens. Saturn:It is related to destiny, time, the past, limits and borders, forms, structures that include houses, old age, seriousness, ambition, bones, knees, skeleton, ankles, circulation, rheumatism, arthritis, envy, suffering, fear, guilt , toxins, repressed aspects of being, death, vermin and lice, politicians, scientists, archetypes, teachers, mines, mountains, and desert areas. talismans corresponding to this planet are all black. They can be very good at games of chance, because with this one you will hardly lose. They are consecrated on a Saturday, which must be made of lead or onyx stone. The pentacle with a scythe will be engraved on the front, and a bull's head on the back. It will be kept in a black bag, and will help fortune, painless birth, and business.

Note:the engravings may or may not be made on the talismans to be used; The main thing is to do the consecration and the rituals to fill them with life. Never record them if someone else is present, it should be done alone. Use a special tip or stylet for talismans, and do not use it for anything else. And follow the steps described for the consecration of the talismans. To make talismans for other

people it is first necessary to know oneself, otherwise it is impossible to know what is best for others. And finally only use two talismans at the same time. In summary:

Sun:healing and sterility. Moon:For the understanding of dreams and the unconscious, and aid in childbirth. To protect against obsession and illusions, to improve memory, to end worries, happiness and depressions. Mercury:To aid in writing, to have a good singing voice, to win an intellectual argument, to have full knowledge of a scholarly subject, to aid in study, to protect someone from lies or to cure a liar, and safety during travel . Venus:To find the ideal partner, sexual happiness between spouses. Mars:success in conflicts, counter a psychic attack, cause fear to enemies, protection against fire, theft, and enemies. General healing, and to cause an enemy's attack to bounce back. Jupiter:For overall success, turning defeat into victory, for a lucrative business, and peace between enemies. Saturn:For a happy home, to improve understanding of a problem or of life.

Book V:

The Mass and Divorce 21.- Rosary of the Holy Death:

It is advisable to prepare the place where the rosary will be made by putting copal and myrrh incense, a white candle, a white plate with rice and a cup or glass with running water. This rosary is a very powerful prayer that brings us closer to our Lord God almighty through our Blessed and Benevolent White Girl. It covers all kinds of needs both universal and individual, in the spiritual realm and other needs. It is a powerful means of protection, defense, salvation, deliverance, and strength. A means to glorify God for Santa Muerte, the source of our salvation. At the same time through this rosary the merits of faith are applied. Before beginning it is recommended to make a personal request, followed by the opening prayer. This rosary is prayed on the first day of each month. 21.1.- Opening Prayer: Lord, before your divine presence, God the Almighty Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I ask your permission to pray this most holy rosary in honor of Holy Death. By the sign of the holy cross of our enemies, deliver us Lord, our God through the intercession of our beloved mother the Holy Death, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. I believe in one God, Almighty Father, creator of heaven and earth, of all that is visible and invisible, I believe in one Lord Jesus Christ, only Son of God, born of the Father, before all ages, God of God, Light from light, true god from true God, begotten not created of the same nature as the father who for us men, died and came down from heaven for our salvation, and by the power of the Holy Spirit was incarnated in the Virgin Mary and became He became man, and for our sake he was crucified in the time of Pontius Pilate and was buried and rose again on the third day according to the scriptures and ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father, and will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead And his kingdom will have no end. I believe in the Holy Spirit, Lord and Giver of Life, who proceeds from the Father and the Son, that with the Father and the son receives the same adoration and glory and that he spoke through the prophets, I believe in the church that is a Holy Catholic and Apostolic, I confess that there is only one baptism for the forgiveness of sins I hope for the resurrection of the dead and the life of the future world. Amen In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen. 21.2.- Prayer to the Holy Death:

Come divine Santa Muerte fill the hearts of your faithful and kindle in them the fire of your love. Send your spirit and everything will be created and you will renew the face of the earth. O God, who taught the hearts of the faithful through the Holy Death, grant us that through her, the Most Holy and Divine Holy Death, we may always be truly wise and may we always enjoy her consolation. For our Lord, Amen. (Bowing head). Everyone: May the most precious Holy Death that arises from your kingdom, the Temple of Divine Wisdom, Tabernacle of Divine Knowledge, Light of the Earth, cover us now and always. Amen. L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Heal the grudges and envy of all of us, your faithful followers Santísima Muerte. Our Father (Once): Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be your name; let your kingdom come; Thy will be done here on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread; Forgive us our trespasses, as we also forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil. Amen. Hail Mary (Three times, on the beads): God save you, Mary, full of grace; the Lord is with you; blessed are you among all women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen. L. Glory to the Father (Once): Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and to the ages of ages. Amen. Everyone: May the precious Holy Death that arises from your kingdom the temple of divine wisdom, tabernacle of divine knowledge, and light from heaven and earth cover us now and always. Amen. 21.3.- First Mystery: The Scythe is delivered to our Holy Death. (Pause). Sentence: That by the majestic delivery in your right hand of the righteous Scythe and through our Lord Father, she save the sinners of the whole world and convert many souls. Amen.

