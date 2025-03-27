Home Remedies for Hair Growth: Natural Solutions for Healthy Hair (2025)

Some hair loss (called shedding) is expected. On average, people lose 50 to 100 strands of hair a day. Depending on the cause of your hair loss, some home remedies, such as massage, herbs, and nutritional changes, may help regrow hair naturally.

However, some cases of hair loss are permanent. This could be due to genes, health conditions, medications, or hairstyles and products. Hair loss can take an emotional toll since hair is often a significant part of people's identity.

This article discusses common causes of hair loss, home remedies, prevention, and when to contact a healthcare provider.



Common Causes of Hair Loss

Some causes of hair loss are:

Genetics ( androgenic alopecia )

) Age (hair growth slows as you age)

Chemotherapy

Hormonal fluctuations (following childbirth or as a result of stress)

Using damaging hair care products

Wearing tight hairstyles ( traction alopecia )

) Hormonal imbalance from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

(PCOS) Scalp infection

Medication side effects

Scalp psoriasis

Hair pulling

Untreated syphilis

Thyroid disease

Nutrient deficiency

Friction (from tight hats , boots, or socks)

, boots, or socks) Poison (arsenic, thallium, mercury, and lithium)

There are two categories of hair loss: Scarring and non-scarring. Scarring hair loss is permanent and called cicatricial alopecia.

There are two types of cicatricial alopecia. In primary cicatricial alopecia, the hair follicle is destroyed by an inflammatory process. In secondary cicatricial alopecia, the hair follicle is destroyed by an injury like a burn, infection, radiation, or a tumor.

Non-scarring hair loss is called alopecia areata. An autoimmune disorder causes this type of patchy hair loss. It may be helped with home remedies or medical treatments.



Home Remedies for Hair Loss

The good news is several natural home remedies, such as scalp massage, different essential oils, and herbs may help with hair regrowth.

Massage

In one study, participants noted an increase in hair thickness after 24 weeks of using scalp massage for four minutes daily. Researchers say the stretching of the skin involved in scalp massage changes gene expression and transmits mechanical stress to cells, increasing hair thickness.

Eating More Protein

You might try increasing your protein intake if you want your hair to grow faster naturally. That's because a protein deficiency can result in hair loss. Since the hair shaft is composed of keratin (a protein on the skin's surface), increasing protein might help you develop healthier hair. However, more studies are needed.

Increasing Iron Intake

Increasing your iron intake may be another way to make your hair thicker and fuller naturally. Researchers evaluated participants with iron deficiency-related alopecia and found that initiating iron supplements within six months of diagnosis would improve the prognosis.

However, iron supplementation may interact with some medications. It's important to speak with a healthcare provider before taking iron supplements.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel applied topically may be another strategy for naturally growing hair. In one study, aloe ferox gel loaded with finasteride (a prescription hair loss medication) and oregano oil effectively treated alopecia areata.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is used worldwide for scalp and hair health. In African and Asian countries, coconut oil is the most widely used product to help with scalp health and hair growth. Researchers point to biotin as the primary nutrient in coconut oil that helps with scalp health and hair growth.

Biotin is vitamin B7, and ingesting it promotes hair and nail health.

Viviscal

Viviscal is a supplement that promotes hair growth. A study evaluated whether these oral supplements promote hair growth. Researchers found that after 90 and 180 days of treatment, participants who took Viviscal significantly increased the number of hair strands.

They also noted improved hair volume, scalp coverage, and thickness.

Fish Oil

Another supplement to try for hair loss is fish oil. A trial examined the effect of nutritional supplements, including fish oil, on hair loss. It was found that when participants took omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants, they acted efficiently against hair loss.

Ginseng

Some research has found that the herb ginseng may prevent hair loss and promote hair growth by preventing cell death. Ginseng stimulates the anagen (hair growth) phase and delays the phase of the catagen (end of active growth).

Onion Juice

The phytochemicals in onion juice have hair growth–stimulating properties. Researchers say these phytochemicals are so potent they may be more effective than conventional hair loss treatments, like minoxidil and finasteride.

Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil may help with hair regrowth. One study compared rosemary oil and minoxidil. After six months, participants in both groups experienced a significant increase in hair count. Researchers conclude that rosemary oil is an effective treatment for androgenetic alopecia.

Geranium Oil

Research looked at the effect of geranium oil extract in human cells and mice. It found that it promoted hair growth in vivo by regulating growth and cellular response.

Lemon Oil

Some people also use lemon oil for hair growth. They bellieve it may strengthen hair follicles and promote hair growth. However, there is little evidence to support these claims.

Pumpkin Seed Oil

Pumpkin seed oil offers promising potential in treating hair loss. One study compared pumpkin seed oil to minoxidil. Participants with female hair loss reported that the number of upright regrowing hairs significantly increased from before treatment to after.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is another plant that holds promise for hair regrowth. A study found that saw palmetto oil reduced hair fallout by up to 29% and hair density (thickness) by almost 8%.

Green Tea

Green tea has many health benefits, including hair health. In one study, researchers found that when combined with persimmon leaf extract and sophora fruit extracts, hair density, and diameter significantly increased after 24 weeks compared with the placebo group (those given an intentionally ineffective treatment to act as a control group).

A Word From Verywell Hair, like skin and nails, can reflect a person's general state of health. In primary care, I always look at the hair, skin, and nails as important elements of an assessment. This can help connect the dots in diagnosis or, when needed, indicate a referral to a dermatologist. — ARNO KRONER, DAOM, MEDICAL EXPERT BOARD

How to Prevent Hair Loss

In addition to treating hair loss, there are also things you can do to prevent hair loss. These include:

Establish a gentle hair care routine .

. Reduce how often you use heated products.

Avoid chemical hair treatments.

Avoid tightly pulled ponytails, braids, pigtails, and buns.

Avoid pulling or tugging your hair.

Quit smoking ,

, Eat nutritious foods.

Consider blood tests to determine if you are getting enough vitamins and minerals.



When to Contact a Healthcare Provider About Hair Loss

If you’re losing more hair than average, especially if you have other symptoms, you should contact a healthcare provider. Since hair loss can have many causes, getting to the root of the problem is critical for identifying the best course of treatment.

Dermatologists (doctors specializing in skin and hair) may recommend at-home treatments like those mentioned in this article for mild cases. However, for more severe hair loss, there are other options, including:

Medication

Laser treatment

Microneedling

Steroid injections

Hair transplant

Platelet-rich plasma

Summary

There are many different home remedies for hair loss, such as scalp massage, essential oils, herbs, and more. Some have more scientific backing than others. In addition to diet and supplements, you can also take steps to reduce or prevent hair loss, like having a gentle hair care routine.

If your hair loss is significant or you don't see results from at-home treatment, see a dermatologist to determine the cause of your hair loss.

