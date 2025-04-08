Home Centre brings back fun fawazeers in Your Ramadan Answered campaign - Campaign Middle East (2025)

Home Centre has launched the Your Ramadan Answered 360-degree, integrated campaign with a multi-touchpoint approach, bringing back the age-old family tradition of Ramadan Fawazeers – a set of riddles that sees the whole family gather around to guess the right answer.

Told the through the lens of a large Emirati family through a four-part campaign, each riddle features different members of the family and each film campaign leaves viewers with a riddle to solve and a prize to win should they guess the answer correctly.

The campaign reflects the sheer delight of looking forward to grandma’s delicious kunafa, the restlessness of the kids in the build up to iftar, the reunion of the entire family captured in a family photograph, and the story of peculiar twins – which combine to create the perfect canvas for a four-part campaign.

This engaging and interactive campaign has already witnessed scores of consumers taking to social media to partake of this guessing game, which culminating in a meaningful, thoughtful brand message, ‘Your Ramadan Answered’.

This campaign was a result of seamless collaboration between,Leo Burnett Middle East, which led creative strategy and communication, bringing the fawazeer-inspired storytelling to life;Initiative Media, which managed OOH execution, ensuring optimal placements for maximum visibility; and other value added services such as orchestrated influencer engagement and event activations.

Commenting on the campaign, Siddarth Sivaprakash, Head of Brand and Marketing at Home Centre, Landmark Group, said, “Ramadan is a key moment for families in the Middle East — a time to gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories at home. While our strategic approach has always been to make Home Centre synonymous with Ramadan, we realised that the occasion is celebrated by most brands through typical clichés.”

Sivaprakash added, “How could we, as Home Centre stand out with our consumers? How could we get them to believe that we are the brand that enables them to turn their home into a space that truly refelcts them? Above all, how could we get them to engage with our campaign? Riddled with all these questions that crop up every Ramadan, Home Centre turned this very problem into its biggest campaign for the year.”

Rollout of Home Centre’s Your Ramadan Answered campaign

The 360-degree campaign included a digital-first execution, high-impact OOH strategy, influencer events and radio spots, creating an immersive approach that drove meaningful engagement, heightened awareness, and measurable conversions at scale.

Vivek Narayanan, Senior Marketing Manager at Home Centre, Landmark Group, said, “Given the advertising clutter around Ramadan, the objective of the campaign was to create a distinctive campaign that authentically resonated with the essence of the season while showcasing Home Centre’s curated Ramadan collections in an inspiring and relatable way.”

He added, “The campaign was strategically designed to maximise impact during the pre-Ramadan period, which is critical for home-related purchases, ensuring Home Centre became the go-to brand for preparing for the Holy Month.”

A multi-touchpoint approach driving maximum visibility

Digital-first execution

Launched on January 15th, 2025, the campaign kicked off with four engaging films, inviting audiences into an interactive storytelling experience.

Four riddle films, each with corresponding reveal films, were released sequentially on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok. Each film invited customers to guess the answer and a chosen few were rewarded with a Home Centre voucher for the right answer.

The films have garnered more than 56 million views across all platforms — a testament to the brand strategy’s success in capturing audience attention and driving high engagement. The final reveal film is set for release on March 7th.

“We will continue to amplify digitally through additional reels and static content, and influencer partnerships to sustain engagement and excitement,” Sivaprakash added,

High-impact OOH strategy

To ensure top-of-mind recall, out-of-home (OOH) activations were strategically placed across key locations in both UAE and KSA.

Home Centre opted for a strategic mix of Digital OOH, static billboards, and mobile OOH assets to reinforce brand messaging across multiple consumer touchpoints. This ensured dominant presence along key sites targeting daily commuters and high-footfall areas.

1/9 Home Centre Ramadan campaign 2/9 Home Centre Ramadan campaign 3/9 Home Centre Ramadan campaign 4/9 Home Centre Ramadan campaign 5/9 Home Centre Ramadan campaign 6/9 Home Centre Ramadan campaign 7/9 Home Centre Ramadan campaign 8/9 Home Centre Ramadan campaign 9/9 Home Centre Ramadan campaign

Influencer event: an immersive Ramadan experience

As part of the engagement strategy, Home Centre also hosted an exclusive influencer event, inviting over 180 top influencers across KSA, UAE and Kuwait for an immersive brand experience.

The event showcased the Ramadan collection in an interactive setting, seamlessly extending the Fawazeer concept through interactive installations, storytelling-led product showcases allowing firsthand product explorations.

Top content creators were invited to the Home Centre event, including prominent figures such as Chihab and Nour, Nora and Khalid, Rawan and Rayan, Nour Aljebri, Hinda, and Rasha Albeik from the UAE. From KSA, the event welcomed Nesma Elgohary, Joodiz Aziz, Abeer Sinder, Zainab Alblushi, and Keenaz Hakeem.

Radio: reinforcing recall through radio spots

To further extend the campaign’s reach, Home Centre leveraged key radio networks to ensure brand presence during peak listenership hours.

The brand secured morning and evening drive-time slots for maximum engagement.

All in all, Home Centre’s Ramadan campaign exemplifies the brand’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries and delivering impactful marketing initiatives.

“Through a holistic approach — integrating digital, OOH, influencer collaborations, CRM, and radio — Home Centre has not only elevated brand awareness, but also strengthened its consumer connection. As the campaign unfolds, the brand continues to refine its strategy, ensuring Home Centre remains at the forefront of innovation in the home retail category,” Sivaprakash concluded.

CREDITS:

Client: Home Centre, Landmark Group

Creative agency: Leo Burnett Middle East

Media agency: Initiative Media



Content creators: UAE

Chihab and Nour

Nora and Khalid

Rawan and Rayan

Nour Aljebri

Hinda

Rasha Albeik

Content creators: KSA

Nesma Elgohary

Joodiz Aziz

Abeer Sinder

Zainab Alblushi

Keenaz Hakeem