L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Heal the grudges and envy of all of us, your faithful followers Santísima Muerte. (Once). Our Father (Once): Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be your name; let your kingdom come; Thy will be done here on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread; Forgive us our trespasses, as we also forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil. Amen. Hail Mary (Once): God save you, Mary, full of grace; the Lord is with you; blessed are you among all women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen. In the twelve beads say (there are twelve beads not 10): L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Save us and the whole world (12 times). L. Glory to the Father (Once): Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and to the ages of ages. Amen. (Bowing head). My Holy Death, beloved mother, blessed are you among all beings and blessed is the moment of my communion with you, Amen. Beloved mother intercede for us your children now and at the hour of our death, Amen. Glory be to the Father, to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and forever, forever and ever, Amen. Holy Death beloved mother in life and in death protect us, Holy Mother defend us from our enemies and protect us now and at the hour of our death, Amen. Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and forever and ever, Amen. Everyone: May the precious Holy Death that arises from your kingdom the temple of divine wisdom, tabernacle of divine knowledge, and light from heaven and earth cover us now and always. Amen. 21.4.- Second Mystery: His Majesty receives the Holy Death, in his left hand the whole world, to cover it with his pious and kind mantle (Pause).

Sentence: That by the divine will of the Almighty Lord he gave you the whole world to fulfill his will and placed it in your left hand and through your divine mantle save souls from purgatory and protect the dying from the attacks of infernal spirits, Amen . (Once). L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy death. R.Heal the dying or cover them with your mantle to take away their suffering. Holy Death have mercy on us mortals. Our Father (Once): Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be your name; let your kingdom come; Thy will be done here on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread; Forgive us our trespasses, as we also forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil. Amen. Hail Mary (Once): God save you, Mary, full of grace; the Lord is with you; blessed are you among all women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen. L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Save us and the whole world (12 times). L. Glory to the Father (Once): Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and to the ages of ages. Amen. (Bowing head). My Holy Death, beloved mother, blessed are you among all beings and blessed is the moment of my communion with you, Amen. Beloved mother intercede for us your children now and at the hour of our death, Amen. Glory be to the Father, to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and forever, forever and ever, Amen. Holy Death beloved mother in life and in death protect us, Holy Mother defend us from our enemies and protect us now and at the hour of our death, Amen. Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and forever and ever, Amen. . Everyone: May the precious Santa Muerte that arises from your kingdom, the temple of divine wisdom, tabernacle of divine knowledge, and light from heaven and earth cover us now and always. Amen 21.5.- Third Mystery:

May the Balance be the balance of our lives so that we have the necessary tranquility in our person and remember to always be fair. (Pause). Sentence: That by the Balance of equity between good and evil flourish more and more this cult towards you my pretty girl, my white girl; You are blessed to be very close to our Almighty Lord, Amen. L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Heal the petty and liars who at all times attack your wonderful and divine worship, and when you call them to account before our Lord, have mercy on their souls and forgive them with that gift of wisdom that only you possess, and may your balance achieve the spiritual balance for all your ardent followers. (Once). Our Father (Once): Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be your name; let your kingdom come; Thy will be done here on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread; Forgive us our trespasses, as we also forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil. Amen. Hail Mary (Once): God save you, Mary, full of grace; the Lord is with you; blessed are you among all women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen. In the twelve beads say (there are twelve beads not 10): L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Save us and the whole world (12 times). L. Glory to the Father (Once): Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and to the ages of ages. Amen. (Bowing head).

My Holy Death, beloved mother, blessed are you among all beings and blessed is the moment of my communion with you, Amen. Beloved mother intercede for us your children now and at the hour of our death, Amen. Glory be to the Father, to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and forever, forever and ever, Amen. Holy Death beloved mother in life and in death protect us, Holy Mother defend us from our enemies and protect us now and at the hour of our death, Amen.

Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and forever and ever, Amen. Everyone: May the precious Holy Death that arises from your kingdom the temple of divine wisdom, tabernacle of divine knowledge, and light from heaven and earth cover us now and always. Amen. 21.6.- Fourth Mystery: The feet of Santísima Muerte rest on the earthly world to help all her followers with her infinite kindness. Sentence: That by the precious feet that walk the most rugged places, protect us in all our ways, from plans and attacks, from evil spirits and from anyone who seeks to harm us, Amen. L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Heal human weaknesses with your presence. Blessed Death, you who are pious eliminate the misery of the world. Oh! Holy Death, with your divine shadow accompany us, and do not let anyone do us any harm. (Once). Our Father (Once): Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be your name; let your kingdom come; Thy will be done here on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread; Forgive us our trespasses, as we also forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil. Amen. Hail Mary (Once): God save you, Mary, full of grace; the Lord is with you; blessed are you among all women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen. In the twelve beads say (there are twelve beads not 10): L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Save us and the whole world (12 times). L. Glory to the Father (Once): Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and to the ages of ages. Amen. (Bowing head). My Holy Death, beloved mother, blessed are you among all beings and blessed is the moment of my communion with you, Amen. Beloved mother intercede for us your children now and at the hour of our death, Amen.

Glory be to the Father, to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and forever, forever and ever, Amen. Holy Death beloved mother in life and in death protect us, Holy Mother defend us from our enemies and protect us now and at the hour of our death, Amen. Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and forever and ever, Amen. Everyone: May the precious Holy Death that arises from your kingdom the temple of divine wisdom, tabernacle of divine knowledge, and light from heaven and earth cover us now and always. Amen. 7.21.- Fifth Mystery: The window that communicates between life and death through which you enter and exit each time our Lord sends you to pick up a soul whose flame of life is extinguished. Holy Death, bless us and join us before the Lord. (Pause). Sentence: That through the precious immensity that from the window to the underworld emanates the radiance that heals the sick, resurrects the dead, solves our present problems and shows us the way to our God for eternal glory, Amen. L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Raise your infinite majesty to protect the weak; give wisdom, patience, love, and peace, to all your ardent followers. (Once). Our Father (Once): Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be your name; let your kingdom come; Thy will be done here on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread; Forgive us our trespasses, as we also forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil. Amen. Hail Mary (Once): God save you, Mary, full of grace; the Lord is with you; blessed are you among all women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen. In the twelve beads say (there are twelve beads not 10): L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Save us and the whole world (12 times). L. Glory to the Father (Once):

Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and to the ages of ages. Amen. (Bowing head). My Holy Death, beloved mother, blessed are you among all beings and blessed is the moment of my communion with you, Amen. Beloved mother intercede for us your children now and at the hour of our death, Amen. Glory be to the Father, to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and forever, forever and ever, Amen. Holy Death beloved mother in life and in death protect us, Holy Mother defend us from our enemies and protect us now and at the hour of our death, Amen. Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, now and always and forever and ever, Amen. 21.8.- Conclusion: (Bowing head). Everyone: May the precious Holy Death that arises from your kingdom the temple of divine wisdom, tabernacle of divine knowledge, and light from heaven and earth cover us now and always. Amen. L.Oh! Precious and Divine Holy Death. R.Heal all beings indistinctly like me, we have flaws and virtues, to achieve a full life full of your goodness, beautiful white girl, my pretty girl. (Three times). All Say Hail: God save you, queen and mother of mercy, life, sweetness, and our hope, God save you. The exiled children of Eve cry out to you. To you we sigh moaning and crying, in this valley of tears. Ea then lady, our lawyer, return to us those your merciful eyes; and after this exile, show us Jesus. Oh most merciful. O pious. Oh Holy Death, pray for us that we may be worthy of the promises of our Lord Jesus Christ. Oh precious and divine Santa Muerte, we honor you, we praise you, we adore you, for your work of eternal alliance that brings peace to mankind. Almighty God, you who make yourself accompanied by Death and come to wash away the sins of the entire world, I ask you and Holy Death to have mercy on us: Holy Death, have mercy on us. Virgin Mary, have mercy on us. Saint Joseph, husband of Mary, have mercy on us. Saints Peter and Paul, have mercy on us. Saints Dominic and Francisco, pray for us.

Saint John of the Cross, pray for us. Holy Mary Magdalene, pray for us. Saint Teresa and Catarina, pray for us. All the Soldiers of prayer and intercessors of heaven, pray for us. All the great saints of Our Lord, pray for us. All Angels and Archangels, pray for us. All guests in heaven, pray for us. 21.8.1.- Litanies to the Divine and Holy Death: Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy. Holy Death have mercy. Holy Death have mercy. Santa Muerte hear us. Santa Muerte hear us. Heavenly Father God, have mercy on us. God Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us. God Holy Spirit, have mercy on us. Holy Death, have mercy on us. Holy Death full of holiness and compassion, free us. Holy Death eternal alliance, free us. Blessed Armed Death of God, free us. Holy Death, divine charity, free us. Holy Death scourge of demons, free us. Santísima Muerte help those who are tied, free us. Blessed death queen of your devotees, free us. Divine Santa Muerte true faith, free us. Holy Death queen of charity, free us. Blessed healing death, save us. Blessed Death anointed, save us. Blessed Death fortress of the children of God, save us. Divina Santa Muerte commander of your warriors, save us. Divine Santa Muerte companion of the angels of heaven, save us. Divine Holy Death consolation of God the Father, save us. Holy Death power of the Holy Spirit, save us. Santísima Muerte circumcision of the gentiles, save us. Blessed Death peace of the world, save us. Holy Death light of heaven and earth, save us. Divina Santa Muerte rainbow from heaven, save us. Holy Death, hope of innocent children, save us. Holy Death world of God, save us. Holy Death, divine wisdom, save us. Divine Santa Muerte founder of the world, save us. L.Oh! Precious and divine Santa Muerte, with your protective mantle. R.Cover us and everyone. L.Oh! Precious and divine Santa Muerte, with your protective mantle. R.Cleanse the sins of the world.

L.Oh! Precious and divine Santa Muerte, with your protective mantle. R.Refine the world. L.Oh! Precious and divine Santa Muerte, with your protective mantle. R.Teach us how to comfort and be pleasing to God. Sentence: Oh! most precious and divine Santa Muerte we believe, hope and trust in you. Free all those who are in the hands of the infernal spirits; we beseech you, protect the dying from the work of evil spirits and welcome them into eternal glory. Have mercy on the whole world and strengthen us to praise and comfort our Almighty Lord. We adore you, oh! Precious Holy Death full of mercy, Amen. Oh! Precious and divine Holy Death, heal the whole world from the misery and evil of our neighbors. (Say three times). (make your request) Our Father (Once): Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be your name; let your kingdom come; Thy will be done here on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread; Forgive us our trespasses, as we also forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil. Amen. 9.21.- Promises of Our Blessed Death to Anyone Who Devoutly Prays the Rosary of Holy Death: 01.- I promise to protect anyone who devoutly prays this rosary. 02.- I will monitor your five senses. 03.- I will protect him from sudden death. 04.- Twelve hours before his death he will be able to say goodbye to his loved ones. 05.- Twenty-four hours before his death I will make myself present so that he feels a profound repentance for all his sins and has perfect knowledge of them. 06.- Anyone who makes a novena will achieve their intention; His prayers will be heard and answered. 07.- I will perform many wonderful miracles through this rosary of the Holy Death. 08.- Through this prayer I will destroy many secret societies and I will free many bound souls through my mercy. 09.- Through this prayer I will save many souls from purgatory. 10.- I will show my way to the one who honors me with this rosary. 11.- I will have mercy on those who have mercy on their fellow men.

12. Whoever teaches this prayer will earn an indulgence for life. 13.- Anyone who is generous and gracious with whom you share this rosary will be heard in your prayers. Because thirteen is the number of Death, so be it.

22.- Undo Deal with Santa Muerte:

For whatever reason, it may be the case that one wishes to leave the cult of Santa Muerte. Just as he performed a ritual to start her relationship with her, he will also perform another ritual to end this relationship. 22.1.- Materials:  Edible seeds of any kind.  A clay jug with water.  A clay jug with beer, tequila, or the drink that he commonly placed on his altar.  A candle. 22.2.- Procedure: 1. Dig a hole slightly larger than your image of Santa Muerte in the field or in a garden. 2. Place the seeds and jars inside the hole. 3. Immediately insert the image of Santa Muerte, standing as straight as possible. 4. Refill the hole with the soil you removed to make it. 5. Light a small piece of candle over the burial and let it all burn down. Keep in mind that this is a one-way process; there is no return. Once you have buried Santa Muerte, you cannot ask her for anything again. This is very important: he must be fully convinced of what he is doing, whether he takes her home or decides to bury her to make her go away. 23.- ANNEX 23.3.- Altars to Honor Santa Muerte: Altar of the Holy Death I invoke you, so that through your image you free me from all dangers, whether material or bewitching, and that through this sacred flame, you thus purify my body of all healing and curse, and that in turn, come love, peace, and abundance. So be it. 23.3.1.- Household: Materials:  An image of Santa Muerte in natural color or bone.  A white tablecloth.  A glass of water.  A Christ or cross (this to personal taste)  A pack of cigarettes.  A candle of peace and union.

       

Three red apples. a bit of honey A vase. Four red carnations. A glass containing rum, tequila, or sherry (to taste) A piece of wholemeal bread. A bunch of Dominican bananas. A new ashtray.

Procedure: After achieving all of the above, it is necessary to perform the following procedure: 1. Find an appropriate place to put the altar; This can be preferably at the entrance of the house or any room in it. 2. Place the shelf and put the tablecloth on it, in the center of it the Santa Muerte is placed. 3. Beside her, the glass with water is placed, and behind the glass the Christ or the cross is placed. 4. On one side of the glass with water, the glass of wine with the three apples should be placed. 5. Later, the whole wheat bread, bananas, honey, and cigarettes begin to be distributed on the altar. It is suggested that two of the latter be turned on; one will be oneself and the other for Santa Muerte, which will be left next to her and in an ashtray, being careful. 6. At the end of the ritual the cigar is extinguished. 7. The vase with the flowers is placed next to Santa Muerte. 8. Immediately you must light the candle and pray an Our Father, and the prayer that comes on the candle. 9. At the end of this, the request is made very firmly. 23.3.2.- Offices: Materials:  An image of Santa Muerte (the color is chosen from the color appropriate to the needs of the place)  A white tablecloth.  A candle of Santa Muerte.  Three white roses.  A white plate.  A glass of sherry.  A pack of cigarettes.  twelve coins.  small scissors  Colored sweets.  an ashtray Procedure:

1. Find a suitable place to put the altar, fix the shelf, and place the tablecloth and the image in the middle. 2. To one side of Santa Muerte place the roses and in front of her the plate with the scissors, the coins and the sweets. 3. The glass of sherry should be placed next to the plate. 4. Two cigarettes are lit, one must be smoked by oneself and the other is for Santa Muerte; this will be put in an ashtray, taking care that it does not fall. 5. The candle is lit and the prayer that is printed on it is prayed. 6. At the end of the prayer, the request is made with faith and firmness. 7. The candle must be lit while the daily tasks are carried out, and when these tasks are finished, turn off the candle. 23.3.3.- Business: Materials:  An image of Santa Muerte golden color.  A shelf (to personal taste)  A glass cup with water.  A piece of whole wheat bread.  A pure.  seven coins.  A low denomination bill.  A coconut.  Three red apples.  A candle for business.  A box of myrrh incense cones.  A clay plate.  A medium wooden or ocote cross.  A yellow tablecloth. Procedure: 1. Find an appropriate place to place the shelf, this can be at the entrance of the business or near the place where the money is kept. 2. Then place the tablecloth on the shelf, and proceed to place the image of Santa Muerte in the middle of it. 3. In front of the Santa, put the cup with water. 4. On one side of the glass with water, the bread and the coconut are placed. 5. The cross, the coins, and the ticket are placed on the clay plate. 6. On one side of the plate with all the things, the three apples are placed. 7. Subsequently, a cigar is lit, the smoke is pulled from it and it is applied to Santa Muerte three to four times is enough. 8. Once this is done, the cigar will be left on top of the apples (turned off). 9. Then proceed to light two incense cones and let them burn on one side of the image.

10. The candle is lit, preferably with wooden matches, and pray three Our Fathers, the prayer that the printed candle brings, and make the request with faith and firmness. 11. The candle should be left on while working. 12. Fruits, bread, and water; They should be changed as many times as necessary. If it is to one's liking, flowers can be placed. 23.3.4.- Aesthetics: Materials:  An image of Santa Muerte, bone color or natural.  A yellow tablecloth.  a ledge  A pack of cigarettes.  A glass of brandy.  A little honey.  A red apple.  A yellow apple.  An envelope of cinnamon powder.  A candle of golden rain.  seven coins.  Three red roses.  A vase.  A box of sandalwood incense. Procedure: 1. Find a safe place to put the altar. 2. Fix the shelf (or table) with the tablecloth, and in the middle of it place the image of Santa Muerte. 3. To one side of the Santa, the vase with the roses will be placed. 4. In front of her the incense cones will be placed. 5. Then put the apples and proceed to sprinkle them with cinnamon. 6. To one side of these is placed the glass of brandy and honey. 7. Two cigarettes are lit, one must be smoked by oneself and the other left to Santa Muerte. 8. Later, turn on the candle, and pray the prayer that is printed and an Our Father. 9. Once this is done, place the seven coins to one side of the candle. 10. When the candle has been consumed, withdraw the coins and deposit them in a purse, wallet, or bag, and spend them as soon as possible. 11. Flowers, apples, and brandy are changed as many times as necessary. 23.3.5.- Mechanical Workshop: Materials:  An image of Santa Muerte.  a ledge  Nine small tools (miniatures)

             

A bunch of Dominican bananas. A chocolate. A pure. Six white carnations. A box of copal sticks. A glass of red wine. A glass of water. A candle of prosperity. Three own coins. A clay plate. A medium alum stone. A box of storax incense. A yellow tablecloth. an ashtray

Procedure: 1. The image of Santa Muerte to be placed on the altar is to personal taste or according to the needs of the place. 2. Find an appropriate place for the altar. In front of Santa Muerte, place the clay plate, and inside it the tools, the alum stone, the coins, and the chocolate. 3. On one side of the plate, place the glass of water and the glass of wine. 4. Immediately the cigar is lit, smoked repeatedly and applied to the image, so that it absorbs it, what is left of the cigar is left in the ashtray next to the two glasses. 5. Then the candle is lit and the printed prayer is prayed. 6. At the end of the prayer, the request is made with great faith and firmness; always visualizing the business with great success and prosperity. 7. The candle should be on whenever you are working; at close of business, turn it off. 8. Two sticks of incense are lit with the candle, one of copal, and the other of storax. 9. One side of the Santa Muerte, place the carnations just like the bananas. 10. Change the ingredients of the altar as many times as necessary. 23.3.6.- Groceries: Materials:  A gold or bone colored image of Santa Muerte.  a ledge  A yellow tablecloth.  A candle of success and fortune.  A glass of water.  A pack of cigarettes.  A cross or Christ, of any material.  A little honey.

     

A glass of brandy. Three red roses. A lodestone. three needles an ashtray A box of jasmine incense.

Procedure: 1. Find a place to put the altar. 2. Put the shelf and on it the tablecloth. 3. In the middle of the shelf place the image. 4. In front of the statuette you should put the ashtray and inside it the lodestone, the needles, and the cross or Christ. 5. Next to Santa Muerte, put the roses in a vase and next to them the honey and brandy. 6. Light two sticks of incense and let them burn to one side of the image. 7. Light two cigarettes, one for oneself and the other for Santa Muerte; leave it in the ashtray. 8. Then light the candle and pray the prayer that is printed. 9. Remember that by doing this, you should always visualize the business with great success and economic prosperity. 10. Change the material that is being used in the altar of Santa Muerte, as many times as necessary. 23.3.7.- Restaurants: Materials:  An image of the golden Santa Muerte.  A white tablecloth.  A glass of wine with water.  a ledge  A pack of cigarettes.  A piece of bread (bolillo) or wholemeal bread.  A candle of prompt money.  A white vase.  Six white carnations.  A white plate.  Twelve coins of different denominations that are their own.  A tablespoon of honey.  an ashtray Procedure: 1. Find a place for the altar. 2. Place the shelf and the white tablecloth on top. 3. Then put the Santa Muerte in the middle of the shelf. 4. In front of her place the glass of water and repeat

May prosperity and success come to that business. never miss money for all members of this business. So be it. 5. On one side of the cup with water, place the coins and the bread. 6. Next to Santa Muerte, place the vase with the carnations and put the honey on the white plate. 7. Light two cigarettes, one for yourself and the other for the image, this will be left in the ashtray near it. 8. Light the candle on the altar and pray two our fathers and the prayer that is printed on the candle. 9. Remember that it should only be on when you are working, and when closing the business, turn it off. 23.3.8.- Legal Office: Materials:  An image of the green Santa Muerte.  A green tablecloth.  A balance.  A coconut.  A watcher of justice.  A little cane molasses.  Six red carnations.  A pure.  A dark beer.  A white plate.  Eight mint-flavored lozenges.  Twelve own coins.  A lodestone.  An alum stone.  A clay plate. Procedure: 1. Find an appropriate place to place the altar. 2. Fix the shelves and place the tablecloth and in the middle of it to Santa Muerte. 3. In front of the image, the beer, the coconut, the cane melao (in the clay plate) will be placed. 4. On one side of Santa Muerte, you should place the flowers and on the other side put the white plate with the stones, coins and pills. 5. The balance is attached to either of Santa Muerte's hands and the following is repeated: Let the roads open in political, legal, labor,

and administrative. So be it. 6. Then the candle is lit and the printed prayer is prayed. 7. Remember that requests will be made with faith and firmness. The melao, the coconut, and the beer must be changed every week, and the flowers; as many times as necessary. 24.4 Placing Altars for Various Situations: 24.4.1.- Against Salary: Materials:  A candle of golden fortune.  An image of the golden Santa Muerte.  A glass of brandy.  Two cigars.  Six carnations.  A jet stone.  Golden thread (the necessary).  A ticket (any).  Twelve small coins.  A piece of stick "I can more than you".  A glass of molasses.  a ledge  A handful of roasted corn.  A bottle of essence of success.  A yellow tablecloth. Procedure: 1. Find an appropriate place to place the altar. 2. Then fix the shelf and put the tablecloth on it. 3. Perfectly clean the Santa Muerte with essence of success and place it in the middle of the shelf. 4. And put the candle in front of it; while saying the following sentence: Oh Most Holy Miraculous Death, I come prostrate before you to ask you and beg you to cover with your holy hand this is your house, so that it never happens salation and curses, envy, and the hate. You are welcome, oh, my lady; I leave you all my faith, my thoughts and my works in this your altar and in your honor I give this light and money so that never miss me and my people, Thank you ma'am for the favors received.

So be it. 5. Subsequently, we proceed to place the brandy, the carnations, and the molasses to taste. 6. Immediately the ticket is extended and on it the jet stone, the coins, and the piece of stick are placed. 7. All this is wrapped, tying it with the golden thread; and when you are doing this, concentrate and ask that things go well for you in any area, that nothing be made difficult, and that the paths that have been and will be opened. 8. Then proceed to place the wrapper on the plate next to the corn. 9. Finally, light the two cigarettes, one for oneself and the other for Santa Muerte. and turn it off. after spreading it. 24.4.2.- For Spiritual Development: If you are developing in the spiritual environment and you want your guide to be Santa Muerte, you should put your altar on it; to carry out all spiritual work there; such as cures or jobs. Materials:  A natural color image of Santa Muerte.  A candle of health, money, and love.  An essence of Santa Muerte.  a ledge  A white tablecloth.  Three white roses.  Three red carnations.  A glass of water (it should never be missing)  A pure.  A piece of chocolate.  cane molasses  Three red apples.  A spike of maguey.  A piece of stick opens paths and unlocks.  A lodestone.  A jet stone.  A handful of twelve different seeds.  A clay plate.  three needles  A glass of tequila.  Twelve coins and one bill.  Scissors.  A used key. Procedure: 1. Find an appropriate place for the altar.

2. 3. 4. 5.

Put the shelf and the tablecloth on top. Clean Santa Muerte with essence. Then place it in the middle of the shelf. Light the candle and take it in your hands while praying the following:

Oh my lady; welcome to this your house, prostrated before you I come, with my faith and spiritual firmness; so that you guide me towards the path of clairvoyance and grant me the faculty to help my fellow men. I ask you lady to protect me of any adversity, illness natural or provoked, or salation, sorcery, theft; Deliver me from injustice and in turn come love, health, and money in this house. So be it. 6. Once this is done, the candle, the glass of water and the clay plate are left next to Santa Muerte, in which all the ingredients must be placed except the cigar, the flowers, the apples, the molasses, the chocolate and glass of tequila. 7. The cigar must be smoked repeatedly and ensure that the smoke is applied to the image. 8. Other things, like flowers, chocolate, etc; place them to personal taste. 9. Remember that having a well-cared-for altar favors clairvoyance more; ensure that the place is clean and without impurities; everything that is intended to be done with Santa Muerte must be done without hesitation and with great faith; since faith is what will be able to carry oneself forward in any situation. 24.4.3.- For Works or Projects: Materials:  A paraffin candlemaker is looking for work.  An image of the white Santa Muerte.  A glass of sherry.  A clay plate.  A white tablecloth.  A pure.  a ledge  Six red carnations.  A piece of unblocking stick.  Three sweets.  A ticket.  three coins.  One meter of ribbon.  A handful of sunflower seeds.  A used key (that is no longer used)  A piece of butcher paper.  A bottle of Santa Muerte lotion.

Procedure: 1. Find a suitable place for the altar and fix the shelf there. 2. Place the tablecloth and on it the image of Santa Muerte, in the middle of the shelf. 3. Clean the image with the lotion. 4. Place the candle in front of Santa Muerte, light it and pray the following: Oh Holy Death, bless this candle to light my way; May the projects I have be granted to me without any difficulty and prostrate I come to you so that you fulfill my needs. May the eyes of men see me with good will and may their trust be placed in me. Thank you, my lady, for the favors received. 5. Then write on a piece of butcher paper your full name and that of the person who can help you find a job, your future boss, or the name of the company you want to join. 6. Then the coins, the piece of stick, the key, and the ticket will be placed on the piece of paper. 7. Everything is wrapped and tied with the ribbon. 8. Immediately a few sunflower seeds are placed in the clay dish, and on top of these the wrapper. 9. A cigar is lit and left next to the image. 10. When the wish has been granted, place a small offering on it; It can be a candle of the same, a cigar, a bottle of wine, or some flowers that you like. 11. The wrapper should be left for some time. 12. If a family member has a similar problem, do the same work that was done for oneself. 13. Regarding the maintenance of the altar, this will depend on oneself, since it must always be clean and full of light, to obtain good results. 24.4.5.- For the Student: Materials:  A candle of wisdom.  An image of Santa Muerte in blue.  A glass of red wine.  A glass of water  A clay plate.  A cup of coffee.  Three white roses.  Three yellow apples.  Colored sweets.  A lodestone.  three needles  A white tablecloth.  a ledge  A winning piece of stick.  A vial of the essence of Santa Muerte.

 

A sheet of white paper A sheet of brown paper.

Procedure: 1. Place the shelf in a place where it is fixed and put the tablecloth on top of it. 2. Clean with the essence in the image of Santa Muerte. 3. Then place it in the middle of the shelf. 4. In front of the Saint, place the candle and pray the prayer that is printed (if you have a problem with a subject, a teacher, an advisor, or a classmate) 5. It is suggested that he write on a piece of butcher paper the name of these people or their problem. 6. Place it under the candle, and do it as many times as necessary. 7. Later, place the glass of wine, the glass of water, the cup of coffee, the white roses, the sweets and the apples, one by one (the placement is personal taste). 8. On the white sheet of paper, write your full name and the school where you are studying. 9. This paper should be placed inside the clay dish. 10. On top of this will be placed the lodestone, the needles, and the piece of stick. This dish should always be on the altar next to Santa Muerte, as it will serve to overcome any obstacle no matter how difficult it may be. 11. The maintenance of this altar will depend on oneself. But it is always suggested to have it in good condition. 12. The candle is lit. 24.4.6.- For the Traveler: Materials:  A shelf to personal taste.  A candle of the white Santa Muerte.  A white tablecloth.  A bone-colored image of Santa Muerte.  A glass of tequila.  A white plate.  A piece of bread (bolillo).  A red apple.  Five white carnations.  Twelve own coins.  A glass of water.  A Holy Death lotion. Procedure: 1. Find a suitable place for the altar and fix the shelf. 2. Then put the tablecloth. 3. Remember that this altar may not have any other religious image. 4. The image of Santa Muerte is placed in the middle of the altar. 5. Clean the image with the lotion.

6. In front of the image place and light the candle to which the following should be prayed: Oh my lady, by your divine powers and your infinite power, I ask you to free me from all the material and spiritual dangers of (SAY THE NAME OF THE PERSON YOU LOVE) forever arrive and save at this your altar, since we admire your power and that is why we ask you to never leave us. So be it. 7. Then place all the ingredients little by little, except the bread and the coins, since these should be on the white plate. 8. Change all the ingredients as often as necessary. 9. Never leave the glass of water for more than a week. 24.4.7.- For Alcoholism: Materials:  A bone-colored image of Santa Muerte.  A white tablecloth.  A glass of wine that the patient (alcoholic) likes the most.  A vase to personal taste.  A prayer of Santa Muerte or a picture.  Half a meter of purple ribbon.  A candle of white roses.  A black ink pen.  A dozen flowers to personal taste. Procedure: 1. Find the appropriate place for the altar. 2. Place the tablecloth and immediately the image of Santa Muerte. 3. Write the full name of the patient three times in the sentence or on the card. 4. Then roll it up with the purple ribbon so that the paper is completely covered. 5. Then introduce the prayer, already wrapped, in the glass of wine, and place it next to Santa Muerte. 6. Light the candle, and pray the prayer that is printed on it, and repeat the name of the sick person three times. 7. Then make the request to Santa Muerte to remove from that vice (SAY THE NAME OF THE SICK PERSON) or whatever is most desired for said person, and let the candle burn in its entirety. 8. Place the vase with the chosen flowers on the altar. 9. The wine should be changed along with the paper every week and the same procedure repeated. 10. The wine must be thrown into the strainer; and the prayer still wrapped will be buried in a pot; This way, little by little, that vice will be buried. 24.4.8.- For Fortune: Materials:

               

A fortune candle in gold color. A table or shelf. A yellow tablecloth. A beer to personal taste. An image of Santa Muerte in gold. A piece of tortilla. Three red roses. A clay plate. A jet stone. A stone from the entrance of the business or the house (girl). A piece of chocolate. Twelve coins and one banknote of his own. A lodestone (with marmaja.) A pure. A piece of stick opens paths. A Holy Death lotion.

Procedure: 1. Fix the shelf very well and place the tablecloth on it. 2. In the middle place the image of Santa Muerte. 3. Clean it very carefully to the image with the lotion. 4. Then place the candle in front of it and light it with your right hand; and pray the following: Holy Death, I call you, I implore you to come to me fortune, wealth, and success, that in this business or home never miss sustenance, harmony, and peace; that through this light you illuminate all members of this business or household; withdraw envy, hate, in this your house. Thank you, my lady, for the favors received. 5. To one side of Santa Muerte place the flowers and place the other materials, except the coins, the ticket, the stones and the tortilla, and the stick opens paths, since these will be placed in the clay plate, which will go in next to Santa Muerte. 6. Regarding the cigar, it will be lit daily for a while. 7. Place all other materials to personal taste. 24.4.9.- Recommendations: Remember that having an impeccably Santa Muerte altar will give you well-being, harmony, and success. A neglected altar will have few results. The maintenance of this altar will depend on oneself. Every time something is requested from the altar, visualize yourself full of success, clientele, harmony, peace, love, and fortune, both for yourself and for others, and without any problem.

Remember that in every ritual you must have faith and firmness in what you are doing and never hesitate. The altar should never be missing: flowers and light. 25.- FINAL NOTE:             

The secret of every good magician is to persevere in his studies. The magician does not dispose of his knowledge; but of the total time of the preparation of it. Only a good magician, perhaps, one who dedicates his work to nature. And he makes a masterpiece out of his work. The magician does not have all the time in the world; but yes, he must have the time of his actions. The good magician, for the majority, does not have all the time in the world; but yes, he arranges his time for others. It is not the work of the magician to change the future of others, but the approach of others to the magician that can change his future. The magician is a hermit by nature; but sociable by the whim of him. The magician's vocation is to work on behalf of nature. The magician is only a guide of the individual for his approach to the understanding of nature. The magician does not dominate the world; but yes all the arts. The secret of magic is in its preparation. The secrets of high magic do not understand the mysteries of the world; but yes, the truth of the universe. The energy of the universe is constant, it does not change or vary; therefore it is static.

In summary: 1. Have faith in what is going to be done. 2. An image. 3. A candle and incense. 4. Pray fervently. 5. Have faith in what is being done and what was done. Letter of the Holy Death: Hello, you remember me, it's me, Santísima Muerte. I am sending this memorandum to tell you that tomorrow it is your turn, if you thought you would live a thousand years, calm down, do not regret it, you have a whole day left and a day can be a lifetime if you know how to take advantage of it. Do not cling to your life, you have to give it up, you have 24 hours to show your feelings, to show nature that the creator has given us, to request the tears for

forgiveness not granted, to give yourself a whole day, to to be a child, to be wise, to laugh out loud, to shout at the wind, and thus enjoy the rest of the life that remains in your heart. That is why I am sending you this memorandum, so that tomorrow I will take your hand and lead you. Here life is much more beautiful and much bigger than all those little problems that you thought were irremediable, at this moment as a suicide, I beg for an opportunity without understanding that every moment of every hour of every day of your life is an opportunity to live intensely . You know who if I give a chance? It is to those warriors of life who fight to live to achieve their dreams, to achieve their love, today you are in the warriors of life, but tomorrow you will be in mine, so live your day, I wait for you.

ATTENTIVELY THE HOLY DEATH